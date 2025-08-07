Miles Morales Meets the Ultimate X-Men in Marvel’s Multiverse Event (Exclusive)

It’s time for Miles Morales to meet the X-Men of Marvel’s Ultimate Universe. Miles is one of the few survivors of the original Ultimate Universe, carving out a niche for himself as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man alongside Peter Parker. While Miles’ home universe no longer exists, a new Ultimate Universe has been created to take its place. We’re into Year 2 of the Ultimate Universe, which means it’s crossover event time. Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion brings Miles Morales to this world to find his missing sister. Of course, this search has led Miles to meet different heroes and villains in the Ultimate Universe, and next up are the X-Men.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #3 by Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar, Jonas Scharf, Edgar Delgado, and VC’s Cory Petit. It picks up two months after Miles Morales arrives in the Ultimate Universe. After meeting the Spider-Men of Peter and Richard Parker, Wasp and Giant-Man of the Ultimates, and Black Panther in Wakanda, Miles has journeyed to Hi no Kuni, aka Japan. Doubt is starting to seep into Miles’ mind the longer he goes without finding his younger sister Billie. T’Challa tracked Billie’s energy signature to Japan, so that’s where Miles has gone to find her.

While Miles appreciated the help from the Ultimate Universe heroes, he doesn’t truly trust them. You could say their vibes are slightly off. The only welcoming heroes he met were Peter and Richard. Miles conveniently comes across Mei Igarashi and Nico Minoru from the Ultimate X-Men comic. They’re debating whether Nico’s clothing classifies her as a witch or just as being goth. But what Mei really needs is Nico’s help in finding the Children of the Atom.

Suddenly, Nico’s staff starts brimming with purple power. It’s reacting to an energy source nearby, and Mei conjures up a swoosh of wind to reveal Miles’ hiding place up in a tree. This is where the preview of Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #3 ends, but we can wager a guess that the trio will work together to find Billie while also fighting some of the Ultimate Universe’s villains.

“This is an Ultimate Universe-wide story — and there might be a few life-changing revelations for both Miles and the Ultimates characters along the way!” Camp told ComicBook. “I don’t want to ruin anything, but readers are going to learn more about a number of Ultimate characters, and some of the Ultimates characters are going to learn new things about themselves.”

“I can’t spoil anything, but Miles and Billie’s experience in the Ultimate Universe will definitely end up affecting the 616 in big, fun ways!” Ziglar teased.

“MILES’ FIRST CONFRONTATION WITH THE MAKER’S COUNCIL!, the description of Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #3 reads. “Silver Samurai attacks interloper Miles Morales! Fortunately, a band of mutants calling themselves the X-Men come to his aid! What will Miles make of the dark history of this alternate universe now that he is faced with the reality of what the Maker has done?”

Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #3 goes on sale Wednesday, August 13th. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!