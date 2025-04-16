Marvel Just Introduced A New Avengers Team (& the “Heroes” Are Very Unexpected)

“Avengers Assemble!” is now “Hail Doom!” Earth’s mightiest heroes aren’t heroes. And these new Avengers are superior. That’s according to Emperor Victor von Doom, Earth’s new Superior Sorcerer Supreme and the ruler of United Latveria (a.k.a. the world). Marvel has been teasing that the titanium-armored monarch would be assembling his own team of “Avengers” led by his son, Kristoff Vernard, and that the all-new Superior Avengers are actually supervillains presented as heroes (like the original Thunderbolts team).

This week’s Superior Avengers #1, the first in a six-issue limited series from writer Steve Foxe (New Champions) and artist Luca Maresca (X-Men: Forever), begins with Kristoff’s “Avengers Initiative”: he has upgraded Doom’s time platform to search the timestreams for futures where Doom’s reign has flourished, using it to bring champions of the future to the present.

The first to be pulled into the present-day past is an aged, alternate Amadeus Cho, a grey-skinned smart Hulk, who says the despot Doom ruined his world before he’s disintegrated for his insolence.

One week later, Kristoff officially unveils the Superior Avengers after they publicly save Washington, D.C., from the alien Annihilus and an invading Annihilation Wave. Brought from a century into the future to the present day, they are: the armored Abomination, the clawed jungle cat Killmonger, Dark Elf Malekith, the telepathic Onslaught, the technologist Doctor Octopus, and the high-tech, intangible Ghost (who more resembles her Marvel Cinematic Universe counterpart than the classic Iron Man villain).

“Though they may look fearsome, it is that nature that proves Doom’s grand promise — under him, the very notion of a ‘villain’ is obsolete,” Kristoff tells the public. “They are a vision of what we may hope to accomplish in the days ahead. They are your heroes. They are our future.”

They are also suspicious of Doom. In private, Olivia (codename Doctor Octopus) reminds her teammates of their actual mission. They hail from Anno Doom +128, and are the few survivors of the final incursion that destroyed universes across the multiverse (in Secret Wars).

The Superior Avengers have secretly seized Prison 42, an impenetrable penitentiary in the Negative Zone — domain of Annihilus — that heroes like Tony Stark/Iron Man and Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic of the Fantastic Four established to hold prisoners who violated the Superhuman Registration Act during the superhuman Civil War.

“We already killed Doom once,” Killmonger reminds Ghost. “And we’ll burn this entire era to ashes if that’s what it takes to reclaim our future.” To be continued!

After thwarting Annihilus, the mysterious Superior Avengers next take on another Fantastic Four foe, the ancient alchemist Diablo, and will then face the actual Avengers in issues still to come.

“Introducing any new character to the Marvel Universe — let alone an entire cast of them — is both an honor and no small terror,” Foxe said. “So when editor Wil Moss reached out about developing an intense, secretive team of Avengers for One World Under Doom, I knew I had to swing for the fences.”



“The Avengers that readers are going to meet here may have familiar names, but you’ll quickly come to learn why they consider themselves superior to other teams,” the X-Men ’97 and Spider-Woman writer continued. “This book features some of the most ruthless, wide-scale action I’ve ever written at Marvel, and I’m so thrilled to be telling this story alongside Luca Maresca. Luca nails both the subtler mind games at play in our story and the (sometimes literally) breakneck action.”

Superior Avengers #2 (of 6)

DOOM’S MIGHTEST HEROES! The SUPERIOR Avengers have made a strong debut, but what happens when they have to hunt down one of the Fantastic Four’s most sinister foes: DIABLO?! What plans does DOOM have for this team? And where exactly did these heroes come from?

On sale: May 21

Superior Avengers #3 (of 6)

EARTH’S MIGHTIEST FRAUDS! It was bound to happen…the first clash between the Avengers and the Superior Avengers! Plus: The origin of KILLMONGER!

On sale: June 25

Superior Avengers #4 (of 6)

WHO PULLS THE STRINGS? As the Superior Avengers solidify their place as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the cracks begin to show. Where does each member’s loyalty lie? And can they stay together long enough to reach their ultimate goal?

On sale: July 9