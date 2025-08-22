Marvel May Have Settled on a New Codename for Miles Morales (but Will It Stick?)

It may not be long before Miles Morales is no longer known as Brooklyn’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Peter Parker is the original Spider-Man, but Miles Morales is giving Peter a run for his money as far as popularity goes. Both heroes share the Spider-Man mantle, and so far, it hasn’t been a problem. There are enough web shooters and fluid to go around. But there has been chatter in recent years regarding the benefits of Miles Morales being something else than Spider-Man. It may sound silly on the surface, but an upcoming Marvel book lends some credence to the speculation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel released its November 2025 solicitations, which included Radioactive Spider-Man #2. The title is part of the X-Men’s Age of Revelation event, which takes the place of Marvel’s X-Men publishing line. On the 30th anniversary of Age of Apocalypse, Age of Revelation propels the Marvel Universe 10 years into the future, where the former Doug Ramsey — now known as Revelation, the Heir of Apocalypse — rules over the world. When trying to defeat a new foe called Mayhem, Spider-Man will call for backup in the form of Ghost-Spider and Spin, with the latter being a possible new name for Miles Morales.

Is Miles Morales Adopting a Codename From a Spider-Man Animated Series?

Even though Peter Parker and Miles Morales have both been known as Spider-Man across different media, like cartoons and animated movies, the decision was still made to change Miles’ name in the Disney Jr. animated series Spidey and His Amazing Friends. While Peter Parker gets to be called Spider-Man, Miles is known as Spin, with Gwen Stacy going by Ghost-Spider.

This decision most likely came down to not wanting to confuse the young viewing audience of Spidey and His Amazing Friends. Spider-Man is the main character, so that should be Peter Parker. But Miles Morales needs a name to go by when he’s in his superhero costume. Enter Spin. Whether the name “Spin” makes it to Marvel’s 616 Universe once Age of Revelation concludes remains to be seen.

Radioactive Spider-Man follows Spider-Man’s adventures in a world ravaged by the mysterious X-Virus. With New York decimated, Peter Parker takes a desperate gamble by dosing himself with lethal radiation to hold the infection at bay. While it does keep the virus at bay, it changes and transforms Spidey into what Marvel is calling “the most dangerous, mutated Spider-Man ever.”

RADIOACTIVE SPIDER-MAN #2

JOE KELLY (W)

KEV WALKER (A)

Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

NONSTOP MAYHEM!

X YEARS LATER, Mayhem continues to maul New York City! Spider-Man doesn’t have much luck containing Mayhem…perhaps SPIN and GHOST-SPIDER can help?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Radioactive Spider-Man #2 goes on sale in November. Let us know what you think about Miles Morales possibly getting a new codename in the comments below!