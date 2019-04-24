Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 4/24/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes The Terrifics #15, Thanos #1, and Ascender #1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

ACTION COMICS #1010

Action Comics #1010 is stunning. The art, the color, the entire issue is a visual treat from cover to cover. Steve Eptings art is breathtakingly brilliant, but comic books can’t survive on gorgeous art alone and that’s very evident in Bendis’ story. That’s not to say that the issue isn’t an enjoyable read — it is. Unfortunately, it doesn’t really accomplish anything. Much of the issue is weighed down with exploring playful banter between Clark and Lois’ undercover Spyral identities. With a threat like Leviathian supposedly being a huge issue, it all just sort of falls flat. For an issue with such incredible visual appeal, there’s just nothing else there. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

BATGIRL #34

This issue is a bit of a heel turn from where Batgirl’s last arc was going, but it’s safe to say that that’s all for the better. This new installment, which sees Barbara being sucked into a mystery involving the Terrible Trio, is way more interesting than it has any right to be. The way things play out are pulpy but fascinating, and timeless but modern, and could be the beginning of something great. Outside of art that’s occasionally awkward in a few panels, this issue is a knockout. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN BEYOND #31

Dan Jurgens kicks off the latest Batman Beyond arc with a new villain, a fun cliffhanger and the answer to a question regarding Alfred that fans have been wondering for years. While the writing comes off as unusually clunky at times, the twist at the end will leave you smacking your head wondering how you missed it the first time around. The only real downside is your mileage may vary on Rick Leonardi’s art style. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

BOOKS OF MAGIC #7

Tom Fowler continues to make Books of Magic a stunning comic to look at. In this is he has some fun playing with magic, boundaries, and the comic book form. Readers who haven’t read the original Books of Magic miniseries may feel like they’re missing something in this issue as it leans heavily on events from that series. Those who are familiar with the original will probably feel a rising tension as Tim and Rose revisit the realm of Faerie, though this issue is more of a bridge setting up things to come. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #1002

The Arkham Knight storyline got off to a great start, but this followup issue feels a bit too by the numbers. You’ll probably find yourself guessing the next beat in the story before it happens, though we’re hoping that’s not the case with the eventual reveal of the Arkham Knight’s identity. While the issue lacks surprises, it does make up for it in visual splendor, as Brad Walker and Nathan Fairborn delivers consistently stellar sequences whether the action takes place on land or underwater. Here’s hoping the story can catch up to the visuals next month, because there is the promise of a cool story here. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

DIAL H FOR HERO #2

After the spot-on Rob Liefeld parody in the series’ opening issue, Dial H for Hero managed to top itself this month by nailing a hysterical Dragon Ball imitation. But beyond the pop culture references and sudden changes in art style, writer Sam Humphries looks to be building a solid storyline. Miguel makes for a relatable hero, his struggle over running away from home is well-written and the addiction parallels surrounding the H-Dial and the Thunderbolt Club has the potential for this series to truly stand out in the Wonder Comics line. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

FLASH #69

Colorist Luis Guerrero shines in an issue that requires him to make subtle changes to the palette throughout, each shift suiting the character who is “in the driver’s seat” as it were. The story itself is serviceable; as with the rest of the Trickster story, it is not Williamson’s most compelling work, but it he ably juggles character and plot moments, while giving both the breathing room they need. Scott Kolins, meanwhile, is hard to beat if you’re looking for a great Flash artist. There are some fun and creative layouts in here and a big “hero splash” that really sells Barry’s big moment. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

FREEDOM FIGHTERS #5

Robert Venditti continues to blend superhero action with modern day commentary and Golden and Silver Age nostalgia, making the first “real” Uncle Sam issue of the series into a treat. Artists Eddy Barrows and Eber Ferreira experiment a little with pacing and layouts in a visually exciting way, while colorist Adriano Lucas deserves a big round of applause for creating some very distinct moods that help move the story along and convey emotion when the pages are so crammed that you can’t necessarily see all the detail Barrows and Ferreira put into a given panel. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

GODDESS MODE #5

Goddess Mode #5 is a surreally illustrated comic with a dense plot that is at times hard to follow. While Robbi Rodriguez and colorist Rico Renzi do a fantastic job illustrating the strange digital world of the series, readers may have a hard time following the frequent bounces back and forth, usually intermixed with heavy exposition. Even the action sequences contain non-stop dense dialogue, which makes the comic feel rushed, as if the creative team is jamming character-driven explanation into every square inch of the comic. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

HEROES IN CRISIS #8

Heroes in Crisis #8 is all sorts of conflicting, but not in the ways you might think. The murder mystery of who killed the other heroes at Sanctuary is finally revealed, and it’s compelling if not infuriating all at the same time. Tom King delivers a fascinating look at the effect that isolation, grief, and sorrow can have on a person over the first half of the issue, but once the murder happens all that foundation is simply thrown to the wolves after Barry does things that are not in line with his character even remotely, even if you give the story the benefit of the doubt in some respects. It all feels shocking for shock’s sake, and it simply doesn’t add up. The issue is gorgeous thanks to the work of Mitch Gerads and Travis Moore, but unless the finale delivers a big surprise this story is not sticking the landing. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 2 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #10

Justice League Dark is starting to be pulled in a few separate directions and it’s impacting the story for the worst. After a stellar first arc, the current storyline seems to be petering out and this issue certainly doesn’t help the cause. The artwork and coloring continue to be killer month after month but as of late, the plot has been straddling the line of running stale. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

SILENCER #16

Silencer knows exactly what type of comic book it needs to be and it executes it well. It’s hard for a title to go stale if every issue is chock full of blood-pumping action on nearly every page and that’s exactly what this book. In terms of a plot and overall narrative, Silencer falls flat but come on, who doesn’t enjoy car-crashing action fests? — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

TERRIFICS #15

The Terrifics continues to be a comic that outdoes and exceeds whatever expectations are set for it — and the DC universe is all the better for it. With a new creative team at the helm, bringing an interesting narrative and charming art, the next chapter of the series goes into some bizarre, but incredibly earned places. Whether you’ve been following the series thus far, or are looking for an excuse to jump in, this issue has something for you. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

WILD STORM #22

As Wild Storm begins to wind down, the action starts picking up and this book as pulsating action on nearly every single page. The artwork in this issue is some of the best of the run, with a particular two-page splash that’s so gruesome it’s a masterpiece. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #69

This issue starts a new arc for Diana and company, and it’s one that clearly is headed into some bizarre, but entertaining directions. The story sees the crew stumbling on a small town consumed by love and lust, as they quickly realize that there might be a god-like reason for that happening. Wilson’s writing and Xermanico’s art both service the story very well, creating a larger-than-life story that still feels bizarrely grounded, and that will be interesting to see unfold. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

AGE OF X-MAN X-TREMISTS #3

X-Tremists continues to be one of the most emotionally resonating tie-ins to the Age of X-Man arc, as Issue No. 3 continues to explore the potential relationship between Blob and Psylocke (yes, really) while examining the psychological and moral toll Department X takes on its members. The climatic action scene turns out to be a gut punch I’d dare not spoil, showing just how far the new laws against intimacy have driven Mutants. Even if you’re not into the rest of the event, definitely give this a read. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #20

With a twist to own all twists, Hunted powers forward leaps and bounds in this issue alone. Though it starts off slow, one major revelation carries enough excitement for the rest of the way, although admittedly, it comes a bit late. On the final home stretch, the event seems to finally be getting some footing underneath itself. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

AVENGERS #18

This Avengers issue takes the story away from the team to focus on another organization, this one filled with even more secrets. It’s brisk and mostly exciting, containing a couple of important reveals. There are times where it’s hard to be invested because you’re dealing with characters you don’t really have any attachment to, but the satire of the issue makes it all worth it. This is a great twist on classic superhero teams and I’m excited to see what’s to come. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

AVENGERS EDGE OF INFINITY #1

While it’s cool to see Ralph Macchio (no, not that one) back in the writing chair, Avengers: Edge of Infinity is nothing to write home about. Following up his last one-shot, Avengers: Shards of Infinity, Macchio teams up Captain America, Captain Marvel, Iron Man and Black Widow to take on the remnants of L.U.N.A.R. and M.O.D.O.K. after they steal the broken shards of the Cosmic Cube. And while that sounds like fun, Macchio doesn’t have much of a voice for any of the four main characters, and the dialogue comes off as stitled throughout. But luckily the whole thing moves at a brisk pace and Andrea Di Vito’s art is solid. — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER #11

The cosmic saga of the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda continues with an exposition-heavy issue. The entire issue is a conversation between the goddess Bast and the leaders of the Maroon rebellion and offers the closest thing readers have gotten so far to an explanation as to how this space opera relates to Wakanda on Earth. Kev Walker’s artwork seems to be struggling to break free of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ dense script, which necessitates a number of additional panels per page. It’s a heavyweight for a single issue bear and a bit exhausting by the end, but it seems the story is poised to enter its final act. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACK WIDOW #4

Black Widow continues her brutal streak as she takes on a den of child traffickers and torturers. At times, the comic seemed a bit gratuitous in its depiction of Natasha’s suffering, especially during an extended waterboarding/torture scene, although it certainly seems in line with the Soska Sisters’ general aesthetic. However, Natasha is never depicted as broken or weak throughout the scene, and she gets her revenge in particularly brutal fashion. There’s also a really good two page spread in which Natasha cuts down an entire room of thugs that makes this comic worth reading. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

DOCTOR STRANGE #13

Doctor Strange has taken a lot of different directions in the past couple of arcs, keeping the quality of the series from being very consistent. This new take with Galactus has its ups and downs. The relationship between Strange and Galactus isn’t all that interesting of a read, and it makes the book feel a bit sluggish at times. But the art is better than it has been in some time, with the penciling on Galactus really proving to be the stand out. All in all, this is a middle of the road outing for the Sorcerer Supreme, but there seem to be brighter days ahead. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

FANTASTIC FOUR #9

This iteration of the Fantastic Four remains one of the most relatable teams in Marvel, and that charm really carries the book through some of its less interesting plot points. With issue #6 being the conclusion of an arc, FF has a hard time wrapping the story up neatly, but it’s not quite as noticeable thanks to some great character work and dialogue. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

IRONHEART #5

We already know quite a bit about Riri Williams now that we’re on the fifth issue of Ironheart, but the story this new issue tells is an important one for the superhero. Her relationships with friends, family, and enemies have been explored in the past, and in #5, we see more of how she interacts with the general public and where her priorities lie. Riri becomes more likable, relatable, and skilled with each issue while retaining the integral “still learning” aspect of her character. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS #4

“Wolverine: The Vigil”

The fourth chapter of this time-jumping short story finally catches your attention as Logan tries juggling too much all at once. The premise behind this story finally clicks and makes for an enjoyable, bizarre read.

Rating: 4 out of 5

“May The 25th Be With You”

The crossover we’ve all wanted finally happens in this short story and it’s just as awesome as you’d expect. Spider-Man meets Star Wars in this hilarious take on fighting crime, watching movies, and waiting in lines.

Rating: 4 out of 5

“The Book of Dreams”

Marc Spector is back in this killer, noir-style one shot and it’s peak Moon Knight. Though it’s a fresh new style of storytelling for the character, it doesn’t stray too far from what we’ve seen before. The best part about it all is the striking artwork from Juan Ferreyra, including a beautiful two-page spread that is nothing short than striking.

— Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

Overall Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVEL RISING #2

The second issue of Marvel Rising finds more sturdy storytelling ground to stand on. There’s still some hackneyed dialogue from Nilah Macgruder and we’re still dealing with some well-trodden, almost vintage superhero stuff — although the dialogue and the plot may feel less so to the younger readers the book is geared towards — but there are also some genuinely funny moments that’ll endear readers to these younger heroes. Roberto Di Salvo’s artwork is solid as well, and it’s an unqualified improvement over the uneven first issue. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #42

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur have a delightful team-up with Spider-Man, complete with a classic “superhero brawl followed by a team-up” plotline. Moon Girl wants to chat with Spider-Man and ends up using her fire-breathing dinosaur to get his attention. But while Spider-Man initially sees Moon Girl as an annoyance, he eventually sees her as a kindred spirit…although she’s still a bit of a know-it-all. I enjoyed how Spider-Man quickly ceded that he wasn’t as intelligent as Moon Girl, but managed to teach her a life lesson anyways. It was a fun team-up that followed most of the standard beats, but managed to not feel tired at the same time. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

MR AND MRS X #10

Kelly Thompson’s second arc of Mr. and Mrs. X got a little unwieldy with its multiple fictional realities, but that’s almost to be expected from any comic book that dares to traverse Mojoworld. Oscar Bazaldua has similar problems with the artwork. There’s scarcely a background in sight until Rogue and Remy return to their apartment, which means the climactic battle loses any sense of space. The artwork is still attractive, but the storytelling loses something. There are also a few beats that feel like afterthoughts, like bringing up Mojo’s new romantic interest explaining what was up with Longshot. It’s not bad, but it’s not as tight as some of the earlier issues. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

RUNAWAYS #20

More often than not, Runaways always manages to outdo itself, and this issue is no exception. After last issue focused on Alex and Molly’s side quest, this issue returns to the team as a whole, and explores all of the latest developments in their lives. The series continues to be profoundly relatable, in both the issue’s darker (and possibly controversial) moments, and in the lighter, Carly Rae Jepsen-filled moments. If this issue is any indication, Runaways is entering a really interesting next evolution, while still keeping a lot of the heart and humor that everyone loves. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN FAR FROM HOME PRELUDE #2

The second half of the Spider-Man: Far From Home prelude once again recaps the events from Spider-Man: Homecoming without giving readers any new information. And just like the first issue, this abridged version goes through the story while cutting out most of the moments that resonated with fans. Add on some lackluster artwork and this one becomes a definite skip — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

STAR WARS GALAXYS EDGE #1

Set on the Black Spire Outpost on Batuu, trader Dok-Ondar regales a group of potential customers to the tale of how Chewbacca and Han Solo procured a baby sarlaac to add to his collection. Luckily, the story is full of Han and Chewie’s signature antics, making for an entertaining adventure with stakes lower than crushing the Galactic Empire as members of the Rebellion. Many Star Wars fans have been anticipating any stories about Batuu, which we’ll get the chance to visit later this year at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, with this series doing little to inform us about the locale’s importance. This first issue of the book is definitely entertaining, yet we learn very little about the Black Spire Outpost, other than one of its residents likes to tell stories about their collection. The book’s writing and art capture the whimsical and adventurous spirit of Han and Chewbacca, yet there’s no real reason why this story needed to be told in this book as opposed to any other series that’s detached from the major narratives of the franchise. Were the book titled anything else, it would be a more effective experience, leaving us to wonder why this is called “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” in the first place. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS VADER DARK VISIONS #3

Many members of the Galactic Empire are terrified of Darth Vader, though one young nurse can’t help but develop a romantic infatuation with him. Every encounter she has with him furthers her obsession, leading her to confront her love in a heartfelt confession, potentially appealing to the more human side of the evil Sith. Despite many fans likely being frightened to learn that any character could be attracted to Darth Vader, the prominence of Kylo Ren’s popularity confirms that even the darkest of characters could inspire romantic feelings, which this issue explores. The issue delivers a character similar to Harley Quinn, who is clearly unhinged, which might irk some Star Wars shippers as they are being compared to murderous lunatics, though the issue does explore an area that is often only talked about in fandom and never addressed. Taken on its own, it’s an entertaining depiction of a surprising corner of the galaxy, giving readers another reason to be terrified of Vader, though the unconventional approach to romance in the galaxy far, far away will likely be a turnoff for some. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #5

Five issues in, I’m still having trouble finding a reason to be invested in Superior Spider-Man. It’s not really a bad book, but there’s just nothing very interesting happening. The characters aren’t clicking, the action is fairly bland, and the art is standard. There’s nothing that gets me excited to read more, and that’s a problem. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

THANOS #1

This Thanos run may not be a blood-pumping affair from the get-go, but it has definitely laid the groundwork for a promising mini-series in the months ahead. It reminds you there’s a brilliant mind at work behind the brutal, rough exterior. At the very least, it’s an all-new take on the Mad Titan that’s both intriguing and promising. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

VENOM #13

For being a tie-in comic, this issue of Venom feels very honest to the rest of the series. Eddie is just as brooding as ever, but now he’s got some wild new toys to play with. The art is as good as Stegman’s and the final page is one of the most stunning spreads I’ve seen in a while. Really solid outing that does make me want to dive into the rest of War of the Realms. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

WAR OF REALMS UNCANNY X-MEN #1

So far the War of the Realms tie ins have actually been pretty entertaining, and the trend continues with a solid opening to the Uncanny X-Men mini-series. Matthew Rosenberg’s X-Men banter continues to be on point here, with several highly entertaining exchanges between Cyclops, Havok, Hope, and Jamie Madrox and his dupes, who are easily one of the book’s biggest highlights. The actual tether to the greater War of the Realms storyline is rather lightweight, but it is still great to see the X-Men involved int he rest of the world’s affairs, and hopefully, that tether will increase next issue. The isn’t going to make or break your War of the Realms experience, but X-Men fans will still find enough here to enjoy it. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

WOLVERINE LONG NIGHT ADAPTATION #4

Wolverine: The Long Night keeps moving along a steady pace. The agents seem to be getting closer to answers, though they’re traveling a curious route full of local superstition, cults, and other occult trappings. Meanwhile, Logan’s waging a one-man war on the local family-of-means. It’s a slow burn, but a good one. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

AMBER BLAKE #2

Just like in the first issue, the second installment of Amber Blake is a completely adequate spy thriller. It moves pretty quickly, the characters are fairly interesting, and it’s overall a premise worth following. The art is still lacking, though. It looks though the book wants to be Jessica Jones but falls a little short. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

ASCENDER #1

Set a decade after Descender’s conclusion, Ascender marks a severe and dramatic genre shift from Descender which is one of the most successful elements of the first issue. While those familiar with Descender will recognize and feel at home with Ascender, it also manages to feel accessible for new readers as well. A solid first third of the issue is devoted to setting up the vampire witch Mother’s brutal new world order before moving us to the formerly advanced planet of Sampson and introducing us to core character, the young girl Mila and only then hinting that there was once a far different way of life. However, while the book is accessible for new and returning readers alike thanks to that genre shift, much of the issue feels somewhat tired and “done before”. It’s nearly impossible to miss the heavy Star Wars feeling Ascender #1 has and while hero journeys are universal, Ascender is too reliant on stereotypes and tropes, resulting in a too cliche debut. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

AVANT-GUARDS #4

Avant-Guards #4 is a cute comic about a girl struggling to move on from a past relationship as a potential new one is staring her in the face. The characterization of Avant-Guards is great, Liv is high-strung, Charlie is a little too cool for school, and Nicole is a bit unthoughtfully callous. The comic is built around a believable love triangle complicated by past relationships and baggage. My one complaint is the overuse of blank backgrounds – it made the art feel rushed and incomplete way too much of the time. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

BAD LUCK CHUCK #2

Bad Luck Chuck’s blocky art style mixed with a bit of grit is so intriguing that it could probably support the entire story without any dialogue, but it’d be a shame to do so since you’d miss out on learning so much about Chuck’s character. Readers undoubtedly had questions about Chuck after the first issue, and while the second doesn’t answer all of them, it gives some much-needed backstory to the misfortune-inducing character. We’ve seen her strengths before and are now starting to see more of her weaknesses and flaws, though it’s clear Bad Luck Chuck still has a lot to reveal. – Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 5 out of 5

CODA #11

The penultimate issue for Coda has arrived and it sets the stage perfectly for an explosive finale. Coda #11 is very reminiscent of an episode of a television episode that’s calm the week before it all hits the fan. Though this issue was rather slow and smoldering in and of itself, it’s pretty apparent worlds will collide next month in spectacular ways. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

CRACKDOWN #2

Crackdown got off to a bumpy start with the first issue, and the second makes no noticeable improvements. The second issue seems just as set as the first to rely on long conversations, monologues, and narrations from the various Agents who’ve been cast into unfamiliar territory, but there’s still not any of them who are likable enough to become attached to. Rook is the closest it gets, but only because he’s the new guy who still shows some humanity and hasn’t yet reached the super-macho state of the rest of the crew. Crackdown’s got a compelling enough story so far and I’d like to see where it goes, but both the action and the characters need special attention to straighten Crackdown out. – Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 2 out of 5

CRIMINAL #4

There is a lot of telling rather than showing in Ed Brubaker’s script this issue, which makes Sean Phillips’s natural talent for conveying emotion and body language all the more important, because it keeps things from feeling slow or procedural. Instead, you find yourself emotionally invested in the characters. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

ELVIRA SHAPE OF ELVIRA #2

Despite her initial shock over her underwater co-star, Elvira quickly dismisses him as being a method actor, moving forward with the production. During an eventful wrap party, the Mistress of the Dark is slipped something stronger than an adult beverage, leading to a shocking encounter with the co-star and individuals who aim to shed light on the mystery. The book continues to honor the spirit of the horror figure, thanks to the ’50s-inspired movie within a story, as well as Elvira’s frequent use of double entendres. While Elvira normally implies her more R-rated intentions, this book is leaning a little more heavily into actual romance and sexual trysts, which takes some of the playfulness out of the narrative. The book also features Elvira possibly being drugged and sexually assaulted, which is a dark turn for a normally silly character, even if that assault is only briefly hinted at without being totally confirmed. It’s possible that future issues of the book could turn things around, but it currently feels as though the creative team isn’t entirely tapped into the innocent flirtations of the character and is heading into a full-blown sex comedy, which will likely turn off devout fans of the character. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

FIGHT CLUB 3 #4

Cameron Stewart’s art and Dave McCaig’s colors continue to draw us into a world of disconnected and slow-paced single issues which will undoubtedly build to a cool and complex graphic novel — at some point. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

FIREFLY #5

Five issues in and Firefly is still like comfort food for fans missing the show. It’s introducing new characters into the mythology like Boss Moon and General Chang-Benitez that shake things up in interesting ways. There may be too many doublecrosses going on in this particular caper to the point that it is becoming difficult to keep track. Still, the interactions between Boss Moon and Mal Reynolds in this issue stand out for recontextualizing Mal’s scrappy, roguish demeanor. He’s our hero, so the audience tends to give him the benefit of the doubt, but the way he keeps lashing out against Boss Moon while she keeps saving his life puts his behavior in an unexpected new light. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

GHOST TREE #1

Writer Bobby Curnow and artist Simon Gane might have something special on their hands with Ghost Tree. The IDW four-part miniseries promises to be a ghost story revolving around family, love, and learning to let go of the past. The first issue introduces us to Brandt, who returns to his family’s ancestral home in Japan to discover a curse that has been passed down to him. Gane’s art style of detailed backgrounds and muted colors perfectly fits with the tone, and the ending promises a story that’s more heart-wrenching than horror. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

GI JOE SIERRA MUERTE #3

The Joes find their opportunity to strike Cobra Commander, setting the stage for a massive showdown. As they descend upon the Cobra leader in his stronghold, it’s one brawl after the other between fan-favorite characters. The three-issue narrative may have been light on a compelling story but it was heavy on fun, with the whimsical illustrations of the iconic Joes reflecting the action-packed nature of the adventure. The final issue reflected the spirit of the series’ launch, delivering many all-star characters squaring off with one another, while never taking itself too seriously. Devout G.I. Joe fans will likely enjoy the entertainment value of the book, though even lukewarm readers might not be as entertained by the book that felt more like an opportunity to deliver a “Greatest Hits” of the franchise. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

INVADER ZIM #42

Invader Zim #42 stands out as a bright spot in what’s felt like a rut the series has fallen into in the past few issues. The Plib are a fantastic group of characters who honestly deserve an entire run dedicated just to them. They’re as funny as they are cheerful and absolutely carry the current story, and they’ll be a welcome part of the next issue regardless of what happens to Zim and Dib. – Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

INVISIBLE KINGDOM #2

The second issue of Invisible Kingdom digs deeper into how the discovery of clandestine transfer of Lux funds affects our two lead characters. Christian Ward’s art remains breathtaking. Ward is known for fluid, almost psychedelic compositions, but here’s he’s tightened things up to give this new world more weight, which pays off when he zooms out to show us a planetscape its full grandeur. It still feels a bit like we’re waiting for liftoff when it comes to the plot, with G. Willow Wilson taking her time to thread these two narratives into one, and that’s fine as long as the payoff is worth the wait. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUGHEAD THE HUNGER VS VAMPIRONICA #1

Thinking she’s celebrating the eradication of all of Riverdale’s bloodsuckers, Veronica hosts a party at Pop’s, only for vampires to show up and alert her to the fact that she might have been misled. When Veronica confronts her parents about her bout with Dracula, she learns the dark truth not only about her family, but about the town of Riverdale itself. Fans of horror movies and the retro vibe of Archie Comics will find a lot to love in every single panel of this series, with a tone that falls in line with the earlier adventures of Vampironica. The narrative is light on Jughead so far, but for a continuation of the vampire-killing Veronica story, the series is off to a strong start. Even without Riverdale’s resident werewolf, we’re given a campy and creepy chapter in what could potentially be a standout series in the world of Archie Horror Comics. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

MAN-EATERS #8

In every single way, Man-Eaters is operating on a whole other level from everything else in comics right now. This issue takes a break of sorts from the main narrative to serve as another sort of in-universe reading material, similarly to the magazine in the first arc. Without getting into spoilers, the way this issue unfolds is so unbelievably strong and surprising, and elevates the feminist punk-rock sensibility Man-Eaters has already had to a whole other level. In the process, the issue drops a major tease for what’s to come, one that sneaks up on you in an incredibly earned way. You absolutely need to pick up this issue. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #38

Power Rangers fans have been waiting to learn who the Praetor really is, and the reveal will not leave them disappointed. Mighty Morphin brings one of the more mysterious aspects of the franchise to life and then uses it to introduce an entire hidden history that only enriches Ranger lore. We still have questions of course, but so far the payoffs have been worth it. This also might be Simone Di Meo and Walter Baiamonte’s strongest issue of Beyond the Grid yet, orchestrating gorgeous not to mention absurdly creative layouts throughout the book. Now, some of the individual Rangers could use a bit more character depth, like Cameron and Tanya, but other than that we have few complaints. One of the most original Power Rangers stories in years just continues to get better. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

REDNECK #19

Donny Cates has a lot of impressive work lately, I’ll be the first one to tell you that. The fact that Redneck somehow continues to deliver more heart and honestly than any of his other outings is a remarkable feat to say the least. You’d have to go out of your way to not care about these characters, and the new direction that their story takes in this issue is one that will get you even more excited for what’s to come. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

RICK & MORTY #49

Rick and Morty find themselves in a unique situation within Rick and Morty #49 where the two are trapped in a time loop and forced to repeat the same day over and over. It’s a setup that requires the characters to do something different despite being forced to do the same thing repeatedly, but the duo’s relationship and the technological prowess of Rick make the formula work by allowing them to escape that box occasionally. The second, shorter story in the issue feels like much more of a success than past Jerry-focused stories, likely because it gave Jerry less of the spotlight and focused on the many dimensional variations of a character who can’t really drive a story as well by himself. – Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

RIVERDALE SEASON 3 #2

While The CW series descends deeper into the strange, dark world of The Farm, Riverdale Season 3 #2 remains connected to the cult but also brings a surpising amount of heart with a peek in Polly Cooper’s origin with the shady group. The issue’s first story centers around Polly and how she ended up with The Farm making it clear why she sees it as salvation. The second story, in contrast, focuses on the fun aspect of summer vacation, with Cheryl and Toni on their roadtrip west. Lighthearted and a joy to read, it’s a solid issue — and a great palate cleanser for the unrelenting darkness of the series. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

SHARKEY BOUNTY HUNTER #3

Sharkey is starting to find its voice in issue #3, and that’s all thanks to Extra-Billy. Extra-Billy was already the heart of the series, but it’s midway through this issue that he fully comes out of his shell, becoming a true ally to Sharkey and putting him on higher footing. We also see Sharkey’s supporting cast expand yet again in his ex-wife Juda Cade, and her presence immediately makes a promising impact. The visuals throughout aren’t the best we’ve seen from Simone Bianchi, but they do have some stellar moments. Some of the dialogue is also a bit over the top for the sake of it, but by the end of this issue you’ll be excited to see where this rag tag group goes next. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

SKYWARD #12

Skyward fills in the backstory of Lilly Fowler, Willa’s mother who had disappeared when the gravity fluctuations seemingly uprooted modern civilization. Lilly survived G-Day (which we knew already) but we get a quick and moving look back at how Lilly got to the underground city and seemingly moved on with her life. I liked this issue a lot, as it showed how a “normal” person could survive during the events of G-Day and show Lilly as a person caught between two worlds. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

SPAWN #296

If you’re looking for a lengthy recap of the first 100 or so issues of Spawn, then Spawn #296 is your jam. A little odd that Todd McFarlane would choose to add a few characters that haven’t appeared yet into the mix, but if you need to recap you may not even notice. Jason Shawn Alexander gets to draw a lot of pinup-style pages here and the way he incorporates a bit of McFarlane’s style into his renditions of moments from those early Spawn issues is a nice touch. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR TREK YEAR FIVE #1

Star Trek: Year Five opens in stunning fashion. Writers Colin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing kick things off with an ominous glimpse at the future before pulling back, and Stephen Thompson provides beautiful artwork that makes use of dramatic angles, aided by Charlie Kirchoff’s painterly colors, to give the issue a sense of visual gravitas. The story also introduces Kirk’s promotion to admiral, serving as a thematic prologue to KIrk’s character arc throughout the Star Trek movies. Fans of classic Star Trek will not want to miss this. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR TREK WAYPOINT SPECIAL 2019

New installments of the Star Trek: Waypoint are always fun as they give Star Trek fans the chance to check in on some of their favorite characters. This installment is now different. It opens with a charming story about Dr. McCoy seeking romantic advice from Capt. Kirk. The follow-up sees Dr. Crusher and Tasha Yar taking charge of an away mission. The third story is a Star Trek: Voyager prequel with stunning artwork and the closer is a story that helps bridge Worf’s character arc between the end of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and his return to the duty under Capt. Picard on the Enterprise. It’s a solid package and any Star Trek fan should find something to love in it. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

STARCRAFT SOLDIERS #4

If you’re big on action-focused comics and massive sci-fi fights, StarCraft: Soldiers #4 is an absolute blast to read. It wastes no time in getting right to the massive fight against the Zerg forces and immediately lets loose with the carnage. The war’s shown through some beautifully vibrant artwork that depicts the clash between the two sides, and the larger panels that show huge fight scenes are some of the best in the series. The conclusion to Soldiers is a satisfying one, though it is a bit difficult to come down off the high of the battle as the characters’ stories are wrapped up. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

STEVEN UNIVERSE #27

Steven Universe continues to excel at flitting between different stories in issue #27 without doting on one character or avoiding another for too long. The Off Colors led by Lars of the Stars are such an interesting group that it’d be hard to mess up their story, but we thankfully don’t have to worry about that in this arc of Steven Universe. It feels great to see the usually timid members of the Off Colors get their own character development moments as they start work better independently and cooperatively, and even though Lars’ arc is taking a bit longer, it feels like it’ll be worth the wait. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

TMNT #93

The “City at War” story finally begins in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #93, and it wastes no time in drawing blood. Tom Waltz’s script is well paced, allowing the tension to bubble over subtly before the war begins in earnest towards the issue’s end. Dave Wachter continues to be the perfect artist for the series, blending the gritty and cartoonish elements of the Turtles as well as the writing team blends the different iterations into one wonderful, cohesive whole. TMNT fans have been waiting for this story for years, and it’s off to a strong start. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

WICKED & DIVINE #43

The Wicked + The Divine has very few issues remaining, but #43 is, as the last few issues before it, a huge one. With all the secrets on the table, it’s now a matter of accepting the truth — and yet, somehow, there’s still room for a huge surprise on the last page. The issue is equal parts action, poignant story, and stunning reveal with a huge punch. Gillen and McKelvie continue to stun with this tight, precise story but this issue is truly a standout and easily one of the best comics out there. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5