So Much For Marvel’s Best Villain? 8 Times Doctor Doom Was Genuinely Heroic

Alongside the Joker in DC Comics, Marvel’s Doctor Doom might be the most iconic supervillain in “funny books” history. While Joker is a menace with an unpredictable streak, Doom is always plotting and calculating. With Marvel currently running One World Under Doom and preparing for his grand arrival to the MCU with Avengers: Doomsday, the character is due for a major popularity bump, which should introduce his villainous history to the masses. Once they do, they’ll quickly realize his popularity isn’t just the result of being the best bad guy in the Marvel Universe. He’s also got a heroic streak that he can’t always hide.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Most recently, Doom took the title of Sorcerer Supreme from Doctor Strange during the Blood Hunt event and helped to defeat the vampire hordes. It’s a pretty heroic act, so he quickly follows it up with his decision to keep Strange’s magic title, leading to One World Under Doom. Jumping off from the current status quo in Marvel and taking a little inspiration from Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the Avengers franchise to play Doom on the big screen, we decided to take a look at Doom’s most notable acts of heroism from across the years. It could be smaller acts of kindness, supporting other heroes, or it could be acts that save the entire multiverse. Because, of course, Doom contains multitudes.

1. Triumph and Torment

Marvel

Arguably, the greatest Doctor Doom team-up comes in this tale with Doctor Strange, where Doom has earned the right to request Strange’s mystic help during a gathering of the sorcerers ordered by the Aged Ghengis. This is the story where Strange officially becomes the Sorcerer Supreme after the Ancient One’s demise, and his first act is an obligation to grant a wish. Doom gets that request and asks for Strange’s help to finally free his mother from hell. What follows is a battle between Doom and Strange with Mephisto right in the heart of Hell.

Of course, Doom still has to be a villain before the end of the fight, seemingly betraying Strange to Mephisto in exchange for his mother’s return. She is disgusted that her son decided to betray his temporary ally, but it was all part of the plot. After she turns her back on her son, she disappears, and it’s revealed that Doom had scammed Mephisto. By shunning her son and losing her love, Doom has freed her from Hell and ended his annual attempts for good.

2. Infamous Iron Man

Marvel

Following the events of Civil War II and Secret Wars, Doom lost his disfigurement and gained wild hair for assuming the Iron Man mantle after Tony Stark was left in a coma by Carol Danvers. Infamous Iron Man is a great Doctor Doom story, and a follow-up to Triumph and Torment, with Mephisto returning to defeat Doom and keep him from his redemption.

Still, during his time in the Iron Man armor, Doom took on a few villains like the Wizard and Mad Tinkerer. He also had to contend with S.H.I.E.L.D. and Benjamin Grimm, keeping his heroics in check until the series ended abruptly.

3. Saved Valeria and Sue Storm

Marvel

When Reed Richards is held up while on an adventure, Johnny Storm has to find help for his sister as she slides into labor with her second child. He goes and fetches Doom, who comes to the rescue, aids Susan Storm, and delivers the healthy baby while only asking for one thing in return: He wants to name the child, opting for Valeria. Reed Richards arrives just too late and objects, but the deed is done. Doom goes on to have a close, loving relationship with his goddaughter. It might be the sweetest thing Doctor Doom has ever done.

4. Benevolent Leader

Marvel

Is Doctor Doom a despot who rules with an iron fist? Yes, literally in some cases. But at the same time, he’s always aimed to be an effective and caring leader to his people. He’s constantly under scrutiny, with many assuming the villain is using mind control, but that is revealed to be false time and time again.

The Latverian people do support Doom, and his rule isn’t as horrifying as it seems to the Marvel heroes. Time and again, Doom has proven to be an effective leader who brings about world peace and a better existence each time he takes over the world. In Emperor Doom, he uses the Purple Man’s mind control powers to convince people to support him and elect him emperor, which he accepts and then voluntarily gives up after he becomes bored with the Earth improving too much for his liking.

5. Saved the Multiverse

Marvel

Before 2015’s Secret Wars, Doom held a more supportive role in the Marvel Universe for a bit. But after his eventual return before the major crossover event, it was clear Doom had plans for dealing with the Beyonders, stopping incursions, and taking their power to save the multiverse.

The result is Battleworld and God Emperor Doom, where the Latverian ruler controls everything and seems to have unlimited power that can rival the Infinity Gauntlet. And in the end, he even admits that Reed Richards would’ve done a better job recreating the multiverse, ending his reign, and bringing Battleworld to an end. Still, he was a savior for a few months, and did more to save the multiverse than the other heroes.

6. Helped Defeat Vampires and End Blood Hunt

Marvel

Leading directly into One World Under Doom, his appearance in Blood Hunt, and his ascension to the Sorcerer Supreme were the final tricks needed to defeat the vampire hordes. Using Strange’s powers to remove the Darkforce that cast Earth in darkness, Doom gave Earth’s heroes something to celebrate. He also made the case that he might not be a total monster in rule.

7. 9/11

Marvel

Not much to say here. 9/11 sent shockwaves through all sorts of media, with a special issue of Spider-Man addressing the attack and reaction by the Marvel Universe. Doom appears alongside other villains like Magneto and Kingpin, letting a single tear fall from his eyes. Doom may be a villain more often than not, but he’s also a human being with feelings, too.

8. Standing Against Red Skull

Marvel

Even villains have their limits and for Doom, there’s one class of bad guy that pushes him to his. Doom makes it clear that he doesn’t respect Nazis and doesn’t want to work with them. He’s butted heads with the Red Skull over the years, so much that even his team-ups with the former Nazi quickly turn into fights. Red Skull and Nazism do not mix well with the reports and details shared about Doom’s home, Latveria.

Be it in the pages of Supervillain Team-Up or during the later Axis crossover event, where good guys and bad guys swapped personalities. He always seems to stand in defiance of Red Skull, sometimes putting himself at risk in the process.

There are still other examples beyond those listed above. If you think of another that should be on the list, drop some information in the comments below. One Nation Under Doom continues at Marvel, with the new Masters of Evil being introduced recently, while Doom continues to play world leader. Keep an eye out for any twists yet to come.