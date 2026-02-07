DC Comics Just Subtly Hinted We’re Getting Four New Batmen (Seriously)

If you thought one Batman was enough, just wait until DC Comics brings in four additional Dark Knights! It’s been an incredibly difficult time for the DC Universe, what with Darkseid coming back and destroying the future. With his eyes on the present, the heroes (and a few villains) have decided to compete in a tournament to gain cosmic power on par with Darkseid. Batman, naturally, participated in the preliminaries but was shockingly knocked out of the tournament by the Joker in a cheap, sneak attack. However, that unexpected moment took Bruce on a much more interesting path.

The miniseries DC K.O. Knightfight has followed Batman, who, after being eliminated, tried cheating his way back into the competition using a special armor. However, he was removed from the competition by the Heart of Apokolips, who punished Bruce by subjecting him to his own trials, a series of simulated worlds where each of his Robins had become Batman. Bruce has done his best to do right by these new Batmen, but the Heart’s rules have made it incredibly difficult. However, Batman has found a solution that may just be the salvation the bat-quartet needs.

Batman’s Last Act in Knightfight Was to Save His Boys

In DC K.O. Knightfight #4 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora, Triona Farrell, and Tom Napolitano, Bruce stays in this world far longer than the previous simulated realities. He sees how much work Damian has done to improve the city and gets to know his grandson, Alfred Wayne. But as much as Batman loves the world, he knows that the Heart of Apokolips demands a fight and that it’s the only way back to reality. Knowing what’s coming, Bruce consults with the Bat-Family, who agree to help Batman find a way out while simultaneously protecting this world.

Knowing how much is at stake, Batman spends the next several days training his mind, body, and spirit to give the Heart the fight it desires. At the same time, however, Bruce begins working on a secret project. Thanks to some ‘forbidden technology’ acquired by Damian, Batman constructs a device he calls a Bat-Box. He doesn’t reveal what it does, but it incorporates the same tech that Batman used in the Apokoliptian armor he smuggled into the original competition in DC K.O.. With the box completed, it’s time to give the Heart the fight it wants between Bruce and Damian.

The battle begins, and both father and son are holding back. But they eventually start giving it their all, and after hours of fighting, Damian successfully beats Batman. But the Heart is satisfied, as all it wanted was to see if Bruce could admit defeat. The heart drags Batman away into a void, but before he leaves, Bruce calls out to Damian to activate the Bat-Box. As Bruce prepares to re-enter the competition, familiar PINGs ring out through the four realities Batman encountered throughout DC K.O. Knightfight, implying that somehow, Bruce was able to save the four new Batmen.

When Will We See the New Batmen Again?

I’ll admit, I had no idea where they were going with this miniseries until this issue. Originally, I was thinking that these were just simulations to put Bruce through the wringer as punishment for cheating in the original tournament. But Batman grew to love these worlds and accept them as real, so it’s understandable why he’d do his damnedest to protect them. And thanks to the combination of the Apokoliptian tech he had on hand, plus what he was able to get from Damian, it appears that Bruce has successfully preserved these simulations.

The real question is, however, are we ever going to see them again? Batman’s goodbyes to these worlds were so abrupt, and truth be told, I’m not entirely certain where they are. I like to think that these worlds are more or less like the Flashpoint timeline, a completely stable world kept somewhere safe that Batman can keep an eye on. So while we technically do have a handful of new Batmen, I wouldn’t count on seeing them anytime soon. I know Batman is DC’s biggest icon, but there’s not enough room for four more in the Prime DCU.

I wouldn’t count on never seeing these Batmen again, though. They could come back as a secret weapon in DC K.O. now that Batman has successfully found his way back into the tournament. Or maybe a future series could explore these worlds more in-depth (there are a lot of interesting plot threads that were never resolved in each reality). Regardless, the four new Batmen are safe and sound, and I wouldn’t put it past DC to keep them somewhere and bring all of them back when we least expect it.

