Marvel Previews New Werewolf by Night Series

The Marvel universe is about to get a lot spookier. On Friday, Marvel Comics unveiled the first preview for Werewolf by Night #1, a new series launching in September. As the title suggests, Werewolf by Night #1 will follow an alliance between Jack Russell / Werewolf by Night and Elsa Bloodstone, both of whom starred in Disney+'s Werewolf by Night Special Presentation last year. The creative team of Werewolf by Night will include writer Derek Landy and artist Fran Galán.

In Werewolf by Night #1, Jack finds himself in a race against time to save a young girl about to be sacrificed by monsters—and he isn't the only one. When Elsa runs right into him, they're forced to put their differences aside and team up… but will it be enough to save the day? Told in black and white with pops of orange, Werewolf by Night #1 will reveal all!

Will There Be a Werewolf By Night Sequel?

The events of Werewolf By Night, and the impact they had on Jack Russell / Werwolf By Night (Gael Garcia Bernal), Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), and Man-Thing, have yet to be followed up on in the MCU. But as Marvel producer Stephen Broussard told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis earlier this year, the priority is still to continue more horror stories, whether they spin out of the Werewolf By Night special or otherwise.

"Well, I will say that we're starting to introduce some cool characters that are in the darker side, the more monster side and the supernatural and the occult in a very organic way as you're seeing these character pop up," Broussard explained at the press junket for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. "I think in very organic ways, it feels like there could be ways to continue those stories in ways that feel very fresh and new and keeping our toe in that horror side of things."

What Was Werewolf by Night About?

In Werewolf by Night, which was released exclusively on Disney+, on a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster.

"We had always assumed it would be TV-MA, but I wasn't always involved with what was happening on that end in terms of ratings and all of that," director Michael Giacchino revealed in an interview prior to the special's release. "And so I'm not sure, but I am sure you are absolutely right that the black and white did help keep us within a certain range."

Keep scrolling to check out the latest look at Werewolf by Night #1, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!