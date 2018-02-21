ECCC Exclusive: Dark Horse Announces Modern Fantasy Series

If you’ve been looking for a sense of fantasy adventure in the modern world, Dark Horse has got you covered.

As part of their Emerald City Comic Con reveals, Dark Horse is announcing a new series from Kristen Gudsnuk (Henchgirl) and writer Rafer Roberts (The Adventures of Archer and Armstrong) that brings the fantasy genre into the 21st century.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You’ll meet a trio of friends who are struggling with everyday difficulties, such as student loans and working a job to pay the bills, though calling someone described as a “drug dealing reptilian wizard” ordinary is probably a misnomer.

You can get a look at Gudsnuk’s work on the first issue’s cover, and as you can see, it promises a truly unique adventure. Gudsnuck has also illustrated Brown Books VIP: I’m With The Band and Little in addition to Henchgirl.

As for Roberts, this will be his first work for Dark Horse Comics. In addition to Archer and Armstrong Roberts has worked on books like Plastic Farm, Nightmare the Rat, Harbinger: Renegades, and X-O Manowar.

You can find the full description for the new series below.

“Modern Fantasy follows three friends, new to the big city, as they struggle to keep their crappy day jobs and pay off their student loans. A young Ranger woman, her drug-dealing reptilian wizard roommate, and her boisterous Dwarf maiden BFF as they embark on a modern day quest to save the world. The roommates become embroiled in danger when one of their significant other’s finds himself taken by criminals, and the trio must get their $#!& together to save him.”

The new Modern Fantasy series will hit comic shops on June 27.