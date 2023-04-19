Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 4/19/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Superboy: The Man of Tomorrow #1, Avengers Assemble: Omega #1, and All Eight Eyes #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 BATGIRLS #17 Batgirls #17 starts up a new arc, with Cass and Steph trying to hunt down a sniper loose on the city. There's an interesting twist at the end of the issue, one that gives the new opponent a more personal edge. I feel like the comic has really hit its stride in both tone and pacing and the addition of Robbi Rodriguez as the artist matches the more grounded tone of the series. A very solid issue from one of the best Bat-books on stands today. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #14 It's funny to come back to this book regularly, read the latest issue, and then write a review that continues to hammer home the fact that World's Finest remains DC's best superhero book on the market. Of course, what makes reviewing it easier is there always seems to be a new element that puts it high above other superhero fare. Mark Waid continues to hit it out of the park by presenting a Metamorpho Mystery that hints at the elemental crime fighter taking a darker turn. The biggest gold star should go to Dan Mora, as the artist creates one of my favorite superhero sequences of the year as Superman flies his way through a flame thrower and punches out an opponent leaving fire in his wake. It's simply stunning and this book as a whole can be described as such. Run, do not walk, to read World's Finest. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 5 out of 5 BLACK ADAM #10 Over the course of ten issues, Black Adam has blossomed into a proper saga filled with conflicting characters and factions developing millenia of lore while always progressing the story at hand; it's an exciting title to see appear each month and the "two-part series finale" foreshadowed at the end is bittersweet. Black Adam #10 frames an explosive showdown between its eponymous anti-hero, Malik, ancient gods from outer space, and a few other notables very well, though. A few final fragments of the extraterrestrial deities provide key details that filter back into Adam's battle for control of his country and Malik's struggle to save both of their lives. All of these elements center around a throwdown between Ibac and Adam that's as intriguing as it is exciting with sprawling splashes conveying power as the two ancient foes question one another's perspective. Black Adam #10 is another fine installment in a story that promises at least two more great issues, but clearly has more road to travel beyond just that. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 CATWOMAN #54 Selina Kyle's status quo continues to shift in this issue, an installment that has entertaining moments, but still feels bogged down by the sense that something more compelling is on the horizon. As Selina mounts her defense against the Royal Flush Gang, the conflict grows exponentially in size, but is really saved by fleeting moments of pathos involving Selina and some of her crew, while Eiko's quest as Catwoman still feels like somewhat of an afterthought. Still, it's clear that Tini Howard is brewing something with where this arc goes next, and Nico Leon's art and Veronica Gandini's colors have moments of true whimsy, so I'm still curious to see what the future holds. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 DC SILENT TALES #1 Even with a medium as visual as comic books it's sometimes easy to forget how much storytelling art really does but DC Silent Tales #1 is not only an outstanding reminder of the narrative power of art but it's also just a really fantastic book. All six stories in this anthology are incredible—though the Lobo story is a little weaker than the other five—and Gustavo Duarte does a masterful job of making each page look fresh and fun and also keeping the story easy to "read" even without words. This is a deeply inventive and very approachable book that genuinely has something for everyone and yet feels very at home with the DC Universe overall. This is a fantastic book and I wish there were more like it. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 DCEASED: WAR OF THE UNDEAD GODS #8 DCeased: War of the Undead Gods ends on a befittingly bittersweet ending. Having shed the trappings of the zombie apocalypse setting the series had embraced, all that was left was a confrontation with the primordial creature that caused so much death and loss. The creature itself is nothing particularly special, nor is the supposed "final battle," but it perfectly embodies the series as a whole. It was never about the action, violence and gore, it was about the people who remained and the relationships that managed to withstand the end of the world. And to top it all off, Tom Taylor hinted that this was the end years ago. Well played. -- Connor Casey Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext

DC #2 (Photo: DC) THE FLASH #797 Jeremy Adams' time with the Scarlet Speedster and his clan is preparing to come to an end, and with the conclusion of the One Minute War, the latest Flash issue focuses on more light-hearted fare. What we get from The Flash #797 is a focus on Walter West, Iris West, and Jai West taking part in a universe-hopping adventure that is fit to bursting with fun. Adams takes the opportunity to bring back the Super Sons, putting together what might be a way to introduce a new Teen Titans/Young Justice in the process. While this latest issue doesn't break the wheel, I found myself smiling throughout and certainly the hilarity of introducing a character named "Reverse Grodd," Gorilla Grodd wearing the Reverse Flash costume for the record. Sometimes, making a reader smile throughout can be more than enough. --Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 NIGHTWING #103 As has become the norm in this run, Tom Taylor has thrust Nightwing into a seemingly winless scenario. Only each time, Dick Grayson pulls through only as he could. Because that's the norm, this issue's cliffhanger isn't close to carrying the weight it should. That said, Taylor's not one to shy away from subversive tactics, so Nightwing #104 could certainly upset the status quo and render the criticism void. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 STATIC: SHADOWS OF DAKOTA #3 Shadows of Dakota spends an issue taking a breath and setting up the next part of its arc. While Virgil debates his next steps against the bang-baby abductions, other forces begin making their move and even potentially making some allies. This comic isn't as exciting and dynamic as the previous two issues, but I do feel like it keeps its focus better than issues in the first Static miniseries. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 SUPERBOY: THE MAN OF TOMORROW #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Superboy: The Man of Tomorrow #1 isn't a bad comic. It's an easy read and it's one that fans of Conner Kent will be excited about as it's nice to see the character back in action and in his own story. Unfortunately, it's a story that feels like it needs a more focused direction. For a character with an interesting history and a lot of creative potential, this recycled premise from another Superman family story done better may not be the right way to go. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 SUPERMAN #3 It's been something of a renaissance era for Superman over the past year, and DC's newly launched Superman series has been one of the character's shining stars since it launched. The series continues to shine as brightly as ever in Superman #3, as writer Joshua Williamson turns what you expect to see in a Superman comic book on its head while also staying true to who the character is and what he embodies. Even infected by Parasites, Superman never stops being the hero we know him to be, and that is true of his time away from the skies as well. Moments both big and small are brought to stunning life by artist Jamal Campbell and letterer Ariana Maher, and it's not hyperbole when I say that their version of the DC icon will leave a long lasting stamp on the character. Superman #3 meets the high bar of its predecessors and continues to plant the seeds of what's to come in stellar fashion, and I couldn't recommend it more. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #798 The most interesting thing about Wonder Woman #798 is that Diana gets a major power upgrade (the art here is pretty good, too), but overall, the story just feels really rushed and needlessly split up between the Wonder Woman title and Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods – and even at that the issue itself is split into two stories that is also divided between the two titles. It feels more than a little disorganized. But perhaps more than that, what should fee like big stakes and real heart just falls flat because so much of Conrad and Cloonan's work on this run has been a long slog of Wonder Woman versus Gods of Some Sort and at this point, it just feels very tired. Hurried, but tired. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #24 The past comes quickly into focus in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man #24 as the consequences of time dilation between a separated Peter and Mary Jane are made clear, along with various other key relationships. Readers already aware of Spidey's current status quo will see how each new appearance fits into the inevitable outcome, whether it's Norman Osborne and Ms. Marvel in New Jersey or the Fantastic Four in New York. As a result the story flies by and builds to Peter's risky rescue mission – wonderfully depicted by Romita Jr. who twists forms and plays with depth to provide readers a sense of the stakes behind all of this pseudo-science. That quick pacing is key to keeping a story with a (mostly) known conclusion moving and all of the tragic rushing combined with a brutal reunion makes for another gripping issue. With only two installments remaining in this long-anticipated story, it's clear that readers will be provided some big and unexpected twists before it's all over. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: OMEGA #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Aaron's Avengers run was forgettable while it was still ongoing and this finale doesn't do much to increase its stock. It has all the same zany energy of Aaron's Wolverine and the X-Men, which sacrificed solid storytelling for goofy fun, only with more somber takes and an equally cheesy delivery. Aaron can be a fantastic storyteller, but he works best when telling a more focused story. His ensemble work has historically been found lacking and Avengers Assemble: Omega, with its biggest cast yet, might be one of his weakest finales. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 2 out of 5 BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE #3 Bishop: War College #3 starts off strong, delivering memorable moments with Bishop in one universe and his students in another. Writer J. Holtham's comparison between not just the two Bishops but also the two worlds in which they come from is compelling, though the main universe's Bishop still feels a bit off on a characterization level. That said, Sean Damien Hill, Victor Nava, and Espen Grundetjern knock Bishop's world out of the park, especially in the myriad of different character designs in this alternate universe. On the students side, their mission to survive and get help is straightforward, and that's to its benefit, as it lets their growing camaraderie shine. I wish there had been more of them here, but it's hard to complain, as we also get welcome answers to why this operation is happening in the first place and what the end goal is, which gives everything added context but also greater stakes. This series has yet to find the perfect balance between its split storytelling, but when the series hits it really hits, so hopefully there's more of that to come in future issues. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA: UNFORGIVEN #1 Unforgiven concludes as Raizo Kodo's old ally Captain America arrives to assist the team of repentant vampires called the Forgiven at their lowest moment. That includes a great deal of dialogue informing readers why Cap and Kodo are both so inspiring to their respective communities. The drive to save every individual with a face reads like earnest superhero comics and takes the moral logic that vampires possess a choice about their nature to its natural conclusion. Although the plot follows familiar forms as it rushes between reuniting the team, defining the antagonist, and arriving at a climactic battle, it moves between them efficiently enough to never make the reading experience tedious. There are few, if any surprises to be found in very busy pages stuffed with monsters, but the monsters appear just neat enough to satisfy any Marvel horror fan with a hankering for more of their favorite sub-genre. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 HALLOWS' EVE #2 Hallows' Eve continues to make a strong case for not abandoning Janine Godbe to the pile of Spider-Man-villain also-rans as she continues to explore her monstrous powers and find far worse evils in modern New York City. The inclusion of Beyond provides a natural collision of expository sources and complex antagonists – building upon earlier narratives from Amazing Spider-Man in an accessible fashion. However, as Janine handles the fall out of transforming a security guard into a werewolf, the most impressive element in Hallows' Eve comes from artist Michael Dowling who casts each new mask and identity from Janine's bag in a unique light. Every new sequence features a different approach with more fantastical figures presented in more dramatic fashions, but even a relatively common sort of disguise delivers its own sense of dread. The final sequence might not quite land a cliffhanger, but the appearance of the most fearsome mask in Janine's repertoire creates plenty of excitement to see more of it and wherever this miniseries may head next month. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 HELLCAT #2 After an exceptional first issue, Hellcat is back to continue its twisty and satisfying murder mystery. Christopher Cantwell's script is nearly-effortless in its decades-spanning attempt to tell Patsy's story, and there's a genuine thrill in seeing his grasp on Patsy's characterization bleed through into different dynamics. Alex Lins' art feels a bit scrappier than in the first issue, but that ultimately works in the story's favor. Overall, this is an excellent installment. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #5 Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #5 brings Lunella's latest adventure with the Sad Saks to a close. A mission to save the world brings out heroes into the world of fashion as a couture red carpet calls their name. This adorable entry wraps up Lunella's loose ends as she and her dinosaur save the world with the help of friends. And in the end, Moon Girl gets a fun night out in a gown and roller blades. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 NEW MUTANTS: LETHAL LEGION #2 New Mutants: Lethal Legion #2 sees Escapade, Cerebellum, and Scout attempting to infiltrate Count Nefaria's home and rob him blind, and it goes about as well as one might expect. There are plenty of attempts at humor in this issue, but they don't land right, being a degree or off from hitting the mark. Casting Count Nefaria as a washed-up who has been pining for his glory days makes sense. Like many of Marvel's oldest villains that aren't Doctor Doom, Nefaria has been beaten by enough heroes enough times that it's hard for readers to take him seriously, let alone the heroes who have pounded on him time and time again. But the page-long therapy transcript is pushing it a bit over the top. In the same vein, saying that Nefaria's home has appeared on HGTV is an okay gag, but saying it's been on the network three times pushes the credibility to the point where the attempt at humor is more distracting than funny. Part of the problem is that the artwork doesn't support the comedy, coming in on the looser side of established Marvel Comics house style circa 2023, and that's before getting into a dicey layout choice that could easily confuse a reader as to whether they should read horizontally or vertically and then repeats for two additional pages. It's mostly inoffensive, but the issue ultimately feels like it swings and misses. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 NIGHTCRAWLERS #3 Nightcrawlers wraps up as quickly as it arrived, with little to show for its existence in the Marvel pantheon. Throughout this three-issue micro-series, each issue was told as a story, with plots expanding and resolving in other titles in the same event instead of subsequent issues of the same title. No issue was truly self-contained, and the stories were nothing short of incomplete. If anything this title feels like a series of one-shot teasers for an expansive sci-fi world that has nothing to do with Marvel or mutant lore. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 2.5 out of 5 PUNISHER #11 Punisher #11 frames the climax for one of the oddest Punisher series ever delivered and it tees up something shocking, ugly and darkly funny as Frank does battle with an idiosyncratic collection of Avengers. The battle royale sprawls across issue #11 and provides each of the superheroes a moment to shine as they go back and forth with Frank; the moments with Captain America steal the show as the one man this anti-hero still lionizes. The real drama rests in the flashbacks as Maria continues to sour on the man she dedicated her life to saving and those memories finally catch up with her. It's an issue dedicated to framing and readers who have read a few superhero comics will see where it's all building toward, but the sorrowful inevitability of this final conflict makes for tense and compulsive reading, regardless. Finding the right note to end this song next month will be tricky, but if team Punisher pulls it off, then fans will be discussing this series for years to come. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 RED GOBLIN #3 Red Goblin really came out of nowhere for me, and over the course of three issues has become one of Marvel's most intriguing books. Writer Alex Paknadel gives fans a window into the relationship of a symbiote and its host and how in this case blaming the symbiote for corrupting its host is overlooking who is really in the driver's seat. Several discussions between Normie and Rascal are eye opening, and seeing how Normie comes to terms with this knowledge results in one of the more emotional scenes, though there are several of them throughout the issue. Artist Jan Bazaldua and colorist David Curiel allow these moments to soar, bringing out the emotion and conflict while conveying them in a slightly unsettling but always effective manner. And the action scenes kick things up to 12 and hit with velocity, so fans are covered across the board. Red Goblin's main antagonist hasn't really captivated me yet, but as long as Normie and Norman are at the book's core, this series has my complete attention. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 SHE-HULK #12 She-Hulk #12 celebrates the series' overall 175th anniversary by continuing the current story in two segments that never outstay their welcome. The first half continues the current saga as She-Hulk maintains domestic life with Jack while chasing after a mysterious new nemesis and flirt, plus some office hijinks as supervillains and heroes alike seek legal aid. While neither romantic dynamic shifts, this brief follow up reminds readers of She-Hulk's consistent charm and the clear conflicts ahead. The second story featuring guest artist Joe Quinones initially presents itself as a comedic book club routine and delivers that set up effortlessly with all of the attendees providing plenty of gags tied to Marvel Comics and book clubs both. Yet it plays into She-Hulk's ongoing growth as both a character and series in surprising fans that will reward those not just interested in the cover number. Writer Rainbow Rowell and a team of talented artists have made She-Hulk one of the most rewarding, relaxing reads at Marvel Comics today and mastered a pace that supports romantic, professional, and villainous vibes alike. I, for one, am very excited for the series' second year. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) STAR WARS: SANA STARROS #3 Somewhat of a deviation from the core storyline, this issue sees Sana assisting in an unlikely mission that requires her getting up close and personal with a rancor, and while it might not have an immediate impact on Sana's trajectory, her efforts likely won't go unnoticed in the future. While the adventure itself is relatively fun and playful, feeling like a relief to merely go on an excursion that doesn't bring with it too much narrative weight, it does currently feel like a side quest whose purpose is unknown. A future issue might shed more light into the importance of this outing and there's nothing inherently wrong with the storytelling, more that it feels like it could have been a one-shot as opposed to being part of an ongoing Sana Starros comic. Especially being its third issue, the narrative momentum of the overall storyline has surely stagnated, though it's possible that upcoming issues will deviate from one core story altogether and this issue served merely as being indicative of this storytelling structure. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: YODA #6 Two young Jedi, both confused and scared of the future, collide in hopes of preventing future visions from coming true, ultimately causing complications for all of their learnings at the Jedi Temple. While it might be a somewhat underwhelming payoff for the story, it showcases the nuances of the Jedi, the path towards the Dark Side, and the insidious nature of Count Dooku and the Sith. Even though the three-issue storyline might end on a somewhat subtle note, the book does offer some exciting teases for what the future will hold, making Star Wars: Yoda one of the more fulfilling and unexpected Star Wars titles available on shelves for comic book fans. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 WARLOCK: REBIRTH #1 So the gist here is that Adam Warlock hasn't completed the mission he was initially designed for, so a replacement was created and sent to kill him. There could be some interesting directions for this concept, but the first issue of Warlock: Rebirth shows no signs of pursuing any of them. While it's easy on the eyes, the issue is about 17 pages of nothing followed by a setup that doesn't do a whole lot to hook you. This seems more like a way to get Adam Warlock in the conversation ahead of his MCU debut more than anything else. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5 THE X-CELLENT #2 X-Statix is a series remembered best for its readiness to defy expectations with dark humor and plenty of style, which is why The X-Cellent #2 provides a somewhat underwhelming read despite still possessing plenty of dark humor and style. There's a familiarity to the characters and their pursuits that is maintained without being altered. So while the issue provides a cliffhanger, it doesn't offer much to be concerned with along the way as barely-named and unnamed characters are killed for a laugh and minor secrets are revealed. Before the final page the slowing pace reads like wheel-spinning and that's unfamiliar territory for this series in any of its forms. Perhaps the overt and overriding focus on Zeitgeist has made all other elements subservient to his quest for godhood slowly crawling forward, but it makes for a less-engaging-than-usual issue of The X-Cellent. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 X-FORCE #39 In the wake of Beast's expulsion and Logan's exit, X-Force feels like a team book largely lacking its team, but X-Force #39 delivers a rebuilding phase in a single issue that manages to take stock of what came before and deliver a new status quo and mission. It's a deft bit of plotting aided by a relentless focus on building the next thing. As the team is reshaped and new members are added, longtime readers can see how some of the few, still-dangling plot threads from previous years are set to wind down. However, regardless of this spy series' many sub-plots, the overall premise reintroduced in issue #39 is enough to hook interested fans going forward, especially given how it will likely play into "Fall of X." The many meetings throughout this issue are colorfully detailed and the final few splashes make it clear that there's a new vision for X-Force and it promises some excellent adventures in X-Force. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 X-TREME X-MEN #5 X-Treme X-Men comes to a close (again) with more familiar Claremontisms. For example, the issue exists in a world where a well-articulated speech can quell a hateful mob, the power of grit and determination can overcome even the most overpowered opponent, and a psychic ninja ghost, for some reason, also knows a lot about how genetic material interacts with robotics when merged. The issue's pacing is odd, with the lightning storm background taking up an undue amount of space on several pages, rendering the panels where the action is taking palace frustrating small. There's the familiar threat of Kitty Pryde becoming a permanently intangible ghost, a song that X-Men fans have heard and seen realized on multiple occasions. (Also, she's like this because her mutant power turned off? So if she hadn't been born with an X-gene, she would have been born a ghost?) For all of the expected purple prose, this return to X-Treme X-Men ended up being almost one long fight scene and not a particularly memorable one. Even fans of the original X-Treme X-Men run will struggle to find what's essential in this revisitation. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 ALL EIGHT EYES #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The official synopsis for Dark Horse's All Eight Eyes horror limited series has three words that stand out – "Jaws meets Arachanphobia." After reading the opening issue, I can't think of a better encapsulation of what this series is aiming for. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 BILLIONAIRE ISLAND: CULT OF DOGS #6 I've gotta say, I'm satisfied with how this new installment in Billionaire Island concluded. Some important points were made regarding how a fortune should be spent for the betterment of society, and how it is usually spent in the real world. At least Billionaire Dog got a happy ending once everything was said and done, and even a nice statue in his honor. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 CHILLING ADVENTURES PRESENTS... THE CULT OF THAT WILKIN BOY #1 Chilling Adventures goes live this week with a new horrifying tale, and The Cult of That Wilkin Boy dissects the darkest corners of fame. From sold-out shows to stalker fans, this first issue lays out what happens when a desperate star goes against the devil to fulfill their dream. And in the end, readers are left wondering whether the devil we met at the crossroads was the villain or not. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 DARKWING DUCK #4 Deibert and Lauro give readers what might be the funniest issue to date as Drake Mallard attempts to live a life in suburbia rather than patrolling the rooftops of St. Canard. Of course, he can't resist the purple crime-fighting suit for too long once Bushroot attacks. There's a lot of solid humor here, especially in Drake and Morgana's relationship troubles and how the supernatural sorceress decides to leave things. Ultimately, this latest iteration of the terror that flaps in the night is solid enough, it's just lacking a certain oomph that the previous Boom Studios comic had. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 DEAD SEAS #5 The sh*t has really and truly hit the fan in Dead Seas. The fact that writer Cavan Scott is able to juggle the intense action with the major character beats in this penultimate issue is a testament to his hold on the material. Artist Nick Brokenshire continues to bring a unique visual palette to the series while also making sure to build on the foundation of creepy aesthetics he delivered previously. Dead Seas is one of the most unique horror books being published, and it seems poised to stick the landing with its last issue. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 THE EXPANSE: THE DRAGON TOOTH #1

For fans of the SyFy-turned-Prime series The Expanse, Dragon Tooth #1 is primed to welcome them back to a narrative they've (almost certainly) wished to continue since the adaptation's cancellation. The story picks up shortly after where the series left off as memorials are commemorated on Earth and the Rocinante's crew commemorate Alex. It's a testament to the script that the issue captures the familiar rhythms of a television show in a fashion that makes for a satisfying single issue – touching on every notable character and establishing several new plot threads bound to intertwine in the 11 issues to come. The establishing panels consistently depict key settings from the show and the semblance of each actor in the central cast is recognizable, even if Amos' beard never looks quite like a beard. This first issue never gets so far as to establish what the series sub-title refers to, but it does promise fans that this continuation appreciates its source material and will provide a sequel with enough recognizable elements to satisfy past audiences. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE FORGED #2 Just like its debut last month, The Forged #2 continues fleshing out an expansive sci-fi world that seemingly touches every corner of the genre. As Rucka and Trautmann are handed plenty of extra pages in each issue for backing material, the sequential part of the issue rushes by with a brisk pace, allowing the tempo to match Henderson's high-octane, punch-ya-in-the-mouth lineart. That said, the difference between comic and backing matter does cause a pretty sizable learning curve with the world this story takes place in. Some things are shown while others are explained, which is a bummer given the visual medium of sequential storytelling. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 HARROWER #3

Once again, writer Justin Jordan and artist Brahm Revel show off just how well they understand the genre they're playing in and how easily they can subvert your expectations. Featuring a fresh dash of meta-awareness not unlike The Cabin in the Woods, Jordan's clear grasp of this world is one that makes it a must read. Revel's artwork also continues to be a treat to see, managing to maintain consistent blocking across expansive action scenes. The coloring in issue #3 is also worth a spotlight as he transitions from fiery exterior scenes to interior shadowed corridors, making them all maintain a specific mood while also never losing the consistency of his own artwork throughout. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 HITOMI #5 I'm torn when it comes to the conclusion of Hitomi. On one hand, Hitomi #5 features some of the best artwork and action that this series has seen so far, which is really saying a lot. On the other, I feel like there's a lot still left unsaid with this story, specifically in regard to the dynamics between characters. Even if it didn't stick the landing perfectly, Hitomi has been a series I've very much enjoyed from start to finish and is a very easy recommendation. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4 out of 5 HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #14 Few books can deliver the raw intensity and tension of House of Slaughter #14, a book that doesn't end at all like you probably hoped and yet feels right at home in this challenging world. The long-awaited meeting between Jace and Jolie finally happens and more than delivers, and while you might assume it will go south, you probably aren't expecting the reasons why. Credit to writer Tate Brombal on keeping readers on the edge of their seat with what is mostly one (though admittedly heated) conversation, and there's almost a nauseous feeling that overcomes you as you feel things going wrong. That's also credit to artist Antonio Fuso, colorist Miquel Muerto, and letterer AndWorld Design, who break up that discussion with grisly scenes that become even worse since you know the context behind them. House of Slaughter #14 is heart wrenching but also continues to explore captivating themes of family and abandonment, creating a one of a kind gut punch that deserves any comic fan's attention. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 IMMORTAL SERGEANT #4 Now four issues in, Immortal Sergeant's protagonist finally gets his first positive character moment. Groundbreaking for this title, the breath of fresh air is quickly dashed as the slow burn character work opening the issue turns into a frantic script that mirrors the haphazard plotting of the previous three issues. The creative team proves the potential this title has had all along before dashing hopes not even halfway through the issue. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3 out of 5 MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #107 The Rangers have had their backs against the wall a multitude of times in the past, and that makes their dismantling in issue #107 all the more impressive. Writer Melissa Flores has swiftly stacked the odds against them by pulling together several longer running threads and providing a few surprises along the way, and that's before we even get to that cliffhanger ending. Mistress Vile continues to be a standout, and artist Simona Di Gianfelice and colorist Raul Angulo imbue her with a truly menacing aura. The duo also delivers with Matt's imposing transformation, and the dialogue hits hard with biting commentary on how things have unfolded for the character. That said, the art team knows how to create small moments of warmth, and how Yale and Kimberly almost steal the show. The Rangers are often at their best when things look their bleakest, and that trend is alive and well. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 NO/ONE #2

I am still incredibly invested in what No/One has in store, but the presentation of its ideas in this issue left me wanting more. The issue shifts wildly in terms of pacing, going from effortless wordless fight sequences to claustrophobically-full block of texts and skidding some of the story's momentum to a halt as a result. Still, the art from Geraldo Borges has some inspired noir moments, and the entire conceit of the narrative thus far is too clever for me to pass up. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 ORDER & OUTRAGE #2 It's difficult to find a lot of positives in this series after its first two issues. Order & Outrage is incredibly difficult to follow, jumping back and forth through time and using inconsistent headings to explain where in the timeline the story actually is. Sometimes it will say "Three years ago," followed by another time period simply titled "Before" or "Then." It's impossible to keep straight. Making matters worse is the fact that there's nothing to compel you to try and understand the multi-generation story or its timeline, because none of it is the least bit interesting in the first place. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 1 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #3 ORDINARY GODS #11

While Ordinary Gods #11 is the penultimate issue of the series, it doesn't really feel like it. The stakes are certainly there as we get a back and forth between one of the ordinary gods and the Warden that does lead to a very important conversation that changes everything, but so much of the space in the comic is spent fleshing out what feels like unnecessary details and filling in gaps that could have been recapped a bit more efficiently. There's also no real feeling of stakes since time seems to be running on forever. The stakes only come into play when self harm ends up on the table which feels oddly out of place. Still, even with some of the weird pacing and the fact that this feels more like a middle issue than a penultimate, it is an interesting read — though the ending feels like it might be fairly predictable. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 RICK AND MORTY #4 The absolute highlight was seeing Rick go one-on-one with a creepworm, which we got to watch play out over a nice nine-panel grid. It really does feel like any insane action or event you can dream up happens in Rick and Morty. We have multiverse shenanigans and time travel, with the level of low-brow humor one would come to expect out of the franchise. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 ROGUE SUN #12 Phew, the second arc of Rogue Sun comes racing to a close with its 12th issue, and boy howdy, it sure is a doozy. The story of Hellbent is resolved here as neat—relatively speaking—as can be, with Parrott wrapping up the thickest plot threads of the past six issues or so. That said, the writer introduces two more sizable cliffhangers that are frustrating to the fullest – not because of a low quality of writing, but because they each have major ramifications for the series moving forward. Alas, Rogue Sun will return in two months' time for what promises to be its most exciting arc yet. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #59 With issue #60 right around the corner, Sonic the Hedgehog #59 is focused entirely on escalating the action and does a dextrous job of balancing so many heroes battling Eggman's hordes. The action breaks down into three groups of characters with anti-heroes and heroes balancing the surface-level assault while Whisper and Tangle find themselves trapped within Eggman's nefarious inventions. Every sequence showcases the mix of abilities and personalities available, and moves the story forward with new twists and shifts in the action. Before the issue's final page there's a clear sense that these characters are falling out of the frying pan and into the fire, and that whatever goes down next month will be quite the climax for this explosive confrontation. With both stakes and expectations set plenty high here, it should be quite a showdown. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES – THE NAMELESS TERROR #2 The biggest thing working against The Nameless Terror is that it is a very small fish in the enormous High Republic pond. There are entirely too many side stories being crammed into this initiative and things get lost in the shuffle. Nameless Terror is a fine book with bright and attractive art that unfortunately doesn't have anything to set itself apart from the horde of other High Republic stories being told. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 SUMMONERS WAR: AWAKENING #1

The first Summoners War series was a delight, and with Summoners War: Awakening #1, it hasn't lost a step. Writer Justin Jordan picks up right where the previous series left off, quickly reminding you what made the first series so charming. Rai, Tomas, and Tatakana are all accounted for, and the banter between them is as entertaining as ever, but the book really kicks into gear with Eva's introduction, who became a favorite almost instantly. Artist Luca Claretti and colorist Igor Monti are brilliant throughout the issue, and Eva's pirate origins only feed further into the pure adventuring spirit the book captures. One day Tomas won't be as big of a stick in the mud, but despite that, Summoners War: Awakening is an adventure fan's dream, and this is one journey you shouldn't miss. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext