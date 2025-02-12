These Are The 7 Best Fantastic Four Stories (And You Should Read Them)

The Fantastic Four aren’t nicknamed Marvel’s “First Family” for no reason. Debuting in 1961 from the minds of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Fantastic Four was released during a time when Marvel wasn’t known for superhero comics. However, the pair’s story about a family imbued with spectacular abilities after an unauthorized trip to space was such a hit for the publisher that it paved the way for them to produce even more superhero comics, including The Amazing Spider-Man, The X-Men, The Incredible Hulk, and many more. It’s safe to say that, without the Fantastic Four, there would be no Marvel Comics universe, and there definitely wouldn’t be any Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic, Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm / Human Torch, and Ben Grimm / the Thing, the Fantastic Four pushed the boundaries of serialized storytelling, taking readers on adventures across dimensions, to the depths of the Negative Zone, and even to the far reaches of time itself. While their big screen counterparts haven’t fared particularly well with audiences or critics, from what we’ve seen of The Fantastic Four: First Steps so far, it looks like they’ll finally get the film they deserve. Here are seven of the best Fantastic Four stories for you to check out to prepare you for the upcoming film.

Fantastic Four #1

The issue that started it all, Fantastic Four #1 introduces the world to Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm as they gain incredible superpowers after being exposed to cosmic rays from a space mission. The issue also introduces their very first archnemesis, Mole Man, who’s terrorizing New York City with his massive subterranean monsters.

This comic may be pretty cheesy by today’s standards, but it’s quite unique for its time in that it gave its superheroes real personalities; they had everyday problems which made them more relatable. This is a trend that would typify Marvel’s characters for decades to come.

“Fantastic Faux” (FF #4-8)

While the Fantastic Four are exploring other dimensions, they recruit a new quartet to guard Earth in their stead. This temporary “Fantastic Four” includes Scott Lang / Ant-Man, Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, Medusa of the Inhumans, and Darla Deering / Miss Thing. Not only must this team deal with such classic villains as Doctor Doom, but also a doubting public.

Writer Matt Fraction and artist Mike Allred deliver a delightfully quirky take on the Fantastic Four. The clashing personalities of this new quartet result in some pretty hilarious moments, but they don’t skimp on the heart; the story’s creators know that family is still very much an important part of the Fantastic Four.

“The New Fantastic Four” (Fantastic Four #347-349)

The original Fantastic Four are presumed dead, and so a new squad is thrown together to find out the reason behind their mysterious disappearance. But this team is made up of some pretty heavy hitters, including Spider-Man, Wolverine, Hulk, and Ghost Rider. Can this quartet of larger-than-life heroes put aside their differences long enough to save the world and rescue the original team?

“The New Fantastic Four” is one of the series’ more action-packed storylines, which is expected considering the players involved. Writer Walter Simonson keeps the pace moving with thrills and witty dialogue, while artist Arthur Adams perfectly renders the over-the-top fight scenes.

“This Man, This Monster” (Fantastic Four #51)

A depressed Ben Grimm is walking the streets by himself when he encounters a jealous scientist who has a grudge against Reed Richards. The scientist switches bodies with Ben and infiltrates the Fantastic Four, leaving Ben in a regular person’s body. Ben tries to warn his teammates, but will they listen to him?

Ben Grimm is the most tragic of the Fantastic Four – his powers can’t be easily hidden, giving him a monstrous appearance. There are no large-scale villains here, no planet-threatening villains; the main focus is on Ben and his inner struggle to be a superhero while yearning to be normal.

“1 2 3 4” (Fantastic Four: 1234 #1-4)

The members of the Fantastic Four are behaving unusually strangely, with each of them acting out on their deepest fears and doubts. Doctor Doom is using a reality-altering device to manipulate them to tear the team apart, but can they see through his machinations before it’s too late?

This miniseries is brought to you by the superstar duo of writer Grant Morrison and artist Jae Lee, who serves up a dark yet exhilarating look at the inner demons of each member of the Fantastic Four. Its psychological explorations are complex, revealing a fascinating side to Marvel’s First Family, but there’s no shortage of dazzling action.

“Solve Everything” (Fantastic Four #570–572)

The ever-curious Reed Richards stumbles upon the Council of Reeds, a collective of multiversal versions of himself who are committed to addressing the problems that face all of existence. Reed is understandably drawn to their duty but is confronted with the challenge of gaining supreme knowledge while also maintaining his status as a family man.

Legendary writer Jonathan Hickman kicked off his run on Fantastic Four with a suitably ambitious storyline that delivers interdimensional thrills and thought-provoking ideas in equal measure. Hickman took the themes of family and scientific exploration presented in the original comics and massively increased their scope with this series.

“The Galactus Trilogy” (Fantastic Four #48-50)

The Silver Surfer has arrived on Earth to signal the coming of Galactus, the massive entity that consumes entire planets to sustain himself. With the entire world set to be Galactus’s next meal, the Fantastic Four are the only ones standing in the way but must recruit the help of the Watcher, who has made a vow to never interfere in the affairs of man.

The Fantastic Four had always embarked on plenty of epic adventures during Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s run, but this three-issue storyline truly ramps up the scope and stakes unlike anything that had come before. Not only does this story introduce such iconic characters as Silver Surfer and Galactus, but it truly establishes the Fantastic Four as the heroes to call when all of existence is hanging in the balance.