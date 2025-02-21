Marvel Teases the Silver Surfer’s Death Before MCU Debut in Fantastic Four

Silver Surfer is going to meet an untimely fate in the comics before joining the Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe later this year. Norrin Radd patrols the spaceways with the Power Cosmic as the Silver Surfer, former Herald of Galactus. Silver Surfer is one of Marvel’s most recognizable cosmic heroes and has fought alongside the Fantastic Four on numerous occasions against the Devourer of Worlds. As Marvel prepares for the premiere of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Silver Surfer will headline a new limited series that, according to its title, will conclude with his death.

ComicBook can exclusively announce Death of the Silver Surfer, a five-issue limited series by writer Greg Pak and artist Sumit Kumar, with covers by Dike Ruan. The series appears to take place in the future, with Silver Surfer returning to a war-ravaged Earth and a big target on his back. Silver Surfer will encounter a human that Pak describes as “the most human and yet the most formidable rival Norrin Radd has ever had.” Fans can look forward to appearances by the Fantastic Four and Galactus, along with the introduction of new characters.

DEATH OF THE SILVER SURFER #1 (OF 5)

Written by GREG PAK

Art by SUMIT KUMAR

Cover by DIKE RUAN

SILVER SURFER’S FINAL VOYAGE?!

The SILVER SURFER returns to defend a war-ravaged Earth, but Norrin has a galaxy-sized target on his back. A new enemy will stop at nothing to steal away everything the Surfer is or ever will be. A single human life may be all that decides the Surfer’s salvation…or damnation. If the Surfer falls, who then wields the awesome Power Cosmic? And what of the Surfer’s old master, Galactus, Devourer of Worlds?! Guest-starring: The Fantastic Four! GREG PAK (PLANET HULK, DARTH VADER) pens the Sentinel of the Spaceway’s next tragic epic with superstar illustrator SUMIT KUMAR (WEB OF SPIDER-VERSE, SPIDER-MAN: BLACK SUIT & BLOOD)!

On Sale 6/4

“I love the Silver Surfer with all my heart — because he’s entirely heart. And during a time when so many people are in so much need, he’s never been more relevant,” Pak said.

He continued: “Norrin Radd is an alien who’s attacked wherever he goes, and yet always choses to help; a harbinger of doom who serves an abomination, but who always fights for life. His fantastical stories have always been about the contradictions and complexity of the real world, about the terrible price and infinite rewards of actually caring for others.

In a world of shades of gray, the story of Norrin Radd lets us find a little silver, and I’m so thrilled to have the chance to tell this story with tremendous creators like editor Tom Groneman, artist Sumit Kumar, and cover artist Dike Ruan. They’re giving this book everything and they’re gonna bend your mind in all the best ways.

We’re also bringing back classic allies and creating entirely new characters, including the most human and yet the most formidable rival Norrin Radd has ever had. She’s cocky and dangerous and the absolute worst, but you also might absolutely fall in love with her. Dontcha dare miss a single issue!”

Julia Garner plays Shalla-Bal, the female Silver Surfer, in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Doug Jones and Laurence Fishburne portrayed the Norrin Radd version in 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. While Death of the Silver Surfer is a Norrin Radd story, it is timely that the limited series comes out a month before the theatrical release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Fans will get to follow Norrin’s tragic story that should deliver a classic Silver Surfer tale for the ages.

ComicBook spoke to Garner in support of her new movie Wolf Man. We asked Garner her thoughts about playing Silver Surfer in The Fantastic Four: First Steps and if anything stood out or surprised her about prepping for the role. “I mean, just how big it is. It’s a big universe, and I feel so grateful I get to be a little part of it to be honest,” Garner told ComicBook. “Everybody on that job, I think the casting is phenomenal and they’re so wonder. And [director] Matt Shakman is amazing. I’m very excited.”

Death of the Silver Surfer #1 goes on sale June 4th. Let us know your thoughts on the project in the comments below!