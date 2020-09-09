Marvel Reveals a New Supreme Accuser

✖

It wasn't too long ago that Captain Marvel was making a splash in the new Skrull Kree alliance, becoming the new Supreme Accuser. We all know that she ended up enlisting some of her closest allies and creating a team of Accusers in the process thanks to some magic hocus pocus from Doctor Strange that ended up splitting the power of the Universal Weapon into multiple hammers. That all changes in Captain Marvel #21 though, as someone new takes on the mantle of the Supreme Accuser and changes the landscape in the process, and we've got all the details. Spoilers incoming for Captain Marvel #21, so if you haven't read the issue yet you've been warned.

So at one point, we start to see the magic Doctor Strange used to split the Universal Weapon's power into separate entities fade, and in the process, it causes significant pain to Spider-Woman, War Machine, and Hazmat. We then see Captain Marvel a bit overwhelmed by the Cotati, as they are able to knock away the weapon from her.

Lauri-Ell sees the weapon knocked away and her team starting to be overwhelmed, and thus reluctantly goes to grab the weapon. She doesn't know what it will do to her, but she does hear the song, and upon grabbing the hammer she calls back all the power that was pulled from it back into the central weapon.

This is to the relief of the other heroes, and as you can see in the image, Lauri-Ell is transformed into the new Accuser. The new suit bears a strong resemblance to Ronan the Accuser, something Cap mentions to her before they team-up to take down the rest of the Cotati forces.

After the battle, Lauri-Ell gives the weapon back to Captain Marvel, as her mission is not yet done, but in a flash-forward, we see Lauri-Ell now has the title and the weapon once more and is now serving Emperor Dorrek VIII full time. It appears we have a new Accuser, and we can't wait to see what happens next.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Captain Marvel #21 is written by Kelly Thompson and drawn by Cory Smith, colored by Tamra Bonvillain, lettered by VC's Clayton Cowles, and inked by Adriano Di Benedetto. You can check out the official description below.

"EMPYRE Tie-In! A CAPTAIN’S LEGACY — THE ACCUSED FINALE! The rise and fall of the Supreme Accuser. The end of a war, the end of an ERA…and the birth of an even more dangerous world. Carol Danvers must make a choice that will define her life and the lives of those closest to her."

Captain Marvel #21 is in comic stores now.

What did you think of the issue? Let us know in the comments or as always feel free to talk all things comics and Captain Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!