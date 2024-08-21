Wolverine: Revenge #1 Review: Big, Dumb Fun Done Right

Jonathan Hickman possesses a reputation for writing smart superhero comics – crafting epic sagas with the Fantastic Four, X-Men, or Avengers that draw out complex characterizations, layered themes, and excellent sci-fi conceits. But don’t try to pigeonhole them based upon those sprawling runs. If Wolverine: Revenge makes anything clear in its debut, it’s that this prestige miniseries is focused on visceral thrills above anything else and Hickman makes it clear that, as a consummate comic book storyteller, big and dumb fun is also absolutely his speed.

Wolverine: Revenge #1 quickly introduces readers to a story with no clear place in Marvel Comics continuity; the consequences of this scenario are too big to be neatly squeezed between other dots of continuity. That freedom allows Hickman and artist Greg Capullo full access to the various characters and elements associated with Marvel, but without many limitations to safeguard those pieces. From the opening sequences featuring Wolverine hunting in the Savage Land atop dinosaur back to an absolutely brutal cliffhanger, Revenge is entirely focused on delivering action sequences to shock and awe even the most cynical Marvel readers.

It’s a credit to both Hickman and Capullo that they find a wavelength on which they co-exist so smoothly. Capullo is best known for his character-defining contributions to Spawn and a decade of Batman stories that made the character definitively “metal,” and here he threatens to offer up a similarly irresistible spin on Wolverine. From the iconic yellow suit to battles with both dinosaurs and the cruelest of X-villains, he grabs for the highlights and applies his distinctive aesthetic to them.Given the notable body count and consistently gory action sequences, this looks like the Wolverine comic Capullo was born to draw. His appreciation for detailed panels, expressively abundant line work, and landing big moments ensure every set piece in Revenge #1 delivers.

Between the battles there are expository sequences laying out the premise. These may feel like homework, but draw in enough additional Marvel stalwarts to distract readers from their impatience to see more claw-popping. What’s more is that all of the elements needed to understand this alternate timeline are laid out plainly by the end of issue #1. There’s no big mystery or ongoing series of sci-fi MacGuffins to chase; it’s all about revenge before this issue concludes – promising the best is still yet to come.

For as big and bombastic as Wolverine: Revenge #1 may feel at times—featuring mass extinction events and a who’s who of X-baddies—it’s also an example of less is more. Much like its eponymous anti-hero, the issue is a lean, mean superhero violence machine. It lays out the story, stakes, and motivations with economical efficiency designed to center Capullo’s wonderfully expressive action sequences. The result is an incredibly fun presentation of Wolverine focused on their undeniable 80s action movie appeal.

Published by Marvel Comics

On August 21, 2024

Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Greg Capullo and Tim Townsend

Colors by FCO Plascencia

Letters by Cory Petit

Cover by Greg Capullo, Tim Townsend, and FCO Plascencia