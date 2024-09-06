Moon Knight Teams Up With Marvel's New Infinity Stone Host

Marvel is teaming Moon Knight up with the latest hero to bear the power of an Infinity Stone. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe became very familiar with the Infinity Stones during the Infinity Saga, which culminated in Avengers: Endgame. While the cosmic artifacts were controlled through an Infinity Gauntlet, the comics has taken a different route by giving the stones sentience. This has caused them to seek out hosts, with the story taking place in the "Infinity Watch" crossover. The majority of the stone bearers have been new characters, but recently an established hero joined the ranks of Infinity Stone host, with their first mission involving Moon Knight.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Moon Knight Annual #1. Continue reading at your own risk!

Moon Knight Annual #1 comes from the creative team of Dan Watters, Marco Renna, Rachelle Rosenberg, and VC's Cory Petit. After bonding with the Mind Stone in The Incredible Hulk Annual #1 last week, Colleen Wing finds herself the target of Nightmare, villain of the Dream Dimension. Nightmare wants to take the Mind Stone from Colleen, and his attack on her mind causes her to pass out and wind up in the care of a hospital. While she sleeps, Colleen conjures Bas, the spirits of dreams displaced from their bodies. The birds take on the facial features of the humans they represent, and one of them crosses paths with Moon Knight.

Colleen Wing and Moon Knight start piecing the puzzle together and realize Nightmare is behind the unrest. They wind up inside Moon Knight's dream, where they face off against Nightmare. He intends to use the Mind Stone to blanket the world in an eternal dread sleep with him as sole ruler. While everyone else asleep was ejected from their dreams, Moon Knight's fractured mind was able to resist. This leads to an unusual team-up.

(Photo: Cover of Moon Knight Annual #1 - Marvel Comics)

Moon Knight, his multiple personalities and Colleen Wing battle Nightmare

Inside Moon Knight's dream, Marc Spector is joined by his other personalities Jake Lockley and Steven Grant in their fight against Nightmare. Moon Knight's head has been attacked so many times that he's able to resist Nightmare's psychological warefare. "My alternate personalities tend to wake up crabby," Moon Knight tells Colleen Wing.

While Colleen Wing is used to hand-to-hand combat, she's unsure how to fight a dream. Moon Knight suggests that Colleen start tapping into that Mind Stone that she's the bearer of, even if she doesn't know how to control it. After all, what they need right now is a little chaos. Colleen wakes up just in time to stop Nightmare from snatching the Mind Stone, and uses her new psychic powers to send the Bas after him. One slice from her cosmic-powered katana sends Nightmare scurring away.

(Photo: Colleen Wing defeats Nighmare in Moon Knight Annual #1, part of the Infinity Watch crossover - Marvel Comics)

Colleen now must learn to embrace the chaos that comes with being a bearer of an Infinity Stone. Her story will continue in the next chapters of the "Infinity Watch" crossover, as well as an Infinity Watch miniseries co-starring Phil Coulson, the bearer of the Death Stone.