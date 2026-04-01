Daredevil #1 is a Solid, Fresh Start for Matt Murdock (Review)

The Man Without Fear is back in a brand-new and incredibly promising volume of Daredevil. To say that the last few years have been a series of ups and downs for Matt Murdock would be underselling it. In just this decade alone, Daredevil has gone to jail, to Hell, led an army of warriors, been to Hell and returned, started a new life as a priest, and even battled the Seven Deadly Sins. Despite the wild ride, things have been slow as of late, with Daredevil stepping out of the spotlight after the conclusion of his previous series.

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Well, now that the protector of Hell’s Kitchen has returned to the small screen in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel is striking while the iron is hot with a new, ongoing season. Stephanie Phillips (Planet She-Hulk, Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider) and Lee Garbett (Strange, Groot) have come together to shape the latest era of Matt Murdock’s life. As a big Daredevil fan, I had high hopes (as I do every time Matt gets a new series). And I’m happy to say that this first chapter is a promising foundation for Daredevil’s future.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Pros Cons Phillips captures Daredevil’s voice well A little thin in Matt’s personal life Garbett’s action is very fluid and fun Status quo change feels abrupt

Matt Murdock Finds a New Career and a New Enemy in Daredevil #1

Phillips’ and Garbett’s story gives fans a brief overview of who Daredevil is and a slight tease at his future through the words of his mysterious new character, Omen. But Daredevil #1 really begins with Matt starting his new career: teaching the law to the next generation of attorneys. Matt’s old law school friend James vouched for Matt, but the idea to hire him actually came from tech magnate Harlan Vale, the school’s largest donor, who insisted on Matt teaching. Matt is suspicious, but he doesn’t let it disrupt his job or his late-night activities as Daredevil.

Speaking of, something strange is afoot in Hell’s Kitchen. A body is found on the subway with missing eyes, leaving the police stumped. That night, Matt is finally able to get back to his old routine. But after stopping an attempted assault, Daredevil returns home, where he finds Omen waiting for him. Omen seems harmless at first, and the figure informs Daredevil that they have a message for Matt Murdock. But when Matt tries to apprehend Omen, they evade Daredevil’s enhanced senses. Omen defenestrates Daredevil, but not before passing on the message that Matt Murdock is going to die.

Daredevil #1 is a Great Start with a Lot of Potential

I think one of the best things I can say about Daredevil #1 is that it’s very open to all readers. Phillips drops readers into a new status quo, which can feel a little jarring at times. But in a way, that helps us feel just as confused and out of place as Matt is when he’s navigating his new career as a law professor. What really won me over with Phillips’ take on Matt was her narration. It’s seasoned, a little battle-worn, but determined. If you get Daredevil’s narration right, you’ve already won half the battle.

That said, this book does leave me wanting just a bit. It’s not that it’s not an effective story, it is. But it does feel like you’re plopped into the middle of a story instead of the beginning, and you’re left with so many questions. Questions that I’m sure will be answered in the coming issues. But I feel like between the new job and the arrival of Omen, a little more familiarity in Matt’s personal life would have been nice. Then again, it’s not like this volume had Matt living as a priest after a trip to Hell.

Garbett does an incredible job here. The designs and settings are all good and feel like a Daredevil book should. But where Garbett really shines is in the action scenes. From the car chase Matt stops to the beatdown he puts on the muggers, the action feels very kinetic and smooth. We’ve all been spoiled with how great the fighting has been in Matt’s various TV series, but this book does an amazing job making Daredevil’s confrontations. If you want hard-hitting action, this issue doesn’t skimp, which should certainly endear curious Born Again fans to the comic.

I’m glad Marvel realized it needed to have a Daredevil book on the stands with Born Again’s second season out. And I’m even happier knowing that this isn’t a phoned-in book to capitalize on the show. Phillips and Garbett have a real vision for Daredevil, and hopefully, we’ll get to see that vision realized. If Daredevil: Born Again isn’t enough to satisfy the viewers’ cravings, I think fans will be satiated with the work the creative team has done here.

What did you think about Daredevil #1? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!