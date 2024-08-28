Tony Stark is going from Invincible Iron Man to Improvised Iron Man. Marvel Comics has been teasing that a “brutal” new era of the armored Avenger — from Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Spencer Ackerman (DC’s Waller vs. Wildstorm) in his Marvel debut with artist Julius Ohta (Marvel’s Alien) — will kick off during the Stark-Roxxon War in October’s Iron Man #1. Designed by Ohta, the new and improved Iron Man armor is featured on the just-revealed foil variant cover by Uncanny X-Men and Spawn cover artist Philip Tan, who penciled issues of 2004’s Invincible Iron Man (Vol. 3).

On sale Oct. 23rd, the new No. 1 features a standard cover by Yasmine Putri (Phoenix) and variant covers from Leinil Francis Yu (Wolverine), Skottie Young (Strange Academy), Mike Mckone (Uncanny X-Force), Dave Bardin (Giant-Size Fantastic Four), John Tyler Christopher (Old Man Quill), and Sumit Kumar (The Vigil).

Philip Tan’s Iron Man #1 foil variant cover.

The Improvised Iron Man armor will be “assembled throughout the series as Tony does what he doesbest — tinkering and upgrading it to counter anything the world throws athim,” the synopsis states. After exhausting his fortune taking black-market weapons off the streets, then receiving a windfall from his since-annulled marriage to Emma Frost (in July’s Invincible Iron Man #20), the genius-billionaire-playboy-philanthropist reclaimed his company from Kelvin Heng, a.k.a. Feilong, and used the White Queen’s seed money to bankroll the new West Coast Avengers.

His fortunes restored by Frost — who telepathically manipulated the market, stealing from high rollers like A.I.M., new Kingpin of Crime Tombstone, Doctor Doom, and Roxxon CEO Dario Agger — Stark is rebuilding. But when his own technology fails him, he builds a brand-new armor “unlike any seen in his over 60-year history,” according to Marvel.

Julius Ohta’s armor designs for Iron Man and Iron Monger in Iron Man (2024).

The synopsis continues: “Roxxon and A.I.M.team up to take on Stark Unlimited! But they’re ready for the old TonyStark. This one? He’s a lot angrier than he used to be. Iron Man isgoing to war! He’s determined to never hit rock bottom again, his oldenemies will face an Iron Man more than willing to fight back, playdirty, and unleash every bit of his intellect to bring them down! Newarmor, old enemies, and unbelievable twists abound in this fresh take ona fury-powered Iron Man!”



Iron Man #1 is on sale October 23rd from Marvel Comics.