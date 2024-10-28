Deadpool & Wolverine Will Star in Their Own Marvel Series

The Weapon X program turned Wade Wilson and Logan into killing machines, but Deadpool & Wolverine turned them into best bubs. After their team up in the Marvel Studios blockbuster and the eight-part Deadpool/Wolverine: Weapon X-Traction this summer, Marvel Comics is reuniting the dysfunctional duo in the new ongoing series Deadpool/Wolverine by writer Benjamin Percy (X-Force) and artist Joshua Cassera (X-Men).



“The film was both a hit and a hoot, but we started working on this series long before we ever saw Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds tear each other apart in a Honda Odyssey,” Percy told IGN. “So I can’t say it was an influence, but I can say the dynamic between the characters will feel familiar to theatergoers: fun, thrilling, and both adversarial and bro-mancey (not to mention violent as hell).”



While the R-rated Marvel movie was similarly violent as hell, Deadpool/Wolverine is inspired by R-rated ’80s action classics Commando and Rambo: First Blood Part II.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That was the vibe that Josh, I, and Mark Basso (our fearless editor) agreed upon: non-stop thrills, insane action set-pieces, and a gonzo 80s action movie precedent,” Percy said. “We want you to feel like Stallone/Schwarzenegger/Van Damme could be a guest star in any of these issues.”

Marvel has unveiled the first look at the premiere issue, which you can see below. Deadpool/Wolverine #1 goes on sale January 1, 2025, from Marvel Comics.