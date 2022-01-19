Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 1/19/2022

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, Aftershock, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Batman: The Knight #1, She-Hulk #1, and Cursed Pirate Girl: The Devil’s Cave #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

AQUAMAN: THE BECOMING #5

The cover for the series now bears a strip at the top calling it a “Prelude to Aquaman,” and though to this point Aquaman: The Becoming has been strong enough that simply labeling it as precursor to the next thing would feel reductive, this issue does lean heavy on set-up. Writer Brandon Thomas’ makes it all work in the grand scheme, but it’s hard not to see that this issue has to be the big conversation before what’s sure to be an explosive finale. The Becoming remains at its strongest when it delivers big character moments while also doubling down on action, which comes in the form of a unique underwater chase sequence in this issue. Artists Paul Pelletier & Diego Olortegui work hand in hand throughout the pages, seamlessly blending their styles together. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #1

There have been no shortage of stories exploring Batman’s origin, which makes the subtle nuances of Batman: The Knight #1 read like a revelation. The issue takes what initially existed in a trio of Bill Finger-penned panels in 1940’s Batman #1—young Bruce Wayne growing from a vulnerable child into a skilled detective, scientist, and fighter—and expounds upon them with a modern sensibility. While that would potentially be a compelling enough gimmick in its own right, the creative team of Chip Zdarsky, Carmine di Giandomenico, and company turn it into a tale that is stylish, scrappy, and refreshingly thoughtful. If this first installment is any indication, the ten-issue adventure of Batman: The Knight is one that is definitely worth taking. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

BATMAN VS. BIGBY! A WOLF IN GOTHAM #5

Much of A Wolf in Gotham #5 is spent in conversations reminding the reader what uniquely potent forces its titular protagonists are. They consistently call back to the severity of previously witnessed events, including Bigby’s Batcave rampage and the severity of Batman’s wounds. Despite being overwritten, the conflicts of this story are rarely in front of mind. Bookworm’s own status is as ill-defined as the threat he poses with his new acquisition. The cliffhanger here doesn’t make him seem any more imposing, even after 4 issues of prior mayhem. This entire crossover reads and appears overwrought, never quite managing to evoke the fun or seriousness from its sources that made it appealing as a concept. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

BLACK MANTA #5

Black Manta finally brings its A-game in the penultimate issue as Devil Ray’s plans collide with Black Manta and Manta is put in a position where he will either have to accept his legacy of villainy or make a heroic choice that could save the world. While I’m still not a fan of the art—there are some questionable panels throughout that in my opinion just detract from the story they’re so rough or, if not that, so Black Panther derivative—the writing here is really good. We get a lot more of Devil Ray’s story, specifically his origin, and his plan while cliche, feels very exciting and fitting complete with very high stakes that make things very interesting. This series has been pretty up and down so it will be interesting to see if the finale sticks, but this issue is a truly solid read. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

BLUE AND GOLD #5

Honestly, Blue and Gold #5 felt very underwhelming, but it at least seems to be moving past its initial concept. Booster Gold and Blue Beetle’s “crowdsourcing” concept brings out a bunch of weirdos, including the Omnizon, the alien villain who the duo faced in the initial issue of the series. The fight draws out Rip Hunter (Booster Gold’s father) but the issue ends with Booster and Blue Beetle stuck in another precarious situation. It seems like the “gimmicks” introduced in the series—the constant social media chatter and the new business gimmick—have worn out their welcome, to the point that they feel more like a distraction than anything else. Hopefully, the events of this issue shifts the series into a new phase, because I was mostly bored while reading through this issue. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

CATWOMAN #39

Tini Howard, Nico Leon, and company are bringing forward a bold new direction for Selina Kyle’s story—and if this issue is any indication, it is a stylish and profoundly entertaining one. With the recent war in Alleytown in the past, Selina sets her sights on a new crime conspiracy in Gotham City, and crosses paths with a familiar Batman villain in the process. Howard’s script balances Selina’s past with her fun and fizzy future, and Leon’s art—with the help of Jordie Bellaire’s stunning colors—brings some brilliant sartorial and aesthetic moments. While a few sequences might be a little rough-around-the-edges with regards to pacing, this proves to be a pretty excellent jumping-on point for Catwoman readers. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #1049

Detective Comics #1049 continues the Bat-family’s investigation into the newly built Arkham Tower. This week’s issue was actually pretty entertaining, with Batwoman sniffing out new leads while undercover and the reveal that Huntress is one of the patients in Arkham. One subtle thing the creative team seems to be doing is showing an underlying level of disorganization within the Bat-family. With Batman gone from Gotham, there’s not a coherent plan in place on how to deal with Arkham Tower, which obviously plays into the chaos we’re about to see break out in a few weeks. My biggest complaint is that the series is going with a slow build after already revealing that Arkham Tower will “collapse” in the opening issue of the arc. I feel like the “shocking” reveal robbed the rest of the arc of some of its unsettling dread, as it spelled out something that most fans assumed would already come to pass. It just robs the issue of some of the wind in its sails, which is a shame because this shaping up to be a pretty good arc. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

GREEN LANTERN #10

Green Lantern #10 brings several running mysterious into focus into one colossal battle, and it all feels decidedly epic in scope, a threat perfect for a Corps such as the Green Lanterns. There are still two concurrent stories at play but writer Geoffrey Thorne starts to bring them closer together while simultaneously delivering some major shocks and twists along the way. It’s an impressive undertaking, as is the massive battle crafted by artists ChrisCross, Juan Castro, Marco Santucci, and Mike Atiyeh. There’s a bit of that classic Lantern feel as the issue moves on but things still feel fresh and vibrant as John Stewart comes into his new persona and the more answers are given for the current status quo. It can be a lot to take in, especially early on as there’s not a ton of explanation for one major reveal even if you’re coming directly from the previous issue. As someone who has enjoyed the bigger ideas at play here I truly enjoyed this issue despite that flaw, and fingers crossed the finale can be just as impressive. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

ICON AND ROCKET: SEASON ONE #5

Icon and Rocket are both characters that are larger than life, so it’s an interesting choice to scale both of them back and follow the minutiae of their daily lives. It helps provide some excellent character beats, but the creative team doesn’t really flex the storytelling arm through the sequential art afforded to them. At the very least, this issue is pretty charming on all fronts, despite the small scope. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

NIGHTWING #88

Taylor and Redondo are back, and they’re taking Dick Grayson back to the main storyline they aimed to tell. It’s an instant improvement over the recent one-shots and event tie-ins as the creators hit the exact beats they need to make this comic great. Taylor masterfully understands Grayson, and his scripts show the care he has for the legacy of the character and his love of Blüdhaven. Redondo’s line-art results in some exhilarating action pieces that are a tremendous sight to behold. When this team is firing on all cylinders, there’s no better superhero title in all the land, and Nightwing #88 proves just that. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

NUBIA AND THE AMAZONS #4

I’ll admit, I knew I was going to love this week’s Nubia and the Amazons as soon as I saw that parts of it were set in Chicago—but there are so many elements of this issue that I adored. If you weren’t already hooked on Stephanie Williams and Vita Ayala’s take on these new Amazonian sisters, this issue is sure to change that, combining epic action, emotional character beats, and brilliantly-deployed flashback sequences. The art brings a dynamic and kinetic feeling to everything on display in the issue, whether it be a violent fight sequence or the most intimate conversation. After this issue, I’m incredibly excited to see what Nubia and the Amazons has in store for its remaining two installments and beyond. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

ROBINS #3

The majority of the issue involves a battle royal between our Robins and iconic members of Batman’s rogues gallery. However, instead of fighting the real deal originals, a slight smokescreen is taking place. This helps to show how our heroes work together as a cohesive team, but the real meat of the comic comes when it’s time for them to save the lives of villains who have truly impacted their lives for the worst. It’s nice to see a former sidekick have an original thought of their own that doesn’t just go along with Batman’s teachings. Hopefully this leads to a status quo change for the parties involved. — Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5

SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW #7

When it comes to Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow as a series overall, each issue gets consistent praise for its art and color from me and that remains true of issue #7. I’m not going to beat a dead horse, as it were, and go on and on about how stunning Evely and Lopes make this issue. It’s beautiful and perfect. The penultimate issue is also a good story, one that shifts a bit to be more about Ruthye again even as it is somewhat framed around Supergirl and the legend of her that is being created by her actions now that Krem has been apprehended. It’s a really good read. That said, as Ruthye struggles with how to deal with Krem once she knows the truth about her father’s death, one can’t help but feel the weight of King’s signature trauma writing that has become almost a cliche. One definitely gets the sense that the conclusion this issue is setting up for is either going to be devastating or underwhelming, but at least this issue is a lovely read. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #7

My only real complaint is that Superman: Son of Kal-El #7 went by too fast. It was a solid read that not only built on the larger story Tom Taylor is telling with the series, but also let us see Jon Kent in action attempting to save Metropolis, only to run into challenges and having to deal with them perhaps in ways that his father before him never did. That and the issue gave space to address some of our real world problems of climate change in a way that felt natural and organic to the story. Quite honestly, this is one of the best books that DC is putting out and while this issue isn’t especially spectacular or groundbreaking, it’s solid and a great read and just continues to show how good Tom Taylor can be. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #783

Wonder Woman #783 is kind of bland. Generally speaking I like Cloonan and Conrad’s Wonder Woman, this issue just feels pretty packed and a little chaotic with the addition of another character and it feels like Diana and Steve’s reunion is lacking because of how it’s shoehorned into dealing with a new Shining Knight, the weird Wonder Woman duplicates, and all that mess. The dialogue in the issue, however, is pretty good, but even good dialogue in a weirdly paced and kind of roughly put together issue isn’t necessarily great. This issue feels very jumbled and shaky. It will be interesting to see how next issue recovers. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN: EVOLUTION #3

I want to like Wonder Woman: Evolution #3 more than I do. Stephanie Phillips is doing a pretty good job of writing Diana, giving us her frustration and her confusion at being chosen as the defendant for all of humankind and while I don’t necessarily think this particular story is necessary or even that groundbreaking—it feels like Diana is always being somehow held to task for humanity—it’s nice to see Diana struggle and have to face her own failings as she tries to protect humanity simply because of how it humanizes this godlike character. It’s an okay story. The problem, unfortunately, is the art is godawful. I realize that that is a matter of taste, but honestly, the art here looks phoned in, poorly considered, and just flat in every sense of the word. It pulls everything else down with it leaving the whole issue just a mediocre at best meh. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #86

Ben Reilly and the Beyond Corporation finally arrive at their breaking point and while the inevitable conflict was anticipated, its direction and consequences in The Amazing Spider-Man #86 will keep readers on the edge of their seats. This issue plays like a spy thriller with expectations regularly subverted and new encounters regularly shifting the plan. Ben is stuck at the center of it all and as readers learn more about how he became tangled in Beyond’s web, the dangers of his position increase significantly. This is compounded by artwork that creates a sense of claustrophobia for all of the well-intentioned individuals bound up by Beyond, in addition to a startling spread addressing Ben’s state of mind. It’s an impressive twist, especially because it has been anticipated for so long – and it will leave readers eagerly awaiting what’s to come as the showdown with Beyond begins in earnest. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE AVENGERS #52

It took a minute, but the story of the Starbrand is finally starting to catch fire and has immediately become the most compelling aspect of this multiversal saga. The Starboard has been compelling for small moments of time, but more often than not the character was on the sides of the main conflict. Now she’s taken up residence squarely in the spotlight, and Jason Aaron uses that to start to chip at who Brandy is beyond the ungodly powers. Granted, Juan Frigeri and David Curiel craft one bombastic battle sequence with the new Masters of Evil, but it’s Starbrand through and through that makes this so captivating. The rough facade drops just long enough to remind you of the person underneath, and you’re firmly in her corner from that moment on. That last page hook isn’t too shabby either, so as long as this train keeps its forward momentum, Avengers is on pace to deliver another stellar adventure. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN #1

Ben Reilly: Spider-Man is the latest in Marvel’s growing line of flashback comics, that take readers back to a specific period of time to highlight either a character or event. With Peter Parker’s clone currently starring in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man, J.M. DeMatteis, David Baldeon, Israel Silva, and Joe Caramagna take readers back to the post-Clone Saga, where Ben Reilly took on the mantle of Spider-Man. The art is full of energy and vibrant colors, but Ben’s internal dialogue comes across as overwhelming. While we can admit this allows new readers an opportunity to get into Ben’s state of mind, it didn’t have to be the majority of the issue. It is cool to see callbacks to current themes like the Ravencroft Institute and forgotten villains like Carrion and Vermin, so for readers looking for an different Spider-Man story, they should be in luck. — Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: X-MEN/BLACK KNIGHT #1

Spurrier and Quinn give readers the opportunity to revisit the story of Dane Whitman, whose current status quo involving his daughter might throw some fans for a loop. Ultimately, this single issue story works well, and is certainly a recommendation for fans of Captain Britain and MI13, though the X-Men almost feel like window dressing to give the Black Knight a story of his, and her, own. This tie-in story doesn’t break the wheel but its a fun romp into some of the lesser seen character of the Marvel Universe and definitely a must for readers who are fans of these heroes across the pond, though X-Men fans might find the issue a tad lacking. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

DEFENDERS #5

After the metatextual powerhouse and visual odyssey that was Defenders #4, Ewing and Rodríguez manage to draw the threads of this reality-hopping story together in a satisfying conclusion that manages to both continue exploring the nature of stories while simultaneously addressing the specific mystery at its own heart. The massive and minute in scale are brought together as the remaining Defenders witness the battle at the start of time—the most essential of all conflicts—while uncovering the Masked Raider. Rodríguez refines his style once more for this final setting and his final shifts in style as the story resolves provide a powerful message to readers of all stripes. His work ensures the text embraces the ideas its script considers, which encourage readers to reconsider their own relationship with mythology and narratives, superhero or otherwise. Defenders has reassembled one of Marvel Comics’ oddest teams for a story that builds upon their strangeness with wonderful results and delivers one of the vividly imagined and well-told Defenders tales ever put to paper. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

DEVIL’S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE #1

Having the Thunderbolts work as Mayor Kingpin’s hired muscle is a great call and while the lineup (Rhino, Agony, Electro, Taskmaster, Whiplash, a surprise sixth member) seems like it would make for a good Suicide Squad-esque romp, this first issue pulls the rug out from under you by reminding you just how lethal and merciless each of these villains can get. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

DEVIL’S REIGN: X-MEN #1

This Devil’s Reign tie-in with the X-Men feels pretty inconsequential in the grand scheme of the event series. Without getting too deep into spoilers, the whole book larger just sees Wilson Fisk trying to force the X-Men out of their HQ within New York City. This is a fine plot thread as a whole, but the way that this story plays is pretty uninteresting overall. Feel free to skip this if you’re trying to be selective about which “Devil’s Reign” stories you dedicate your time to. –– Logan Moore

Rating: 2 out of 5

ETERNALS #9

Eternals #9 happens to progress its plot forward, and reveal it’s all been leading towards Marvel’s next big event at the same time. While the vast majority of this issue falls in line with the rest of the series, with Gillen’s dynamite scripting and lineart from Ribic and Guiu Vilanova, a reveal towards the end cheapens the story at hand a little bit. Maybe that’s just a bias against needless events, but the issue’s closing moments are a night and day difference from the quality storytelling we’ve gotten previous. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

HULK #3

Lord almighty, this book!! Donny Cates continues to push this concept even further into the mysterious and unknown, and even when revealing a host of answers, there are still so many compelling questions. Aside from one stellar sequence between Hulk and the giant Wolverine (which Ryan Ottley, Frank Martin, Federico Blee, and Cliff Rathburn knocked out of the park mind you), there isn’t much in the way of action here, but you’re no less captivated by the story unfolding between these two Banners, not to mention the mystery of El Paso and whatever that other being is. So far this new vision for the Hulk hasn’t missed a step, and all the while has reignited my appreciation for the character in a way I never expected, so consider me all-in. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #34

This action heavy issue of Saladin Ahmed’s run on Miles Morales marks a high point in recent weeks through an already very strong story-arc, one where the only stumble is how dependent it is on an older storyline. Miles Morales: Spider-Man #34 is also the rare comic where its two credited artists, Michele Bandini & Luigi Zagaria, have differing styles but which work together because of the context of the issue’s narrative. The wild and trippy nature of this month’s issue lends itself to stylistic changes and varied uses of colors, which they make good use of as a team. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5

MOON KNIGHT #7

Moon Knight has set quite the high bar up to this point, and Moon Knight #7 keeps the momentum going despite a slight shift in its artistic style. Stepping in for Alessandro Cauppuccio is Federico Sabbatini, and while Cappuccio’s work is incredibly hard to follow, Sabbatini’s style compliments it and feels like a natural extension for most of this issue. Meanwhile, Jed MacKay keeps things moving regarding Moon Knight’s newest villain and then pulls at the Avengers-related threads. Plus, more Tigra is always a good thing. Moon Knight #7 isn’t the biggest step forward, but it still keeps the train moving and the intrigue piqued, so it’s a win across the board. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #4

The previous issue of Phoenix Song: Echo felt like we were really moving not just the overall storyline but also Maya as a character and hero, but while the story takes a small step forward, everything else feels like a lateral move. Echo is at a standstill throughout the entire issue, and the only real movement is involving River, who makes some steps forward in the emotional growth department. Maya is always the most compelling part of this mix, so it’s a shame that while she’s in this issue, she’s sidelined for that entire time thanks to her current predicament in the White Hot Room. Now, a special shout-out deserves to go to Maya’s Phoenix ancestor, who shines in every scene she’s in. Here’s hoping that once this all comes to a close she still gets to make an appearance or two, because she’s gold. This issue overall felt more like a side step as opposed to a step forward, but hopefully, next issue will get things back on track. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

SHE-HULK #1

She-Hulk #1 will make for a succinct introduction to new fans and reintroduction for those who have been away. It leans heavily on the character’s most familiar elements – dust ups in downtown Manhattan, legal work, and funny friends. Despite starting with a poorly paced issue relying far too much on a single, inconsequential sequence, it still provides much to enjoy in its sense of style. There’s plenty of potential to be found in this debut, let’s just hope that it focuses on a story worth following before the end of She-Hulk #2. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

SILK #1

Silk kicks off a promising new run with Cindy on the run and her clout bigger than ever. When an influencer ends up unleashing a mysterious artifact on the city, Silk must find a way to uncover the threat while keeping her vitality. And if she cannot pull it off, well – something from her heritage is going to come back and bite off more than she’d want. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

SILVER SURFER: REBIRTH #1



This time-traveling tale has a lot going on, and its depiction of the Vells is pretty wonderful. But the mystery at its center isn’t too compelling and that reveal will surely help with sales, but it doesn’t do anything for the story itself. All roads don’t need to lead to the same three characters. Hopefully there’s something more at play. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #18

After a brief dive into Just Lucky’s backstory, we catch up with Aphra and Sana as they try to obtain ancient relics before Kho Phon Farrus can get their hands on them, leading Aphra to craft the perfect plan to make sure their paths collide. Arguably the most compelling moments in this installment are what we see of Just Lucky’s past, as it adds insight into the many complex and conflicting layers of their persona, as well as offering a more emotional connection for the reader. This issue also manages to give a bit of insight into Kho Phon’s history, as well as tease what the future holds for them and Aphra, resulting in a chapter that feels like it’s setting up more than it’s paying off. Still, the narrative moves at a quick and compelling pace, so we’re engaged on every page, potentially allowing future issues to include more fulfilling reveals. –– Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #13

Avar’s downfall is an intriguing one, though it someone still feels a little out of place, even after a few setup issues. More than anything, The High Republic has been an effort to paint a much broader picture of the Jedi, and this series continues to do that incredibly well. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

STRANGE ACADEMY #15

I’ve praised Skottie Young’s ability to tell a character-led story since the leap, and it stands more true than ever after Strange Academy #15. If you’ve been following this book for the long haul, it’s just hard to not smile with each passing page as you see this roster of entirely new characters develop in real-time. Equal parts mystical Marvel adventure and stellar coming-of-age tale, Strange Academy #15 is another incredible entry into one of Marvel’s best series of recent memory. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

VENOM #4

Ram V and Bryan Hitch’s new run on Venom hits a high point, bringing in the actual Venom symbiote into one of its POVs that hold the story together. Hitch’s artwork has been at its best on the title when he’s doing weird and wacky, and Venom #4 has that in spades. Where the series is faltering is the focus on Dylan Brock, Eddie’s son and the new Venom host, who is simply not a compelling character yet, if he’ll ever be, but luckily Venom as an entity himself remains fun to read, even when he’s getting the snot kicked out of him. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1

It’s a bold move to position X Lives of Wolverine and its companion series as spiritual successors to House of X and Powers of X. This first issue isn’t as game-changing or awe-inspiring as its predecessors, but it isn’t lacking in ambition. Benjamin Percy wastes no time emphasizing the importance of time as a theme in the series. Logan embarks on a “Days of Future Past” meets Terminator-style mission through his pasts lives to protect Charles Xavier from being murdered before he can help found Krakoa. Joshua Cassara reminds readers of what makes him the rising artistic star of Marvel’s X-Men line, delivering playful compositions involving mirror reflections speckled with bits of gore and hints of body horror as Wolverine does what he does best. Cassara never looks better than when he colored by Dean White, but Frank Martin does well here, infusing each page with broody darkness and lush blood reds. Based on the first issue, X Lives of Wolverine isn’t going to set the mutant world on fire the way HoX/PoX did, but it is easily Percy’s most ambitious story to date, and this is a stellar start. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

ALMOST AMERICAN #4

The spies at the center of Almost American continue to address cultural differences in the United States and unending federal bureaucracy. It’s every bit as thrilling as it sounds. This issue adds a few thrills by showcasing Victorya accelerating too quickly as a student driver and Janosh at the shooting range confessing he never murdered anyone. These backdrops might add some visual interest in a television miniseries, but they’re flat on the page here. The artwork dips below its previous journeyman standard with overly rendered faces – Janosh has so many lines scratched on his face one would think a brawl broke out at his wedding. Only the last page promises anything close to the excitement and intrigue Almost American promised readers and the tag of “To Be Concluded” suggests this twist, too, will be anti-climactic. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

ANGEL #1

A new Angel series launches with Christopher Cantwell and Daniel Bayliss at the helm, putting a new spin on these familiar characters. As seems to be increasingly common with Boom’s Buffyverse titles, the new Angel series takes place in a universe that’s almost familiar but subtly different, seemingly without any particular reason for the odd changes. Angel Investigations is operating out of the Hyperion Hotel. Buffy, Spike, and Fred are all part of the team, but Fred is a Slayer in this universe. Oh, and Angel and Cordelia star in a television show seemingly inspired by their actual work as private investigators. Despite the odd setup, Cantwell has a firm grasp on each characters’ voice, and Bayliss sets a suitably noirish tone with heavy shadows throughout, accenting the simple character designs. It feels a bit like the issue throws readers into the middle of an ongoing series, and the lack of familiarity with these particular versions of the characters makes it hard to feel invested when apparent tragedy strikes. But there are hints at multiverse madness afoot, and while the story may not fully get readers to invest emotionally, it’ll likely have them curious enough to want to see what happens next. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

ARROWSMITH: BEHIND ENEMY LINES #1

Kurt Busiek’s return to the world of Arrowsmith is a welcome one. For the uninitiated, the book does an excellent job at getting the reader up to speed on the World World I meets dragons and magic story, as well as its likable titular protagonist. There’s not much in terms of story, but going full-speed after well over a decade away would’ve likely left most readers puzzled. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

BOLERO #1

Bolero is a much different take on multiverse storytelling that has been prevalent in comic books for decades. This opening issue takes its time in introducing the main characters and the backstory that set in motion the eventual events that involve the multiverse, but the way this concept has been implemented is unlike anything else I can remember. The art that is seen all throughout the book also has a dream-like quality to it, which lends itself well to the genre that is being explored here. I’m not sure what to think about Bolero as it moves forward, but this first issue does a good job of hooking you in and making you empathize with the protagonist’s incredibly relatable plight. — Logan Moore

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

CLOAKED #2

What we have here readers is a compelling superhero mystery baked into gritty street-level story. Yes, the parallels between the Sentinel/Lunatic and Batman/Joker are evident, though they don’t detract from the overall story being told. If anything they help enhance the story. We still don’t know the identity of the Sentinel, though Jake Stevens finds himself in search of answers, while also becoming the prime suspect in a number of suspicious murders. Each new character we meet adds another layer to Jake’s investigation, though someone clearly doesn’t want him to uncover the truth. The fun comes in seeing what new clues he learns while also being framed again and again. — Tim Adams

Rating: 4 out of 5

CURSED PIRATE GIRL: THE DEVIL’S CAVE #1

Cursed Pirate Girl: The Devil’s Cave is one of the best examples of what can be accomplished in the medium of comics, warping the reality of the page and in doing so, giving readers a series that absolutely demands their attention when reading it. Run, do not walk, when picking up this latest series from Jeremy Bastian at Boom Studios, as this is a fever dream you most certainly want to experience for yourself. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 5 out of 5

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: MINDBREAKER #4

Mindbreaker puts one of Minsc’s companions on a potentially fatal path. Encounters with mind flayers in Dungeons & Dragons rarely have happy endings. Sure, an adventuring party might save the world or eventually defeat a mind flayer hive, but they’re just as likely to experience horrific trauma or the loss of one or more party members along the way. Mindbreaker shows us this lesson firsthand, as Krydle and Delina are captured by a mind flayer along with Krydle’s father, a legendary hero of Baldur’s Gate. Things do not go well for Krydle and his friends, and it appears that things will get messier next issue. I appreciate that this series is willing to show the danger of D&D – between the events of last miniseries and this one, things keep getting more and more harrowing for our heroes. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

EXCELLENCE #12

After what seemed like an eternity, Excellence #12 is finally here, and I’m not kidding when I say if I could give it a 10 on a 5 point scale I absolutely would. Brandon Thomas crafts a poignant story of rewritten history, sacrifice, and family, expanding on the fractured yet still hopeful relationship between father and son. This issue delivers several massive revelations that will make the wait for the next arc equally unbearable, though Khary Randolph, Emilio Lopez, and Deron Bennett went out of their way to make sure this issue was as stunning as it could possibly be to help ease the wait. Those last pages left my jaw on the floor, and all of that is to really say that if you haven’t yet had the chance to read Excellence, it’s time to dive in because this is shaping up to be an all-time run. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE HEATHENS #3

Each issue of The Heathens only further solidifies my initial thought that this was a story that should have been a one-and-done graphic novel rather than an ongoing comic and this time it’s because it’s almost impossible to make sense of without going back to reference the first two issues. Dealing with the Ripper remains the objective, but The Heathens themselves are starting to return to their villainous ways, there’s something going on with zealots, and a lot of misogynistic talk about the nature of sex workers. The issue shifts back and forth between what feels like three narratives that are all connected, but it’s messy and hard to follow—at least in this single issue format. And that’s what makes it hard sometimes, reviewing comics that feel like they have promise when you look at them on the whole. You don’t have the ability to do that until everything is done and can only go issue by issue. In this case, The Heathens #3 is a lot of noise that doesn’t say much at all. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

HOME SICK PILOTS #11

The return of Home Sick Pilots is especially welcome considering how this issue doubles down on every exciting element that gave issue #10 an impressive cliffhanger. There’s more kaiju-ghost battling, more creepy individual threads of horror, and more sincerity between some adolescents in way too deep. It’s a thrill to read the Old James House and Nuclear Bastard throw punches and chase one another through Brooklyn in a series of neon-infused, manic sequences. This battle sprawls across the issue and is infused with smaller, more focused strands of the story, which make for a welcome relief in pacing. Events are increasingly frantic, but Home Sick Pilots never loses track of its core characters or the scale of its story. It’s an impressive return and one that promises even bigger things to come. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

JAMES BOND: HIMEROS #4

James Bond: Himeros #4 really impressed me with the compelling dynamic we’ve been waiting for from the book’s two leads, but unfortunately, it looks that isn’t going to last. Writer Rodney Barnes effectively sets up a lethal threat in the book’s opening pages and then follows suit with some classic Bond-style back and forth between Bond and Sarah, and after previous issues only gave us a glimpse of this dynamic, issue #4 has it in spades. That’s why it’s a bit unfortunate that issue #5 might see that momentum halted because of where the story is heading, though the book’s art style keeps it from reaching its highest potential as well. Several moments feel like quintessential bond but just don’t have the full desired effect, and it feels as if those scenes are being held back by the artwork. This was probably my favorite issue of the series thus far, and it felt like it was really finding its footing, so issue #5 will tell us what direction we’re heading in moving forward. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

MAW #5

Maw #5 delves into some lengthy exposition as we learn more about its female cult and the hunger they’re seeking to satisate. As another life is lost, our heroine finds herself transformed into something few could see coming, and a foreboding cliffhanger promises more revenge is ready to be served. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

MY DATE WITH MONSTERS #3

Paul Robin and Andy MacDonald’s sci-fi/horror hybrid continues to be ponderous and weighed down by its text. Promise is shown in the opening sequence which kicks off with a bang but the eventual return to multiple panels all filled with extensive word blocks makes this a chore. The story’s larger narrative, while an interesting concept, continues to make no noticeable progress, all while the lead characters spin their wheels and deliver some horrendous dialogue. MacDonald gets to play with unique nightmare imagery though which is fun to see. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

POWER RANGERS #15

“The Eltarian War” somehow gets better with every single issue, and Power Rangers #15 delivers once more. Ryan Parrott hits you with a bevy of delightful pairings and unexpected twists throughout the issue, and Francesco Mortarino, Marco Renna, Raul Angulo, and Sara Antonellini are in prime form, crafting massive battle sequences that pop with color and style, and that’s not even including a new Megazord form that was more than worth the wait. A thrilling battle is taking place on Earth but the battle between Zordon, Zedd, and Zartus is just as impressive, as is that last page spread that pulls from the most unexpected of places for one hell of a hook. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

PRIMORDIAL #5

Dedicated readers of Jeff Lemire comics are no strangers to heartbreak and this tale of star crossed animals has already delivered its fair share, but Primordial #5 is a masterclass in emotional storytelling. Sorrentino’s ability to portray animals’ emotions effectively given their own unique expressions and body language grounds their surreal odyssey and sells the shared Homeward Bound-type journey. Changes in style also reveal the horrors inflicted upon these animals by science and the immense emotions they carry as entire panels are made to soften. It’s astonishing to read their journey, enough so that the tale of human lives intertwined with their own typically seems like a B-story presented with all the same style and care. Even if the final page overreaches into the realm of melodrama, the overall effect is too great to fret over that. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

RED SONJA: BLACK, WHITE, RED #6

This might be the best and most thoroughly-entertaining issue of Red Sonja: Black, White, Red yet. Every story not only understands the aesthetic premise of the series and uses its limited color palette in some fun ways, but each installment brilliantly showcases a different aspect of Sonja’s world. In particular, the charming and satirical “Morgana the Crimson” has one of the most fun Red Sonja premises I’ve read in a while, and “The Giant” is simple and brilliantly executed. This issue shows exactly how good of a concept Red Sonja: Black, White, Red can be. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

REGARDING THE MATTER OF OSWALD’S BODY #3

In Regarding the Matter of Oswald’s Body #3 the conspirators finally recognize the scale of their own conspiracy and intersect with an iconic image in American history. It’s a climactic turn that finally hints at a solution for this historical reimaginings grand scheme. However, that’s not what’s most exciting about this issue, although the final few pages are riveting. The crew of four oddballs assembled to swap bodies ensure this story remains a character-driven drama and showcases a bit more competence than they’ve previously shown. As the stakes grow larger and their position more precarious, the series’ early investment in learning who these four are is paying dividends; where they go next is bound to be a thrillride. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

A RIGHTEOUS THIRST FOR VENGEANCE #4

Rick Remender and André Lima Araújo’s masterclass in comics continues to be triumph with each issue with A Righteous Thirst for Vengeance #4 introducing new wrinkles to the narrative and expanding the world in interesting ways. Araújo’s ability to make movement and action feel dynamic and lively across pages is what separates this from so many of the other comics on the stands. Colorist Chris O’Halloran should also earn his share of the praise, pushing our eyes’ ability to discern movement from panel to panel with colors that make everything pop, not to mention the mood he evokes in certain panels that gives the most sinister characters a clear undertone. You have got to be reading this series if you like comics. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE RUSH #3

The Rush #3 places its focus on the 3 individuals seemingly uncorrupted by the gold lust in Brokehoof and provides the most intriguing sequence of the series to date in the most unexpected of settings: a barroom conversation. Gooden’s use of an 8-panel grid and many modifications to it result in a back-and-forth that looks every bit as engaging as the discussion itself. Readers can see shifts in power and the impact of specific moments on the page, which infuses the word balloons with greater meaning. It’s a significant achievement for a story in which words play such a rich role as the blend of dialogue and unsent letters build the historical atmosphere in significant fashion. There’s still plenty of excitement to be found in the horrors surrounding the town and close up look at one particular monster speaks to Gooden’s skill with a silhouette. The Rush #3 provides readers plenty to consider and proves itself one of Vault’s best. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

SEARCH FOR HU #5

Search for Hu‘s finale bites off more than it handles. The creative team of Jon Tsuei, Steve Orlando, and Rubine attempt some inventive action layouts, but they fall flat, failing to convey the appropriate sense of motion that makes such scenes exciting. Some individual panels that express anger, frustration, or a singular, explosive, or impactful moment come off as unintentionally comedic. The artwork emphasizes the wrong moments, and the characters come off as stiff and posed. It’s all in service to a fairly obvious conclusion. Search for Hu began energetic and ambitious, but its end feels tired and unpolished. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

SEVEN SECRETS #13

It’s been a bit since we’ve had a new Seven Secrets, but thankfully it doesn’t feel that way, as Tom Taylor reestablishes the story and the tone with ease and then throws another “what in the world” moment for good measure. By the way, said moment is only as impactful as it is thanks to the wonderful artwork of Daniele Di Nicuolo, Walter Baiamonte, Katia Ranalli, and Ed Dukeshire, though there are numerous other moments throughout the issue that equally impress. This series was already rather grand, but Taylor somehow raises the stakes even more while keeping things centered on a very personal story between mother and son. By the by, few books are as effortlessly funny and charming as Seven Secrets, and as the series has moved forward it has found a natural groove, relying more on complex characters and rich storytelling rather than a numerous amount of twists. Seven Secrets has made a stellar return, and hopefully, the next issue doesn’t make us wait quite as long for more. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

SHADOWMAN #5

After neutralizing a number of blights, Jack Boniface and Shadowman knows that his work is only beginning, though he finds himself having company this time around, offering him assistance so he’s not alone in the fight. With new allies, however, the Deadside War is just beginning, with even his newfound friends potentially not being enough to cope with the scope of the upcoming battles. Serving as a reintroduction to this series, Shadowman #5 makes a good jumping-on point for any reader unfamiliar in Shadowman’s battles with dark and demonic creatures, as we’re caught up on his history while also being introduced to an all-new narrative. Of course, delivering the exposition to get audiences up to speed, as well as a brief, standalone battle with otherworldly presences, as well as the tease of even more evil encounters on the horizon, the book is dense and overwhelming at times, but even if we might get lost in Cullen Bunn’s chilling narrative, the artwork from Pedro Andreo manages to frighten and fascinate with every panel. We hope the future of the series can offer slightly more efficient storytelling, though this new storyline is already off to a strong start. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE SILVER COIN #8

The Silver Coin travels to Wall Street in a familiar tale of greed gone awry. This time the story focuses on Louis, a janitor inspired by the coin to dream of something more. Tugging at the threads of the plot, one might wonder why only Louis seems so deeply affected (for most of the issue, at least) or why the executive who showcases it pays little attention after its acquisition. However, like many great horror B-movies there’s fun to be had in overlooking the details of plot. Built upon a 9-panel grid, this issue has a lot of fun playing in that space and presenting the ups and downs of America’s fabled financial markets like windows in New York City skyscrapers. It’s a thrill to see Walsh presenting various motifs within that familiar framework and repeating them to increasingly thrilling effects. The Silver Coin #8 may be set in the 1960s, but its focus on unrepentant greed and grisly horror tropes are bound to have readers thinking about the 80s. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES – GALACTIC BAKE-OFF SPECTACULAR #1

It would’ve been really easy to keep any amount of stakes out of an issue about a galactic baking celebration. It also would’ve been easy to keep the overall High Republic story at a standstill with this sidebar. Fortunately, Galactic Bake-Off does neither. It’s not the best or most compelling entry in this initiative, but it serves its purpose well and delivers an enjoyable tale. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #125

The Ninja Turtles have their first meeting with new rivals, the Punk Frogs in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #125. As usual, Sophie Campbell’s characterizations are spot on, this time casting a spotlight on Casey Jones, who’s occupying uncertain territory as a human ally in Mutant Town with a penchant for rage and violence. He gets to indulge that habit when the Punk Frogs arrive, exuding menace like a rival gang ready to rumble. Pablo Tunica’s loose, angular artwork feels like it shares DNA with street artist tags, an appropriate aesthetic for a mutant turf war that adds to the chaos of the close-quarters combat without ever becoming difficult to parse. This arc seems poised to shake up the Turtles status quo in exciting ways, putting pressure on already existing tension between members of Clan Hamato, especially Raphael, in his new position as constable. It’s an excellent, exciting start to a new arc from a series that rarely disappoints. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

TIME BEFORE TIME #9

Nine issues in, this might be one of the most compelling issues of Time Before Time thus far. The reason I say this isn’t because the issue is full of fast-paced action or anything of the sort, though. Instead, issue #9 is simply full of top-notch writing that is filled with meaningful characterization. Not only do we get to learn a lot more about all of the characters in Time Before Time this time around, but the plot also progresses in an incredibly meaningful way come the book’s final page. I keep saying this at the end of almost every mini-review I write for Time Before Time, but I genuinely cannot wait to see what happens next. — Logan Moore

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

THE TRANSFORMERS #39

With the “War’s End” event approaching, tensions on Cybertron are rising and violence erupting. In The Transformers #39, series writer Brian Ruckley teams with Andrew Lee Giffith and colorist John-Paul Bove for its easily one of the most action-packed issues of the series thus far. Griffith has an eye for composition and delivers excitement and menace in panel after panel, while Bove’s colors had weight and texture. The team also leverages dynamic splash pages and dramatic page-turns to emphasize the threat and stakes inherent in Exarchon’s return. At the same time, the script spotlights Cyclonus, who has long been the series’ most interesting character. All combined, it forms a stellar issue through and through. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

USAGI YOJIMBO #25

For an issue without a single sword fight, Usagi Yojimbo #25 is one of the most suspenseful stories Stan Sakai has delivered since bringing the series to IDW. A sequence in which Yukichi and Usagi pass six swordsmen on the road reads like the best of samurai cinema, and promises readers astounding action to come. This path to said promise is quickly discovered in victims requiring justice and sending both of the series’ heroes back from where they came. However, where their return and the story’s titular “Crossroads” leads them both is unlikely to be guessed by any reader. There’s plenty of trouble to be found and some of what’s revealed by the final page of Usagi Yojimbo #25 will have longtime fans fearful for the future. “Crossroads” is already prepared to deliver a critical Usagi story based on its thrilling prologue here. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

WE HAVE DEMONS #3

The first volume of We Have Demons ends on a surprisingly optimistic note, all the while promising more misery and doom in the future. As a whole, the series was a fun equivalent to a popcorn flick, with lots of cool visuals and just enough characterization to make readers care about the pair of core characters. With a foundation for the future firmly laid with this issue, it’ll be interesting to see how Snyder and Capullo move forward with this series. There’s definitely potential for this comic to grow and be more than a mostly mindless action tale, but it’s still a good read in its current state. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEY’RE DEAD #10

The end of Book Two in We Only Find Them When They’re Dead provides some definitive conclusions and opens yet another thread in its larger narrative. Clarifying the subterfuge surrounding Malik’s corpse results in a satisfying finale to the action and bloodletting of this arc. It also reframes the narrative and leaves readers with even more questions about what’s to come than they were anticipating. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5