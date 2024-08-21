Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 8/21/2024

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more.

DC #1

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD’S FINEST #30



Waid once again focuses on the past to weave a strong one and done issue that focuses on the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel sharing their first adventures with the Princess of Themyscera, Wonder Woman. Filling Dan Mora’s giant shoes here is Glen Melnikov, who might not hit the same heights as his predecessor but does a serviceable job in depicting the many heavy hitters of the DC Universe. World’s Finest #30 once again highlights what has made this series the best book in DC’s roster as the understanding of the characters and the outside-of-the-box approach to storytelling works beyond well in tandem. For those who might want a fantastic one shot of a story, World’s Finest #30 is the way to go and is an amazingly easy recommendation for superhero fans. –– Evan Valentine

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL: ALLWINTER #2



Allwinter continues with a pair of quick-paced chapters, with Slade encountering an old flame and his wayward daughter while becoming entangled with the strange boy Alec (who brings a dose of literal color in an otherwise grey-toned world). I like that the eternal winter’s drain on color is a literal one, with Alec (a version of an avatar of the Green) is the key to breaking it. It paints an unusual story, one that pushes Deathstroke far outside of his usual storylines. The backup story pushes Jonathan and Martha Kent towards a baby Arthur, although it will be interesting how (if at all) they intersect with the events of the first series. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

GOTHAM CITY SIRENS #3



The Sirens fight against Punchline continues as DC fans get a closer look at the fight against Punchline. As stated in my reviews of the first two issues, Gotham City Sirens leans into a fun and breezy story that continues here into its third issue. On top of the kinetic action, Willaims has a firm understanding of the heroines and villainess, even injecting a wild new take on the White Rabbit that will definitely have readers cracking a smile. Sirens doesn’t break the wheel but it relies on what works and it does it well. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

GREEN LANTERN: WAR JOURNAL #12



Green Lantern: War Journal soars to an epic conclusion this week, and it did not disappoint. There are a variety of threads that need to be wrapped up, but Phillip Kennedy Johnson makes it happen without ever letting the various plot points overwhelm the characters at the heart of the story. Before we get there though, praise is highly deserved for artist Montos and colorist Adriano Lucas, who deliver everything a fan could want in a Green Lantern action sequence, throwing big constructs and high concept action against even bigger enemies in a battle that pulses with movement and color. Meanwhile the tension and personal stakes of what’s happening on Earth only make how the book ends hit even harder, delivering a great finale but also setting up the future for John Stewart and his allies in a compelling way. While the final moments of the battle itself might feel a bit abrupt, the things it sets up are more than worth it, and I’m excited to see what the future holds. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

JENNY SPARKS #1



It’s been 20 years since Jenny Sparks appeared at DC Comics, but now she returns in Jenny Sparks #1 with The Authority hero getting her own story from writer Tom King and artist Jeff Spokes. The timing of the new comic book is interesting—James Gunn’s DC Universe is set to bring The Authority to the big screen with a feature film in development—but the comic doesn’t feel like a simple play for connective relevance or even character nostalgia. Instead, thanks to King’s unique approach to story-building with not only the main character but the characters surrounding them, it feels like the start of something bigger than just the Spirit of the 20th Century’s return. But whether the pieces actually come together remains to be seen. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

NIGHTWING #117



I’m not sure what else I can say that I haven’t already: Taylor and Redondo understand Nightwing perhaps better than any other creator that’s written him. The character depth Taylor’s script injects into Grayson in Nightwing #117 is a true sight to behold, one that tugs at your heartstrings with every passing panel. Then there’s Redondo’s epic action pieces, effortlessly pushing Dick around the page without a worry in the world. This comic book has been something special since this team released its first issue and all these releases later, the title has never been better. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

SUPERMAN #17



Aside from one or two exceptions, DC has made a habit of delivering compelling tie-ins to Absolute Power, and Superman #17 more than surpasses that established high bar. Picking up after the events of Absolute Power #2, Joshua Williamson once again brings in Zatanna for an impromptu trip through the magical world that Superman so rarely interacts with, and the results are delightful. Jamal Campbell and Ariana Maher once again work their magic as well, whether that’s depicting an unexpected bar brawl, a fiery blaze with high stakes, or a Lex Luthor sequence that is absolutely priceless. As with the previous tie-in, Williamson maneuvers those bigger points and works in time to check-in with the rest of the Superman family cast, and does so while making them feel integrated to the story. Also, who doesn’t love a Superman chewing out the magic community moment, right? All in all, Superman #17 is another big win for DC and “Absolute Power,” so don’t miss it. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

TITANS #14



Sequential storytelling is a medium unlike any other, largely because it doesn’t have to a shoestring visual effects budget to abide by. The medium can do whatever a creative team will allow it to do and Taylor and Meyer are using comics to make something special with this Titans run. Although the past two issues started to chip away at this title’s strong foundation, a quick exposition scene at the beginning helps iron out any wrinkles this story may have. It’s shaping up to be a comic for the ages, there’s no denying that. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #12



As an idea, Wonder Woman #12 is interesting. Diana teams up with Damian to try to locate Waller’s prison in order to rescue the heroes she’s holding prisoner. The idea of unlikely team ups are, as a general rule, fun concepts for comics and the difference in personality and approach between Damian and Diana just seems like something that would make for a good time for the reader. But while things go just about as you’d expect, with Diana’s approach being wildly different than Damian’s and neither really working as intended, the issue feels pretty bloated with a lot of repetition that is meant to do the heavy lifting of heartfelt character development for both Damian and Diana but falls pretty short. Instead of seeing the characters make any real progress, the issue feels like a loop until they conveniently get what they need through no effort of their own. With the story on repeat, the real winner here is Tony Daniel’s art which is just a treat, particularly when it comes to Boomerang. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #2



This Daredevil series begins to stall with its sophomore outing as the entire issue takes place within a single set piece. It’s more or less the same story we saw last month, with the overarching story progressing only the slightest amount. At least Downling’s Smallwood-inspired linear is a treat for the eyes. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

DEADPOOL #5



We get a brutal and bloody fight between Deadpool and Death Grip, with what looks to be a definitive ending… at least until Marvel kills Deadpool off next issue. There’s a lot of fun moments in this issue, and Deadpool’s daughter Ellie, their symbiote companion Bear, and Taskmaster make for exciting supporting cast members. I like the idea of Death Grip and his motivations. I’ll be curious to see how he kills Deadpool and how he sticks around after the fact. — Tim Adams

Rating: 4 out of 5

GET FURY #4



Frank Castle enacts the first step of his plan to free Nick Fury from Hanoi in Get Fury #4 and every early step of the rescue mission suggests it will rank with best and bloodiest war plots delivered by Garth Ennis under the Marvel banner. Jacen Burrows ability to frame stealth-oriented action sequences is put on full display in a series of tense set ups that deliver death with few, if any word balloons required. The issue is not solely focused on the action, however. Throughout Frank’s steady progress toward his objective other actors from both the future and present comment on what’s happening, providing further depth to the conspiracies and motives driving a situation prepared to go FUBAR at any moment. It’s a deft bit of plotting and overlapping dialogue from Ennis who appreciates both the visceral thrills and intellectual challenges posed in this setting. By the end of Get Fury #4 all of the pieces are in place and the meet-up established in issue #1 is finally set to occur and bring a fireworks factory of combat along for the ride; it will be a very tense month awaiting the arrival of Get Fury #5. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE #6



Percy and Kim’s time with Parker Robbins as the Hood comes to an end and while the mini-series’ finale does a solid job of giving everyone their due, I can’t help but feel the legs of the idea didn’t get time to stretch. This final issue does have some really great nods to long-time Ghost Rider fans, especially when it comes to the Zarathos and Blaze conversation, but I would have loved to see far more of Robbins’ time as the Spirit of Vengeance. There’s a lot to like here and everything involving Parker and the fate of his deal with Mephisto is a great conclusion as the Hood is once again finding himself in an undeniably terrible situation. The status quo is restored with a twist but the longevity of the series felt like it wasn’t able to truly get into some of the more interesting nitty gritty that Marvel fans could have sunk their teeth into. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

GIANT-SIZE THOR #1



For an issue with “Giant-Size” in the title, the non-reprint section of Giant-Size Thor #1 flies by quickly, moving faster than any standard issue of Immortal Thor to date. Then again, that may be intentional as—keying into the same metafictional themes about the nature of stories that have been a hallmark of Immortal Thor—the story, titled “In Media Res,” repeats the idea that every tale exists within the context of every other story, a notion particularly suited the longrunning, shared universe concept of the Marvel Universe. Also, leave it to Al Ewing to take the title literally, pitting Thor and Hercules against an actual “Giant-Size Thor.” The artwork here seems at odds with the coloring, coming off as heavy and a bit muddy in defiance of the fast-paced plot, but it sells the biggest moments well. Right now, this feels like an inessential addition to Ewing’s ongoing Thor saga, but only time will tell if that proves to be the case in the long run. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1



A few separate stories take place in this annual, with two of them featuring Miles Morales heading to Puerto Rico to visit his abuela. The best is the opening tale where it’s mostly Miles outside of his Spider-Man costume, learning more about his family. There are guest appearances from Storm and Bloodline, with the latter tying back to recent events in Blood Hunt. Finally, we end with the tease of a crossover with a certain merc with a mouth. — Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5

NAMOR #2



Aaron’s Namor continues to be such an excellent character study. The two timelines are perfectly balanced and their differing art styles help to set the tones. Perhaps the best thing about this approach to the story is just how well the two timelines compliment one another. One is constantly setting up the other, allowing the whole issue to read like a breeze. I genuinely can’t wait to see what happens next, and that’s one of the highest compliments I can pay a series. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

PHOENIX #2



The new Phoenix series continues to impress by not only fully embracing the bugnuts potential at its disposal. Writer Stephanie Phillips keeps pushing the concept of Jean using her abilities in space for good to exciting and fresh places, with larger Marvel ties that feel genuine and not like building blocks for The Next Big Thing. Series artist Alessandro Miracolo (with color artist David Curiel) deliver on this by not only embracing the potential of Jean Grey’s powers as the Phoenix but in filling the images with poise and using every inch of space, plus there are some genuinely funny visual gags. –– Spencer Perry

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #2

PREDATOR VS. BLACK PANTHER #1



Predator vs. Black Panther isn’t just any licensed fare, it’s an action-packed debut that puts some serious meat on the storytelling bone. It’s always a difficult task combining two vastly different franchises but here, Percy manages to balance it with ease, crafting a script that gives plenty of time for the story breathe on all sides. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

SCARLET WITCH #3



Scarlet Witch’s newest era hits a truly incredible high point in this issue. Dense exposition and second-person narration manage to be a breeze under Steve Orlando’s writing, and as the conflict splits into two harrowing scenes, Jacopo Camagni and series cover artist Russell Dauterman work in perfect harmony to deliver some truly gorgeous sequences that defy expectations and panel layouts. Scarlet Witch is the type of comic book that proves just how majestic and creative the medium can be, and I can’t wait to see more. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

SPIDER-WOMAN #10



Spider-Woman #10 is unexpectedly the series’ swan song, but if it has to end, at least it’s going out with a bang. Spider-Woman’s trip to San Francisco has been rather eventful, and now the battle between the impromptu team of Spider-Woman and The Assembly and Gremlin is finally here. Writer Steve Foxe has found a wonderful rhythm for Jessica Drew’s dialogue and humor, even when her current fury pushes the usual quips to the side. That fury is beautifully represented in the artwork and colors of Ig Guara and Arif Prianto, who deliver a thrilling close-quarters throwdown, and The Assembly shine throughout these sequences as well in their own unique ways, and the final interactions between them all couldn’t be a better representation of how Jessica Drew is and why fans love her. There are still plenty of questions and the Gerry aspects of Jessica’s mission are not at all resolved, but hopefully that happens sooner than later. For now though, this adventure brought a new cast of characters to the forefront and showed that Spider-Woman can shine absolutely anywhere. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS #49



With Zahra reemerging after her seeming death, Leia and Luke are in a tough position of having to defend themselves against the newfound pirate while also not embracing their darker reactions. Zahra, however, proved there’s a good reason she was able to previously survive, as she hopes to make a bid to win back the graces of Palpatine. These last few issues of Star Wars, as well as other comics in the galaxy far, far away, leave us with mixed feelings, as we know that we shouldn’t anticipate any major ramifications in the narrative, no matter how dire a situation might appear. Star Wars #49 is no different, and while it is exciting to see a compelling villain return, it ultimately all feels like a moot point, as this storyline’s conclusion is right around the corner. The book isn’t a total miss, as the story itself is relatively thrilling, though the biggest takeaway is witnessing how Leia is able to finally make peace with all the lives lost on Alderaan and how someone’s history really impacts them. –– Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #8



I’m not sure what you want to hear from me. What more could I do to convince you that Ultimate Spider-Man is not only worth your time but the kind of fresh reinvention that will keep mainstream superhero comics thriving for years? Have you been waiting for eight issues just to make sure it didn’t dip in quality? That’s fair, even if it didn’t, but the seven issues that preceded this all had perfect scores, and when you scroll down another inch you’re not going to be surprised to find the number you see. Jonathan Hickman’s writing is smart, funny, and classical, and Marco Checchetto’s artwork is vivid, textured, and refreshing. Ultimate Spider-Man is the king of Marvel Comics right now. Long live the king. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 5 out of 5

VENOM WAR: CARNAGE #1



Out of the entire Venom family, Carnage is the one that creeps me out the most. That’s mostly due to not being into body horror, and there’s a lot of bloodshed in a book that bears Carnage’s name. The story is rather slow, with Carnage and Cletus Kasady gathering intel on a secret weapon that can take them out. But you get to see why Carnage is one of the most feared figures in the Marvel universe. — Tim Adams

Rating: 2 out of 5

VENOM WAR: VENOMOUS #1



Black Widow and her new symbiote Silver come into “Venom War” in this miniseries alongside Eddie Brock with Anti-Venom in tow. While the issue may not be essential reading for this particular event, it’s bound to satiate fans of either hero as it sets up a big problem that plays into their respective strengths as a superpowered spy and soldier. If nothing else, Venom War: Venomous #1 handles the introduction of its antagonist and an increasingly large problem economically and finds plenty of opportunities to fill in gaps of exposition and deliver action sequences along the way. Voices and sequences are delivered in a familiar house style with little to distinguish this debut from a flurry of similar miniseries across the past several years, but as a standalone adventure it proves perfectly functional. That leaves Venomous a step ahead of most of Marvel Comics’ recent tie-in miniseries. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

WOLVERINE: REVENGE #1



For as big and bombastic as Wolverine: Revenge #1 may feel at times—featuring mass extinction events and a who’s who of X-baddies—it’s also an example of less is more. Much like its eponymous anti-hero, the issue is a lean, mean superhero violence machine. It lays out the story, stakes, and motivations with economical efficiency designed to center Capullo’s wonderfully expressive action sequences. The result is an incredibly fun presentation of Wolverine focused on their undeniable 80s action movie appeal. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Image #1

BLACK CLOAK #7



Black Cloak returns with its seventh issue set several years after the fire that closed out its first arc. After all that time, it was shocking how fast the new issue reads, concluding just as it feels like it’s getting started, but that’s not to say what’s here isn’t worthwhile. Thompson and McClaren were impressed with how much they convey about their characters through succinct dialog and body language, particularly with a new character, whose facial features are hidden yet is incredibly expressive despite what could be a challenging design choice. There’s understandable tension between Pax and Phaedra, but it doesn’t feel melodramatic; they have their points of contention, particularly regarding that fateful night years ago, but are mature enough to know when they need to work together for the greater good. During the initial arc of Black Cloak, I often lamented that the world was too ill-defined to grasp the narrative’s intent. This issue feels fully focused on the characters within the world, which is perhaps a framing better suited to what works best about Black Cloak. –– Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #4



Blood Squad Seven #4 delivers exactly what Blood Squad Seven #3 promised as the team takes down Ripcord on Long Island. There are no surprises or sparks to a superhero fight that resembles so many other superhero fights; the team sends one individual after another for brief encounters before a (possibly literal) deus ex machina resolves the ordeal. It’s effectively depicted but offers nothing in the way of novelty with a format that was already familiar decades ago. The most potentially interesting elements of the issue surround broad mysteries grounded in nothing specific on the page with a government agency that can best be described as an objectively awful idea as the primary rooting interest. It’s difficult to discern exactly what the hook of this series is intended to be even as this issue rises to the level of competent cape comics. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

DESTRO #3



Destro’s duel with Chameleon delivers the best spectacle of this miniseries so far and a genuinely fearsome rival for its protagonist (contrasted with the cartoonish twins). The opening action sequence takes place across only a few moments, but the panel pacing makes every decision matter and reveals exactly how both of the combatants operate. In its aftermath, readers learn more about the nature of Clan Destro in an expository sequence that builds splendidly to the issue’s final revelation. It’s a well constructed midpoint to a miniseries that opened with glorified arms dealers now integrated into a world that’s much more familiar by its end. Destro was always a popular G.I. Joe villain due to his outstanding design and unique position within Cobra; Destro #3 makes the character himself one of the most intriguing characters across the entire new Energon universe. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #309



If only every comic book writer could balance absurd situations with serious drama as Larry Hama does regularly with aplomb. Here are zombies, ninjas, and robots all descending on a suburban town that doubles as a secret hideout for a global terrorist organization, but the issue feels neither silly nor self-serious. The stakes are treated with weight and the characters with respect, particularly Dawn Moreno as she comes to a moral choice that could define her future. The sheer number of characters, many of who are not particularly distinct, can make the action a bit tough to follow in place, but the art is sharp and keeps a lively pace. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

LOCAL MAN #13



Local Man‘s latest arc culminates in such a ridiculous and meaningful manner, it almost reads as the book’s series finale. Thankfully, it’s not the end for this wonderful series, as Tony Fleecs and Tim Seeley’s work directly confronts the nostalgia of the superhero comics machine in ways that still manage to feel fresh and surprising. As this issue continues to prove, Local Man is nothing short of a bonafide gem in our postmodern superhero moment. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

Image #2

PLASTIC: DEATH AND DOLLS #3



The big violent splash pages in Plastic: Death and Dolls #3 from artist Daniel Hillyard and color artist Michelle Madsen are the best moments of the issue. These feel like punctuated moments of a fractured psyche that the larger narrative itself isn’t selling well at all. There’s an on-the-nose style that makes the writing a little grating in Plastic: Death and Dolls, it seems to be operating solely at a level of aesthetic assumption, with archetypes in characters and story that are present because they’re “supposed to be there.” It’s quickly growing thin. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

REDCOAT #5



Redcoat releases what might be its weakest issue to date, simply thanks to the sheer amount of exposition that is used in issue five to move the plot along. Johns has a good understanding of the likes of Simon Pure, Albert Einstein, and Benedict Arnold here, creating some good back and forths but the issue does get a tad bogged down in conversation. On the art side, Bryan Hitch tends to stumble a little here while he simultaneously is able to create some big landscapes but miss a beat on some of the facial expressions. Johns ends the issue with a reveal that is so simplistic you might kick yourself for not seeing it sooner. All this being said, the issue still has plenty to enjoy and while it might be the weakest of the series for me, this isn’t an overall knock on what we’ve seen from Ghost Machine here. –– Evan Valentine

Rating: 3 out of 5

SELF HELP #3



This issue takes a detour at the start that throws off the pace a bit, but the back half gets things on track in several different ways. Bringing the family into the story adds a level of depth that the series needed, giving an extra angle to it all that helps set it apart from others with similar tropes. So much of the success of Self Help will come down to how the plane lands when all is said and done, but the ride has been good so far. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

STANDSTILL #1



Standstill follows Ryker Ruel, a man who is putting his new time-freezing device to good use. However, it takes more than one man to make a village as the world is beginning to become aware that all isn’t right in “Denmark.” Governments are realizing that the deaths of oligarchs, mysterious bank heists, and general tomfoolery all might have something in common as one scientist has become wise to the matter. Brainiac Colin Shaw finds himself sacrificing major parts of his life to reveal the mystery and hopefully stop it. Standstill lays out all these elements and more in its first issue. –– Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5

WITCHBLADE #2



It wasn’t entirely easy in the first issue of this new Witchblade to see what the take on the material was, but that is not the case here. Writer Marguerite Bennett wastes no time in Witchblade #2 by quickly putting her stamp on the character and what the larger theme of this version of the character will be, it’s smart, it’s effective, and it’s timely. Series artist Giuseppe Cafaro channels the feminist themes at the heart of this new Witchblade in the artwork as well, filling in every nook and cranny of each panel with a detail or a motif that harkens back to the larger concept. Despite the necessity of the first issue’s origin story podling, Witchblade #2 is the real starting point, and it’s awesome. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

BLOW AWAY #5



The final issue of Blow Away is a strong conclusion to the series that finally resolves not only the mystery of what happened on the ice, but also Brynne’s journey as well, giving her redemption and purpose, but bringing everything to a neat conclusion. While it can be argued that things resolve a little too quickly and a little too neatly, part of that can be attributed to format – when read as a full story across all five issues, the pacing is less of a concern. Overall, Blow Away #5 pays off on most of the mysteries kicked off in the first issue which is no small feat. It’s a strong finale to a strong story. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

BRIAR #8



Briar’s pit of misery has seemingly come to a half as she and Spider reconcile with the help of some talking cranes and also plot a prison escape. This was the turn around that Briar and her friends needed, given that the last few issues have piled on misfortune and misfortune on Briar and her friends. While I feel like the actual escape relied a bit too much on luck and not enough on character or quality, I feel like the series might have had a soft reset… or at least found more solid footing to move forward with. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #14



It really might just be the setting, but this Conan the Barbarian arc is hitting harder than most of the series has to this point. It feels intense and gritty, like every fan of the character expects. Previous arcs fell a little short, but this snowbound adventure is really hitting the mark. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

CROCODILE BLACK #4



After reading Crocodile Black #3, I assumed the agenda for Danny’s journey was set, at least for a while. Turns out I couldn’t have been more wrong on that front, but that unpredictability is part of what makes the series so fascinating. Crocodile Black #4 shakes things up in a major way and upsets the status quo pretty quickly, though it also creates opportunities for the more twisted and heartbreaking moments found throughout the issue. SOM, Patricio Delpeche, and Becca Carey’s work is once again top notch and eerily disturbing, and those elements are expertly utilized in one particular flashback, remaining a pivotal part of the scene without overshadowing the grief and raw emotion the scene aims to highlight. Phillip Kennedy Johnson keeps you guessing but is also building out the other side of the story, and after the events of issue #4, the anticipation is high for the eventual collision between those dueling sides. Put simply, Crocodile Black is unlike anything else you’re going to read this week, and that’s likely not changing. –– Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #2



The trio of stories in Epitaphs From the Abyss #2 are an improvement from the first issue, though it still feels like the stories aren’t quite living up to the “unrelenting nail-biters” billing the issue gets. The three stories, from Matt Kindt, Tyler Crook, and Jason Aaron, take on various aspects of contemporary society each with chilling effect – the third, Aaron’s “Sounds & Haptics” might be the most unsettling and hit closest to home as it takes on technology and obsession with it. It’s the second that is the most interesting, however, Crook’s “Gray Green Memories” which is haunting with a post-apocalyptic take on purpose and self. As a trio of stories, they’re pretty good. I just wouldn’t call them all that chilling. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

HUGE DETECTIVE #1



From the first few black and white pages delivering the premise of Huge Detective to the final explosive splash, there’s a palpable sense of excitement surrounding artist Magenta King and writer Adam Rose’s debut of their new speculative fiction series at Titan Comics. Huge Detective #1 introduces readers to Tamaki and Gyant, a human and giant (or Huge in the series’ parlance) detective collaborating in a world where Huges reemerged 40 years ago to resettle Australia after a costly conflict with humanity. At scales ranging from the interplanetary to the deeply personal, it’s a premise loaded with interest accompanied by layered characters and conflicts that make it easy to overlook storytelling flaws in this busy introduction. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

JOY OPERATIONS 2 #3



Joy and Hampton are reunited, and they’re bringing some of their EN.VOIS buddies along for a little uprising. There is a lot of political intrigue at play, mixed with engaging colorful art. The idea of two people sharing one body isn’t new, but Joy Operations tackles it in an interesting manner. Joy and Hampton make a great team. Let’s see if they can finish the mission in Jonando. — Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5

LAWFUL #3



Lawful #3 improves upon broadly repetitive introductory installments as Sung is compelled to quickly acknowledge the reality of his situation. There’s a genuine sense of excitement and terror as action sequences ratchet up the stakes and leave Sung with increasingly fraught choices. Yet Sung also remains the far less interesting of the series’ protagonists as he seems to recognize obvious elements of the story long after Eris and readers. His altered design in Lawful #3 may be the most interesting part about him at this point – a vast improvement over the red blobs coating his chest before. If nothing else, the issue promises that the story will only accelerate from here and draw in more of Lawful‘s more interesting elements to build upon. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

NIGHT CLUB 2 #1



Night Club 2 reads like it was written by how-do-you-fellow-kids Steve Buscemi, a script catering to a younger audience without the wherewithal to actually land an adequate story. It’s cringe-inducing throughout, as if someone thought amplifying Deadpool tenfold and giving them the starring role in a comic was a good idea. Even Juanan Ramirez’s kinetic artwork isn’t enough to save this debut. –– Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 1 out of 5

PARANOID GARDENS #2



We’re only two issues into Paranoid Gardens, but its various conspiracies are revealing themselves in a wild way. Gerard Way and Shaun Simon’s script effortlessly continues the same unsettling ambiance, even as it does devote most of its time to setting up mysteries for the future. Chris Weston’s art pulls us even further into uncanny valley, with fascinating results as the issue gets more and more unsettling. Paranoid Gardens is already proving to be something special. –– Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

PATRA #1



This debut issue of Patra doesn’t tell us too much, other than a horrible crime has occurred and it seems to both be attributed to a young girl confused about what happened to her family and also to a presence from beyond. Even though we’re left with just as many questions as we’ve been given answers, this premiere issue of the book does just enough to excite and intrigue us while also confirming the various promising ideas about a folk-horror adventure that’s about to unfold. Given that Patra comes from publisher Dark Horse, the former home of the fantastic Harrow County, it makes perfect sense to see a similar vibe of gothic horror featuring potentially ancient rituals returning to haunt the present. The imagery is evocative and the tone of the writing is mysterious, making us all the more exciting for what awaits us just over the horizon. –– Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

POWER RANGERS INFINITY #1



The initial premise of Power Rangers Infinity in no way prepared me for the emotional rollercoaster I was in for, and by issue’s end I was completely in love with both the concept and this absurdly delightful team. Writer Sam Humphries introduces the concept first and does so concisely and effectively, allowing readers to get to the meat and potatoes of the story at a quickened pace, leading to the lovely lead known as Lola. There’s a meta aspect to the book but it never overwhelms the endearing qualities that power this adventure, which is all due to the team of lovable misfits from other Ranger teams. The Ranger concepts are brilliantly brought to life by artists Brandt & Stein, colorist Triona Farrell, and letterer Ed Dukeshire, and the book simply beams with the vibrancy the franchise is known for. The designs are as humorous as they are slick, and that’s all before you actually get to know these characters and how they got here. Once that clicks, it was over, and I found myself invested in not only their current mission but everything that comes after. It may not be practical to wish this, but I sincerely hope this isn’t the last we’ve seen of this team or this concept in general, because both are brilliant, and no fan of the Power Rangers franchise should miss how special this book truly is. –– Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

POWERPUFF GIRLS #2



Powerpuff Girls continues to operate from the exact style and and tempo that fans of the cartoon series expect. Series writer Kelly Thompson not only knows how to fit into the rhythm of what would be a PPG episode but is self aware enough to realize that an issue with an unconventional villain plan and minimal fighting is actually pretty par for the course. Artists Carlo Lauro and Giulia Lafranceschina take on the bulk of the pages in the issue, which not only maintains the visual style fans love but has fun with the novel concept that Thompson has thrown at them. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5

RICK AND MORTY: YOUTH IN RICKVOLT #1



Rick and Morty‘s latest comic book spinoff takes shape in a way that is clever, but not necessarily groundbreaking. Michael Moreci’s script is snappy while still leaving a lot of narrative unexplored for future installments. Tony Gregori’s art is effective, albeit a little rudimentary when compared to some of the visual bonanza that the franchise is often known for. Time will only tell if this proves to be a must-read addition to the Rick and Morty arsenal. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR TREK #23



The Star Trek franchise has told stories that are epic in scale, but a pissed-off android breaking into the clubhouse of the gods and threatening to erase all existence out of apparent spite has to be up there with the grandest. Admittedly, the stakes are so high and the action so metaphysical that it runs the risk of becoming hard to follow: Lore is going to eliminate everything, the Theseus crew is doing some mad and possibly divine science to counter his plan, and Sisko’s mom keeps cryptically telling him that he’s already failed. In the middle of this, T’Lir and Lily have a moment of reconciliation and grace that grounds all this godly business in something meaningful and emotional. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #9



There are going to be plenty of people who don’t like this issue, who will deem it “boring” the moment they finish. Don’t listen to those people. The ninth issue of High Republic Adventures takes a lesson directly from George Lucas’ prequels and dives straight into the complicated politics of the galaxy. It may not have the action some folks have come to expect, but the change of pace is a welcomed one, and the political back-and-forth is rather enjoyable. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

THUNDERCATS #7



To this point Thundercats has focused much of its attention on Lion-O’s shift from cub to Thundercats leader, and rightfully so mind you. While that aspect of the story is still part of the latest issue, Thundercats #7 shifts the limelight a bit to the cubs of the pack, Wilykit and Wilykat, and the results are delightful. Writer Declan Shaley uses the frayed Lion-O relationship to bounce the cubs into their own adventure outside of the ship, allowing readers to not just get to know them as characters but also better appreciate what they bring to the table and what they’ve gone through alongside the rest of the team. Shalvey highlights how capable they are to find their way out of potentially dire situations by relying on each other, and then also uses that to reveal some intriguing details about their unique abilities. Artist Drew Moss and colorist Martina Pignedoli showcase their speed and agility early on but then ramp up the tension in the darker and danger filled locations in the book’s second half, including one particular shadow filled sequence towards the end that I absolutely loved. Throw in some insightful conversations between Lion-O and Panther and the surprisingly compelling interactions between the world’s key villains and you’ve got yourself a recipe for success. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

USAGI YOJIMBO: THE CROW #5



The best Usagi Yojimbo stories are often bittersweet. That turns out to be the case with The Crow, as Kunichi inherits the sword of a man who was once his enemy and a bounty hunter, a profession Kunichi has no respect for, on top of that, having learned that honor is more complicated than he once believed. Some bits in the ending don’t completely satisfy—I’m not sure the series ever gave a satisfying explanation for what Jimmu’s whole deal was, and it’s unclear why Stray Dog remains so standoffish about his true morality with his peers—but on the whole, its another compelling adventure for Usagi Yojimbo. –– Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5