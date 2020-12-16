Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 12/16/2020

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Valiant, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Superman #28, Black Cat #1, and Post Americana #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1 AMETHYST #6 The entire run of Amethyst has been one that defies expectation. Each chapter of the six-issue run saw Amy and readers right along with her discover that her story wasn't exactly what it appeared to be and while Amy's story of growth and self discovery does follow something of a well-trod path, there were plenty of surprises along the way. This holds true for the finale as Amy faces off with Opal, the entirety of the Amethyst kingdom including the biological parents she's never met in the balance. While there are a few things feel off in the issue—the action feels a bit too forced and rushed—and a few things certainly suffer from the issue's multiple month delay, the overall outcome is solid with quite a few unexpected developments, all of which leave Amy in a place where there's still plenty of story to tell and plenty of room for her to grow. Amy Reeder's done some outstanding work, both story and art, on Amethyst as a whole and this issue certainly drives that home as well with a book that may not be the most polished in terms of the way it wraps up its story, but is visually gorgeous in every possible way. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 AQUAMAN #66 Bringing an established series into an event can be a tricky endeavor, and while Aquaman #66 doesn’t deliver an unforgettable chapter of "Endless Winter" or Aquaman in general, it still has several delightful moments for fans of the characters. I say characters because while Aquaman might be the title, this book only really achieves the highest of highs when Mera and Arthur are together, and even delivers comedic gold when Andy’s along for the ride. Fans of the couple will find a lot to love in the early and later parts of the issue, as writers Ron Marz and Andy Lanning clearly get their dynamic and relationship and what makes it work. Visually the team of artists Miguel Mendonca and Marco Santucci and colorists Romulo Fajardo Jr, Ivan Plascencia, and Arif Prianto take advantage of the environment and Aquaman’s powers throughout, including two gorgeous splash pages that hit for completely different reasons. That said, some of the Atlantis aspects of the issue feel a bit off if you’ve been reading the series up to this point, especially after the recent finale to Kelly Sue DeConnick’s run. Also, the Frost King aspects of this particular issue just don’t feel as exciting as they do in other parts of "Endless Winter," making for an uneven but still enjoyable issue that you could skip and not miss much at the end of the day. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 BATMAN #105 For all of the ideas that James Tynion IV brings to Gotham as he overstuffs it with flashy new characters, the real disappointment of his Batman run ultimately comes down to two things: an over-reliance on hype that is enver really delivered upon and a lack of Batman. Both of those things are at their peak in Batman #105 and while the book is nice to look at and even a pretty fluid read it's all just hollow. Ghost-Maker, supposedly this big threat for Batman ends up submitting to the Dark Knight and joining the team while Clownhunter continues to be mostly a frustrating distraction. It all comes across as just distraction and filler, hoping to keep readers from noticing that this book is no longer about Batman at all. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 THE BATMAN'S GRAVE #12 The Batman's Grave comes to a close with a rather abrupt ending that almost feels like there's more story to tell and leaves you wanting more in a negative fashion. While Ellis and Hitch manage to hit the same heights of previous issues, this maxi-series could have used one more issue to examine more of the ramifications of the mystery plaguing Gotham for its twelve installments. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 CATWOMAN #28 This issue of Catwoman has a lot of ground to cover, especially as it is the series' last issue before the two-month "Future State" relaunch. As a result, there are elements of this story that will undoubtedly feel a little rushed, as the conflict between Selina and the who’s-who of Alleytown mobsters around her reaches a head (for now). There definitely are a lot of loose ends and unexplored plot points that Catwoman could dive into post-Future State, especially with the issue’s surprising cliffhanger. Ram V’s narrative does a fun job of weaving that thread together, and while it isn’t the strongest script this arc has had yet, it’s still a fun one. Fernando Blanco’s art is a stylish, high-energy complement to it all, making a quasi-finale an intriguing stepping stone for Catwoman as a title. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL #6 It’s been a rough road for our heroes, but despite quite a bit of hopeful talk in past issues, this is the first one that actually leaves you with some by issue’s end. Over the past few issues it’s been easy to feel a bit beaten down by all the losses and power moves by the former Batman Who Laughs, and while the odds are still stacked against our heroes in Death Metal #6, there’s just enough light to compel you forward, a balance that was most welcome. Writer Scott Snyder knows how to create an epic scene, and this issue is full of them, all pulled off brilliantly by artist Greg Capullo and colorist FCO Plascencia. Whether it’s a battle in the dark shadows of the Forge or a massive crisis level superhero battle on the surface, the scale of this thing is immense and impressive. There are aspects of the story that weigh it down a bit, mostly regarding more macro-level concepts like anti-crisis energy, the Forge, and the Source Wall. It can be a lot to keep straight, and even when it’s all broken down towards the end still feels like it requires a re-read. Still, even despite those flaws, Death Metal has maintained an energy and larger than life blockbuster feel that many other events would rightly covet, and here’s hoping the finale can send it out with the bang it deserves. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE GREEN LANTERN SEASON TWO #10 The Green Lantern Season Two has defied definition and issue #10 provides a perfect example of what creators and readers alike can accomplish when embracing the most absurd facets of the constantly expanding superhero genre. The plot is not the point as stories come in and out of focus, but each story presents unique opportunities for Liam Sharp to present a diverse set of styles—each entrancing and well-suited to its story—and focus on different storytelling tactics. There are belly laugh-inducing gags, galactic brawls, and melodramatic romances. Many familiar elements are reimagined in new and innovative fashion with a strong thematic core examining duality and gender bringing these disparate pieces together. Maybe it’s pretentious to refer to The Green Lantern Season Two #10 as a neon-soaked sensory experience of a superhero comic, but that doesn’t mean it’s incorrect. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext

DC #2 (Photo: DC Entertainment) JUSTICE LEAGUE #58 If the impossibly high stakes, narrative confusion, and inhuman characters of “Death Metal” ail you, then “Endless Winter” is the cure. Justice League #58, the fifth chapter in “Endless Winter,” evokes the gripping superhero melodrama that defined the best events of the 00s. The presentation of its dual storylines both offer clear, humanitarian stakes with gripping twists as the past and present come ever closer to converging. It also centers John Stewart who in a Claremontian inner monologue reminds readers why they love each of the archetypal DC superheroes presented in this event. Throughout it all the issue delivers an abundance of direct action with big moments and a clear build. This is an event that understands the value of clear melodrama and can deliver it without any pretension. It’s far from high art, but it is a damn adsorbing read for the holiday break and I’m glad to be along for the ride. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 NIGHTWING #77 'Tis the season for Christmas tales and here, Dan Jurgens knocks it out of the park with a special Nightwing Christmas story. Though Dick Grayson is back in the suit, the Nightwing and Caped Crusader charade is dropped for a moment as he helps out a struggling family with a very real-world issue. Combined with the type of season, Nightwing #77 is a cheerful and heartwarming tale perfect for this time of year. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 RORSCHACH #3 Rorschach #3 continues to dully trod along, following the leisurely origin stories of a pair of would-be assassins of a presidential candidate. In this issue we learn about Laura Cummings, the second gunman who seemed to have recruited Wil Myerson (the Steve Ditko stand-in) into her assassination plot. This issue has a bit more connective tissue to the original Watchmen series—Cummings was raised in a militia who believed that Ozymandias's squid could control minds. The comic itself, while pretty to look at, is still dull and uninspiring, but this issue at least avoids openly insulting and demeaning a well-known comics creator. King is slowly revealing a mystery here, but I'm not sure if anyone is going to care by the time he gets to the real meat of it. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 1.5 out of 5 SUPERMAN #28 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Superman #28 serves as a finale for Brian Bendis' multi-year run on the Man of Steel's core series, bringing home his, Ivan Reis, and others' additions to the Superman mythos while reminding readers of the character's many timeless qualities. Brian Bendis has led a revitalization of the Superman line for several years now, bringing changes big and small to the character and his supporting cast. During the writer's run on both Action Comics and Superman, readers have seen Jonathan Kent aged from a young boy to a teenager, Conner Kent return as Superboy, and perhaps most importantly Superman announce his identity as Clark Kent to the world. Simultaneously, Bendis re-established Superman as a "cosmic" hero in Superman, placing him in a leadership role with the fledgling United Planets organization and adding several new cosmic threats—each one brilliantly designed and brought to life by Ivan Reis. Superman served to broaden Clark Kent's role in the universe, turning him from a symbol of peace for humanity to a symbol of peace for the universe. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3.5 out of 5 TALES FROM THE DARK MULTIVERSE: CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #1 By now you know the score with the Dark Multiverse—take a classic DC Comics story, change one thing about it that causes tragedy to unfold and watch as at least one hero turns evil while dozens more die gruesomely. That’s all here in Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Crisis on Infinite Earths, but if you’re looking for a ground-shaking story like the original Crisis you best look elsewhere. The big change this time is that it was the Justice League, not the JSA, that died during the original COIE, leaving a grab bag of old JSA members and younger heroes to fight off Surtur (and yes all I could think about was the opening to Thor: Ragnarok). The book has a bit of fun with the character interpretations (at least if you know the JSA characters, god help you if you don’t!), but Mike Perkins’ art makes it impossible to decipher what’s happening during the two big fights. We also get the big character shift, but it comes right at the end and unlike better installments from the Dark Multiverse, we don’t get to see much of the aftereffects of said character’s big decision. It’s a letdown. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 TEEN TITANS: ENDLESS WINTER SPECIAL #1 After being subjected to a fate worse than the deadliest of supervillain—spending the night babysitting—the Teen Titans manage to head out into the frigid city to battle the behemoth beasts terrorizing the city, only to discover a clue that could neutralize the threats once and for all. The book itself never gets much more interesting, nor more disappointing, than its title implies. We get the chemistry and charisma of the beloved Teen Titans, while also witnessing them engage in combat with icy monsters, continuing the narrative that launched across other DC Comics titles while also teasing that the adventure is far from over. The book does little to excite readers, though it also doesn't fall short of expectations; we're left with a fully satisfactory issue that merely kicks the football further down the field for other books to be tasked with resolving. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 BLACK CAT #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Black Cat vs. Knull is about as lopsided a battle as one could imagine. One’s a masterful thief who steals from the best of the best while the other is the void incarnate—they’re not even playing on the same plane of existence. But when mounting a defense for Earth during one of its most perilous moments, everyone still has to do their part. Establishing a story that balances being sensible and preposterous, Black Cat #1 sets up the perfect avenue for the storied burglar to fulfill a key role in "King in Black."-- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA #26 Coates latest tale of Steve Rogers feels like it was ripped from the pages of Mark Gruenwald's legendary run on the character in the best of ways. Joined by artist Leonard Kirk, Coates does a great job of blending the latest events of Steve's life in the Marvel Universe with an action packed rescue attempt for Thunderbolt Ross, hot on the trail of the Red Skull. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 DEADPOOL #9 Deadpool’s newest series has been a delight, and though the merc with a mouth is always hilarious, he’s at his best when he has someone else to bounce off of. Deadpool #9 is a perfect example of this, as the best parts of the issue are when writer Kelly Thompson brings Wade and Elsa Bloodstone together to exchange lighthearted and at times even sweet banter at a frequent clip. What’s here is great, but you’ll wish there was more of it, as most of the issue is Deadpool trading barbs with the Bone Beast Queen. There are some zingers, sure, but it just isn’t as addictive as what happens when Wade is bantering with one of his many citizens of Monster Island (including Jeff) or Bloodstone. The action is impressive visually, however, as artist Gerardo Sandoval and colorist Chris Sotomayor fill every panel with disturbing creatures, creepy teeth, and eye-catching colors as Deadpool slices and dices his way through an army, and that’s before those stellar final few pages. This issue might not hit the previous highs of the series, but it’s still damn entertaining in a number of ways, and you won’t regret giving it your time. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 FANTASTIC FOUR #27 Franklin Richard's losing his powers is one of the best decisions Slott has made with the FF. I know I've said it before but that one action has really changed the dynamic of the family and made for quite a bit of intrigue from issue to issue. It's also great to see the big "Iron Man Suit Joins Superhero Comic" begin and end with the same issue, especially when the resolution has nothing to do with the armor at all. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 THE IMMORTAL HULK #41 Hulk vs. Thing: It’s one of the oldest and most celebrated rivalries in all of superhero comics, so it’s no minor feat to provide a fresh spin on this decades old battle between giants. Yet that’s exactly what The Immortal Hulk #41 does, first by delivering the classic brawl and then upending it through the careful application of empathy. As Hulk hits his lowest state since the series began, it’s Thing who finds him and is ultimately able to see him for who he is across many forms. For the series’ protagonist, this chapter provides some much welcome relief, but it also offers readers a clearer understanding of who Joe Fixit and The Thing really are. In a frank conversation, both men are able to clearly express themselves and provide new context for Hulk’s status applying the wisdom of Thing’s faith. It’s a wonderful conversation that is somehow more impactful than the titanic blows that precede it—one of the best Hulk vs. Thing encounters ever published by Marvel Comics. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 IRON MAN #4 This Iron Man run has prided itself thus far on being a salt-of-the-earth, incredibly personal character study—which makes the events of this issue a welcomed and earned surprise. Without getting into spoilers, this issue puts Tony and Patsy Walker in an unexpected aftermath of the fight in Oklahoma, one that isn’t afraid to get moody and genuinely weird. This issue definitely doesn’t pull any punches, with Christopher Cantwell’s narrative blending together exchanges of dialogue and heart-racing moments with stunning and profound ease. Cafu’s art keeps things grounded even as things get more fantastical, and Frank D’Armata’s color work gives it an even more immersive feel. This issue might not sit perfectly with every single reader, but it proves just how stunning and surprising this run can be. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 KING IN BLACK: THE IMMORTAL HULK #1 There is nary a human to be seen in the streets of New York City on Christmas Eve as symbiotes run wild, but Aaron Kuder and Al Ewing deliver one of the most humane superhero comics of 2020 in an issue populated by “monsters.” This silent experience relies on Kuder’s masterful characters and expressions as both the childlike Hulk and Joe Fixit move through a sweeping range of emotions. These veer from the immediate excitement of facing alien monsters to the much more difficult traumas of a childhood without a single merry Christmas. Words cannot suffice, but these images summon the story beautifully. While the plot is simply described, the level of detail and careful consideration for each step of the journey demands multiple readings. The emotional arc this story details is complex and the ideas available for readers to consider are plentiful—whether that means contemplating the role of a guardian or simply enjoying a Die Hard homage. This interlude from The Immortal Hulk offers its protagonists and readers alike a welcome reprieve and a strong sense of hope even as darkness crowds out the skies. It’s a wonderful gift for readers just in time for the holidays. May we all get the Christmas we deserve. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5 THE MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL #17 While engaged in an ongoing war against authoritarianism, Kamala Khan decides to go ahead and tackle capitalism while she's at it. Just another reason that Ms. Marvel and Saladin Ahmed are a match made in heaven, and perhaps the most important storytelling duo in all of Marvel. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) NEW MUTANTS #14 During the "Dawn of X" era, New Mutants was the most aimless book in the X-Men line, never having its peers' clear mission or purpose. At best, it carried the nebulous identity of being the book about the young ones. As "Reign of X" begins, new writer Vita Ayala turns that listlessness into a plot point with senior members of Krakoa's youth community petitioning the Quiet Council to pay more attention to the negative effect this lack of focus is having on the nation's children. Ayala chooses to tell us this information rather than show us, utilizing one of the line's signature infographic pages. They communicate the situation further with the way they write these young characters, full of energy and camaraderie and an edge of directionless angst. The issue's title is "Synergy," serving as a double reference both to the young mutants learning how to combine their powers affectively and to the origin of the Shadow King, a powerful mutant whom readers discover might be more than that alone. Rod Reis returns on art, and his style fits the story well, all thicks lines and awkward edges. Reis's style is distinct and expressive, sometimes sacrificing detail and grounding in favor of style, but certainly more memorable than a more technically exact house style artist. It's reminiscent of classic New Mutants artist Bill Sienkiewicz, which seems appropriate given Shadow King's presence and how it adds a slight tinge of horror to the book. Ayala also finds moments to speak to some big picture questions about Krakoa, including Krakoa's apparently "no clones" policy and what if means for characters like Scout and Evan Sabahnur. Putting this question in young mutants' hands seems like a creative way to explore youth's insecurities and how they manifest in the new mutant utopia. This issue is a strong start for Ayala and Reis and a great jumping-on point for anyone enjoying this era of X-Men that isn't already aboard the series. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 SAVAGE AVENGERS #16 As one arc closes, another opens, and here it's pretty evident Savage Avengers has never been better. Pat Zircher's work here is exemplary, exactly what you could want from a massive set-piece involving the roughest Avengers and a talking dragon. Duggan's dialogue here has the echoes of yesteryear, helping set a tone that pays homage to the stories of the past all while helping set itself apart from any other typical cape books available today. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #8 A journey to confront the Eye of Webbish Bog forces Vader to confront his deepest, darkest memories, only to leave him with more questions than answers, all while Ochi of Bestoon continues to track him down. The reader is treated to an experience as overwhelming and chaotic as Vader himself, with the issue jumping to various points in time from Anakin's personal history, all while he fends off threats in his reality, making for a somewhat disorienting experience. With the Webbish Bog having been teased for the past year, with the creature originally slated to appear in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the reader is still left bewildered by its significance, but a key reveal in the final pages does shed some important light on the overall arc of the Skywalker Saga, which also comes with the tease of an intense showdown between Vader and Ochi. Whether the book will make good on the promise of such a battle is yet to be seen, but it leaves us excited at such a possibility. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK #2 Symbiote Spider-Man: King In Black isn't the best comic ever, but it's actually surprisingly fun considering the stakes and the story, and is also perhaps more entertaining than the actual King in Black comic more broadly. The issue sees Spider-Man and the Black Knight try to figure out what they're dealing with with the shadow figures that have taken over Ned Leeds and while they seem to get a bit of an assist when an unexpected ally shows up, the whole book takes a turn that feels unexpected. In a very real sense, the sudden twist is very reminiscent of the twist in Symbiote Spider-Man: Alien Reality (which should come as no surprise since they're both written by Peter David) but it's a good bit of story. There's plenty of action, the story hums right along, and there's even a bit of a cliffhanger. Solid book. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 TASKMASTER #2 Taskmaster does almost a complete 180 from the character’s comical, joyriding debut in the series’ first issue. He’s still got jokes in the face of danger, but the lows he’s brought to stress the danger of his mercenary work that’s normally covered with quips and resourcefulness. This version of Taskmaster is a grisly one with some haunting scenes from the heat of battle that show a primal desire to live and to be seen. It’s hard to imagine Taskmaster at a lower point than the aftermath of his Hyperion fight, but if there’s anything that remained unbruised afterwards, it’s his confidence and resolve. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 WOLVERINE: RED, WHITE, & BLOOD #2 Wolverine: Black, White, & Blood is an incredible anthology and this second issue is just more of that. This issue leans into showing more than just the animal that Wolverine is with three stories that show the charismatic and downright human side of the character. Vita Ayala's "Unfinished Business" is easily the best of the trio, though "Seeing Red" by Saladin Ahmed is also sharp and almost gracefully done. Chris Claremont's "Do We Die Today" is a little bit more complicated a bit tangled at times, but gives us an almost Bond-like Wolverine. The three stories are just perfect together, and while they don't necessarily connect beyond the general theme, there is a flow to this book—one helped along with some really great lettering from Clayton Cowles. Very easily, Wolverine: Black, White, and & Blood is one of the best comics this week. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 X-FORCE #15 X-Force is back after a detour through “X of Swords” and it’s as good as ever. Beast’s descent into further moral decay isn’t slowed in the slightest by recent mistakes, but they do recruit an X-Man with an actual heart. The spycraft on display in Beast’s plan is intriguing and well conceived, which makes it a pleasure to watch his plans unfold, no matter how objectionable they might be. The slow roll of battles with Russian agents and vampires is paired with a more immediate threat threaded throughout the issue with a truly horrifying build. However, using animal suffering without animal agency as a vehicle to evoke quick emotional responses is still cheap and creators this talented should move past using those sorts of stunts. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 BARBALIEN: RED PLANET #2 Set in a world of massive tales and interdimensional stories—see Colonel Weird: Cosmagog, as an example—Red Planet is a deeply personal read that makes the Black Hammer world better with each passing panel. This book doesn't need the action or explosions, it doesn't need to kaiju vs. mecha-kaiju story. It's an intense character study of Black Hammer's Barbalien, a queer alien just trying to make his way around Spiral City. For every moment that warms your heart, there's another that twists your gut into knots. A moment of charm quick dashed by a knife jabbing into your side. Then when you finally close the back cover, you'll realize the comics world is better for having this story a part of it. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BIG GIRLS #5 Jason Howard’s series continues to remain steady in terms of quality of art and narrative intrigue. As with the prior issue, Big Girls #5 utilizes double splash pages to great effect, quickly becoming one of Howard’s greatest strengths as a storyteller. Big Girls remains a unique series that so far can only live on the pages of a comic as it has Howard’s voice on it at every turn, which is what makes it one of my favorite books to read every month. If I could boil my feelings down to just three words they’d be pretty simple, read this comic. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 COMMANDERS IN CRISIS #3 Commanders in Crisis is an interesting beast—just when you think you know what tone it’s going for, its plot or visuals zigzags into something else entirely. This far into the twelve-issue run, it’s genuinely unclear if that’s a good or bad thing, as there’s something both engrossing and baffling about reading this particular issue. Every new detail revealed in this issue—whether about the mysterious John Doe or other undercooked characters—raises more questions than answers. The art also doesn't help, with a style that increasingly ranges from endearing and authentic to almost cartoony and cheesecake. The idea of starting an event series in an entirely new universe is undoubtedly compelling, and the issue does just enough to keep readers wanting more, but it still remains to be seen if Commanders in Crisis will succeed at its lofty ambitions. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 2 out of 5 CONCRETE JUNGLE #3 Though previous issues have been deeply unpleasant in characterization, and frankly issue #3 treads that ground as well, the series does finally land on better footing than predecessors. Allen’s script feels pretty paint-by-numbers in its general execution, though there are enough surprises for it to be a good read, but the art and world brought to life by artist Karl Mostert and colorist Warnia Sahadewa is what makes it stand out. A pimp and his gang face off against a corrupt cop is trite on its own, but when some of them are robots or otherworldly creatures it’s at least a little more unique. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 CYBERPUNK 2077: TRAUMA TEAM #4 Right in time for Cyberpunk 2077's long-awaited game, the saga of Trauma Team comes to a close with an ambiguous ending that holds the high standard of the mini-series so far. Trauma Team perfectly was able to tell a captivating story while capturing the world of Cyberpunk, and is definitely worth your time, whether you plan on playing the game or not. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 DECORUM #6 Decorum has largely defied standard narrative tropes up to this point as it balances the familiar elements of a mentor-mentee relationship with abstract extraterrestrial birth cycles, but the connection between the two snaps into focus in Decorum #6. There’s some comfort to be found as multiple character relationships take on more familiar dimensions with an abundance of competition and revenge. Yet the direct structure and the familiar steps it takes removes some of the allure from earlier issues as readers fell into a profoundly alien galaxy. Even the most recognizable arrangements are given a new sheen in Mike Huddleston’s eye. Each moment of import is enhanced with stark contrasts and bold forms. Decorum, even in the form of space opera, remains a thrill to experience. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 FIREFLY #24 Firefly #24, the penultimate chapter of the "Blue Sun Rising" story, is mostly devoid of the commentary on policing that writer Greg Pak infused the back half of the story with, opting to focus more squarely on the characters and the climactic heist at hand. Luckily, Pak is a talented character writer who delivers perfect voices for the Serenity crew, adding a few new faces that feel right at home. Things get a little shakier when it comes to the heist. That's in part because the issue again employs the clashing styles of Lalit Kumar Sharma and Daniel Bayliss. Both have their strengths, but the two do not blend. The storytelling is also murky, with Mal's mother appearing to work at cross purposes to her son, though the reasons why don't land, rendering it a meaningless complication. For the most part, the issue hangs together on the strength of Pak's dialogue and enjoyable, if not coherent, artwork. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 HEAD LOPPER #14 Head Lopper #14 delivers both a classic D&D-style quest and an extension of its own, more eclectic mythology in an issue that delivers two of the series best action sequences to date; that’s really saying something for anyone familiar with MacLean’s work on Head Lopper, too. There’s a self-awareness to the story as it weaves between the eponymous hero’s mysterious past and a creature feature showdown that is entirely focused on the visceral thrills of battle. Both halves of this equation are excellent and bound to thrill fans of sword and sorcery comics. Perhaps the most impressive feat is MacLean’s ability to make a throwdown with Medusa feel fresh, playing off his idiosyncratic adventuring party’s dynamics and abilities to arrive at its own “solution” for the monster. As tension is slowly ratcheted up around this quest narrative, there’s plenty of excitement to keep the plot from ever seeming dry. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 LOCKE & KEY: IN PALE BATTALIONS GO #3 And so this tragic tale of Keyhouse's past comes to a close, delivering quite the punch for long time followers of the franchise while also acting as a fantastic "one and done" for new fans. Hill and Rodriguez knock it out of the park once again here, and manage to show just how terrifying the keys of Keyhouse can be in both the right and wrong hands. A near perfect mini series. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 5 out of 5 MEGA MAN: FULLY CHARGED #5 This book continues to dial up the action with each and every issue. The problem with that is that the action is still so muddled and difficult to follow. From one frame to the next, in any of the fights throughout this series, there's just no telling how the characters got to a given point or what they're actively doing. When the entire issue is just one big battle with a little dialogue about daddy issues sprinkled on top, it makes for an enormous mess. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 1 out of 5 MISKATONIC #2 Miskatonic #2 is filled with a treasure trove of Lovecraft Easter eggs, bouncing from story to story in an attempt to show a unified Cthulhu mythos. While Agents Keller and Malone are trying to investigate the strange happenings in Arkham and its surroundings, the two seem very haphazard and lackadaisical in their research. The main weakness of the comic is that it's too caught up in living in Lovecraft's world to try to tell a coherent story, and what we are left with is a dull, unimaginative mess. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 2 out of 5 ONCE AND FUTURE #14 Once & Future #14 features everything you’ve thrown to love about the series in one place, combining brutal action, razor-sharp wit, and layered storytelling that gets the whole cast in the mix. Writer Kieron Gillen continues to evolve Rose as an individual and her role on the team without sacrificing the work that’s gone into growing and changing Duncan and Gran’s hilarious but complicated family dynamic. It’s those small but meaningful touches that ground all of the fantastical elements (like giant Green Knights beheading folks for instance), and moments both large and small look amazing in the talented hands of artist Dan Mora and colorist Tamra Bonvillain. All that said, it’s really one particular sequence between Gran and a young man waiting for death that really leaves the most memorable impression, a sequence that showcases a practical but still compassionate tenderness that left me floored. Once & Future continues to be one of the best comics around, and that isn’t likely to change anytime soon. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #3 POST AMERICANA #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Steve Skroce’s last work at the publisher—We Stand On Guard with writer Brian K. Vaughan—approached the post-apocalypse sub-genre as the American military overreached in conquering Canada. However, Post Americana #1, the newest installment in after-the-fall, creator-owned comics fare, isn’t much concerned with the whys and wherefores of a desolate American landscape, instead it’s focused on the fun to be found in a world with no boundaries and an abundance of violence. Skroce channels the ultraviolent appearances and grungy future tech that made even the darkest chapters of We Stand On Guard a thrill to read and unleashes them in a torrent of nightmare sequences most effectively described as “fun.” -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 POWER RANGERS #2 Power Rangers shattered expectations with its first issue, and issue #2 continues to shake things up in ways you never seem to expect. Writer Ryan Parrott delightfully shakes up the team dynamics with a conniving Drakkon, and Jason’s style of leadership and the moments of conflict it creates with Xi are immensely compelling, even at this early stage. We even get a new threat introduced that’s already managed to hook our interest, and a large part of that credit goes to artist Francesco Mortarino and colorist Raul Angulo, who inject them with a sense of mystery and lethality that some Ranger villains fail to possess, though the Rangers look just as stylish when it’s time for battle. Also, giant space cats rule, but you already knew that. Power Rangers brings fresh energy to the iconic franchise, and if you give it a chance it will likely hook you too. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 RAI #10 The first volume of Dan Abnett and Juan Jose Ryp’s killer relaunch of Rai comes to a conclusion with this fantastic action-packed issue. Abnett’s narrative takes interesting turns as he waves even more of the larger Valiant universe into his web, but Ryp’s work in the extensive action sequences are what really make this one sing. For the first time since the relaunch Ryp is joined by a secondary artist as well, Beni Lobel, whose work fits in mostly seamlessly with just a hint of standout. In the end it’s a great end point for this one and I’ll be eager to see what happens next, the best you can ask for with a monthly book. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SAM AND HIS TALKING GUN #1 The latest addition to Scout Comics’ publishing line, Sam and His Talking Gun teeters between being unconventional and slightly unremarkable. This first issue sets up the titular characters, but has an approach to its storytelling and worldbuilding that will either come across as inventive or disjointed. Lee Ferguson’s art is really the highlight here, with a lengthy number of action sequences that come across as a mix of Fincher and Tarantino. Sam and His Talking Gun definitely isn’t the most splashy or compelling new series out this week, but it undoubtedly has promise. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 SAVAGE DRAGON #255 Savage Dragon #255 feels like simultaneously one of the most status-quo-rocking issues in a long time and also the most prototypically Savage Dragon the book has been since the old man died. The pacing is breakneck and there are a few transitions that provide the kind of shocks usually reserved for horror movies—including one or two that are just as gory as that implies. With rapidly changing status quos for just about everybody in the book, this week's issue is a must-read, even if only from a narrative perspective, but it's also one of the most kinetic and exciting we've seen in a while, artistically. Coming on the heels of last month's fight-fight-fight issue, that's a hell of a thing to say. -- Russ Burlingame Rating: 5 out of 5 SECOND COMING: ONLY BEGOTTEN SON #1 If I had my way I'd simply write the following as my review: "Second Coming Only Begotten Son #1 is flat-out great." However, my editor is going to require a few more words than that. What makes this issue so good is the way it takes a familiar concept—a Superman-style hero with origin to boot—and gives it a modern spin as we get a glimpse into the last moments of the Planet Zircona and how Sunstar came to Earth. That origin is full of razor-sharp wit as it holds up a mirror to our own contemporary society. Mark Russell pulls no punches with his social commentary, but does it in a way that doesn't feel like you're being beaten up by it. It is, in a word, fantastic. Everything else—the art and the really well-done colors—it's all extra in the best way possible. There's a line in the issue "in the end everything is paid for with time" that is just exactly the sort of thing we need to be reminded of, and as time goes, reading this issue makes for time well spent. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext