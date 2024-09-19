New Challengers of the Unknown Miniseries Announced by DC

DC's new All In initiative is headed across time and space. On Thursday, DC announced Challengers of the Unknown, a new five-issue limited series written by Christopher Cantwell (Iron Man, Plastic Man No More), with art by Sean Izaakse (Green Arrow, Thunderbolts). The first issue of Challengers of the Unknown will feature a main cover by Mike Deodato Jr., with variant covers by series artist Izaakse and Romulo Fajardo Jr., Taurin Clarke, and Danny Earls, plus a foil variant cover by Gleb Melnikov and a character-design variant cover by Dan Mora.

In Challengers of the Unknown, Ace Morgan, June Robbins, Prof Haley, Red Ryan, and Rocky Davis, adventurers "living on borrowed time," run day-to-day operations for the Justice League's Watchtower base in orbit above Earth, collaborating with Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the League to seal the rifts that threaten the galaxy. But a mysterious foe from the Challengers' past lurks in the shadows, and its connection to the Darkseid wave will put not only the Challengers, but all of the DC Universe on borrowed time.

(Photo: DC)

(Photo: DC)

(Photo: DC)

(Photo: DC)

Who Are DC's Challengers of the Unknown?

Created by Jack Kirby (as well as possibly Dave Wood or Joe Simon) in 1957's Showcase #6, The team of adventurers consisted of Kyle "Ace" Morgan, Matthew "Red" Ryan, Leslie "Rocky" Davis, Walter Mark "Prof" Haley, and later June Robbins, all of whom are inspired to go on larger-than-life adventures after a near-death plane crash makes them realize they are living on "borrowed time." The group faced many unconventional threats over the years, all while dealing with the allure of celebrity.

The Challengers of the Unknown were subsequently revived over the years, both in their own title and in DC anthology books, with the most recent incarnation of the team being relaunched as New Challengers in May of 2018. The team also became the subject of a joke in 2018's Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, even appearing in the film's post-credits scene.

What Is DC All In?

As announced earlier this summer, the new initiative will offer both an exciting, reimagined "Absolute" universe of DC's characters, as well as an ongoing line of core titles, featuring bold new directions and jumping-on points for many characters and teams. The Absolute titles will initially encompass Absolute Batman from Snyder and Nick Dragotta, Absolute Superman from Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval, and Absolute Wonder Woman from Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman.

"The creation of the Absolute Universe is how I always imagined coming back to DC, and DC All In will be a great jumping-on point for new readers as well as lapsed fans to discover new stories to love and the chance to explore the new directions in store for DC's core series lineup," Snyder said in a statement when the line was first announced.

Challengers of the Unknown #1 will be available wherever comics are sold on Wednesday, December 18th.