Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Fans Divided Over Feature Being Removed

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 fans are divided over a feature that was removed from the first game for the sequel. KCD2 has been out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X for a couple months now, giving RPG fans ample time to spend with it, and in turn develop a comprehensive verdict on the sequel. And the verdict, now unburdened by release hype, seems to be that it is a superior, expanded version of the first game. However, there are a couple of places where the sequel seemingly takes a step backwards.

A big part of the appeal of KCD2 and its predecessor is the immersion. The pair of RPGs are very immersive, and go to great lengths — and sometimes frustrating lengths — to create and maintain immersion. Yet, when it comes to immersion there is something the first game does better than the sequel.

Over on the KCD2 Reddit page, one fan points out that the NPCs of the game don’t always treat Harry like a knight. Henry, of course, isn’t a knight, but as the post points out, by as early as the middle of the game, he has very expensive knightly gear. Yet NPCs talk to you like your an average guy, and this can be immersion breaking for some players.

“I know that Henry isn’t a knight, but by the mid-game, most players probably have enough good gear to look like a knight,” reads the post in question. “It’s just strange to have people talk to you like you are a normal person when you are clad in full plate armor, worth more than their entire salary. I don’t wear my plate armor when I am out doing quests anymore, which kind of sucks. When I do wear plate armor it ruins immersion. I wish they constructed the dialogue to be more respectful for all the quests in Kuttenberg. Most players doing those quests probably look at least somewhat high-status.”

A comment, in agreement adds: “They did it in the first game, in KCD1 if you wore a lot of armor NPCs would address you as a knight, so it’s weird that now Henry is more established, and discovered his ties to nobility they completely removed the feature.”

The popularity of the post, as well as many of the comments, echo the sentiment, but others push back, noting it makes sense within the narrative and lore of the game.

“Kuttenberg is a major city during that time. People would be used to Knights and Nobility wandering around. This isn’t like Rattay or Skalitz where the appearance of a Knight would be some what of a momentous occasion.”

This could explain why Warhorse Studios made this change, but it could also simply be a bad design choice or an oversight. Unfortunately, we don’t know, and probably will never know. Thankfully, it is only a minor issue for those who find issue with it.

That said, it is not the only shortcoming in the immersion department. There are plenty of instances in the game that break its immersion. For example, sometimes you will encounter the most cannon fodder bandits and enemies who will threaten your life while you are adorned in full armor and use expensive weaponry. Again, this isn’t a major issue — it’s more of an issue with video games as a whole — but when the game is dedicated to immersion, small instances where it breaks feel more noticeable.

