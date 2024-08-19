Marvel’s Secret War and New Avengers Get New Printings

In 2004, Brian Michael Bendis diassembled the Avengers. Earth’s mightiest heroes — Captain America, Iron Man, the Wasp, Yellowjacket, Hawkeye, Falcon, Captain Britain, Ant-Man, and the Scarlet Witch — officially disbanded after an attack from Wanda Maximoff’s reality-altering chaos magic. The five-part Avengers Disassembled arc would ultimately lead to Marvel relaunching Avengers as New Avengers, with street-level heroes like Spider-Man, Luke Cage, Spider-Woman, and Wolverine joining the team’s ranks.

The status quo shakeup happened after Bendis brought together a secret team under S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury — Captain America, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Luke Cage, Daredevil, and Black Widow — to overthrow the Latverian government in Secret War. (Not to be confused with Jonathan Hickman’s multiverse epic Secret Wars.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel will commemorate the 20th anniversaries of both Bendis-penned storylines with two omnibus collections slated for release in 2025. Vol. 1 of the New Avengers omnibus, which has long been out of print, will receive a new printing in January. The 1208-page omnibus collects Avengers Disassembled and the Avengers Finale, plus the first 31st issues of New Avengers — featuring the first appearances of such characters as Sentry and Ronin — and tie-ins with Civil War.

Secret War omnibus, set for release in April, collects the complete storyline with art by Gabriele Dell’Otto, the “Secret War” tie-in issues of The Pulse, and the database-style one-shot Secret War: From the Files of Nick Fury. You can see the cover artwork and details below.



New Avengers Omnibus Vol. 1

The blockbuster series that forever changed Earth’s MightiestHeroes, Brian Michael Bendis’ New Avengers series revitalized the teamfor the 21st century! The first half of Brian Michael Bendis’radical Avengers revamp is collected in one massive volume! When theAvengers are disassembled by an insane Scarlet Witch, a new anddecidedly different team rises to take their place — includingSpider-Man, Wolverine and Luke Cage! These New Avengers face down aprison break, the secrets of the Sentry, the menace of the multi-poweredCollective and more — and even find time to celebrate the marriage ofone of their own. But when a terrible tragedy kicks off a superhumanCivil War, will the newly created team be irrevocably shattered?



COLLECTING: Avengers(1998) 500-503, Avengers Finale (2004), New Avengers (2004) 1-31, NewAvengers Annual (2006) 1, New Avengers Most Wanted Files (2005), NewAvengers Guest Starring the Fantastic Four (2005), Giant-SizeSpider-Woman (2005) 1, New Avengers: Illuminati One-Shot (2006), CivilWar: The Confession (2007), Civil War: The Initiative (2007).

Secret War Omnibus

One of the darkest chapters in Marvel history beings as Nick Fury assembles a covert team of heroes for an unthinkable mission! WhenNick Fury discovers a disturbing connection between many of Marvel’sdeadliest villains, he assembles a ragtag team of the MU’s mostmisunderstood heroes for a secret mission to do what the U.S. governmentcould never allow — eventually leading to a super-powered blowoutbetween a who’s who of costumed crimefighters! We’re talking CaptainAmerica, Daredevil, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Wolverine and more! But asthey come under attack by groups of high-tech villains, what is NickFury’s secret — and will the heroes find out in time? In the aftermath,Luke Cage is missing, and Jessica Jones will do whatever she can to findhim. But who are the mystery men following her? And will her life everrecover from the drama of Secret War?



COLLECTING: Secret War (2004) 1-5, Pulse (2004) 6-9, Secret War: From the Files of Nick Fury (2005).

New Avengers Omnibus Vol. 1 – David Finch Cover (New Printing)

New Avengers Omnibus Vol. 1 – Joe Quesada Cover (New Printing)

Secret War Omnibus – Gabriele Dell’Otto Cover