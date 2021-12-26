Back Issues: The X-Men Meet Santa Claus, Marvel’s Merriest Mutant

We wish you a merry X-Man with a yuletide tale about the merriest Marvel mutant of all: Santa Claus! A magical being of many names — Saint Nick, Kris Kringle, Father Christmas, and the detective Nick St. Christopher — the Santa Claus of the Marvel Universe is as legendary as his real-world counterpart. The gifted gift-bringer comes to town to meet the X-Men in the pages of 1991’s Marvel Holiday Special, appearing in writer Scott Lobdell and artist Dave Cockrum’s tale of Christmas past: “A Miracle A Few Blocks Down From 32nd Street.”

On Christmas Eve, the all-new, all-different X-Men — Wolverine, Storm, Colossus, Nightcrawler, and Banshee — festively decorate the X-Mansion when the mutant-detecting Cerebro locates “the most powerful mutant ever registered.” The X-Men make their way to Rockefeller Center to determine if this mutant is friend or foe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There the X-Men face their greatest threat — a shopping plaza bustling with last-minute shoppers! The X-Men’s enemies, the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, are also tracking the mystery mutant: The Blob, Toad, Mastermind, and Unus the Untouchable.

The teleporter Nightcrawler defeats the leaping Toad as the metal-skinned Colossus and the sonic-screaming Banshee fail to move the unmovable Blob. While Wolverine’s adamantium claws try to cut through the impenetrable force field that makes Unus untouchable, Storm’s weather-manipulating powers make her too great a match for the illusion-making Mastermind.

When the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants mysteriously and suddenly disappear, it’s revealed Santa Claus transformed them into toys (accessories and batteries not included). Introducing himself as Kris Kringle, Santa teleports the X-Men to just outside of Rockefeller Center without their memories from the past hour.

After decking the halls with their naughty nemeses, the X-Men’s Christmas Eve ends with the merry mutants in awe at the snow of an honest-to-goodness white Christmas — one last gift from Santa.

Years later, when the young mutant Jubilee meets Santa up on the housetop of Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters in 1998’s Generation X Holiday Special, she asks the powerful Santa if he’s a mutant. “Merry Christmas, Jubilation Lee,” Santa says with a wink and a smile. “Merry Christmas.”

ComicBook CRAM Presents Spider-Man: No Way Home:

Back Issues: Doctor Strange Solves Spider-Man’s Identity Crisis

Back Issues: Spider-Man’s Strangest Tales With Doctor Strange

Back Issues: The Death of Spider-Man’s Aunt May

Back Issues: Spider-Man’s Deadliest Foes Form the Sinister Six

Back Issues: Matt Murdock Defends Peter Parker and Spider-Man In Court