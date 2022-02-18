Disney+ Just Dropped Major Captain Carter Tease for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

We may have more confirmation that an unannounced Marvel superhero will make an appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The latest trailer shocked fans by teasing Patrick Stewart’s Professor Charles Xavier from 20th Century Fox’s X-Men movies. Fans have also scoured every second of the Doctor Strange 2 trailer and poster, looking for clues regarding more Easter eggs, such as a possible Deadpool sighting. Instead of keeping guest stars a secret, a Disney+ Twitter account has dropped an interesting teaser for Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter character, which made her debut in the first Disney+ animated series Marvel’s What If…?.

The Disney+ IT Twitter account shared an image of Captain Carter from What If… featuring Peggy Carter standing with the Bucky Barnes and the Howling Commandos. A translation of the tweet reads, “It seems that shield has recently reappeared somewhere … 🤔 doesn’t that sound like ‘Madness’ to you #CaptainCarter and all the episodes of #WhatIf are waiting for you on #DisneyPlus !”

Sembra che quello scudo sia riapparso recentemente da qualche parte… 🤔 non vi sembra una "Follia"?#CaptainCarter e tutti gli episodi di #WhatIf vi aspettano su #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/mRFfqVbDN5 — Disney+ IT (@DisneyPlusIT) February 17, 2022

As far as the reference to Captain Carter’s shield is concerned, that came up when a new poster for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released. Among the broken glass surrounding Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange is a reflection of Captain Carter’s shield. Other Doctor Strange characters and variants can also be seen in the poster, such as Wong, Scarlet Witch, Mordo, and America Chavez.

In Marvel’s What If…?, Peggy Carter ends up becoming a super soldier instead of Steve Rogers. She would also find herself frozen in ice and thawed out in the present day. Captain Carter is later recruited by Uatu the Watcher to join his Guardians of the Multiverse to stop an evil Ultron-Vision hybrid from destroying all reality. A new Captain Carter comic book series will debut in March, and she is confirmed to also return in Season 2 of the animated series.

“We realized, I think, early on in development as we were starting to get AC [Bradley’s] scripts and starting to look at the arc of the series that there was going to be a character that bubbled up and became more important,” Marvel’s Brad Winderbaum said. “Not more important than the rest, but had a strong relationship with The Watcher, who is really our driving force behind the series, and that’s Captain Carter. We realized as we started developing the second season that Captain Carter was going to be the character who we would revisit in every season and continue that adventure. Obviously, we’re telling a story on a giant multiversal canvas so you never really know who’s going to pop up where and when. It’s very much an anthology, but there’s always opportunity for fun connections to be made.”

