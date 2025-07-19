Mr. Fantastic’s 5 Best Inventions

Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, is well-known for being the brains of the Fantastic Four. Ever since Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created the character in 1961, Reed Richards has been regarded as the most intelligent person in the entire Marvel Universe (much to Dr. Doom’s chagrin). In almost every appearance, Reed has been tinkering and inventing a wide range of gadgets to make the world a better place. Whenever there is a problem, Reed will invent a solution. Not even Iron Man or Ant-Man has created pieces of technology as impressive as Reed’s. Some of his inventions make everyday life easier, while others redefine our place in the universe.

From portals to doomsday weapons, these are the most ingenious inventions Mr. Fantastic has ever created.

5) Universal Translator

The Fantastic Four are well-known for having adventures that take them across the universe and different dimensions. When meeting aliens from far-off galaxies who have no concept of human language, it is obviously difficult for the Fantastic Four to communicate with them. Thankfully, Mr. Fantastic invented a gizmo that instantly fixes the problem. The Universal Translator, as the name implies, can instantly translate any language in the universe. The biggest question, though, isn’t how this machine works; it’s why Reed hasn’t mass-produced this technology across the globe to make cross-language communication easy and accessible for everyone.

4) The Atomic Space Displacer

With a mind like Reed’s, it’s no surprise that he’s capable of creating a doomsday weapon. Reed’s father-in-law, Dr. Franklin Storm, was once kidnapped by the Skrulls and taken to their homeworld. The Super Skrull tried impersonating Franklin, but Reed quickly caught on and built a new weapon: the Atomic Space Displacer. Upon defeating the Super Skrull, Reed negotiated Franklin’s return from the Skrull’s homeworld, using the Atomic Space Displacer as leverage. If the Skrulls didn’t give Franklin back, Reed would unleash the full power of the Atomic Space Displacer and destroy the Skrull homeworld. While Reed did not end up having to use thedevice, the fact that Reed had managed to build a planet-destroying machine in less than a day is both impressive and terrifying.

3) The Stimulator

Inspired by the cosmic rays that gave the team their powers in the first place, Reed invented a gun that shoots superpowers. Now, any time a member of the Fantastic Four loses their powers, Reed fires the Stimulator at them, and they instantly regain their abilities. The Stimulator can also be used to drain a person of their powers, leaving them defenseless. There have been times, however, when Reed has used the Stimulator in an unethical manner. One instance was when he turned the de-powered Ben Grimm, who wanted to stay human, back into the Thing without his consent. Reed did this because he needed the Thing’s muscle to fight Doctor Doom. While his motive was understandable, it doesn’t make what Reed did any less immoral.

2) The Bridge

The Bridge serves as a gateway that allows Mr. Fantastic to observe the Marvel Multiverse. By peering into other worlds, Reed can observe the best qualities of different worlds and try to implement them into his universe to make it better. With the Bridge, Reed was also able meet other versions of himself. Combining all these versions together, they formed the Interdimensional Council of Reeds, an alliance of the most brilliant Reeds from across the Multiverse. Using their collective intellect, they ended universe-spanning famines, defeated all-powerful villains, and averted countless natural disasters. With the ability to traverse the infinite Multiverse that the Bridge granted them, the Council of Reeds had the means to help countless people across a myriad of universes.

1) The Afterlife Transporter

It’s been a long-running joke that death has no meaning in comics. But inventing a machine that lets a person travel to the afterlife and resurrect the dead is just absurd. After the death of the Thing, the beloved member of the Fantastic Four, Reed decided to save him. By modifying the device Dr. Doom had made to communicate with his deceased mother, Reed was able to upgrade it into a transporter. The still-living members of the Fantastic Four then proceeded to teleport themselves into Heaven. Once in Heaven, the team met God (who bears a suspicious resemblance to Jack Kirby) and managed to convince him to revive the Thing. As a result, the Thing was resurrected, and the team was able to return with their Fantastic Four comrade to the realm of the living. Reed had created a machine that rendered the concept of death meaningless.