Marvel Turns Captain Carter Into Another Fan-Favorite Hero

While Captain Carter is only a new addition to the world of superheroics, she has undeniably made an impact. The alternate version of Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), who was first introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's What If...?, has since flourished in the pages of Marvel Comics. Captain Carter's latest comic appearance definitely impacted her, briefly mashing her up with another Marvel hero. Spoilers for Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain #2 from Tini Howard, Vasco Georgiev, Erick Arciniega, and Ariana Maher below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue sees the conflict between Betsy Braddock / Captain Britain and Morgan Le Fay grow complicated, as Morgan seeks a Variant of Betsy who she can remake in her image. She finds one in Lizzie Braddock of Earth-78, the world that is also home to Captain Peggy Carter. As Peggy stays by Lizzie's bedside in the aftermath of a superhero fight, she becomes possessed by Morgan, and is transformed into a twisted and evil version of Captain Britain. Betsy and Rachel Summers fight her and manage to remove Morgan from Peggy's brain, and Peggy profusely apologizes.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Will Captain Carter return in the MCU?

Captain Carter is already confirmed to be appearing in future episodes of Marvel's What If...?, with producers indicating the character will recur in the upcoming sophomore season. Beyond that, Atwell has taken a diplomatic approach to the idea of Captain Carter appearing in live-action, after she made a surprise appearance in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"Well...I haven't got news for you. But I share your enthusiasm," Atwelll revealed. "And I would love to if Marvel did find a home for her; that's a home that feels worthy of her in terms of her evolution as a character and development as a character."

"The experience I've had in playing her has given me the most incredible opportunity to hone my particular craft in this franchise," Atwell continued. "And I've got more to do, and because I feel the fans deserve that. In some ways, with a lot of people, she's a minor player, and it wouldn't make sense if I was to continue to be a minor player in that if it felt like, well, this is a different time. And also particularly as a woman with everything that's happened the last few years. When she says in her timeline, 'I know my value and everyone else's opinion; it doesn't matter,' that's really good."

What do you think of Captain Carter (briefly) becoming Marvel's new Captain Britain? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!