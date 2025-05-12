The Beginning After the End’s First Season Won’t Be On for Much Longer

The Beginning After the End‘s anime debut has been one of the most controversial new releases of the Spring 2025 anime schedule overall, but it seems like the first season won’t be running for much longer as its episode count has been spotted online. The Beginning After the End was one of the most anticipated new anime coming into the Spring as not only is the original webcomic a huge hit with fans, but it’s also the first major webcomic series built with an American audience in mind. But it’s been a much different case among fans following the anime’s actual premiere.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Beginning After the End has since had one of the most controversial runs as it has elicited such a huge backlash among fans that they even started a petition asking for its cancellation. But it seems like the first season is going to be ending soon enough as a listing spotted by @AIR_News01 on X from Japanese broadcasts have revealed that the series will be wrapping up with Episode 12. As of the time of this publication, future plans for the series have yet to be announced.

A-CAT

Will TBATE Continue After Season 1?

The Beginning After the End officially kicked off its run earlier this Spring and is titling itself as “Season 1” even with the series’ opening theme sequence. It’s listed as a first season, and will likely continue with a second season, but it has yet to be confirmed as of the time of this publication. This listing confirms that this debut season will not be a two consecutive cour release with 26 episodes, but instead will likely take a lengthy break before it returns. So while a second season has yet to be announced, it’s not likely that this is truly going to be the end of its run.

The Beginning After the End likely was picked up and produced with a lengthy run in mind, and will continue through with this plan despite some of the audience’s reactions to the series thus far. That’s never really stopped an anime’s run before, and only production issues or budget concerns behind the scenes would really halt its progress in the future. There could be some big changes in between seasons, but we’ll see for ourselves when the anime wraps up its run together with the rest of the Spring 2025 anime schedule in a few more weeks.

A-CAT

What’s Next for TBATE?

The Beginning After the End is gearing up for the next arc in its debut season as following a period of training, the latest episode of the anime ends with a three year time skip that teases we’ll now be seeing more of the action teased by the opening sequence. This could be the point where it all starts to turn around from fans as it’s about to get a lot more intense to go with the older version of its main hero, but there are just as many fans who have given up on the anime by this point.

Some of that negativity has even gotten the original creator’s attention, and The Beginning After the End’s original creator responded to the backlash hoping that fans would set a better example and still support the anime knowing all of the hard work that’s gone into making it all happen in the first place, “I’m not asking you to like something you don’t, but please be respectful and set an example in the vast ocean that is the internet.”