Infinity Watch Series Sees Phil Coulson, Colleen Wing Lead Marvel’s Most Powerful Characters (Exclusive)

The Avengers may be Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, but they are not the most beings in the Marvel Universe. That distinction belongs to Marvel’s new Infinity Watch, beings who have merged with the now-sentient Infinity Stones: Star, Overtime, Multitude, Apex, and Quantum. However, as seen throughout the “Infinity Watch” storyline running through Marvel Comics’ recent annual issues, these powerful beings are not necessarily the most heroic individuals in the galaxy. It’ll fall to the recently resurrected Phil Coulson, with some help from Colleen Wing, to ensure the new Infinity Watch fights on the side of good, as told in the upcoming Infinity Watch limited series from writer Derek Landy and artist Ruairi Coleman. The series will serve as the culmination of the modern Infinity Watch saga.

“It’s not every day you’re asked to assemble a new team of heroes… and even less often you’re asked to write an omnipotent team of misfits and malcontents!” Landy says. “Aside from fan-favorites Phil Coulson and Colleen Wing, this is a group of oddballs, criminals, and, frankly, idiots who suddenly realize that they’re the most powerful beings in existence. There are big, terrible things on the horizon, and writing these bickering, petty wild cards and loose cannons as they stumble from lighthearted misadventure to reality-altering terror has been an absolute pleasure. The question then becomes: if your protagonists are all-powerful, how dangerous must your antagonist have to be to possibly challenge them?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Infinity Watch (2024) #1 cover

Who is Marvel’s Infinity Watch?

The current “Infinity Watch” storyline follows in the wake of Marvel’s 2018, which concluded with Adam Warlock granting sentience to the Infinity Stones so that they may choose their destinies. The Stones merged with Star, Overtime, Multitude, Apex (former the Prince of Power or Powerstone), and Quantum, who have each popped up in various places around the Marvel Universe, with the fate of the Mind Stone to be revealed in the upcoming Moon Knight Annual in September.

While all of this occurred, Thanos created a seventh Infinity Stone, the Death Stone, which has Death’s essence trapped within. The Death Stone somehow came to rest in the cemetery where Phil Coulson had been laid to rest, and its presence resurrected the dead former SHIELD agent, tying his fate to the Infinity Stones.

Infinity Watch #1, the first installment of the five-issue series, will release in December. Ahead of that, the Infinity Watch saga continues in the upcoming Moon Knight Annual, Spider-Boy Annual, and Avengers Annual.

INFINITY WATCH #1 (limited series)

Written by DEREK LANDY

Drawn by RUAIRI COLEMAN

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

INFINITY WATCH FINALE!

Sorry, Thor. Sorry, Hulk. These are the seven most powerful people in the universe, each wielding one of the embodiments of all power in existence—THE INFINITY STONES. Half of the Stone-Bearers are villains and the other half certainly aren’t exactly hall-of-fame heroes, so what does this mean to the Marvel Universe? If Star has anything to say about it, we can start calling it the Star Universe. Can Colleen Wing or Phil Coulson possibly tilt the balance toward good?