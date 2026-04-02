Marvel’s Mightiest Monsters Just Got Its Ultimate Edition (Exclusive)

While Spider-Man, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four all get their due shine, the Marvel Universe is built upon far more than just your traditional superheroes. In fact, some of the foundations of the Marvel Universe are the larger-than-life monsters and creatures created by all-time comics legends, and now these epic creatures are getting their chance to shine in an ultimate tribute courtesy of Marvel’s Mightiest Monsters, and we’ve got your exclusive first look.

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Dark Horse has revealed the first look at its upcoming special oversize hardcover edition of Marvel’s Mightiest Monsters, which will feature a deep dive into the world of Marvel’s monsters by comic historians John Lind and Chris Ryall. The 416-page compendium of stories will put characters like Fin Fang Foom, Groot, Monsteroso, Xemnu, and many more in the spotlight, and it will also feature the work of legends like Jack Kirby, Larry Lieber, Steve Ditko, and Stan Lee, but that’s just scratching the surface.

Discover Iconic Monsters Before Their Marvel Debuts

This new collection will feature classic issues of anthology titles that include Tales to Astonish, Journey Into Mystery, Strange Tales, and Tales of Suspense, which feature the work of Kirby, Ditko, Lieber, and Lee, but those are only a few of the amazing artists involved in the project.

The oversized hardcover will also feature modern monster work from creators like Chris Claremont, Sal Buscema, John Byrne, Gil Kane, Arthur Adams, Eric Powell, and Gil Kane. The stories will be accompanied by essays from comic historians that shine new light on these amazing monsters and their history, and those stories will also feature original artwork from Kirby. The hardcover will also feature a monster-filled cover designed by Ian Chalgren.

“These monster comics predate the creation of the Marvel Universe,” said co-editor Chris Ryall, “but in so many ways, these stories by Lee, Kirby, and Ditko helped establish the blueprint of larger-than-life characters brought to stunning visual life by three of the best creators to ever do it.”

“We’re excited to give the deluxe collection treatment to these classic Marvel ’50s-era monsters—showcasing an impact and influence that still resonate across the kaiju comics of today,” said co-editor John Lind.

Marvel’s Mightiest Monsters will hit book stores and comic stores on October 13, 2026, and will retail for $75.00.

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