I Don’t Think Godzilla Taking on the X-Men Was the Best Idea, But at Least It’s Fun (Review)

Godzilla vs. X-Men #1 continues the fun ride of the King of Monsters fighting against Marvel’s greatest heroes. This issue delivers plenty of enjoyable moments and solid art, even though it feels almost like false advertising, as Godzilla doesn’t really fight Marvel’s Children of the Atom. He fights a Super-Adaptoid with all the powers of the X-Men. Super-Adaptoid, similarly to Amazo from the DC Universe, is a machine that copies the abilities of Marvel Superheroes. Gambit steals a Super-Adaptoid so that Professor X can use it against Godzilla, who is attacking the cargo of a Japanese company, Tsugunai Robotics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The issue features the classic X-Men line-up from the 90s – Cyclops, Jean Grey, Storm, Wolverine, Beast, and Gambit. Sunfire also plays a supporting role in the comic, finally having Godzilla fight against a Japanese superhero. However, despite this all-star line-up, the X-Men are nothing more than background players in their own issue. Professor X carries most of the dialogue, with the rest of the team shouting one-liners or light exposition. The comic also doesn’t provide a scene where the X-Men confront Godzilla as detailed on the covers. The X-Men’s interaction with Godzilla stays strictly through Super-Adaptoid, limiting the heroes’ overall presence. Despite that, Godzilla vs. X-Men #1 is a joy to read.

Godzilla vs. X-Men is Filled with Plenty of Great Callbacks

Credit: Marvel

The issue is written by X-Men veteran Fabian Nicieza and drawn by Emilio Laiso. Nicieza attempts to imbue some pathos to the story, trying to connect the prejudice Godzilla faces with that of the mutants. Nonetheless, this connection between Godzilla and mutants feels tenuous at best. Godzilla is more of a force of nature who rarely cares about humanity. He is the consequence of man’s hubris and constant nuclear testing. Conversely, mutants’ prejudice is an allegory towards minority representation. Godzilla does not care about humans, whereas mutants want to live among them. While Nicieza makes an effort to provide some thematic depth between the two, claiming Godzilla is just like a mutant feels weak.

Fortunately, Nicieza excels when it comes to the action, and Laiso pencils it all beautifully. Even though the X-Men take a backseat to the Super-Adaptoid, the robot is portrayed heroically and epically. Super-Adaptoid takes the appearance of all the X-Men, gifted with Wolverine’s claws, Cyclops’ visor, and Jean Grey’s Phoenix wings. The Super-Adaptoid with all the X-Men’s abilities is an image to behold, becoming one of the most visually interesting things conveyed in these Godzilla vs. comics from Marvel. Nicieza also infuses plenty of over-the-top fun in the issue, having the Super-Adaptoid grow in size with Pym particles to fight Godzilla on equal footing. Although the X-Men had powerhouses like Storm and Phoenix, having Godzilla fight something more kaiju-height is more appropriate.

Nicieza also knows his Godzilla history, incorporating connections to multiple films from various periods. A new type of Sentinel is revealed in this issue, and it is a robotic combination of three different Godzilla villains from his history. Tsugunai Robotics is even directly connected with Godzilla Raids Again, the second film in the character’s history. Whilst the narrative of Godzilla vs. X-Men #1 doesn’t fully jell with the mutant pathos, the comic is still incredibly pleasurable to read front and back, featuring some of the most amusing action scenes yet in the Godzilla vs. Marvel comics line.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Published by Marvel

Released on May 14, 2025

Written by Fabian Nicieza

Art by Emilio Laiso

Colors by Federico Blee

Letters by VC’s Clayton Cowles

What did you think of Fabian Nicieza’s and Emilio Laiso’s Godzilla vs. X-Men #1? Let us know in the comments!