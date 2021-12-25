Neil deGrasse Tyson Debunks Santa’s Existence and the Internet Isn’t Happy

On Christmas Eve, celebrity astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson took it upon himself to ensure everyone knows Santa Claus can’t exist. For science. On Friday, Tyson tweeted, “For Santa to deliver gifts to all world’s Christians in one night requires hypersonic speeds through Earth’s lower atmosphere, vaporizing his reindeer and sleigh. Just sayin’.” See, Santa isn’t real! It isn’t clear to whom Tyson intends this information. Adults already know that the truth behind the Santa conspiracy, and children are, well, you know, children. But when someone builds their entire brand on pedantry, said pedant will be pedantic.

Tyson’s distinctly uncheerful tweet has drawn negative attention from across Twitter. He’s drawn comparisons to the Grinch, Dr. Seuss’s anti-Christmas icon.

For Santa to deliver gifts to all world's Christians in one night requires hypersonic speeds through Earth’s lower atmosphere, vaporizing his reindeer & sleigh.



Just sayin’. pic.twitter.com/ONkW4HyBYa — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) December 24, 2021

There are also comparisons to Colin Robinson, the psychic vampire from FX’s What We Do In the Shadows. Others refuse to break Christmas kayfabe. Instead, they counter Tyson’s explanation with other questions. If Santa isn’t real, how do all those presents get under the tree? You can see some of the responses to Tyson’s unasked-for explanation included below.

What do you think of Neil DeGrasse Tyson debunking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve? Let us know in the comments, and keep reading to see the other responses.

Counterpoint

Depends on which continuity he goes with https://t.co/gAtQ1Hbf4X pic.twitter.com/c8NQZd6YrG — Cinos the Swagmaster 🎪🐙🍒🦋 (@Cinos_Ben) December 25, 2021

Transformation

“From Santa”

explain how the presents say “from Santa” https://t.co/06aUBJuXX3 — emotionals (@emotionals3k) December 25, 2021

Devastating

Finding out that Santa doesn't exist from this tweet has been devastating to me and my household. Burning my tree down. Puking then eating the puke. https://t.co/DFsvKN84bU — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) December 25, 2021

But the Cookies?

Lol then explain why my cookies are gone every year clown https://t.co/STtT3hlAfj — Eli Bashi (@EliBashiNBA) December 25, 2021

Grinchy

Eve 6

people like neil degrasse tyson make me want to become an evangelical — eve6 (@Eve6) December 25, 2021

Psychic Vampire

Neil Degrasse Tyson when he sees people enjoying Christmas pic.twitter.com/WvoydHZBas — Trinket (@BirdTickler) December 25, 2021

But the Presents

Then how do you explain all these fucking presents, Neil https://t.co/qIVidLB8aH — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 25, 2021

deGrinch