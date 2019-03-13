Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 3/13/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes The Batman Who Laughs: The Grim Knight #1, The Magnificent Ms. Marvel #1, and Transformers #1.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

BATMAN WHO LAUGHS THE GRIM KNIGHT #1

Billed as the “most dangerous Dark Knight of all,” The Batman Who Laughs: The Grim Knight #1 doesn’t quite live up to the hype. Scott Snyder and James Tynion IV do an excellent job telling an engaging origin story, but the Grim Knight doesn’t feel like a far departure from the Batman we’ve seen in Tom King’s run. However, they do craft a tale that encourages readers to examine that Batman and his variations as well as to take a look at just how the smallest change can lead to a very different outcome. Coupled with Eduardo Risso’s vintage-feeling art, the effect is one that makes for a solid issue about a devastating “hero” and the fine line between that and villain. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

CATWOMAN #9

This marks the first installment of this run without Joelle Jones at the helm, but the issue never loses its style in the process. “The Two-Step Chachacha” revolves around Selina’s latest adventure in Villa Hermosa, a story that unfolds like any great heist movie. Ram V and John Timms craft a standalone issue that definitely fits within Jones’ interpretation of the character while still taking things to some rather fun places. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

COVER #6

I’ll admit that I wasn’t the biggest fan of Cover — it felt a little bit too cutesy with its mix of inside baseball talk about the comics industry and spycraft — but I really did enjoy the ending. Comics creator Max Field was recruited by the CIA in part to track down another comics creator that was working for a rival country. After a tense confrontation between the two, the CIA set up a fake (and expensive) convention in Brazil, all as a potential cover to get the other creator to flip and become a double agent. The series ends not with undercover spywork, but with a blunt and realistic conversation… which plays directly into Bendis’ strengths. David Mack’s art is absolutely stunning as always, and even while I felt the ending played into the cutesy-ness that I complained about earlier, it still wrapped up the whole meta-narrative of the comic nicely. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

FLASH #66

Great art and a solid story sell some iffy dialogue really well. It’s a great opening chapter that makes you excited for what comes next, and one of the things Williamson has done very effectively is broadening out the world of The Flash so that, 60-plus issues into his run, he still feels like he has something to say. Of particular note: Some fun and creative page layouts and art tricks used in conjunction with a recurring motif of heights and falling in the book. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

HAWKMAN #10

It doesn’t get much more exciting than this. Venditti and company have finally found a groove on this title, and they’re executing what might shape up to be one of the best Hawkman runs of recent memory. Page-turning action, attention-grabbing dialogue, and beautifully-crafted art, Hawkman #10 is a very solid read. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

HOUSE OF WHISPERS #7

House of Whispers #7 divides its time between the ongoing story of Erzulie and a nightmare taking place in the sleeping mind of a single dreamer. The nightmare is used to reintroduce a character that classic Sandman fans will recognize and that promises to throw some new wrinkles into Erzulie’s story. The nightmare is more captivating than the story that has been ongoing since the series began. Seven issues in and the characters still feel too distant to really invest in. Things are happening, but it isn’t clear why we should care. Still, changing up the format a bit makes this the best issue of the series so far. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #9

There’s been a lot going on in Justice League Dark as of late, and while the story’s start to tie up some loose ends, there’s still a lot left to be desired. Luckily this book continues to be one of the most unique reads on the shelf with magic, horror, and talking monkeys all wrapped into one. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

DC # 2

RED HOOD OUTLAW #32

It’s revealed why Jason Todd has a sudden new career path, and quite frankly, it’s all too predictable. Red Hood’s on the verge of getting a team back together, but even then this issue still feels stale. It’s always a delight to see Stephen Segovia’s art, so at least this issue has that going for it. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

SCOOBY APOCALYPSE #35

A mythology- and dialogue-heavy issue that gives us plenty of insight into the characters, while Patrick Oliffe and Tom Palmer’s art us as consistently excellent as ever. It will be a shame to see this comic go, particularly because this last story arc has been so packed that it kind of feels like even after three years there was a lot of story left to tell. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

SUPERGIRL #28

Supergirl #28 leads readers and Kara closer to finding out the true fate of Krypton and who, specifically, is responsible for the death of that world. Of course, getting to that reveal means that Kara has to battle her messed-up clones courtesy of Hokum, and it’s that battle that takes up most of the issue. It feels an awful lot like what we’ve seen from most of the previous issues: Kara gets information, Kara has to fight some impossible fight, Kara comes out on top, but is a little sadder for it because of what she learns. It makes for a fairly average, almost-boring issue. Its saving grace, though, is in the reveal that the plot against Krypton was more involved than perhaps anyone expected. It’s a revelation that gives the story a bit more depth, something very much needed with the arc feeling very much like it’s hovering on the surface. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

SUPERMAN #9

A lot of Superboy fans will have opinions about Jon Kent’s sudden aging during Brian Bendis’ run, but I’m really enjoying his harrowing tale of a summer vacation gone horribly wrong. It turns out that Jon spent time in Earth-Three, an evil part of the multiverse in which Kent spent months/years trapped by an evil doppelganger of his father. There’s some lingering questions not answered in Superman (Wasn’t Earth-Three destroyed prior to “Forever Evil,” and weren’t most of the Crime Syndicate dead?), but it’s easy to put that aside when listening to Jon’s pretty awful tale of how he was trapped in a volcano by Ultraman. Like other Bendis stories, this issue feels a bit decompressed, but it’s still the best Superman we’ve read in years. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

TITANS #35

The penultimate issue of this series sees everything come to a head in a succinct, orderly manner. While it will be sad to see Abnett and company wrap this book up next month, it’s long past due — at least the past few issues have been worthwhile reads to end this all on a high note. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

WONDER TWINS #2

Stephen Byrne’s body language and facial expressions are put to the test (and pass beautifully) in this issue as writer Mark Russell dives into a commentary on the prison-industrial complex, but doesn’t get bogged down in polemic and manages to keep the laughs flowing. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #66

This start of a new arc is just a sweepingly epic and delightfully silly as a Wonder Woman comic can be. The issue sees Diana recruiting Giganta to help a pretty massive problem when two Titans begin wreaking havoc on a unique part of the world. The dynamic between Diana and Giganta is absolutely the highlight of this issue, with Wilson advancing their rapport forward in a way that doesn’t counteract their past. If this issue is any indication, the rest of this arc could be a genuine delight. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #1

AGE OF CONAN BELIT #1

Belit #1 moves at too brisk a pace to set any real stakes, and even those stakes it does set are quickly washed away in order to drive the story forward to… who could say. It is, quite simply, disappointing, and while the art is serviceable, it has nothing of substance to build around in order to shine. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 2 out of 5

AGE OF X-MAN APOCALYPSE AND X-TRACTS #1

There’s a bit of a pacing problem at the start of Age of X-Man: Apocalypse and the X-Tracts #1, which is a shame since the unique mutants deserve some time to get to know them. You’ll recognize familiar faces and powers, though things feel a bit jumbled until around halfway through the issue when the story feels like it’s back on track. Everything else supporting the story, including the dialogue and striking colors of the panels, is clean though, so future issues will hopefully hit better now that the start has been established. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

AGE OF X-MAN MARVELOUS X-MEN #2

“Age of X-Man” seems to be losing its way a bit. Marvelous X-Men #2 spends a lot of time pondering the goods and evils of love but struggles to define what the word really means. There’s a marked difference between the heroic, selfless X-Men and this universe’s secret police, Department X, but it’s hard to discern how a team dedicated to furthering the common good factors into a society that values autonomy over all else. Perhaps the reason romantic and familial relationships are frowned upon is because they make certain people more important than others, but that isn’t how the book plays it. “Age of X-Man” needs a bolder definition of what its really about. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #17

Hunted is forcing Spider-Man to do the unimaginable: choose between teaming up with the villains in his ever-growing rogues gallery or die. Two issues in and this mini-event has gone just as one would predict. There’s been nothing Earth-shattering quite yet, but luckily, the development and dedication the backstory of Black Cat is a welcome addition as this keeps progressing. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

ASGARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #7

By issue’s end, this book is at a crossroads, and we’re not sure where it will go next. Thing is, the issue isn’t as strong as it could be on its own, even without the hazy future. Asgardians of the Galaxy is best described as a bunch of singles that are good on their own, but don’t make for a fulfilling album. You’ll laugh at several delightful lines of dialogue and fun interactions between the two teams, but the true heart of this mission is to find Sera, and honestly, the dynamic between them never comes through. Saying goodbye doesn’t have the emotional impact it’s supposed to, standing in direct contrast to her interaction with Loki, which hit far harder than anyone would’ve expected. Now the book is without one of its core pieces and a mission statement, and we’ll be interested to see where it goes from here. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

AVENGERS NO ROAD HOME #5

Avengers No Road Home is sadly one of those minis that lost its way pretty quickly. What started as an exciting new team of Marvel heroes turns into a split-up story following the framework of many average events in recent memory. However, NRH deserves credit for never fully succumbing to the tropes and becoming anything less than average. Not to mention the fact that the final page sets up for a completely different and exciting direction that could easily breathe new life into the series. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

DEAD MAN LOGAN #5

The longer Dead Man Logan goes on, the more unnecessary it becomes. It seems like everyone involved is rushing to get things turned in, and no one is really taking the time to pull everything together. It’s not a horrible book, and certainly better than some of the lead-ins to the other Wolverine’s return, but it’s not very interesting either. It’s time to put Old Man Logan out to pasture. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #2

MAGNIFICENT MS MARVEL #1

All said, this is a great debut for the first post-Willow Kamala Khan series. The names of Kamala and Wilson will forever be intertwined, but Ahmed proves in this book that he’s got plenty of story to tell, keeping our attention with the greatest of ease. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

OLD MAN QUILL #3

Old Man Quill #3 might be the best issue of the run yet. It’s apparent by now that Sacks has grasped the intricacies of what make sthe Guardians such a fun group to read. While it’s pretty par for the course with the other “Old Man” titles, this delightfully bizarre book will leave you cheering with a certain splash page towards the end. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

PUNISHER #9

Frank’s fight against Zemo finally begins to get more answers around it, with reveals that honestly elevate the previous issues of this arc. This issue is just as violent and cameo-filled as ever, while also working in some genuine surprises. I can’t wait to see where Frank Castle’s wild ride goes next. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

RUNAWAYS #19

This arc of Runaways gets taken into some interesting territory in this issue, and the end result is a genuine delight to read. After so many issues of high stakes and a large ensemble, there’s something comforting but fitting in having this issue largely revolve around only two characters. Where things go from there prove to be a fitting tie-in to Runaways history, while paving something wholly new. Rowell is as great at writing this group of characters as ever, and Genolet’s art seamlessly embodies the visual topography that Kris Anka already established for the series. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

SHURI #6

Shuri #6 is a solid issue. With the Space Lubber (side note: still the weirdest villain-type character ever) gone but perhaps not for good, Shuri ends up in New York where she comes into contact with Miles Morales and ends up on a whole new mission dealing with a young antagonist whose gloves create black holes. A pretty solid adventure all around. However, the issue lacks some of the humor from previous issues and the characterization of some of the other characters in the issue just feels off. The overall effect is a book that feels merely “OK” rather than “good.” — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

SPIDER-GWEN GHOST SPIDER #6

Spider-Gwen Ghost Spider‘s latest issue kicks off an intriguing arc with the right amount of mystery. Taking a note from those before her, Gwen Stacy is offering her services as Spider-Woman for hire, but things like band rehearsal and self-doubt keep getting in her way. The issue balances a promising story with slick action that will keep readers turning pages, but it is Spider-Gwen’s clever quips pushing them to wait for the series’ next issue. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN DEADPOOL #47

Spider-Man/Deadpool is ending, which means that it’s time to make meta-cancellation jokes. It’s hard to tell whether all the jokes about the world-ending plays into the fourth wall-breaking jokes that this comic barters in, but this issue really cranks up a lot of the meta elements. I did like a series of gags where Deadpool comments about how he can’t see captions or censored middle fingers when the reader still can, but this comic was probably a bit too far on the fourth wall commentary for my liking. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #3

STAR WARS HAN SOLO IMPERIAL CADET #5

Han Solo and his Imperial allies embark on a rescue mission to save a fallen comrade, even if their commanding officers would rather blow the region to kingdom come. With Solo himself desperate to flee the Empire, he is faced with the tough choice of making a run for it or forfeiting his opportunity to another cadet in need. The issue delivers audiences a fun and action-packed story about a futuristic battle, yet it offers very little that feels in line with Han Solo as a character and what we’ve come to expect from a Star Wars story. While Star Wars: A New Hope attempted to deliver audiences a pilot who was only concerned with his own well-being, the character’s actions in this issue show a character who at least humors the idea of putting the needs of others before himself. The book continues to be a serviceable sci-fi with equal parts action and humor, but leaves devout Star Wars fanatics wanting more. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

TONY STARK IRON MAN #9

More than any Avengers book out there, Tony Stark’s solo adventure begs the question: is Iron Man still interesting? We’ve seen just about every layer that Tony has to offer, both in comics and on the big screen, and he’s mostly worn out his welcome. It’s been quite a while since anyone has brought a new perspective to the character that we haven’t seen before, making Tony an increasingly uninteresting study with each and every book. He’s all right as an obnoxious foil for characters like Steve Rogers or Carol Danvers, I guess? But on his own, Iron Man is well past his prime. Maybe once Robert Downey Jr. hangs up the reactor, we can finally give Riri Williams the spotlight she deserves. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL #42

Have to admit that I’ve never been a huge Kang fan, but if you’re going to use him then you have to hope others will follow the Squirrel-Girl method. Kang’s time-traveling machinations are used to humorous effect here by writer Ryan North, and we get to see Old Woman Squirrel-Girl as a result, which honestly would be enough to love this issue on its own. Thankfully there’s more to love in the issue, like the stellar artwork of Naomi Franquiz, Derek Charm, Erica Henderson, Rico Renzi, who bring all of Squirrel-Girl’s selves into one delightful adventure. All we want now is more future Squirrel-Girl, but at least we have this fantastic issue to help pass the time. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

UNCANNY X-MEN WINTERS END #1

Sina Grace did a delightful job bringing Iceman up to his potential, and this is a magnificent end to a stellar run. X-Men Winter’s End brings so much of what we’ve loved about the character all these years and balances it with all the nuanced touches Grace has made during his run. Bobby’s humor is on hand, but more importantly, so is his self-awareness and introspection, something often lacking in the character in the past, and who knew the Ice Master would be the perfect way to convey all that? Throughout this issue, Bobby tackles some lingering issues not only in himself, but also with his teammates, and artist Nathan Stockman delivers a phenomenal showcase of what the character can really do. If you’re an Iceman fan, you do not want to miss this. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

WINTER SOLDIER #4

Winter Soldier #4 is another addition to one of Marvel’s strongest ongoing series. The issue delves deep into the little-seen paternal side of Bucky Barnes as his stray prodigy finds his loyalties divided. With a suspicion rankling his nerves, Bucky treads a careful line between paranoia and protective that ends with a startling revelation worthy of the Winter Soldier. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

WOLVERINE LONG NIGHT ADAPTATION #3

Wolverine: The Long Night continues at its steady, noir-ish pace. It’s still in the stage of the mystery where the players and potential suspects are being introduced, and this issue brings some major players in the Langrock family. As with the previous issues, the art is beautiful and tone-perfect. If there’s a minor complaint to be made, it’s that the number of scenes constructed as nested stories — a concession that came with creating the original podcast drama — has become noticeable and almost distracting. Most of the story feels like it happened before the first issue and we’re playing catch-up along with the investigating agents. Even with that small tic, Wolverine: The Long Night is one of the best Logan stories that Marvel has published in years. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

X-23 #10

With every issue of X-23, more of Laura’s humanity is revealed by those around her, and that’s true for X-23 #10. The conclusion of “X-Assassin” sees Laura face off with Robert Chandler, the creator of the cyborg army of Lauras, but despite fighting an army that is literally herself sans all humanity, it’s that fight along with Gabby and their clone ally who end up serving as a reminder that, despite being a clone and her violent origins, Laura is a genuine person at heart. Of course, as usual, Gabby steals every panel she’s in. Watching these two clones truly forge forward as sisters and family is truly heartwarming, even when the path to that bond is spattered with blood and existential angst. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

X-FORCE #4

X-Force ends its first arc with a bang, though it isn’t what it could’ve been. Before we get there though, let’s talk about the rest of the issue, which features some entertaining action sequences and some welcome back-and-forth between Domino and Cable. The scene-stealer of the bunch is without a doubt Boom Boom, who commands every panel she’s in, and honestly the series needed much more of her. Then we get to the teased death of an X-Man, and while the character who dies is in fact surprising, the execution lands with mostly a thud. This character deserved more, and despite a compelling final page the issue overall can be described the same way. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ASSASSIN NATION #1

Kyle Starks and Erica Henderson knock it out of the park with Assassin Nation #1. Though it’s not a perfect book, it’s awfully close, and it makes a solid argument that Henderson was always meant for the dark, macabre worlds of Kyle Starks. If Smokin’ Aces and John Wick had a kid, it’d have probably been killed in this first issue. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACKBIRD #6

The first arc of Blackbird draws to a close in this issue, in an issue that’s imperfect, but gorgeous. Even with some pacing issues and a fair amount of exposition, there are a few moments in this part of Humphries’ narrative that are genuinely great, and will hopefully get fans excited for what’s to come. Bartel’s art and character designs continue to be genuinely stunning, with the fashion in this issue being top-notch. Overall, Blackbird continues to have so much promise. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #3

Whereas the previous issue of Buffy the Vampire Slayer felt like it was moving too slowly, this issue goes hard in the other direction. There’s so much going on that it feels like two or three different stories crashed into other. Part of the problem is that the series hasn’t established just how much knowledge fans are supposed to have carried over with them from the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer series. At one point, Cordelia quips about how weird stuff happens all of the time in Sunnydale. That’s a solid joke for the third season of a television show, but is confusing when placed in the third issue of a rebooted timeline. On the upside, Jordie Bellaire captures Buffy Summers’ voice perfectly — the way Bellaire has Buffy focus on Giles’ guitar in the midst of a giant bat attack hits exactly the right note — and Dan Mora still delivers the goods when it comes to the art. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

CALAMITY KATE #1

Calamity Kate kicks into gear this first issue as a roaring reminder of why monster hunters are the best. Packed with action, Calamity Kate is a wild ride filled with unapologetic heroines, gory battles, and irreverent humor. The pacing is as slick as the trail of blood Kate wades through in battle, and it will leave fans eager to follow her journey to bring the world’s monsters to their knees. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

EMPTY MAN #5

One of the main theories behind the virus at the heart of the Empty Man series is that it’s actually intelligent and attempting to spread some sort of unholy sickening message to the world. That idea takes a huge step forward this month, as Agent Jensen and a family struggling with the Empty Man virus learn that they’re seemingly tools in the Empty Man’s agenda. This is still a strange book, one that sometimes suffers from inconsistent scripting that doesn’t explain who certain characters are, but the core concept remains intriguing and extremely creepy. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

GO GO POWER RANGERS #18

Once again Go Go Power Rangers finds little kernels in the past and allows them to flourish in the present. Writer Ryan Parrott brings a humanity to Rita Repulsa that you don’t expect from interactions with her mother, though doesn’t lose the vileness that we’ve also come to know. It’s a compelling prism from which to view one of the franchise’s most iconic villains, but Trini also gets her time in the lens, doing that the series does best in framing an epic story in more down to earth moments. Artist Eleonora Carlini gets better with every issue, delivering several out of this world moments and ringing Alpha 1 to delightful life. The only bummer about this issue is that it had to end. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

GUNNING FOR HITS #3

Gunning for Hits steps out with its third issue this week, but its disappointing updates will have some struggling to finish their read. The issue starts off at a frantic pace as fans learn more about the series’ bloated cast, but its character roster proves to be its downfall. Too many characters and blocked exposition make for a glacial read. With Gunning for Hits going nowhere fast, fans will be left wondering where this series is going to go and hoping it’ll quit dodging blows before long. — Megan Peters

Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

HEAD LOPPER #11

Head Lopper continues the “Knights Venora” arc with a fast-paced issue. It begins with a flashback, but still feels like it hits the ground running. Andrew MacLean’s artwork is clean, and he does a great job of using panel count to tweak the pacing of the issue. The panels are full of interesting character designs. This feels like a Conan-style story with all of the pretense burned away, returning to the essence of the sword and sorcery-style hero. If knights fighting wizards and goblin hordes that worship toad gods sounds like your jam, Head Lopper will not leave you disappointed. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

HIT-GIRL SEASON TWO #2

Hit-Girl starts out on on a high, but unfortunately one scene is emblematic of its overall problem. First the positive though, because writer Kevin Smith brings an appreciated endearing tone to the character. Her emotional reaction to seeing traumatic events played out in front of her feels real and raw, and there’s an intriguing premise here about being confronted with your brutal past for money and fame. That said, things take a drastic turn about 75% of the way through, and it never recovers. Honestly, the book didn’t need it. The over-the-top nature of it just takes you out of the story, and we get the point it was trying to make, but this just doesn’t land. Here’s hoping it can somehow get back on track next issue. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 2 out of 5

LAGUARDIA #4

LaGuardia comes to a close with a heartfelt reunion and tear-jerking goodbye, and it will definitely leave an impression on you. We finally get all the answers on what happened between Future and Citizen, but it’s Citizen who does the most growth throughout the issue, with an arc that while brief feels authentically flawed. Bring the tissues too, because Nnedi Okorafor tugs the heartstrings by issue’s end that leaves you saddened but also hopeful in equal measure, and Tana Ford’s lovely visuals only heightened the effect of those pages. At times Future and Citizen’s dynamic does feel a bit rushed, as they are only coming together in the finale, but you’ll still walk away satisfied with a story unlike most, and that’s more than a worthy reward. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE LIFE AND DEATH OF TOYO HARADA #1

Joshua Dysart returns to Toyo Harada, one of the most fascinating characters in the Valiant Universe, for The Life and Death of Toyo Harada. Dysart defined Harada during his runs on Harbinger and Imperium, creating a much more nuanced and believable take on the Magneto archetype. While Harada recognizes the superiority of Psiots, he’s much less interested in these powered individuals ruling over humanity so much as he is interested in saving humanity from itself by any means necessary. This series finds Harada on unfamiliar ground. Traditionally secretive and powerful beyond his Psiot gifts, Harada has been exposed to the public and had the Harbinger Foundation stripped away from him. He’s still determined to move forward with his plans, but there’s tension within the ranks of his closest allies. No longer able to rely on tradition wealth and power, Harada is instead supported by the grassroots movements he’s inspired, both legitimate and illegal. Dysart tells the story against the backdrop of the entire history of the universe, implying Harada’s birth to be as monumental as the moment light entered the universe while foreshadowing an equally momentous moment to come. This approach could crumble under the weight of gravitas, but Cafu and Mico Suayan’s artwork sells the importance of it all with pages that sell the grandiosity of Harada’s existence and the horrific events that inspired his political agenda. A brilliant start to a series worthy of your attention. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

LITTLE BIRD #1

Little Bird is grisly, twisted, and quite often grotesque. The dystopia it presents is a captivating one featuring both futuristic and primitive themes, and while the blood and gore are the most telling signs about the state of its world, it’s all tied together by the eerily detailed environments and characters. Admiring them – especially focusing on certain characteristics like their eyes – is just as unsettling as seeing people sliced in half. There’s a lot to unpack in this story for a first issue though, so it might require a second pass, but that’s hardly a downside considering how easy it is to become immersed in Little Bird‘s world. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVEL ACTION SPIDER-MAN #2

This issue is a little slow-moving in its first half, but it has just enough charm to help keep it afloat. The story primarily focuses on the dynamic between Peter and Miles, laying enough groundwork for what’s to come with the series. While this might not be the most definitively perfect Spider-Man story, it’s a pretty solid way for younger readers to become more familiar with Peter, Miles, and Gwen. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

OBLIVION SONG #13

Oblivion Song begins a new era in its 13th issue, jumping forward in time by three years. With the immediate threat of the Transferrance past, Bridgit and Duncan’s foundation have been able to use the scientific work they do in Oblivion to change their home dimension for the better. Everyone has moved on and found happiness. Obviously, this won’t last but is nice to see the book move past Nathan’s issues with his brother and guilt over the Transference, which acted as the driving forces of the series so far. Now fans can look forward to diving further into the world of Oblivion itself, with the next threat seemingly coming from the mysterious faceless men. This issue is a breath of fresh air for a solid sci-fi series. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

OUTER DARKNESS #5

Traveling backward 125 years, readers witness the events that likely led to the otherworldly infestation which left a trail of carnage in its wake. As a doomed crew investigates an icy planet, true allegiances are uncovered, proving that supernatural horrors might not pose the biggest challenge on this mission. The power of the narrative and its many mysteries keeps the reader engaged in what could happen next and the horrors in store for this doomed crew, yet the characters themselves feel more and more like stereotypes that we’d see in countless other sci-fi and action films, giving us little to invest in. Possibly because we know the crew is doomed, the characters were only ever conceptualized as one-dimensional stereotypes, but this efficient character creation doesn’t do the book itself any favors. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

PRODIGY #4

Prodigy once again kills with a sensational combination of adventure and wit, easily making it one of the highlights of new comic day. This is one of the more action-packed issues, feeling straight out of an Indiana Jones caper at points, but Mark Millar’s Edison Crane gives the adventure a spin all his own. Seeing the man disable a bomb all the while solving a crisis two years out sounds ridiculous in theory, but you never doubt Crane can pull it off, and there’s a magic in his confidence and charisma. Rafael Albuquerque stuns as well, creating vivid imagery no matter where or in what situation Crane finds himself at the moment. While we do hope the subplot in the background leads somewhere compelling, there’s no doubt that Prodigy certainly is month-in and month-out. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

RAT QUEENS #15

The current arc of Rat Queens concludes with some of Owen Gieni’s best artwork yet. The fights that take place in this issue are the culmination of entire arcs for several of the character and Gieni brings dynamism and emotion to each of them. Kurtis Wiebe brings his best as well, highlighting the strong bonds between the Queens and injecting the issue that signature humor that undercuts the sometimes pompous nature of the fantasy genre. It turns out this will be the final issue of Rat Queens from Wiebe and Gieni, both of whom are moving on while others take the reins. This era of Rat Queens ends on a high note. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

RICK AND MORTY PRESENTS: JERRY #1

Rick and Morty Presents: Jerry #1 has “Rick and Morty” in the name all right, but it unfortunately doesn’t feel like it belongs in that universe. It’s got the same characters and the same burps, but Rick and Morty and the rest of the family just don’t always look or act the way Rick and Morty fans will have come to expect. Without the twisted charm of the cast to support it, the story of misplaced masculinity and prolapses just feels unnecessary. Perhaps it can be blamed on Jerry being the focus of the issue, a character who often takes the bulk of the family’s abuse, though we’ve seen Jerry-focused narratives succeed elsewhere. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 2 out of 5

RIVERDALE SEASON 3 #1

Fans of The CW’s Riverdale get an opportunity to get deeper into the story with Riverdale Season 3 #1. Picking up before Archie’s trial, the issue sets up for some of the bigger conflicts from the television series this season: Hiram Lodge’s machinations, the Gargoyle king, and Archie’s legal woes. Overall it’s a light, fun read that doesn’t require too much fluency in the television series to get immersed in the story while also offering fans stories that are just different enough from the show to make them worthwhile, but the appearance of Fred Andrews — played by the late Luke Perry on the series — is a bittersweet one. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

SPAWN KILLS EVERYONE TOO #4

If you enjoy seeing sentient “turd baby” versions of Spawn spray diarrhea on a Thanos parody, this comic is for you. If you think that that “turd baby” and “spray diarrhea” are words that should never be put together when describing a comic book, you’ll want to avoid this comic at all costs. It’s not that Spawn Kills Everyone Too consistently leans the most juvenile forms of gross-out humor to pad the pages of a comedy book, it’s that the jokes are really bad and repetitive. Whenever anyone speaks of the consistently high quality of comics that Image Comics publishes, I will bring Spawn Kills Everyone Too up as proof that even the best publishers drop a major stinker every once in a while. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

STEVEN UNIVERSE FUSION FRENZY #1

Fusions have always been one of the most creative parts of Steven Universe as they open the door for different characters and possibilities, and Fusion Frenzy #1 does an excellent job of exploring all the nuances of the technique. Multiple stories with clear beginnings and ends are wrapped into the first issue, and each one feels different from the last both in their styles and the themes they explore. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 5 out of 5

TRANSFORMERS #1

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the Transformers franchise, a cynic who misses what the characters used to be, or a newbie wanting to dive into the world, there’s something in Transformers #1 for you. The debut issue is unbelievably accessible, crafting a reboot that has quite a lot of brevity, while also exuding a ton of charm and fun. With expressive visuals and a promising narrative, Transformers #1 captures the magic of what the franchise can be. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5