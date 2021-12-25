Neil deGrasse Tyson Debunks Santa’s Existence and the Internet Isn’t Happy

On Christmas Eve, celebrity astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson took it upon himself to ensure everyone knows Santa Claus can’t exist. For science. On Friday, Tyson tweeted, “For Santa to deliver gifts to all world’s Christians in one night requires hypersonic speeds through Earth’s lower atmosphere, vaporizing his reindeer and sleigh. Just sayin’.” See, Santa isn’t real! It isn’t clear to whom Tyson intends this information. Adults already know that the truth behind the Santa conspiracy, and children are, well, you know, children. But when someone builds their entire brand on pedantry, said pedant will be pedantic.
Tyson’s distinctly uncheerful tweet has drawn negative attention from across Twitter. He’s drawn comparisons to the Grinch, Dr. Seuss’s anti-Christmas icon.
There are also comparisons to Colin Robinson, the psychic vampire from FX’s What We Do In the Shadows. Others refuse to break Christmas kayfabe. Instead, they counter Tyson’s explanation with other questions. If Santa isn’t real, how do all those presents get under the tree? You can see some of the responses to Tyson’s unasked-for explanation included below.
