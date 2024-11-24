Marvel Teases the Return of a Fan-Favorite Villain in New Deadpool & Wolverine Series

They’re the Merc with the Mouth and the Best There Is: Deadpool and Wolverine. After their team up in this summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine and Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII, the dysfunctional duo Wade and Logan are slashing their way into Deadpool/Wolverine, a new ongoing series reuniting writer Benjamin Percy and artist Joshua Cassara (X-Force). The series not only reunites Wolverine and Deadpool (who is currently dead but will be revived in Cody Ziglar’s current Deadpool comic run in January) but Logan with another familiar face from his time on Team X.

Marvel’s February 2025 solicitations tease the return of Christoph Nord, a.k.a. Maverick, a member of the black-ops team overseen by the CIA. A new look at issue #2 comes with a solicit that reveals the return of a “fan-favorite villain” after a “shock reveal” in the pages of Deadpool/Wolverine #1. See the solicits below.

Before they disbanded in the early 1970s, the CIA sent Team X — among them Wolverine, Maverick, John Wraith, Silver Fox, and Sabretooth — to missions in Cuba, Vietnam, and Berlin.



Percy dug into Team X’s past with Maverick in 2021’s Wolverine #8-10 when the mind-wiped mutant was up for bid during a black-market auction, part of a plot between the CIA’s X-Desk and Danger (the physical manifestation of the X-Men’s Danger Room). It was later learned that Danger was supplying the CIA with robotic replicas of the X-Men for anti-mutant purposes after Wolverine and Deadpool ran afoul of the masked mercenary (in Wolverine #22) and defeated Maverick in Las Vegas.

“Maverick is the best kind of bastard. The best kind of bastard is worth having around, but only if there’s beers to be drank or bullets to be dodged,” Logan said in Wolverine #9. “‘You can’t trust him with your wife but you can trust him with your life’ kind of deal. Long as you’re playing for the same team, that is. Long as you’re dodging the same bullets. But like every pretty boy, he only really cares about one person, and that’s numero uno.”

Deadpool/Wolverine #1

WADE AND LOGAN – TOGETHER AGAIN! The most unlikely team-up turned most demanded one, DEADPOOL and WOLVERINE are BACK! Together again and ready to blow your minds in this ongoing series that hits like a never-ending action movie – with the fate of the world in the balance! When a fan-favorite VILLAIN is unearthed, you’ll get to see a new side of our heroes and their adversary, as an ages-long plan comes to fruition. And the only thing that stands between the Earth and annihilation is the Best There Is and the Merc With The Mouth. Brought to you by another legendary pairing – writer Benjamin Percy (Wolverine, Hellverine) and artist Joshua Cassara (X-Force, X-Men) – these comic superstars put your favorite super heroes through their paces in a series chock-full of surprises, twist reveals and a villainous plot that’ll turn long-term and newly arriving X-readers’ heads. This is one for the pull list! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

On sale: Jan. 1, 2025

Deadpool/Wolverine #2

DEATH BY FOSSIL (AND WE DON’T MEAN LOGAN)! Following last month’s shock reveal, DEADPOOL and WOLVERINE follow the clues from their lost mission in an attempt to save the present. But not before a decidedly monstrous attack dredges up some new twists on ancient creatures! But if they can survive, they’ve got enemies on their tails: And MAVERICK wants answers! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.



On sale: Feb. 12, 2025