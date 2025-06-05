Doctor Doom Leads the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men Against a World-Ending Threat (Exclusive)

Instead of fighting against the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men, Doctor Doom leads them into battle in One World Under Doom. The event series finds Doctor Doom declaring himself ruler of the entire world, with all of the planet’s global leaders recognizing his reign. Of course, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes aren’t thrilled with this development and have been fighting to stop Doom every step of the way. With the heroes out of the way, Doom was the only obstacle in the way of Dormammu and his demons from the Dark Dimension conquering the planet. Doctor Doom has fought valiantly, but even he will welcome some backup from our heroes.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of One World Under Doom #5 by Ryan North, R.B. Silva, and David Curiel. It opens with a splash page of a beaten and worn-down Doctor Doom, who can barely stand after fighting off Dormammu’s advances. The previous issue concluded with Doom freeing the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men from the pocket dimension that Dormammu trapped them in. They all fight side-by-side to protect the Earth, with Doom giving the orders. But not everybody is trusting of Doom, even in these circumstances.

Scarlet Witch hesitates when Doctor Doom tells her to use her magic to seal Dormammu off from his portals. Captain Marvel gives the command to follow Doom, and the notorious villain explains himself to Wanda Maximoff. He warns Scarlet Witch not to aim her magicks at the portals, but to cut off Dormammu’s connection to his Dark Dimension. Scarlet Witch notes that’s dark magic, but Doom assures her that it will work.

We get a shot of Doctor Doom hoisting himself up on a pair of magical crutches, showing just how injured he really is. Doom tells Wanda that this isn’t a trick, and he swears that on the soul of his mother. “Doom fights for Earth,” he says. The preview of One World Under Doom #5 ends with Scarlet Witch severing Dormammu’s connection to the Dark Dimension.

The description of One World Under Doom #5 reads, “Dormammu has come for Doom – and Doom has SURVIVED. Broken, depleted, but having bought the time he needed, Doom ensured that all Earth’s heroes would survive. These heroes now face a choice: They can allow Earth to fall to Dormammu – or they can align with Doom and fight for Earth beside him. Doom is at his highest – with Earth’s heroes behind him, nothing can stop him now. Nothing, that is, save for an unexpected return of an old foe…”

One World Under Doom has encompassed the entire Marvel Universe, touching every corner of the publishing arm with tie-ins and limited series spinning out of it. Its biggest impact can be felt in Fantastic Four, with Doom stripping Ben Grimm/Thing of his powers. Fantastic Four will come to an end, only to relaunch with a new #1 issue timed to the theatrical release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

One World Under Doom #5 goes on sale Wednesday, June 11th. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!