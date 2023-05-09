Marvel Announces Jean Grey Solo Series From X-Men Writer Louise Simonson

Fall of X will see legendary X-Men writer Louise Simonson return to the franchise to pen a new solo series starring Jean Grey. With Sins of Sinister in the rearview mirror, the X-Office can put its focus squarely on Fall of X, the next era of X-Men comics that teases the downfall of Krakoa and mutants' rising prominence in the Marvel Universe. There have been several new X-Men comics announced for Fall of X, but it appears Marvel saved a few more for special surprises. One of those surprises is a four-issue Jean Grey series by writer Louise Simonson (X-Factor, New Mutants) and artist Bernard Chang (Children of the Atom).

The Jean Grey series promises to reveal "senses-shattering new insights behind key moments in Jean's past including her early days with the X-Men, her breathtaking first interaction with the Phoenix Force, her shocking confrontation with Madelyne Pryor, and more." While titles like Realm of X, X-Men Red, Immortal X-Men, and more will address Fall of X head-on, Jean Grey sounds more in the vein of flashback titles such as X-Men Legends, which revisit old continuity to tell new tales.

Louise Simonson on Returning to the X-Men

"I loved writing X-Factor and Jean was a pivotal part of those stories, from the escape from her Phoenix-created cocoon to her life and death battle with the Goblin Queen in 'Inferno.' So It's really exciting to explore Jean's part in this new mega-adventure," Simonson shared.

On Jean's importance to the X-Men mythos, Simonson said, "Jean has always been a pivotal character, the fulcrum upon which so many vital story points balance. She has been constantly impacted by events outside herself and struggles to control the things she can. Her life experiences have made her cautious, less impulsive and certain than when she was younger. Her telepathic power lets her know the best and worst of those around her but she remains loving and empathic, with a strong moral core. She's brave and constantly questions herself: Did I do what was right?"

Written by Louise Simonson with art by Bernard Chang, Jean Grey #1 goes on sale August 23rd.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)