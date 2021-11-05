Marvel Reveals Stunning New X-Men Inferno Covers (Exclusive)

The X-Men are in the midst of an era like no other, and Jonathan Hickman, Valerio Schiti, and Jerome Opena have one last entry in the latest chapter of their saga to deliver. That would be the fourth issue of Marvel’s Inferno series, and not only will the series deliver a thrilling conclusion to one of the biggest lingering mysteries in the post House and Powers of X era, but it will also launch with two gorgeous variant covers featuring the dazzling artwork of Davi Go and Peach Momoko. You can check out both new covers in the images below.

Go’s cover features Moira looking over Xavier, Emma Frost, Magneto, Storm, and Nightcrawler as flames fill the rest of the background and cover. Meanwhile, Momoko’s cover goes a completely different route, with a beautiful white, blue, and yellow color palette filled with stars. You can check out both covers below.

This will be Hickman’s last chapter in his X-Men saga, at least for the foreseeable future, but there is an outline for where the story goes already in place. Hickman is thrilled to be able to share Inferno with fans, and it will be interesting to see where the X-Men go after this fourth issue concludes.

“I’m very excited that we’re finally getting to share with everyone the follow-up to HOUSE OF X and POWERS OF X,” Hickman said. “The story is 160 pages over four issues drawn exquisitely by Valerio Schiti, R.B. Silva and Stefano Caselli. I cannot wait for people to read it.”

You can find the official description for Inferno #4 below.

“TO EMBERS!

Jonathan Hickman’s time on X-Men ends with the dramatic conclusion of one of the first and best mysteries he brought to the line. Valerio Schiti returns on art to help bring down one of the foundations of the era.”

For those unfamiliar with Inferno, you can find the official description of the first issue below.

“THE CULMINATION OF JONATHAN HICKMAN’S X-MEN BEGINS HERE! “There will be an island-not the first, but the last…” Promises were made and broken. The rulers of Krakoa have been playing a dangerous game with a dangerous woman, and they are about to see how badly that can burn them. Mastermind of the X-Men JONATHAN HICKMAN brings his plans to a head, joined by an incredible lineup of artists beginning with VALERIO SCHITI… as one woman follows through on her promise to burn the nation of Krakoa to the ground.”

Inferno #4 hits comic stores on December 29th.

