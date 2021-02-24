Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 2/24/2021

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Valiant, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Generations: Forged #1, The Magnificent Ms. Marvel #18, and Stray Dogs #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1 BATMAN: BLACK AND WHITE #3 While the reputation and myth of the Dark Knight have definitely been at the forefront of Batman: Black and White thus far, this issue takes a decidedly darker—but still compelling—approach to that idea. John Ridley and Olivier Coipel’s “The Cavalry” shares a new adventure for Future State’s Batman Tim Fox, bringing a politically-relevant and action-packed story. Bilquis Evely’s “A Kingdom of Thrones” takes a decidedly more cerebral approach, with a dense but breathtaking genre-inspired take on Batman’s entire ordeal. Bengal’s “I Am the Bat” also takes a compelling and unexpected perspective to the idea of Batman, in a story that’s very well-executed but will arguably require a second look to fully appreciate. Tim Seeley and Kelley Jones’ “Unquiet Knight” takes a mystical and moody look at Batman’s legacy, and is full of moments and character interactions that are surprisingly delightful. And rounding things out is Nick Dragotta's “Legacy”—arguably the weirdest story of the bunch, but in a way that definitely leaves an impact. Even if some stories might not pack as much of a punch as others, the level of storytelling and genuine craft on display here remains something truly special. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS: HARELY QUINN #5 Batman: White Knight Presents: Harley Quinn #5 is such a whirlwind of emotions, but it’s a rollercoaster ride I wouldn’t trade for anything. The focus shifts from the villains back to Harley, her children, and Bruce, and it’s this delightful mix that makes this series such a stellar read month in and month out. Writer Katana Collins knows when to make way for a cameo, but this book shines through its personality and dialogue. The banter between Harley and Duke, Harley and Joker, and even Bruce and Bullock all stand out as shining moments, and when it’s time for a gut punch, Collins knows how to deliver that too, and Matteo Scalera and Dave Stewart’s artwork only heightens the impact, though the artwork overall is sensational throughout. I can’t compliment this series enough, and it seems to only be getting better. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: AQUAMAN #2 Two of my favorite DC characters are Aquaman and Mera, and if you told me that in 2021 I would be perfectly fine with neither as the lead in an Aquaman comic, I would’ve told you to take it easy on the wine. Somehow that’s happened though, as writer Brandon Thomas, artist Daniel Sampere, and colorist Adriano Lucas have combined to deliver an inspired and wholly unique take on the Aquaman mythos, and all I want is to follow Andy and Jackson on their next grand adventure. Andy’s battle for survival is a lovely mix of tension, stakes, action, and unexpected humor, with a simmering conflict underneath regarding the nature of her abilities that plays out in an organic and true compelling way. You can’t help but celebrate at their long-awaited reunion, though it’s worth noting how impressive that achievement is when “long-awaited” somehow only happened over two issues. Somehow it still feels satisfying, though if we don’t get more of Andy and Jackson moving forward, that will be an absolute crime. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: BATMAN/SUPERMAN #2 Gene Luen Yang’s Batman/Superman team up has a messy landing on the way down, but gets points for being a uniquely weird story featuring the two characters. Being only two issues it’s forced to wrap-up quicker than other Future State titles but the execution doesn’t quite connect in many of the messier details, in fact it doesn’t make much sense. The issue wins with the art, pencils and inks by Ben Oliver & Stephen Segovia and colors by Arif Priano, who make Yang’s insane ideas look cool throughout. Giant, insane monsters and mutants abound, so if his run on the ongoing series will be this bananas it will be worth looking at. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: DARK DETECTIVE #4 The final issue of Future State: Dark Detective does exactly what the last issue of a story should do in that it resolves the major beats ofthe story while offering a beginning to something more. But what makes Dark Detective #4 go beyond what a comic book should do and makes it truly good is that even going into the last issue, Mariko Tamaki never loses her thread, pulse and understanding of both Bruce Wayne and Batman that has driven the story in the four-issue series. There is a lot of payoff in this issue. Bruce solves what's going on with the Magistrate and puts into motion a plan to stop their brutal grasp on Gotham while, at the same time, having Bruce transform back into Batman, albeit a different one. By the end of the issue, Tamaki's Bruce/Batman finally has an understanding about how the mission works in a way that he didn't before this event. There is no end, just endings. The art and color of this issue, like its predecessors, is fantastic, a beautiful take on the cyberpunk aesthetic without pushing things too far into the future. While the story does feel like it moves a little fast and there's a sense of wanting more, it's a solid issue of a truly great Batman story. I can't wait to see what happens next when Tamaki and Mora take over Detective Comics next month. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2 (Photo: DC Entertainment) FUTURE STATE: LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #2 No series better embraced the potential of "Future State" than DC Comics' most future-flung franchise: Legion of Super-Heroes. The second half of this story builds upon the wildly different status quo established in its first issue and manages to weave its many disparate pieces together into a conclusion that is thrilling on its own, but also a grand statement on what the Legion is all about. The plot twists revealed here are quickly exposed—developing a theme of societal conflict with youth combatting the selfish decisions of their elders with obvious connections to the current climate crisis. It is all presented with a wondrous appeal by Riley Rossmo who deploys some of the most innovative and invigorating layouts of his career. This bizarre, further future collection of heroes was unlike anything readers were expecting, but they still summon the same threads of hope and camaraderie that have inspired decades of past Legion fans, so all I have left to say is, "Long live the Legion!" -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: SUICIDE SQUAD #2 Both stories featured in Future State: Suicide Squad read as plots devised to deliver their endings. The Suicide Squad tale manages to present two of the most extreme (and contradictory) takes on Amanda Waller in modern DC Comics. Decisions and deaths in this story are made so quickly that the purpose behind them is rarely evident or satisfying, and the action itself is often a mess. Black Adam's tale offers some high points in a narrative that is anything but satisfying. A collection of spreads and hyperactive action sequences read like the best pages from a DC Comics' crisis event, but the end results and constant explanations of how readers got there make the affair more tedious than it appears during its highlights. The entirety of Future State: Suicide Squad is quite a mess and while these two plots may be setting up something better in the future, they can't stand on their own storytelling legs. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN: HOUSE OF EL #1 New Superman writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson once again proves that his taking over the two main books for the Man of Steel was a tremendous decision on the part of DC Comics, delivering one of the best epilogues to the entire legacy of the character that's been printed. Following in the footsteps of his tremendous Superman: Worlds of War, Johnson has penned a love letter to Kal-El that reckons with his entire history while cementing his place as a cornerstone of the DCU (and our own U!). Artist Scott Godlewski gets the chance to really flex his muscles in this story which features countless different Els and enemies, a triumph of a comic. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN VS. IMPERIOUS LEX #2 Mark Russell and Steve Pugh delivered a solid first issue of Future State: Superman vs. Imperious Lex #1 with a story that was rich with satire and at times so spot on it was uncomfortable. Now, in Future State: Superman vs. Imperious Lex #2 they're doing it again, with that satire even more razor sharp. In a very real sense, this issue feels less like a story and more like looking into a strange mirror of our own reality, with Lex very familiar as an authoritarian figure, complete with hyper devoted followers willing to look beyond some horrifying things to praise their leader. There's a lot of solid character work here, too, with Russell doing a great job with the Lois and Clark dynamic. There are also robots, one of which is made so human in terms of character it's hard not to like it despite it's faith in Lex. The art, as Pugh's work always is, is great as well. This is a book that's fun to read even when uncomfortable and is very much of the moment in a way that feels timeless. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 GENERATIONS: FORGED #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Even at its most disjointed, there's a surprising amount to celebrate within Generations: Forged. The one-shot is an unabashed send-up to the DC crossovers of decades past—and while it doesn't quite have the modern-day significance or nuance that it might, it is clearly an ambitious and admirable collaboration among more than a dozen different creators. Admittedly, Generations: Forged won't be for every stripe of DC Comics fan. It feels like it's on a completely different wavelength from much of the publisher's recent, trailblazing storytelling, but it still proves to be an enjoyable journey. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #60 The Amazing Spider-Man dives into the theatrics this week as Peter finds an outlet for his post-traumatic stress. A little love and push from MJ remind the hero of his biggest mission, but Peter cannot shake the feeling of failure no matter where he goes. And when things get complicated for MJ and Doctor Strange, readers will buckle in because Peter still has a lot of work left to do. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 BLACK CAT #3 Sometimes event tie-ins work, and sometimes they don't. Believe it or not, giving Felicia Hardy the most powerful magics in the universe works—and it works damn good, at that. "King in Black" is an event large and consequential enough to allow its tie-in titles to breathe within their own stories, and that's making this one particularly attractive. On paper, a team-up between Black Cat, Dr. Strange, and Bats the talking dog isn't necessarily a match made in heaven. Here in practice, its execution is flawless. In Black Cat #3, MacKay and company balance things really well—there's a sense of dread and seriousness throughout that's easily counter-balanced with Hardy's signature sense of humor. At no point does either "mood" overtake the other too much and this issue is better for that. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 BLACK PANTHER #23 Coates and Acuña return to the pages of Black Panther to conclude their Wakandan space odyssey. Issue #23 makes quick work of reintroducing readers to the premise and stakes of the series—at least as quick of work as one can make of time traveling, space-faring empires rooted in mind control. It’s focused on arriving at the climactic battle and stages that conflict well by issue’s end. There are some odd choices, like the inclusion of every Black Marvel superhero under the national banner of Wakanda given the many nations from which they come, but the panels of T’Challa’s assembled army of superheroes still look great. What comes next appears to be exciting and based on the pages actually completed by Acuña Black Panther #24 will be nothing short of stunning. For now readers can receive reminders as to what was happening before a long, unplanned hiatus and prepare for the finale to Coates’ run. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL #26 Captain Marvel’s "The New World" has introduced us to so many wonderful future characters, and the conclusion is as thrilling as you hoped it would be. Writer Kelly Thompson excels at weaving together witty banter and big action, and artist Lee Garbett and colorist Antonio Fabela know how to make it all leap off the page in stunning fashion. Carol’s rarely looked this cool, and if this team would create a Brigid solo series I’d be a happy camper. In fact, that’s probably the most disappointing aspect of this otherwise satisfying conclusion. Thompson has not just created a disposable alternate reality or future here, but a genuinely compelling world full of characters I want to see more of, though that’s what makes Carol returning to her world feel meaningful, and the ripple effects will be significant. "The New World" definitely made a big impression, and while I’m sad to leave, it was more than worth the price of admission. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL: MARVELS SNAPSHOTS #1 Sometimes the message is still worthwhile despite somewhat clumsy execution, and that happens to the case for Captain Marvel: Marvels Snapshots. Writer Mark Waid introduces us to a young girl named Jenni, who is struggling with what her mother and society expect her to fall in line with as well as figuring out who she wants to be deep down. The exchange between her and her mother spotlights the generation gap quite effectively, though when it comes to the exchanges between Jenni and Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel, those conventions aren’t quite as nuanced or effective. The intent is clear, and there are aspects to each of their conversations that work well, but more often than not it felt like the characters were talking at her and not truly with her if that makes sense. On the visuals side, Claire Roe’s style felt natural during the early parts of the story but didn’t feel cohesive with the action-heavy pages. Despite those issues, the message is a great one, and some fans might still get a lot out of it. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 2.5 out of 5 KING IN BLACK: NAMOR #4 The tragic turns found in King in Black: Namor #3 don’t return to the bright mood of earlier installments, but issue #4 does stage the dark battle against the Black Tide in a clearer fashion upon this outing. They are framed like Xerxes' army in 300 prepared to obliterate all who stand in their way, which makes the race of three survivors to outpace them even more exciting. Action sequences are still brutal with an abundance of death on display, but there is some glimmer of hope that prevents it from becoming crushing. The surprise return of one character and an excellent cliffhanger manage to both strike a connection to the present events of "King in Black" and stage the finale of this series well. As both a tie-in and Namor story, King in Black: Namor has succeeded and it appears ready to stick the landing in the forthcoming issue #5. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2 KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES #3 The penultimate issue of King in Black: Return of the Valkyries will make you realize just how attached you can be to its cast if you hadn't realized that already. A driving theme of the "King in Black" storyline is how dismal things are for the heroes—the untouchables—and that still applies to the Valkyries and their lot as well. The bleakness of the empty space used in the area between the living and the dead and the Knull-influenced human world weigh heavier than usual in this issue. Regardless of where the story concludes in the next issue, one takeaway from this chapter is that Hildegarde deserves her own series more than most others. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX #2 Issue #2 of Maestro: War and Pax is very much laying the groundwork for what's to come next. Plans to end Maestro's reign of terror have been set in motion by The Pantheon, but an uneasy alliance with Doctor Doom has made that plan all the more interesting. Doom's injection into the series brings with it many questions, mostly because the iconic villain seems to be playing chess while all other parties are playing checkers. There are a lot of moving parts in this book even though it's not nearly as action-packed as what we saw last time around. Even though not a lot happens in this issue. I'm very much intrigued by the direction in which things are heading. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL #18 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] It's sad to see this The Magnificent Ms. Marvel end. It has truly been one of the best books Marvel has produced during its run. But this ending is as perfect as the writer and character partnership that built it. Both Kamala and Ahmed will continue doing wonderful things in the future, and it's been an honor to experience the magnificence they've been able to achieve together. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 5 out of 5 MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY #1 Marvel's Voices: Legacy is the comic book publisher's way of celebrating Black History Month this year. The comic features seven brief stories from a number of different writers and artists with each focusing on black heroes from Marvel. The tales include everything from Miles Morales finding confidence in his identity, to Monica Rambeau going on a shopping trip with her mother, Thor, and She-Hulk. The stories here aren't meant to be groundbreaking, necessarily, but they are supposed to shed new light on some characters that we may not see all that frequently. And to that end, it serves as not only a great read, but a fantastic way to celebrate this month-long observance. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4 out of 5 NEW MUTANTS #16 Teenagers often put themselves in dangerous situations while looking for thrills. Why should mutant teenagers be any different? With immortality within grasp, it only makes sense that the teenagers would test their courage by venturing into the one place where death might be permanent, and Vita Ayala captures the spirit of that well in this issue. They also use Cosmar and the other mutants as a strong example of how being let down by those with your best interests at heart can leave you open for manipulation on the part of those who don't. Rod Reis provides more beautiful, lush, moody artwork, again stripping away all of that and resorting to starkness when the emotional moment calls for it. Another all-around stellar issue from the New Mutants team. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK #4 If you aren't caught up on Symbiote Spider-Man: King in Black, this week's Symbiote Spider-Man: King in Black #4 probably won't make a ton of sense but it is a banger of an action issue. From pretty much cover to cover, the issue is all action and it's a delight to behold. Greg Land's pencils and Jay Leisten's inks as paired with Frank D'Armata's colors are just so good here and it isn't action for action's sake. The heroes—end up in a fight not only with one of Knull's representatives but some trolls on Knowhere as they try to get back the Ebony Blade. Yes, it's as bonkers as it sounds, but things also come together story-wise with some great quips, fast conversations, and just a lot of high energy. It's a good issue. Maybe not a classic, but a heck of a ride and maybe the most fun this tie-in. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) U.S.AGENT #3 American Zealot continues its upward climb with issue #3 and there are still a few things weighing down what could otherwise be another great series. Christopher Priest pulls off an outstanding scene with this issue—an extended and viscerally violent fight between the new U.S.Agent and Battlestar where each man verbalizes powerful arguments over racism in modern America. But the drastic sudden drops in the book's art and choppy dialogue will have you re-reading pages just to try and follow along. Plus that twist at the end… there's going to be a lot of heavy-lifting in order for that to work. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 THE UNION #3 The Union is finally beginning to appear like the series that was originally promised with the "King in Black" nonsense out of the way. This issue sees the team begin to reform after the loss of Britannia with the introduction of Bulldog—who provides some much needed levity—alongside an improved spotlight on the other new characters. Snakes receives the best moment of the issue by far in a plot that is gearing up in fits and starts. The hook of this series (beyond chuckling at Snakes continued existence) remains unclear, but as characters are given the space to define themselves it's clear there is a real opportunity embedded in Great Britain's newest superhero team. The only question is whether The Union can seize that opportunity after a titanic mistart. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 WARHAMMER 40,000: MARNEUS CALGAR #5 I began Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar as a neophyte to the world of this popular tabletop game and its' truly intimidating mythology and this comic left me enraptured by a galaxy of chaos and bloodshed. Marneus' origin comes full circle in a final chapter that calls back to the earliest stages of his life in moments of irony and completion. Even when the plotting seems pat, the action on the page is too satisfying to be ignored. Monstrous megaliths dominate some of the most imposing splash pages ever drawn by Jacen Burrows and the more focused action in the tunnels of Marneus' youth is unbelievably tense. Even with no sense of hope or improvement, the final few moments evoke a sense of celebration alongside the dawning horror hinted at even as triumph dawns. Taken as a blockbuster, Marneus Calgar is an unbeatable roller coaster and when read more carefully it becomes a grim reckoning with the ever-churning wheels of warfare. It is simultaneously a perfect introduction to Warhammer 40,000 and a potent tale all to itself. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 WOLVERINE #10 The latest issue of Wolverine serves as Maverick's re-introduction back to Wolverine's world. The two share a common past but aren't particularly close. But there is a kinship there, and we see the two of them try to get reacquainted after Wolverine rescues Maverick from being auctioned off to the highest bidder. There's a bit of general intrigue at play with whose side Maverick is on, along with the CIA's poking into Krakoa's business. But otherwise, this is pretty standard and unimpressive stuff. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 X-MEN #18 X-Men #18 is something of a dichotomy. On one hand, it feels slight, surprisingly over when it only seemed to be beginning. On the other, the ramifications are potentially massive and long-ranging. Are mutants evolving faster? What is to become of the Vault and those within? As the payoff to one of Hickman's long-gestating plots, it's hard to not want more despite the significance of what is already there. Whether the plot points are enough to sate the hungry X-Men fan, Mahmud Asrar's slick visuals should satisfy with his depiction of this otherworldly locale, these mutant's unusual powers, and the battle within. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 BAD KARMA #4 The stakes continue to climb in Bad Karma and this is clearly a story with little in the way of happy endings, despite the clear love and affection that binds its core cast of characters together. Their story takes a step out of the frying pan and into the fire with an escape attempt presented in the wake of a much-needed introduction to Carter and his family—those placed in harm’s way by the actions of military operators. The subsequent action sequence is a taut affair that accompanies gusto with consequences. Each turn of the page draws some terrible misstep closer, like watching twine unfurl above the Sword of Damocles. It’s a striking cliffhanger and one that left me yearning to continue. However long the wait for Bad Karma #5 may be, at least there is an excellent Ennis in-joke to be shared from this issue in the meanwhile. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 BLOODSHOT #11 Bloodshot is diving head-first into recent politics with its latest arc, and while it doesn’t name names (opting instead to sprint right up to the line and stop at the last second) you can find out pretty quickly who is supporting the latest attempt to turn people into zombies via nanite mind control. It’s all still as goofy and ultraviolent as usual otherwise. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER: FAITH #1 Faith Lehane, the Slayer family's black sheep, gets the spotlight in this Buffy the Vampire Slayer one-shot from writer Jeremy Lambert and Eleonora Carlini. The issue fills in the backstory on how Faith wound up in Sunnydale in this rebooted comics timeline. More than in the television series, this story encourages us to sympathize with Faith by telling her story from her point of view. Faith has been neglected, harassed, and abused by those she should be able to trust, including the Watcher's council, who's been drugging her to make her forget her preemptive slayer training. Carlini's expressive, loose artwork fits in well with the tone set by the main Buffy title. She and Lambert get creative using Faith's affection for cinema to visualize her trauma, doing what Buffy does best by overlaying monsters over the mundane. These effectively communicate how the world might look to a child who's learned not to trust those around her, though they can be confusing at times when combined with the issue's nonlinear story jumps. Despite those moments of disorientation, this is a strong introduction to Faith's character. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BY THE HORNS #1 By the Horns is an intriguing new fantasy series by Markisan Naso and Jason Muhr about a monster hunter on a quest for revenge against... unicorns. The series stars Elodie, a woman exiled from her home because of her obsession with killing unicorns, tied to some tragedy in her recent past. Joined by a psychic creature, Elodie continues her monster slaying path to a strange city where not everything is as it appears. By the Horns presents an intriguing fantasy world, a solid story hook, great character designs, and a few big questions that should keep readers invested for a short time. The issue's largest flaw is that it just sort of... ends, although I feel like this was otherwise a great opening issue. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 CRIMSON FLOWER #2 When you read through Crimson Flower, it's apparent as ever as to why Matt Kindt and Keanu Reeves have the working relationship they do. From the first page of the series onward, it's as evident as ever our protagonist here is a Wickian hero. Sure, it might be taboo to compare sequential storytelling to blockbuster films but here, that comparison works to the book's advantage. Kindt's pacing is incredibly consistent throughout, making for an enthralling read—a classic "page turner" in the fullest. Lesniewski's art might be even more fitting here as compared to the debut issue last month. The scenes he crafts in the snowy woods are wonderful sights to behold and fits in perfectly with the non-stop action throughout these 20 pages. Crimson Flower is moving full steam ahead, there's no denying that. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 CROSSOVER #4 Cates really starts to find a more concrete voice as the narrator in this issue, and it absolutely does wonders for the book. After all, most of the additional characters are his creations, so it makes sense for him to essentially be a character himself. It also helps to really flesh out the tone of what Cates is going for with these callbacks to his previous works. If they're just presented as big reveals with no commentary or context, it could feel arrogant. But Cates' narration paints a self-aware picture, letting you in on the joke so you can enjoy it for the adventure that it is. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #6 This issue of The Department of Truth features Elsa Charretier as a guest artist, providing a wholly different feel for a flashback that (allegedly) stretches 1000 years. This issue hints at the presence of the Illuminati and dabbles in some fanciful weirdness involving the creation of Anno Domini and the apparent falsification of Charlemagne. The point of the story (I believe) is that the battle of information dates goes back longer than imagined. It'll be interesting to see if any of this issue's claims tie back into the modern day story, or if this comic will continue to just throw things out into the ether to see

Other Publishers #2 EDGAR ALLEN POE'S SNIFTER OF BLOOD #5 The latest Snifter of Blood installment is highlighted by another Sherlock Holmes story (he’s getting a lot of screen time despite not being Poe’s character, though it continues to be at his expense) and a nautical tale with some great visuals that stretches out a bit too long. It’s still fun if this is your kind of humor. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 FIREFLY #26 Firefly #26 continues the story set in the post-Serenity era, revealing that the last issue's big hook was mostly a bait and switch. Despite that, the story provides high stakes action, and Pious Bak remains a welcome addition to the creative team, bringing pulpy punch to book's visuals. Marcelo Costa's colors manage to make Firefly's normally mundane landscapes into otherworldly interstellar vistas. While the resolution of the previous issue's cliffhanger doesn't live up to the hype, it'll still further invest fans in this new future for the Serenity crew. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 FRANK AT HOME ON THE FARM #2 Frank at Home on the Farm loses some of its shock value in the second issue because of the diminishing effects of repeated nightmares, but its artwork—especially the close-up moments—remains remarkably unsettling. I could’ve done with some quicker development on Frank’s story instead of ending on a cliffhanger, but the story of the doting Sarge and his bedridden wife, Maggie, is a smart way to break up the narrative without being forced to move too quickly. Frank at Home on the Farm still doesn’t have me totally convinced, but there’s something about its slow burn that makes the series feel like it’ll be worth the investment. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 3 out of 5 I BREATHED A BODY #2 The second issue by Thompson and MacDonald is insanely efficient at bombarding you with effective imagery that will make your skin crawl, I just wish that the characters were given as much focus as the killer visuals. While there definitely is a worthy mystery wrapped in this comic series, it needs a shot in the arm to really help it stand out from the pack when it comes to truly compelling horror comics. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 ICE CREAM MAN #23 As much as I relish the experimental nature of Ice Cream Man—striving for a new delivery of its bitter treats in each issue—experiments are unpredictable and issue #23 for all of its interest is largely a failure. The first half of the story builds tension in a masterful manner as it cuts between long pages of prose following an animal attack and splash pages of the moments leading to the aforementioned attack. Yet as the moment draws nearer, it becomes clear that there’s no strategy for releasing (or maintaining) that tension. The story ends with a thud as the eponymous villain in the guise of an animal trainer delivers some banal thoughts on stories following a series of pages that defy visual coherence in depicting the climactic moment. If this were a briefer read that disappointment wouldn’t be so pronounced, but following the slow crawl of text and the briefest glimpses of actual artwork it becomes undeniable. Better luck next time. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 THE KAIJU SCORE #4 The final issue of The Kaiju Score manifests a tale that is as surprising, inventive, and genuinely weird as its predecessors. As the team’s art heist grows direr and direr, the series makes some creative decisions that are exhilarating and delightful. If anything, the biggest strike against this issue is the fact that it is the series' conclusion, satisfyingly wrapping things up in a bow but leaving a lot more room for other stories to be told. The Kaiju Score has proved to be one of the most unabashedly fun comics I’ve read in the past year—and it’ll probably soon be yours as well. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MONSTRESS #32 After such a tense and stunning cliffhanger last issue, Monstress #32 feels a bit slow at the start, with the issue packed with a lot of political posturing across the various factions. But the book takes a surprising turn when Maika and Tuya are left alone and face to face. Marjorie Liu is a master of creating a layered and rich story with unexpected twists, but she knocks it out of the park over the last few pages of this issue with something, while not a total surprise, feels like a bolt of lightning to the whole story. Sana Takeda does some of her best work on this series in this issue as well. Monstress can be a long hike sometimes, but it's issues like this that make it all worthwhile. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #3 NAILBITER RETURNS #10 With this being the final issue of this series, we won't spoil any of its reveals, but it surely ends with some surprising decisions by our main characters that fans likely weren't expecting. Unfortunately, it's hard to say that this ultimate installment of Nailbiter Returns does little to elevate the series, as it leans into the emotional elements of the characters, which were never very compelling to begin with. Many readers were likely drawn to the twisted and unexpected narrative, investing much more in the journey than in the pieces of that narrative tapestry, with this series finale carrying much more weight if you emotionally connect with its characters, which was a daunting task. This isn't to say that this final issue is a complete disappointment, as it does wrap things up rather neatly (with a necessary tease of future series), but it's not nearly as interesting as the path we took to get to the ending of this disturbing maze. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 NUCLEAR FAMILY #1 The initial issue that focuses on a slice of Americana with a deadly twist definitely has all the trappings for an interesting yarn, with the artwork by Tony Shasteen especially nailing the suburban life that is primed to be shattered. It's an interesting hook to be sure and definitely warrants giving the second issue a shot. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 POST AMERICANA #3 Post Americana gives readers a run down of its dystopic history in issue #3 and it certainly exists. There’s nothing about the bubble or wastelands as described that set this vision of a fallen Earth apart from so many others as much of what’s on the page riffs on ideas seen many times before. The only thing to set this approach to such well-trod territory apart is Skroce’s stunning artwork. Visions of the bubble at its start and collages of life during a 24th century downfall—which still reads as odd given how closely the language, politics, and culture of this farflung moment are tied to our own—deliver some truly dazzling pages. It’s not quite enough to recommend future issues in a story that doesn’t provide any noticeable characters or original cliffhangers. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 SAVAGE DRAGON #257 If Savage Dragon #257 has a theme, it's that Erik Larsen's version of Thor, the Norse god of thunder, is much closer to the original mythological roots than his Marvel counterpart—and that means that by contemporary standards, he's a cruel, perverse, bloody-minded lunatic. Setting the stage for next month's North Force-centric issue—that one, with some modifications, will be released in May as Image's Free Comic Book Day book—is the Thor story, as the thunder god, now in possession of two eyes again and fresh off some rape and murder, squares off against the heroes. Some interesting philosophical questions are raised in the other portion of the issue, which seems to be building the longer-term story with Paul Dragon. Overall, if you like Larsen's violent and bombastic fight scenes, you'll probably love this one. The art is great; Larsen often shines in his page layouts when there's some big action to be delivered, and he also spends a couple of pages laying out a snowball fight like a war comic, which is both fun and visually cool. Compared to the recent issues, though, it feels like the plot is kind of thin, as it's clearly building to something big in the next issue. -- Russ Burlingame Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE SCUMBAG #5 They did it—these mad lads finally did it. Five issues in, and they actually give Agent Scumbag even the slightest sliver of likability. Don't get me wrong—Ernie Ray Clementine is still a horrible, no-good dude. He just might not be the worst person on the face of the planet any further. The Scumbag #5 injects much more heart into this story than it has in the past, and the book benefits greatly for that. There's one scene that tugs at your heartstrings as the plot begins to scratch the surface on addiction troubles and Ernie's deeply personal problems. Here, things really start clicking into place in an excellent way. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SKULLDIGGER + SKELETON BOY #6 The long-delayed conclusion of Skulldigger + Skeleton Boy arrives this week and those same delays match with the creative choices of ending this tense, violent, and ever-building entry in the Black Hammer universe. Skulldigger is defined as an anti-hero incapable of changing his path or even stopping, in much the same fashion as the Punisher. The central conflict of this story was never about an impossible “war against crime,” but whether an individual can break the cycle. That is the focus in these final pages and it marks a notable change of pace for the series, yet it’s also a welcome one. The same start contrasts and colors that made violence so appealing on these pages work just as well in moments of fraught decision and the final choices made will certainly resonate with superhero readers. Skulldigger + Skeleton Boy #6 will certainly upset reader expectations, but it does so in a fashion that raises the stakes and offers something much more engaging than yet another celebration of cyclical violence. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #15 You might have been expecting an action-packed and most likely gory conclusion to Something Is Killing The Children’s current arc, and while there is some assuredly some blood loss, it delivered something quite different but no less compelling. Writer James Tynion IV focuses on some of the series’ strongest elements in issue #15, shifting the focus to Erica’s motivations, her role in the Order of St. George, and her guardian style relationship with James. The first half of the issue does feel a bit rushed, though when taken in as a whole that’s not really an issue, and the second half is so rich with revealing dialogue and genuine character moments that it more than makes up for the lack of massive monster fight. Artist Werther Dell’Edera and colorist Miquel Muerto still deliver strong visuals to kick things off, giving us an impression of the battle that took place but letting the imagination do the rest of the work, and if that was the sacrifice to get everything else included here, it’s a price I’d pay over again in a heartbeat. With a satisfying conclusion to "Archer’s Peak," the road forward is full of possibilities, and we’re eager to see where the journey takes us. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext