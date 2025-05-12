Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 Gets New Tease in Unexpected Way

A new tease for Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 may have just come about in a very unexpected way. Since the launch of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth this past year, eager fans have been left wondering when the third installment in the Remake trilogy will come about. Those at Square Enix have talked openly about Part 3 and some of what it will have in store, but have declined to say much else about when exactly it will be unveiled. As a result, a new tease that has come about tied to the game today has caught many off guard.

As of this past weekend, Square Enix announced a new set of Final Fantasy cards for the game Magic: The Gathering. This set, which is set to release in June, will feature many characters from the Final Fantasy saga. Naturally, this means that many heroes and villains from Final Fantasy VII will end up getting cards of their own.

So, how does this tie in with Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3? Well, Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy director Tetsuya Nomura happened to do some of the artwork for the cards that will appear in this Magic set. Specifically, Nomura did the art for two versions of Sephiroth that will be released. One of these cards, that of Safer Sephiroth, has a slightly different look when compared to his appearance in the original version of Final Fantasy VII. As for the reason behind this change, though, Nomura has refused to say.

“There is also a reason that the design for Safer Sephiroth is different from the original game, but I unfortunately can’t share more about that,” Nomura said in a statement posted to social media.

The implication here is that this revised look of Safer Sephiroth will have something to do with Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3. Whether or not this will be his official appearance in Part 3, which doesn’t yet have a formal title, remains to be seen. Still, this is a pretty blatant tease on Nomura’s part that has already resulted in many fans trying to theorize about why Sephiroth’s look has been altered.

For now, there’s still very little that we know about Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3. The one thing that Square Enix has verified, however, is that the next installment won’t be exclusive to PlayStation hardware as Remake and Rebirth were at first. In that same vein, Square Enix has also recently confirmed that the entire Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy will be making its way to Nintendo Switch 2 in due time.