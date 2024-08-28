Marvel Reveals Winner of Hulk vs Thanos

Thanos’ latest rampage for the Infinity Stones puts him on a collision course with the Incredible Hulk. The Infinity Stones that exist in the Marvel Comics Universe are slightly different than the ones at the core of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga. The stones have bonded to human hosts, giving the bearers new powers. Some have used these powers for good, while others have used them for evil deeds. Thanos is looking to gather the Infinity Stones and take them from their hosts, and his search for the Mind Stone causes the Mad Titan to cross paths with Hulk, with one of them leaving as the victor.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Incredible Hulk Annual #1. Continue reading at your own risk!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Incredible Hulk Annual #1, the sixth chapter of the “Infinity Watch” crossover, comes from the creative team of Derek Landy, Geoff Shaw, Frank Martin, and VC’s Cory Petit. It follows Colleen Wing as she tracks down the Mind Stone bearer, Worldmind, who has been calling out to Colleen telepathically. Worldmind wants Colleen to be his bodyguard, and while she’s flattered, she thinks that she’s outclassed considering the stones exist on a cosmic level. And speaking of cosmic threats, Thanos shows up.

After Worldmind uses his powers to attack Thanos’ mind, the Mad Titan quickly punches a hole in Worldmind’s chest, killing him and taking the Mind Stone. It calls out for help, recruiting a leaping Hulk to step up and challenge Thanos next.

Hulk vs. Thanos for the fate of an Infinity Stone

Hulk battles Thanos in Marvel’s Infinity Watch crossover

You won’t find two more imposing figures in the Marvel Universe than Hulk and Thanos. They recently fought each other when Hulk was a member of a new Illuminati featured in writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Luca Pizzari’s Thanos miniseries. When Thanos attempts to use the Mind Stone against Hulk, the Jade Giant goes on the offensive, biting and punching Thanos. The one mistake Thanos makes is calling Hulk “puny,” which triggers Hulk’s anger.

Their fight is brutal and vicious, laying waste to a forest that serves as their battleground. Thanos appears to win after snapping Hulk’s neck, but Hulk just cracks it back in place and delivers a blow from behind, leveling the remaining trees. The fight between Hulk and Thanos goes to Hulk after Colleen Wing – who now possesses the Mind Stone – steps in and thrusts her sword into Thanos’ skull. Hulk then gives one last punch to put Thanos down, giving them time to escape. So it would appear this round between the behemoths goes to the Hulk.