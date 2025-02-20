Spider-Man: Incursion Sends Miles Morales Back to Marvel’s Ultimate Universe

Miles Morales is about to find himself back in the Ultimate Universe — except it’s not the Ultimate Universe he’s familiar with. Marvel’s original Ultimate Universe was one of the casualties of 2015-2016’s Secret Wars event. A few select characters, like Miles Morales, were transferred to the main Marvel Universe of Earth-616. After being put on the shelf, a new Ultimate Universe was formed in the Ultimate Invasion miniseries, spawning new titles like Ultimate Spider-Man starring a married-with-kids Peter Parker. We just started the second year of the new Ultimate Universe, and its first limited series brings Miles over to meet the Ultimate line of characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion is a five-issue limited series by Deniz Camp (Ultimates), Cody Ziglar (Miles Morales: Spider-Man), and Jonas Scharf (Ultimate Universe: One Year). Marvel promises that Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion will pay off seeds planted by Ultimate Universe architect Jonathan Hickman at the very beginning of the new line. It also marks the first crossover for the Ultimate Universe and lays the groundwork for new developments, such as the return of the villain responsible for this twisted world: the Maker.

“It’s a pleasure, and a privilege, to get to be part of the Ultimate Universe’s first crossover, along with Cody and Jonas, and to play in the Spider-sandbox for the first time,” Camp said. “I’ve had a great time writing not just Miles, but a couple of other Spider characters folks might be familiar with! To get to explore the different corners of the Marvel universe through Miles’ eyes, and further develop characters we’ve introduced in Ultimates—well, it’s going to be a series full of rich characters, big firsts, and big swings!”

“It’s hard to put into words just how excited I am to bring Miles back towards the universe that started my love for super hero comics as well as the place that Miles originated,” Ziglar shared. “Deniz and co. have done some incredible stuff in the new Ultimate line and I’m excited to finally get a chance to have Miles confront being a kid born of two different worlds.”

ultimate spider-man: incursion #1 cover by sara pichelli

Ultimate Incursion was first teased in Marvel’s end-of-the-year one-shot, Timeslide #1. The words “Ultimate Incursion” were shown along with other events predicted to happen in the not-too-distant future. Some fans have argued that it’s too soon for an Ultimate crossover, but Marvel appears to be moving full steam ahead with its plans.

The first titles to launch in the Ultimate line include Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, Ultimate X-Men, and Ultimates. Year 2 of the Ultimate Universe brought the debut of Ultimate Wolverine with more titles teased down the road. Each title has introduced new takes on heroes and villains, offering fans a unique viewpoint into what makes each character tick.

“MILES MORALES CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF A UNIVERSAL COLLISION!” the description of Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1 reads. “Before The Maker remade Earth-6160, he left Miles Morales the key to reach his new universe…and when Miles’ baby sister, Billie, uses it to travel to the Ultimate Universe, it’s up to Spider-Man to save her! But the Ultimate Universe is never safe for any Spider-Man! When the Spot attacks, Miles will have to team up with an all-new Peter Parker – and that’s just the start of his journey across Earth-6160…”

Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1 goes on sale June 4th. If you’ve been keeping up with the Ultimate Universe, make sure to give us your thoughts on the crossover in the comments below!