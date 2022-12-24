Captain America Introducing New Twist on Classic Villain

A classic Marvel villain is getting a slight makeover in upcoming issues of Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty. The series from Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Carmen Carnero stars Steve Rogers and the Winter Soldier, as battle a new villainous group calling themselves the Outer Circle. Captain America and the Winter Soldier recently had a falling out, with Bucky Barnes joining the Outer Circle to take them down from the inside. Cap is assembling a new Invaders team to replace Winter Soldier, and the Inner Circle is retaliating by creating its own twisted version of MODOK.

Marvel released its March 2023 solicitations, and the information and cover for Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #10 features Cap battling M.O.D.O.C., the Mental Organism Designed Only for Control. This M.O.D.O.C. actually makes its first appearance on the cover of January's Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #8. The villain still has the signature big head that M.O.D.O.K. is known for, but instead of being the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, the Outer Circle has programmed M.O.D.O.K. for control.

Winter Soldier Gets a New Costume and Codename

The Captain America: Cold War event will see Winter Soldier adopt a new costume to go with a change in his status quo. The upcoming crossover between Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty and Captain America: Symbol of Truth arrives in 2023, tying together the major plotlines Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson have faced in their sister titles. Marvel held a Captain America: Cold War – A This Week in Marvel Special Event panel at New York Comic Con, where more details on the Captain America-centered event were revealed. Covers for upcoming issues revealed Winter Soldier's new costume designed by artist Carmen Carnero.

Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #10 goes on sale in March. The cover and solicitation can be found below.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)