Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 8/28/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Batman/Superman #1, Marvel Comics #1000, and Mall #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

ACTION COMICS #1014

Action Comics continues to be a fun, satisfying accompaniment to Event Leviathan with this week’s #1014, but where last issue was full of suspense, this time around we get more surprise. Marisol Leone makes a surprising move on the Daily Planet, the Leviathan mystery continues to confound and Lois Lane doesn’t trust any of it. There’s nothing terribly earth-shattering here, but that’s part of what makes this book so good right now. The Leviathan mystery has a lot of moving parts. Action Comics #1014 continues to offer a bit more insight on the ground-level threat with a sense of urgency that makes the whole mystery all the more exciting. It’s a must-read this week. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATGIRL #38

This issue has a lot to juggle, between Killer Moth’s attempt to join the “Year of the Villain” event, Barbara’s work-life balance, and a new twist involving the Terrible Trio and Oracle. The balance between the three occasionally gets a little jarring but serves as good connective tissue for what Castellucci and Di Giandomenico appear to have in store for this series. Ultimately, this issue really shines in the sequences that have Barbara at the absolute center, so it will be interesting to see if that carries through to future issues. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN BEYOND #35

Afters spinning its wheels for the past few issues, Dan Jurgens’ latest arc in Batman Beyond finally picked up some steam again with Issue #35. On top of finally getting some backstory on Splitt, the issue offers a fun little fight between Ten and False Face (still impersonating Terry as Batman) and the surprise arrival of another aged former Justice League member. Even if the build up has been overall lackluster, that new addition will look to shake things up as this arc heads towards a climax. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN: CURSE OF THE WHITE KNIGHT #2

This comic makes a stellar impression with its cover alone, and thankfully that holds true throughout the remainder of the issue. Sean Murphy’s art is just phenomenal, with characters that leap off the page and swaths of gorgeous oranges and reds that light up the more morose grey and blacks that Batman’s world is so often filled with. While the characters are portrait worthy, Murphy still finds ways to ground those designs in very human moments that remind you people are under those masks, and it’s also quite crushing to see all of Napier’s hard work slowly undone by his Joker persona. This book is constantly a treat for the eyes, but it features plenty of intrigue and poignant character moments that lift it beyond just a visual spectacle, and even manages to give Azrael and the Order of St. Dumas a cool factor neither has had in some time. Batman: Curse of the White Knight is heating up, and we don’t want to leave this world anytime soon. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN/SUPERMAN #1

Batman/Superman doesn’t do anything shockingly different, but instead hones in on what already works about Batman and Superman, and does so with equal doses of humor and edge. The inclusion of The Batman Who Laughs, and others like him, gives the book a shot of fresh energy and creates a space that makes it necessary for this powerful pair to rely on one another even more throughot this process. The series’ title carries high expectations and Batman/Superman #1 meets those expectations head-on. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #1010

At one point while reading Detective Comics it felt like I was reading a DC version of Kong: Skull Island, which might seem odd upon first hearing it. That said, that aspect of the story was quite enjoyable taken on its own, and is probably one of the book’s strongest points. Writer Peter J. Tomasi introduces two characters that we hope manage to stick around for a bit, but there’s also fun to be had on the Deadshot side of things. Most of this issue doesn’t actually have Deadshot facing down Batman, as Deadshot is really just threatening his captives and really entertaining himself. It was welcome to see a bit of that carefree side of Deadshot thanks to his giant ego and overall confidence, and artist David Baron draws the assassin with flair and style to boot. It’s a shame then that most of this issue doesn’t present more one on one action, but that should all change with the next issue, and it should be quite fun indeed. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

DIAL H FOR HERO #6

To say Dial H for Hero #6 is an absolute feast for the eyes is an understatement. With the entire city of Metropolis being transformed by the H-Dial, artist Joe Quinones kicks things into high gear by bringing in dozens of different art styles and famous callbacks to comics, manga, cartoons and anime to nearly every page. All the while Sam Humphries’ writing provides an excellent conclusion to Miguel and Summer’s first arc with dial while still managing to be heartwarming and funny. I’m absolutely thrilled that DC opted to extend this miniseries further and can’t wait to see what the pair come up with next. — Connor Casey

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE FLASH #77

There are multiple ironies to The Flash #77. The first comes in portraying Weather Wizard as unstable for mourning a burnt husk of the Amazon Rainforest and wanting vengeance for its die out, as its real-life counterpart makes headlines for burning ever closer to the point of no return. That’s still the best part of an issue which slows to a snail’s pace afterward in spite of chasing four super-fast figures through its panels. A battle with the Black Flash on the page is framed in a staid manner with no tension constructed in a sequence where every resolution is explained away. The rest of the issue is a “getting the band together” sequence focused on the new force users, one that reminds readers what each character can do and has done in the past, elements that could be captured in a caption rather instead of sprawling across almost a dozen pages. The Flash #77 is a drag. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

DC #2

FREEDOM FIGHTERS #8

Black Condor’s infiltration of Detroit provides an opportune moment to deliver several flashback sequences of his origin story. It’s a reverse-Icarus tale, one where the flight of a son results in the punishment of his parents. That makes for an excellent, if broad, metaphor for the ways in which parents sacrifice to help future generations overcome oppression. This is what makes the final few pages of Freedom Fighters #8 sing as a promise fulfilled. The narrative that establishes this cliffhanger isn’t particularly noteworthy, as the current twists and past revelations all tread somewhere between the familiar and cliched. They are depicted with plenty of passion though, providing some much-needed energy to an issue focused primarily on setting up the next big moment. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #30

To be clear, everyone is going to be talking about the last few pages of Justice League #30, both of which introduce some beloved DC properties back to the fold. There’s lots of questions about how they tie into past appearances, particularly those involving Doomsday Clock, but I think that fans will be pleased to see these characters in action. The rest of the issue serves as a brief introduction as to the stakes of the Justice/Doom War and also as a way to bring into the entirety of DC’s superheroes into the Justice League. This arc feels huge and I’m very excited to see how it progresses in the coming months. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #14

The Witching War has arrived and, boy, it sure does promise some fireworks. Though the debut issue is pretty tame in and of itself, it does manage to lay the groundwork for an explosive arc… if Tynion and team can align the stars just right. This book is best when it’s equal parts horror and magic and that’s the exact tone it’s giving off this time around. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

MARTIAN MANHUNTER #8

Martian Manhunter continues to be one of the most profound and fascinating comic series on stands right now. Without getting into spoilers, this issue does a stunning job at putting a laser focus on one of the series’ many elements and plot threads, and things get pretty dang emotional in te process. Wit consistently gorgeous art from Riley Rossmo, and one doozy of a cliffhanger, this is a series that everyone absolutely needs to read. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

RED HOOD OUTLAW #37

Red Hood Outlaw picks up its latest issue with Jason in a bit of a spot. After being approached by Lex Luthor, Red Hood has found himself in charge of teaching a slew of would-be villains. These newbies are powerful to a fault, but their bombastic attitudes are holding back their full potential. This issue shows the kids who the boss is between them and Red Hood which has to be beaten into them the hard way. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

SUPERMAN #14

Superman #14 ends with a fantastic last page, which unfortunately was spoiled weeks ago by DC’s PR machine. But while we knew that the Legion of Super-Heroes was going to make an appearance in the Superman books, we didn’t know their exact purpose…even if it was heavily foreshadowed earlier in this arc. My main concern is that the ramifications of this arc will overshadow the mystery that mainly drove it—I want to see some resolution to this Rogol Zaar arc since Bendis has pushed it for almost a year—but I love that the ramifications of this arc to both the Superman line and the wider DC Universe. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE TERRIFICS #19

This issue largely side-steps the events of The Terrifics themselves, instead focusing on Bizarro’s latest adventures on his Earth. The issue ricochets from cringey to hilarious at the drop of a hat, as Bizzaro’s beef with The Terrifics comes to light. Following the issue’s large amount of opposite speak can get a little overwhelming in parts, but this still manages to be a weird and fun read, setting up an interesting conflict in the issues to come. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #77

Wonder Woman #77 is a story told, but not a story told well. Characters explain their motivations and feelings whenever they are not explaining events to one another. There is no nuance to their thoughts either. Each emotion is coldly selected from a chart in speech and depiction. Both action and dialogue are delivered in a fashion best defined as functional. Characters appear still in their poses and there is nothing exciting about layouts or individual panels, but the narrative is delivered with clarity. This issue connects dots between A and B, bridging a notable death with its unexpected consequences. Yet there is no tension or excitement to be found in watching that unfold in the fashion it does, only tedium and disappointment. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE #2

When was the last time an event book was this much damn fun? Seriously, if you know of one, please let me know, because I would love this kind of experience all the time. Both Cates and Stegman are at the top of their game and the characters being pulled in never seem superfluous, but rather integral parts of the story being told. Everything in Absolute Carnage #2 works in unison to provide an immensely enjoyable read and a harrowing story that you won’t want to miss. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: LETHAL PROTECTORS #1

Absolute Carnage: Lethal Protectors is an all-out assault on your senses in the wake of the first two issues of Absolute Carnage. With Cletus Kasady and the brutal Symbiote god Knull on the loose, fans are left to enjoy a tense read with this debut issue. A greeting from Spider-Man lures readers into a false calm before the true scope of Knull’s despotic goals finds them, and this issue only gets gorier from there. A must-read for Venom-lovers, this over-the-top premiere is just what fans have been asking for. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: MILES MORALES #1

Absolute Carnage: Miles Morales isn’t, by any means, a must-read for the event, but it does give a nice bit of context to what Miles was up to prior to his run-in with Carnage in Absolute Carnage #2. It’s fun to see what seems like an unassuming story suddenly turn into a bloodbath (signified by the rain getting more intense as the story goes), but all of the best moments are done better over in Absolute Carnage #2. If nothing else, fans will want to stick around for the final panel. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #28

While there is plenty of incident in this issue, it reads at a snail’s pace. Every sequence is dominated by dialogue that explains each event and its motivation at length. The singular bit of reasoning that isn’t explained here is the secret around which any tension is built. Even the action sequences are played out as plainly as possible. The only element to really change in this serialized story is the cliffhanger from last year, a romantic scuffle that feels stapled onto the overall issue. With no grounding in either character, it’s a drama for drama’s sake. Even with many of the beloved Superior Foes in session, this is yet another storyline in The Amazing Spider-Man that deserves a pass. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

AVENGERS #23

There’s a lot going on in this latest issue of Avengers, and most of it is off the rails in the best possible way. Aaron is clearly enjoying playing in the devil’s sandbox and it shows. Everything hellish and mystical about this current story arc works on multiple levels. A little gets lost in the shuffle of the action here and there but it’s mostly easy to breeze on through without getting hung up on the details. And that final page reveal has been a long time coming. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER #15

Even with a thrilling cliffhanger with radically different stakes than any issue in the current volume of Black Panther, this issue reads as a moment of conclusion. It restates and reconciles many of the themes from T’Challa’s spacefaring adventures. The topic of legacy is woven through many conversations as a resplendent Wakanda is observed alongside a future of oppression. While there’s little action to accompany an extensive series of dialogues, the wordplay is written so crisply (and combinations of characters are so potent) that it doesn’t slow the excitement. Daniel Acuña’s depiction of travel through time and space is every bit as dazzling as readers would hope, though, and open doorways to a future where Wakanda’s adventures span across both. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

CAPTAIN AMERICA #13

Steve and company take on a fight at the border in one of this week’s must-read stories with Captain America #13. Most certainly an analogy on today’s political climate, it’s surprising to see some tone’s of Secret Empire’s Supreme Commander remain. In fact, there are a few panels that may cause you to blurt out “Is that really Captain America?” As I’ve said before, Steve Rogers is at his best when he’s his own worst enemy and that might be more apparent than ever. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

DOCTOR STRANGE #18

Waid’s run on Doctor Strange has lost itself on a couple of occasions, mainly when he’s working through a massive arc climax or trying to tie a bunch of complicated threads together. The most exciting version of Waid’s Strange is the “figure out a problem and move on” iteration that we get here, and he’s an absolute blast. If this book can keep its simplicity, it will keep its charm. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

FANTASTIC FOUR 4 YANCY STREET #1

Ben Grimm has been the best part of the current Fantastic Four relaunch and this one-shot does even more to prove that. Telling the story of his youth and mixing it with the struggles of the middle class today, The Thing gets the chance to be the adorable shining star he was always meant to be. This is worth a read. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #11

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man returns to its roots with a Mary Jane-centric issue that reminds readers that she’s not exactly a damsel in distress. While Mary Jane and Peter Parker have been back together for over a year, the relationship is almost treated as an afterthought in the main series, unless she’s in danger. In this issue, we see Mary Jane take care of Peter, May, and a train full of strangers, showing how she’s just as much of a hero as Mary Jane. While I was a bit leery of the whole “I’m the one who takes care of Spider-Man while he takes care of the city” angle, the story stayed away from stereotypes about supportive spouses and gave fans a reminder how great Mary Jane is. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

HOUSE OF X #3

House of X #3 is the series’ most traditional superhero narrative yet. There’s a mission. Cyclops assembles a team of X-Men. They head to the site. It’s a plot skeleton taken straight from the early Bronze Age era of the franchise, with a suitable cliffhanger ending. Hickman has an excellent characterization of Cyclops, all swaggering, simple confidence hiding self-doubt. His Emma rings true as well, exuding a sense of superiority that is well-earned. His characterizations of certain other characters are off just enough to give a sense of intentionality. Pepe Larraz’s artwork is lush. Marte Gracia’s brilliant colors give the impression of that the story is taking place in a moment of perpetual twilight. It’s a suitable mood for a story set on the precipice of change. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVEL COMICS #1000

Discussions of diversity (on and off the page), the evolving cultural status of Marvel, and the artistic variety of modern superhero comics are only some of the ideas that arise from this well-cultivated collection of single-page stories. Ewing provides an enjoyable plot that offers a clear narrative cohesion, but the accidental commentary of Marvel Comics #1000 is even more potent. While it is purely celebratory in nature, with even the self-deprecating jokes failing to acknowledge anything worse than a poor plot twist, this anthology cannot help but comment on the culture and history that have shaped Marvel into what it is in 2019. There is plenty of excellent discussion to be had in parsing how the history of both the publisher and its many, many contributors are retold today. The legends of foundational figures like Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko, and Stan Lee loom large, as do the future films and stories they would help inspire. Even with so many heady considerations, Marvel Comics #1000 is a tremendously fun read—a testament to the longevity and influence of superhero comics. Excelsior! — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVEL MONSTERS #1

Marvel Monsters #1 sees Cullen Bunn team up with Scott Hepburn to try and throw as many monsters on to the page as possible all while bringing in an impressive array for guests artists to depict each creation. There isn’t much to the story beyond visuals (and an amusing callback to a character from classic literature), but if you’re in to watching giant monsters brawl it’s a fun time. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #3

MARVEL TEAM-UP #5

Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel struggling against the past misdeeds of the Kree and some new ones sounds like a team-up with plenty of potential, but none of it is realized in these pages. The entirety of Marvel Team-Up #5 is spent in exposition mode, first reinterpreting origin stories, then explaining the antagonist’s worldview, and then finally setting up conflicts (internal and external) in a seemingly never-ending series of dialogues. That dialogue reads coldly on the page and no character exhibits emotions that seem genuine. Talking out anger might be a good strategy at work, but here it results in tedium. If any of this was intended to be exciting, or even entertaining, it fails to achieve that goal from the first to the final page. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

POWER PACK: GROW UP #1

Louise Stevenson returns to the Power Pack for two new stories, one featuring the art of her longtime collaborator June Brigman and the other featuring the work of Gurihiru, the artist who drew a series of highly enjoyable Power Pack series geared for kids. Power Pack: Grow Up has a decidedly “old-school” vibe that isn’t exactly geared for new readers, but should delight established fans of the series. Stevenson tosses in tons of references to the Marvel Comics of the 1980, bringing in several Power Pack supporting cast members and even fitting Lila Cheney into the mix. This was a fun one-shot and a nice window into Marvel’s not terribly distant past. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

RUNAWAYS #24

The vast majority of Runaways #24 focuses on Nico and Karolina, in a plotline that’s equal-parts action-packed, silly, and genuinely endearing. There also is some interesting set-up for the series’ upcoming “Doc Justice and the J-Team” stuff, in a way that feels surprisingly organic. Overall, this is a genuinely great Runaways read. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

SHE-HULK ANNUAL #1

She-Hulk Annual #1, dubbed “Acts of Evil” sees Jen Walters get stuck in a robot body as part of an evil scheme involving Bullseye and Machinesmith. It’s goofy and a little over-complicated a times, but Alexandra Petri brings a wonderful amount of wit to Jen while also making Bullseye a hilariously idiotic punchline. Worth a read for fans of She-Hulk. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY #6

While the final issue of Spider-Man: Life Story may not redeem the entire series, it focuses on the strongest elements found in the story so far and mitigates its many weaknesses. There are brief meditations on the current state of both comics and the world. New versions of Spider-Man, like the Ultimate and Superior varieties, receive mentions that fit into the established timeline and make it clear that the story of Spider-Man will never end, with or without Peter. They also build on an acknowledgement, if not a message, on rising strains of authoritarianism. It all wraps in a final moment that feels significant, if a bit too neat. Like the overall story of Life Story, this issue tries to fit too much into a package that quickly discovers there’s never enough time. However, there’s more to be liked in these pages than not, and makes it clear that ambition is never entirely wasted. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN: VELOCITY #1

Spider-Man: Velocity picks up with Peter Parker on a mission, and that is to create a new suit. Fans will enjoy seeing the process the hero goes through to design his special gear, but the rest of the issue’s action is less than compelling. A ghost story comes to life before MJ as she finds herself targeted by a supposed ghost, but issue one fails to string much tension along. However, a solid cliffhanger will leave readers hopeful for the series’ next issue. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #4

STAR WARS: AGE OF RESISTANCE – GENERAL HUX #1

Prior to the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Hux and Kylo Ren find themselves the victims of sabotage, sending their ship to an isolated planet. While Ren uses his anger and powers with the Force to survive, Hux uses his cunning and manipulation in order to get what he wants, which also presents the opportunity to find a little payback. Since the character’s debut, fans have wondered how Hux rose to power, with this book offering just enough explanation to comprehend how he rose the ranks without ever having to take us through the entire timeline. The Star Wars saga is full of intimidating villains who have used their might or their cunning to get to where they are, with Hux showing just how much the skills of lying can get you within an evil organization, regardless of who you step on along the way. While Hux might not be your favorite villain, this Age of Resistancecomic paints a bigger picture of the sequel universe, while also inspiring a sick admiration for watching such a sniveling character earn the rank of General. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS: AGE OF RESISTANCE – POE DAMERON #1

While still a member of the New Republic, Poe Dameron has a fateful run-in with a Rebellious ship, which ultimately gives him a lesson in piloting and in embracing his inner Rebel. With Dameron previously having an entire comic series devoted to his adventures, this Age of Resistance special takes the pilot back a few years, teasing the cockiness that fans would come to love later on in his journey and depicting the exact nudge he needed to follow his heart instead of his orders. Star Wars: The Last Jedimight have depicted the dangers of following his anti-authoritarian instincts, with this book offering an unexpected connection to that film that puts together the pieces of the puzzling Poe. Offering the signature humor and excitement one would expect from such a book, Poe Dameron #1 delivers fans the pilot’s charm and action that has made him such a beloved character in the sequel trilogy. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE #5

As the First Order cracks down on Dok-Ondar, Kendoh, Remex, and Wooro get more than the bargained for in pursuit of a mythical weapon. Of course, neither the smugglers nor Dok-Ondar got to where they were without having a number of contingency plans, reminding readers that the First Order might not have as tight of a grip on all corners of the galaxy as they thought. As the series concludes, we’re left with as little investment in any of these characters as when we started, with Galaxy’s Edge feeling more like a brochure that should be handed out to guests visiting the real-life attraction. Will Sliney’s art continues to be exciting, breathing life into a relatively mundane story, in addition to artistically interpreting locations that fans can visit in real life. The series might appeal to devout Disney fans who want to embrace everything the parks have to offer, but the conflicted nature of the book and the overall tone that it was a piece of marketing material than a story that begged to be told will leave most readers disappointed. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 2 out of 5

THANOS #5

For as slow as this book has been, the story told is an absolute delight. Thanos #5 isn’t the blood-pumping, heart-racing book I expect for a penultimate issue but still, it manages to put the necessary pieces in place for an explosive finale. The added levels of complexity to both Thanos and Gamora throughout this entire mini-series has been a treat to withhold and five issues in, it still manages to surprise in the best of ways. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

THOR #16

This issue is epic in truly every way. As Asgard readies for Thor’s coronation as King, we get to revisit some of the realms that have been touched a long the way. Aaron juggles this issue’s many plot threads in a way that’s incredibly satisfying and surprising, and Del Mundo’s visuals are pure cosmic gloriousness. At the heart of this issue is a message about how many lives Thor has positively impacted—something that can absolutely be said for Aaron’s run on the character as well. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

VENOM #17

It’s hard to read a Venom book without Stegman at this point, but Iban Coello does a great job taking over on the main series. It’s smooth and exciting in a much, much different way, allowing Venom to become its own unique experience compared to Absolute Carnage. With great pacing and some really wonderful-looking pages, Venom remains a great read, made even greater by the event it’s tying in to. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ANGEL #4

Let’s start off by saying that the pencils of Gleb Melnikov and colors of Roman Titov are simply divine and fit this grey world full of vampires, demons, and oddball characters absolutely perfectly. The duo creates a sense of isolation in just about every panel, even when more than one character inhabits it, but it’s that texture that really makes this feel authentic to Angel’s world, and it’s more than appreciated. Also appreciated is what writer Bryan Edward Hill has done with Lilith and Fred, even at this early stage. Lilith commands your attention in every scene, but now she’s empowered Fred to be that beacon for Angel, paving the way for even more of our favorites from the show to make their debuts. I got giddy when Fred started mentioning names like the warrior, the sorceress, and the watcher, but completely lost it with that last page. Sure I knew it was coming, but man it was damn effective. So far this has been an Angel fan’s dream, and the book doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

ASCENDER #5

Ascender gets better and better every issue and this week’s hits all the high notes. It’s full of action, follows directly up from last issue, and even has a good amount of heart. When Ascender is at its best, it takes the reader on a roller coaster of emotions and excitement and really makes them feel the predicament the characters are in as though that predicament is their own. Ascender #5 does that in a heartbreaking way this week, one that will leave you gasping aloud in the final pages. It simpy doesn’t get better than this. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

BLACK SCIENCE #42

Disappointment is largely developed by expectation, and the combination of 6 years and 41 issues makes this a notable disappointment from Image Comics. A stutter step set of sequences slowly building towards the last conflict between Grant and Kadir forces both men and the poorly-defined ideologies they represent into unearned positions. Both explicate what they believe and believe themselves to have accomplished, only for the unnatural dialogue to be quickly set aside in the face of plot-necessary changes in motivation. The whole ordeal is strange to watch as there’s little tension left in a series where the world is so regularly unmade. That the final few pages feels like the climax of a Disney film where the bad guy demands that his masked goons catch the recently reunited family unit… well, comparing that moment to the promise of Black Science #1 explains why Black Science #42 is so disappointing. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

BONE PARISH #12

After twelve issues, the world of Bone Parish is drawing to a close, and it’s definitely going down swinging. Bunn ties up the series’ disparate threads in a way that largely feels satisfying, and almost calls for a second read of the whole series. Scharf’s art is also incredibly kinetic and macabre in this final chapter, as the Winters family has their lives changed forever. All at once, this finale feels incredibly epic and largely understated and puts a worthwhile cap on a fascinating series. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER: THE CHOSEN ONES #1

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Chosen Ones offers fans a glimpse into the lives of three Slayers who preceded Buffy Summers in the “chosen one” line. The lead story, “The Mission,” comes from writer Mairghread Scott, illustrator Ornella Savarese, and colorist Wesllei Manoel. It takes place in Sunnydale in the 1800s and deals with an indigenous slayer, her Spaniard watcher, and vampire missionaries. Scott does a deft job of using the metaphor of vampirism in Buffy mythology to expose the hypocrisy of colonial missionaries. At the same time, she doesn’t let their human counterparts off the hook for the true crimes of history. Savarese’s art with Manoel’s colors feels of a kind with the style established in the ongoing Buffy series. This makes sense since “The Mission” is the story most related to the events of the ongoing and the upcoming Hellmouth crossover event. The other two stories, each told by a single writer/artist, are stylistic changes of pace. Celia Lowenthal’s “The Eating of Men” offers something that is rare in Buffy, the passing of knowledge from one woman to another, and adds a dark twist. Alexa Sharpe’s “Behind the Mask” is more simple and straightforward by comparison, but still a fun tale. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

ICE CREAM MAN #14

Ice Cream Man continues to impress with each issue that focuses on form. The crossword aesthetic is in the crosshairs this time, and it produces a potent feeling of conformity and claustrophobia. While it doesn’t raise to the same exacting heights as Ice Cream Man #13 and its palindromic concept, sometimes ignoring the rules and format of crossword puzzles, the metaphor is well-constructed across all of these pages. Black and white color schemes also lend a great deal of value as the series’ deathly greens creep in amongst the grids. A well constructed pair of final twists and broad strokes that allow plenty of room for projection make this one of the creepiest issues of Ice Cream Man to date, one that revels in the modern, suburban boogeymen. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

INVADER ZIM #46

Opening with a car-eating monster called the Car-nivore is a strong start on its own, and Invader Zim #46 only manages to get better from there. The jokes are spread out enough to hit well when they manage to do so without waves of so-so punchlines and the chaotic, cluttered pages seem to quicken the pace of this story. Given how well this issue is structured, seeing that it’ll continue on to at least a second part is a welcomed sight. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER VS VAMPIRONICA #4

Thanks to Sabrina, both Jughead and Veronica have a better idea of why they’ve been embraced by the supernatural and, more importantly, how to put an end to it. Sabrina might not be able to stick around, but Betty’s cousin Bo arrives just in time, and with plenty of ammunition, to get to the source of the terrifying problem. Both Sabrina and Bo arrive with copious amounts of exposition, which stalls the narrative momentum that the series has been building and overloads us with backstory. This issue reverted the book back to being, “Here are all of these characters now,” without feeling like an authentic entry into any of the characters’ proper series, but it’s still hard to complain about a story where the Riverdale gang are blasting away vampires on a regular basis. The book’s art, from Pat & Tim Kennedy and Joe Eisma continues to be its strength. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

LUMBERJANES #65

Lumberjanes returns this week with a far-out adventure befitting of any Roanoke camper. The new issue follows Emily as the excited heroine begins a search for alien life, but things take a turn when the camp’s other half is approached by a goddess from another realm. Full of wit and charm, this new Lumberjanes story arc feels like it fits in perfectly with the series all while introducing some lovely new character reveals. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

MALL #1

Despite the interesting premise of a civilization having grown in shopping mall in a post-apocalyptic world, Mall #1 doesn’t really seem to know what kind of story it wants to tell. Is it commentary on climate change? Is it a satire of consumer culture? Is it just meant to be straight-up horror? It’s not clear with Mall #1. What is clear is that Mall is going to have to do serious work to find its footing. There are just too many things that the issue is trying to convey directly out of the gate, so many that the issue doesn’t do any of them especially well. There’s sadly not much in Mall #1 to instill any real sense of attachment to the story. It may be a book about the end of the world, but whichever world ended doesn’t really feel like our own, making this mall one you may not want to visit. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 1 out of 5

MANOR BLACK #2

Manor Black finds a better footing and starts to take on a more concrete form in its second issue as we learn much more about Ari and a bit more about the mysterious Black family. Magic appears to be more widespread than it originally appeared, though its obviously not understood everywhere since some people are still in awe of its devastating effects. It’s clear that there are “Houses” of magic which creates all sorts of possibilities for how far this magic could go, an exciting prospect for the future of Manor Black. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #42

In the aftermath of “Shattered Grid” it would be easy for the stakes to not feel as high, but writer Ryan Parrott has done a masterful job at avoiding that pitfall. It’s through the Omega Rangers and Kiya specifically that we see just how much the Shattering affected people outside of the Rangers themselves, and her story gives much needed context and consequences to the choices made by the Emissaries and the Rangers. Those threads had real people at the other end of them, and that through line is what grounds the more fantastical elements of the story. That said, it’s easy to see why Dayne is Parrott’s fave at the moment, as he commands the eye anytime he’s on the page. You’re almost rooting for the Rangers to get their rears kicked, at least once anyway, just to see what Dayne can really do. It doesn’t hurt that Daniele Di Nicuolo and Walter Baiamonte stylish pencils and colors bring this vivid world to life in a way few can, and we cannot wait to see what they do with the Rangers and Dayne throw down next issue. If you’ve been sleeping on Power Rangers, trust us, it’s time to get on board! — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

MOUNTAINHEAD #1

Mountainhead is an unsettling horror story, one that combines psychoses and survivalism. Abraham Stubbs has been on the run with his dad for his entire life, stealing from houses and living off the grid. But a robbery gone wrong reveals his “true” identity, which changes everything he thought he knew about his past and his family. Abraham is sent off to a mountain town, but his father’s strange lessons on survival follow him into his new life, passing on his paranoia and fear of becoming comfortable. Mountainhead is a bit of an odd comic—Ryan Lee’s art is simultaneously detailed and almost caricature-like at times, which makes all the characters seem very harsh and almost unsympathetic. There’s also a deadly and mysterious undercurrent to Mountainhead, passed along mainly by Abraham’s father and his fear of the government, but accentuated by a grisly scene in the beginning of the comic that intersects into the main storyline later on. The first issue is intriguing, but it’s too early to say whether this will be a great horror series or one that relies on gore and unsettling visuals. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

NECROMANCER’S MAP #1

Necromancer’s Map is the sequel to Songs of the Dead, a 2018 fantasy miniseries by Andrea Fort, Michael Christopher Fort, and Sam Beck. The series follows the path of many modern fantasy stories—a “small” story set in the backdrop of a wider world. There’s no kingdoms being toppled or worlds being saved from angry gods, just a necromancer trying to find answers about an ancient map who stumbles on a mystery. While epic fantasy sometimes struggles in the comic format, this type of story is perfect for comics. It helps that Sam Beck’s art is absolutely breathtaking—it’s warm and expressive but not cartoonish at all. Beck’s art really brings this world to life and I’m excited to see what happens next. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

RICK AND MORTY #53

Jerry-centered Rick and Morty comics rarely do as well as the ones centered around the series’ two main stars, but Rick and Morty #53 is an exception. A pyramid scheme story is exactly the type of trap that makes sense for Jerry with a comment from Rick saying the two need a buffer between them—this time in the form of Summer—ringing true as the trio show off their unique chemistry. Each character’s expressions and reactions shine authentically, and the shorter “Feel Bad Inc.” story that returns to Rick and Morty is a succinct way to follow up the longer story which came first. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #20

Reframing genres typically associated with an R-rating in the context of a long-running all-ages story risks disaster, but manages to provide an enjoyable spin in the pages of Sonic the Hedgehog #20. Zombie and post-apocalypse tropes abound here as the Zombot infection reaches critical levels. There are sequences featuring everything from a desperate escape attempt to an underground bunker. Each manages to capture and translate the motifs they build upon, including a fearful moment of one character being completely swarmed in zombies. It makes for a delightful diversion with a slightly different perspective than normal, even if the final few pages devolve into endless dialogue. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR PIG #2

Star Pig already got off to a fun start with its debut, and in its second issue, it finds itself even better like a cartoon that’s been ripped straight from TV. Vibrant and colorful images pop and make the whole alien ecosystem seem even more outlandish than words can do on their own, and the charming relationship between Vess and Theo continues to be the highlight of the series. It’s cultural references were a bit iffy at the start of Star Pig, but with “yeet” in the first panel and a nod to Keanu Reeves elsewhere, Star Pig has narrowed in on a unique corner of eclectic pop culture humor. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

STAR TREK: YEAR FIVE #5

Writer Jody Houser, artist Silvia Califano, and colorist Thomas Deer take control for the next “episode” of Star Trek: Year Five. Califano’s artwork is softer and less dramatic than her predecessors. That works with the nature of this story, which is like a “bottle episode,” confined to the Enterprise itself. There are more personal interactions between the crew, and Houser gives texture to even the least of these character’s relationships. Kirk and Uhura, in particular, have a great scene in this issue. Houser also continues the trend of giving supporting characters like Uhura and Scott time to shine. Fans would be hard-pressed to find a Star Trek episode that makes use of Uhura’s xenolinguistic skills as well as this issue does. Another excellent installment of a must-read Star Trek series. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

STEVEN UNIVERSE #31

Just about as wholesome as it gets, Steven Universe #31 is a charming chapter in the series. It gives supporting characters like Peedee and Nanafua a chance to be in the spotlight while still backing them up with the fusion power of Stevonnie. The whole story is accentuated by vibrant colors and expressive portrayals of the characters to highlight one of Beach City’s lighter moments in quite the wholesome manner. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

STRANGER THINGS SIX #4

With Six realizing Dr. Brenner’s experiments won’t be ending anytime soon, she puts her escape plans into action in hopes of saving as many of her peers as possible. The plan might not ultimately be a total success, but Six manages to fully realize not only her plans but, in a way, Dr. Brenner’s. The series ends before it completely runs out of steam, yet the overall narrative never really elaborated on the mythology of Stranger Things in a way that audiences couldn’t have imagined on their own. Despite not offering much new, fans of the series will still likely enjoy the further adventures of the world and, with it likely being a long time before a new season debuts, Stranger Things: SIX well help hold them over. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #97

With Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #97, “City at War” reaches its turning point. The Turtles are at their lowers point, Splinter’s Foot Clan has been defeated, and the extended team seems fractured. Tom Waltz does a great job of building the tension in this issue, putting in enough hope that the reader can anticipate what may be to come. He also doesn’t lose track of his other characters, checking in the Lyjas and Jennika for great scenes, with Michael Dialynas providing clean, expressive, character-focused artwork. It’s another stellar step on the road to issue #100. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

TOMMY GUN WIZARDS #1

I never thought I’d ever see Al Capone as a sorcerer but here we are and that’s exactly what happens in Tommy Gun Wizards. A period piece set during the Prohibition, Tommy Gun Wizards is a genre-bending story with a little bit of something for everyone. It has an action-packed mobster arc and it has a mystical fantasy plot. The two cross over in such a way that’s quite surprising, even if you know the premise of the book. There’s still a ways to go with the worldbuilding on this one, but after one book, I definitely give Ward and company the benefit of the doubt. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE TRANSFORMERS #11

This Transformers series is continuing to be a weird beast, walking the line between a nuanced political drama and a colorful space adventure all at once. While this issue has some rough patches, it largely succeeds in being both, and hopefully plunges the upcoming issues of this series into more epic territory. Without getting into spoilers, the action sequences of this issue are a surprising delight, and there’s at least one moment in this issue that will surely give diehard fans goosebumps. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5