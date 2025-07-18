Spider-Man Is About to Be Fundamentally Changed Forever (And It’s the X-Men’s Fault)

The Age of Revelation hits keep on coming with the reveal of a pretty messed-up version of Spider-Man. When Marvel announced Age of Revelation, an X-Men event that comes on the 30th anniversary of Age of Apocalypse, one of the titles in the announcement was directly linked to Spider-Man. You might find that odd since Spider-Man usually isn’t involved in X-Men and mutant affairs, but Age of Revelation will take the Marvel Universe 10 years into a future where a new mutant utopia is created by Apocalypse’s heir, Doug Ramsey, aka Revelation. Of course, this utopia for mutants spells bad news for humans. The result is one of the more shocking changes to Spider-Man you’ll ever see.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the titles launching in Age of Revelation is Radioactive Spider-Man by current Amazing Spider-Man writer Joe Kelly and artist Kev Walker. The comic follows Spider-Man’s adventures in a world ravaged by the mysterious X-Virus. With New York decimated, Peter Parker takes a desperate gamble by dosing himself with lethal radiation to hold the infection at bay. While it does keep the virus at bay, it changes and transforms Spidey into what Marvel is calling “the most dangerous, mutated Spider-Man ever.”

Fans can get a glimpse of the Radioactive Spider-Man on Giuseppe Camuncoli’s cover of the first issue, arriving on October 22nd. A green and yellow radioactive symbol is in the background as Spider-Man swings with extra arms protruding from his sides.

Other Age of Revelation titles dropping on October 22nd include The Last Wolverine #1 by Saladin Ahmed and Edgar Salazar; Omega Kids #1 by Tony Fleecs and Andres Genolet; and X-Men: Book of Revelation #1 by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz.

image credit: marvel comics

RADIOACTIVE SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by JOE KELLY

Art by KEV WALKER

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

On Sale 10/22

UNFRIENDLY AND UNSTABLE!

X YEARS LATER, the X-Virus decimated New York – but Spider-Man won’t stop fighting. In a desperate gamble, Peter Parker doses himself with lethal radiation to hold the infection at bay. Survival comes at a cost. While this may not kill Peter Parker, it sure messes him up. This is the most dangerous, mutated Spider-Man ever – and he’s not alone.

image credit: marvel comics

THE LAST WOLVERINE #1

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by EDGAR SALAZAR

Cover by MARTIN CÓCCOLO

On Sale 10/22

WHAT HAPPENED TO WOLVERINE?

X YEARS LATER, the people of Vancouver cheer a new hero: the WONDERFUL WOLVERINE, A.K.A. the WENDIGO, Logan’s last student. But what happened to Logan? A secret from Wolverine’s past will set the Last Wolverine on a mission to uphold his mentor’s legacy…unless a dire threat burns it all down first!

image credit: marvel comics

OMEGA KIDS #1

Written by TONY FLEECS

Art by ANDRÉS GENOLET

Cover by ROD REIS

On Sale 10/22

KID OMEGA’S ALL GROWN UP!

X YEARS LATER, Quentin Quire protects the dream of mutant supremacy and independence as head of the Revelation Territories’ spy network. But when a conspiracy threatens the mutant utopia, Quire and his psychic students will have to distinguish friend from foe. Has Quentin got what it takes to carry the dream forward, or will the next generation replace the former revolutionary?

image credit: marvel comics

X-MEN: BOOK OF REVELATION #1

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by NETHO DIAZ

On Sale 10/22

THE GAME OF POWER COMMENCES!

X YEARS LATER, after the assassination of one of his prized Choristers, Revelation welcomes a new mutant to his capital city of Philadelphia. But the capital of the Revelation Territories hides many dangers, not the least of which are her rival Choristers – and Fabian Cortez will allow no one to challenge him for Revelation’s favor. But this new mutant has a secret ally – the Ghost of Philadelphia!

Radioactive Spider-Man #1, The Last Wolverine #1, Omega Kids #1, and X-Men: Book of Revelation #1 all go on sale Wednesday, October 22nd. Let us know your thoughts on the Age of Revelation series in the comments below!