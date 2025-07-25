Marvel Teases Major Event to Replace Doctor Doom as Sorcerer Supreme

Doctor Doom‘s time as Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Universe is coming to an abrupt end. Doctor Strange is mostly known as the Sorcerer Supreme in the comics and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but all that changed at the end of the vampire event Blood Hunt. Doctor Doom tricked Doctor Strange into relinquishing the Sorcerer Supreme mantle, and used his newfound power to take over the world in One World Under Doom. As we near the end of the event, Marvel teases its fallout, which includes a search for a new Sorcerer Supreme to replace Doctor Doom.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Teaser art for a Sorcerer Supreme event was released at the Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The artwork by Devmalya Pramanik features a host of characters all wearing the signature red cloak of the Sorcerer Supreme. Heroes featured include Storm, Gambit, Scarlet Witch, Nico Minoru, Shang-Chi, Captain Marvel, Agatha Harkness, Valeria Richards, Magik, and the Goblin Queen Madelyne Pryor.

image credit: marvel comics

“The Sorcerer Supreme Has Fallen. Long Live The Sorcerer Supreme,” the teaser art reads. “Succession Starts December 2025.” So we at least have a timeframe for when this story arc will begin, though it doesn’t state if this is a limited series or taking place across various titles. Theoretically, one of these characters on the teaser should walk away as Sorcerer Supreme, unless Marvel tries to throw fans a curveball selection.

Also revealed at the Next Big Thing panel was November’s One World Under Doom #9, the final issue of the series written by Ryan North with art by R.B. Silva. This will also reveal the fate of Doctor Doom and how he loses the power of Sorcerer Supreme, with the world paying the price for Doom’s actions across the event.

“The story is in two parts,” North explained. “[In the second part], you’re kind of waiting for the other shoe to drop, because there’s no way he’s doing what he’s doing without any consequences. So in the second half, you see what’s going on behind the scenes.”

“There is some stuff coming up that I’m very excited for,” he continued. “I know issue nine is the conclusion, but issue eight has some big stuff that I’m very excited about.”

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #9

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by R.B. SILVA

Cover by BEN HARVEY

FINALE!

Doom has confronted all of Earth’s heroes in battle – and he’s won. What’s more, he’s used the magical power of Sorcerer Supreme to ensure that this victory has become a fixed moment in time: a thing that will stand forever, impervious to magic or time travel alike. But unbeknownst to Doom, in that climatic moment that can now never be changed, the seeds of Doom’s downfall were also fixed for all eternity. Left with an intolerable defeat that cannot be changed, Doom makes a choice he can never undo – and the rest of the world will pay his price…

One World Under Doom #9 goes on sale in November, followed by a Sorcerer Supreme event in December. Who do you want to see become the new Sorcerer Supreme? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!