Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 7/24/2024

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today.

The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes The Nice House By The Sea #1, NYX #1, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1, and Spawn Kills Every Spawn #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it!

DC #1

ABSOLUTE POWER: ORIGINS #1



“Absolute Power” as a crossover event has a rather interesting premise as the Suicide Squad creator, Amanda Waller, is front and center as she attempts to create a new DC universe in her image. For quite some time, The Wall’s origin story is one that doesn’t get told that often. Presented as a mirror to Bruce Wayne’s origin story, the premiere issue of the mini-series does a fantastic job telling Amanda’s unique origin story and walks readers through how the iron-willed villain came to be. It’s a more mundane origin story than being bitten by a radioactive spider or jettisoned from an alien world, but it’s significantly effective. This marks a strong start and a worthy addition to “Absolute Power.” — Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5

ABSOLUTE POWER: TASK FORCE VII #2



Task Force VII #2 introduces Depth Charge – the Amazo unit tasked by Waller to imprison Aquaman and pacify Atlantis. Readers watch its mission unfold largely from the Doom Patrol’s perspective as they lose their own powers before hoping to help living below the ocean’s waves with similar results to every encounter between metahuman and government forces in “Absolute Power” thus far. Although the story is already formulaic this far into the event, artist Max Raynor brings plenty of energy to the B-list superheroes and extraordinary settings involved in establishing this section of the map. There’s plenty of spectacle to behold as an over-sized Depth Charge brings an army of sharks to heel. Yet the story itself hardly resembles a complete narrative as the cliffhanger promises more will be revealed in the pages of Absolute Power. Much like the first issue, it seems that this miniseries primarily serves to flesh out brief sequences from the event to enhance its condensed page space without providing much satisfaction on its own right. If readers are interested in seeing how the Doom Patrol and Aquaman confront such powerful foes, they’ll have to look elsewhere. That makes for a deeply unsatisfying comic book read. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

BATMAN: DARK AGE #4



Batman: Dark Age starts to introduce the counterculture as Batman’s war on crime enters a new phase. This comic largely introduced characters from Batman’s mythos, like Catwoman, Joker, Penguin, and the Riddler, more as sideshows rather than substantive parts of Batman’s story… at least so far. I do think it’s interesting that Pariah (a key part of the comic’s tie to Russell’s previous “Age” series) hasn’t been a factor so far, although a last page confrontation with Ra’s al Ghul could majorly upend Batman’s world as he knows it. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #15



A wide cavern of tones and stories are on display in Batman: The Brave and the Bold, showcasing that the anthology series definitely has something for everybody. The finale of “Time Jerks” is easily among the highlights, as Mark Russell’s clever script and Jon Mikel’s ambitious art bring Booster Gold and the Jurassic League’s adventure to a close. The final chapter of Joshua Hale Fialkov and Lisandro Estherren’s “The Invader” also delivers a lot of charm, adding a bizarre but poignant note to Guy Gardner and Batman’s unlikely team-up. While this is far from The Brave and the Bold‘s strongest issue, it still has many positives. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #1087



Batman and a few surprising allies start to cut off the Orghams at the knees, starting with several key lieutenants. While the likes of Mr. Freeze and Two-Face are strange bedfellows for Batman’s reclaiming of Gotham, both characters have been part of this story since the outset and deserve a heroic moment or two as well. The B-story featuring Batman and Azrael is a particular highlight, in part due to Francesco Francavilla’s fantastic artwork. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE FLASH #11



The Flash #11 continues to split the series’ focus between Wally’s increasingly hallucinogenic experience with metaphysical beings seeking to reorganize reality and his family and fellow speedster’s mundane organization as they grapple with this new threat. Artist Ramón Pérez does an excellent job delineating between these very different experiences, stretching forms and panels to suggest Wally’s rapidly shifting consciousness before drawing readers back into much more familiar layouts amongst the gathered allies. This serves to provide plenty of interesting visuals and contrasts as the issue works to explain the high-concept antagonists driving The Flash‘s conflict. Those explanations are necessary and set the stage for whatever comes next, even if they slow the series’ pace in this issue. It’s clear that big things sit on the horizon and, with any luck, the staging found in this month’s issue will summon a big payoff for readers soon. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

DC #2

GREEN ARROW #14



It’s just fun seeing Team Arrow working together, and without Green Arrow as the center of attention. Sure, he’s turned on his friends, but there’s got to be a reason behind it. The art team is splendid here, and each panel on each page is just as colorful and filled with energy as it can be. As an Absolute Power tie-in it works well, and their mission appears to be vital and important. — Tim Adams

Rating: 4 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN #42



Harley Quinn #42 has a lot going on. The issue circles back around to the issue of the corrupt cop with a personal vendetta against Harley, but it spends most of its time on a team-up between Harley and Robin that functions more like an (unwanted) therapy session about bisexuality. While there’s action layered into it—they’re taking on Freeze, after all—the overly verbose nature of the team up feels a little distracting and a little past due considering that Robin has been canonically bisexual for awhile. The issue also feels a bit like it suffers from forward motion as everything with the police officer comes back around with Vandal Savage intervening. The net result is an issue that feels a bit like it’s treading water. The backup story, however, is a delight. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

THE NICE HOUSE BY THE SEA #1



The Nice House on the Lake was a series characterized by all of the very best adjectives starting with the letter S; it was surreal, subversive, smart, and scary-as-hell. The story of a handful of accomplished friends gathered in a seeming paradise to be held as captives by an alien consciousness while the Earth ended was immediately something special and only grew in its promise across 12 issues. Its sequel, The Nice House on the Sea, can be described with those same words as it introduces a new gathering of individuals at a new location under the same premise, but what makes it so impressive is how quickly it builds upon what’s come before to change everything readers know once again. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

POWER GIRL #11



This is definitely a much heavier Paige issue than it is a Power Girl adventure, but there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. The best superhero stories are able to give solid time to alter ego lives and weave them into interesting narratives. That’s exactly what Williams has done in this series. So there may not be quite as much Power Girl as you might hope, but it’s still a fun and breezy issue nonetheless. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

ZATANNA: BRING DOWN THE HOUSE #2



Zatanna: Bring Down The House #2 delivers on the demon battle promised at the end of issue #1 and manages to make that extraordinary spectacle seem like a secondary concern in a rapidly expanding saga of magic and childhood trauma. Zatanna and the powerful stranger appearing at her shows both reveal plenty of heroism and attitude as the stage comes crashing down, establishing a tense but rewarding dynamic that only grows better as a secret society of sorcerers is revealed. There’s a sense of going down the rabbit hole as Zatanna’s past and present are bound together in allusions to her father and the first issue’s disappeared child in which every answer introduces a new question. That sense of discovery is exhilarating, especially when the issue introduces yet another mysterious figure and facet of the truth by its end. But it’s Javier Rodríguez’s artwork that makes these many timelines, settings, and perspectives blend with such wonder on the page. Alterations in style instantly inform readers whenever the sequence shifts and implies arcane concepts far better than any prose explanation might. Every stage of the battle and use of magic brings about splendid new effects that suggest reality-altering power in their very presentation. Bring Down the House #2 effectively shifts its tone between excitement, humor, and terror between panels, but every moment will leave readers wanting to discover more, no matter how dark the story may grow. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #1

ANNIHILATION 2099 #4



The Silver Surfer is a character cast in Old Testament lore, from his original conception as God’s avenging angel through the Faustian bargain he strikes. Steve Orlando, in reimagining Marvel’s cosmic characters for Earth-2099, siezes upon that mythology to construct a servant of Mephisto who’s torment and power plays upon similar themes in a new fashion; the result is the best issue of Annihilation 2099 so far. The origin of this Surfer is cast in the form of parables with brief contemplations of temptation and sacrifice revealing the character’s fundamentally tragic nature. Everything in this issue may function as staging, but it’s iconic staging with a stunning redesign by artist Ario Andidito showcasing a heart on fire within the Surfer’s chest. The final appearance of Dracula at this issue’s end casts the fallen angel from the stars against a devil thrown into the darkness of space, making this compact storytelling surprisingly effective. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

CAPTAIN AMERICA #11



Straczynski’s Captain America continues to put concept over character, for better or for worse. Admittedly, this supernatural-tinted story brings an entirely new aura to Steve Rodgers—only for it to feel empty and hollow. Saiz does great work when he gets to dive into the wackier of ideas but unfortunately here, the story of Captain America #11 is a bit too restrained. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: WWIII #3



Joe Kelly’s nod to Deadpool & Wolverine is timely and entertaining, a worthy story in its own right. He manages to balance the eponymous characters with ease, and the series—this issue in particular—is only elevated by Adam Kubert’s exemplary lineart. There are some two-page splashes in Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII that are quite astonishing, perhaps even some of the best layouts you’ll see this year. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

NYX #1



NYX #1 is a charming, albeit restrained, menagerie of Marvel’s mutant adolescence. The character dynamics and sure-to-escalate stakes will undoubtedly make this series a unique entry in Marvel’s new X-Men relaunch, without immediately reinventing the wheel. As with Marvel’s recent X-Men #1, there is definitely admirable work on display across this debut issue, but that might not be enough to leave a lasting impact. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #48



Vader and Luke both know that they must face each other soon and that this conflict will likely result in one of their deaths, as they both grapple with facing their fears in various ways. As Luke questions if he’s really strong enough to face his father, even if it means killing him, Vader questions just have devoted to Palpatine he really is and what the fallout of a betrayal could mean. Readers likely know the trajectory of both Vader and Luke, so with only two more issues to go in Star Wars: Darth Vader, everything unfolding feels like moot points. The creatives aren’t entirely giving up on the series, as we still see glimpses of existential reflections from both characters about where their destinies are headed, though these elements are a bit muddled in the more immediate narrative that is taking place regarding the Imperial Schism. We hope the next issue can resolve that plot thread entirely so the true finale can focus on the more philosophical aspects of Vader, especially given how unlikely it will be that we’ll be getting a series focused on the Sith Lord in the near future. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

STRANGE ACADEMY: BLOOD HUNT #3



Things wrap up pretty nicely for the Strange Academy kids. The Darkhold kid proves he’s not too much of a scumball, and naturally is recruited to join the students at Doctor Strange’s school. With Agatha All Along on the horizon in October, I’d wager we’ll see Strange Academy and the Darkhold again real soon. — Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #6



Ultimate Black Panther approaches the precipice of something really unique in its latest issue, having up to this point mostly been only marginally different from what we might expect from Earth-616’s Black Panther rather than a radical reinvention. Series writer Bryan Hill takes it up to a point but doesn’t fully commit just yet, though the energy of a daring risk in storytelling would no doubt but some juice into the series. Carlos Nieto steps in as a guest artist for this month’s issue, filling the gap between issues by Stefano Caselli, and though there are noticeable differences, for the most part it is a smooth transition within its visual fidelity. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #7



Marc Spector made his glorious return to the land of the living in Blood Hunt #4, and thanks to Jed MacKay also helming that series, the moment felt fittingly grand and like a satisfying payoff for longtime fans. That leads to a bit of déjà vu in Vengeance of the Moon Knight #7, which essentially takes us back to that moment and traces the steps of Khonshu’s rescue. While there is additional context in these early pages, it’s not until after Spector returns a bit less than halfway through where it begins to explore new ground. Several moments can’t help but shine, especially the reunion between Marc and Tigra, and the issue is drop dead gorgeous thanks to the always stunning work of Alessandro Cappuccio, Rachelle Rosenberg, and Cory Petit. For those who have followed this story from the beginning, it is more than worth it, but for those who are looking for more in the way of forward progression, they might not find that here. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

VENOM: SEPARATION ANXIETY #3



The greatest strength with the new Venom: Separation Anxiety is that penciler Gerardo Sandoval puts his soul into every inch of the artwork here. Unique layouts and Venom-specific paneling make this a treat to look at, with Sandoval’s art elevated by inker victor Nava and color artist Romulo Fajardo Jr. Series writer David Michelinie has an interesting idea for a plot here but the old-school style of filling up every panel with gigantic world balloons brings this one down, especially when the art is what’s really selling it. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 3 out of 5

VENOMVERSE REBORN #2



The frame story of Venomverse: Reborn #2 attempts to connect the three stories it introduces by questioning whether the Venom symbiote has any limits and stretches that premise to its own limits. The first considers whether there are limits to where the Venom symbiote could appear in time by presenting a tale of historical fiction in which Venom bonds with a young warrior to stand against Harald Fairhair, king of Norway, thus altering the timeline. This story has a compellingly rugged visual style but mostly feels like an underdeveloped pilot story. The second story takes a much more humorous tone, as Captain Venom – depicted in a cartoonish style more reminiscent of a newspaper strip than superhero fare — recruits Eddie Brock to his multiversal basketball team consisting of some of Marvel’s biggest bad guys all bonded to their Venoms. While mostly played for light gags (which land effectively), the story also works as a fine criticism of how lazily one can attach the Venom symbiote to any multiversal iteration of another character with little noteworthy effect. The third story carries that theme in a way, with the Venom of Venom: The End, who becomes an avatar and defender of all biological life, rejecting the very notion of a multiverse for how it cheapens the individual nature of each being in existence by replicating them infinitely, turning the very idea of them into an aggregate being. It’s a notion that reflects a common complaint levied against the glut of multiverse-based storytelling in recent pop culture. Unfortunately, while original Venom: The End writer Adam Warren has no trouble tuning back into the voice he used in that story, he’s paired with an artist who isn’t up to the task, with muddy visuals and one panel where featuring a rendering of Venom that I’d swear was drawn using the Drake “Hotline Bling” meme as a reference. It’s an uneven issue, but one with some interesting things to say. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

WOLVERINE: BLOOD HUNT #4



Wolverine’s Blood Hunt tie-in series comes to its roaring conclusion here, a suitable ending for the story at hand. Waltz’s script does a lot in little time, making huge leaps through the story to make sure it’s wrapped in just four issues. Ryp’s strong lines provides a nice balance with the cloudy, atmospheric colors from Guru-eFX. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Image #1

BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #3



Blood Squad Seven #3 is delivering the opening mission for a cynical superhero squad taking down one of their own who’s gone on a homicidal rampage only 20 years after The Ultimates managed the same concept in far better fashion. The inconsistencies in characterization and motivation as the team plans how to take down Ripcord in the most mismanaged fashion imaginable make it difficult to even appreciate this story as homage. Combine that with an insistence on violence against women as a convenient trope to define evil and one that regularly emphasizes the naked corpses of women (often contrasted with armored men), and you have a comic that’s ugly to look at and read. Brief sequences featuring old members speaking outside of the core story seem to reflect another comic altogether; it’s possible in these spaces to imagine this series playing upon established histories and actions. But without any continuity and so little to care for across the opening three issues, there’s nothing for readers to uncover in Blood Squad Seven beyond ideas that were already going out of vogue (and for the better) in the 1990s. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

FERAL #5



At the cost of becoming a broken record, Feral is one of the most gut wrenching books you’ll read, and yet the most impressive quality is how the series is able to convey a sense of warmth and hope amidst all of the death and chaos. Also worthy of praise is the team’s ability to keep the reader from becoming numb to the more brutal moments with twists in expectations or in how moments are executed throughout the story. One particular moment near the end of Feral #5 comes to mind, and without spoiling, let’s just say it wasn’t at all what I was expecting, and yet still introduces the tension and stakes that this series has become known for. While Tony Fleecs keeps you guessing as the path progresses, artists Trish Forstner, Tone Rodriguez, and colorist Brad Simpson continue to deliver outstanding visuals across the board, including one series of pages about midway throughout that will leave you distraught and reeling, something the moment undoubtedly required, and it certainly left an impression, as did the issue overall. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

LOCAL MAN #12



This Local Man arc melds an impressive smattering of elements together, sending Jack and his allies and adversaries towards a major nexus point. Tim Seeley and Tony Fleecs’ work continues to be a delightful and poignant throwback, both narratively and in the ambitious nature of their respective art designs. While this might not be as revolutionary as some of the series’ previous issues, it still shows why the series remains such a joy to read. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

MONSTRESS #53



Monstress #53 has quite a few surprises and drops a couple of bombshells on readers and in doing so, does what Marjorie Liu does best: reveals just the right amount of information at the right time to not only keep the story moving forward but simultaneously change the game. The issue sees Maika have her drug-induced sleep meeting with her father, but also reveals that the mighty Lord Doctor might not be as strong as he wants everyone to believe. It’s a revelation that shifts things for Maika but as things are further revealed to the reader, one sees just how grim the situation is. The stakes get higher in this issue and while it still feels like we’re a long way off from a resolution, these new details make this rich story more interesting than ever. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

NO/ONE #10



The final (for now) installment of the twisty murder mystery has only gotten more timely, but loses a tiny bit of its intrigue in the process. The majority of this culmination issue seems to hint at everything being pretty neatly tied up in a bow, only to pull the rug out from underneath us in an equally-unsatisfying manner. There is still a clear sense of craft on display, from the character moments in Kyle Higgins and Brian Buccellato’s script to the unfussy art from Geraldo Borges. If anything, No/One #10 makes me regret that I didn’t tune into the franchise’s spinoff podcast and get the complete picture, and that sense of incompleteness isn’t great when dealing with a finale of this kind. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

ROOK: EXODUS #4



Rook gets some payback for his deceased friend Swine, and we get more warden-on-warden action between Dire Wolf and Kaa. As far as new comics and new worlds goes, the one the Rook: Exodus team has crafted has managed to keep my attention. I’m curious to find out who Ursaw is, but it’s possible he’s just someone else we haven’t met in this world. — Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE SACRIFICERS #10



The absence of artist Max Fiumara is the first thing readers will likely notice in The Sacrificers #10; his style and storytelling have defined the best high fantasy elements of this series and filled its figures and settings with such power. But the inclusion of André Lima Araújo makes for an excellent addition to the series, especially given this issue’s focus. Araújo shifts away from divinely powered battles to Soluna’s sorry, mortal state and the clean lines and minute details of their style serve to emphasize the poverty and suffering Soluna suffers as a serf. While the issue heaps new miseries upon her, it also broadens reader understanding of how mundane people relate to their gods and never veers to far into ugliness purely for its own sake. Instead, Soluna is presented with terrible predicaments both deeply understandable (i.e. poverty) and profoundly terrifying (as found by the issue’s end). The resulting reintroduction produces a strong contrast to Pigeon’s story in The Sacrificers #9 and plays into the strengths of the series’ newest collaborator for a compelling new hook by the issue’s end. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Image #2

SELF HELP #2



Self Help continues to toe the line between being innovative and tiresome, and both issues so far have a little like a roller coaster in that regard. There are great moments that breathe new life into genres. There are others that make you wonder if the book will get better or worse. In spite of its mess, though, Self Help is at least consistently entertaining. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE SIX FINGERS #5



The Six Fingers brings its saga (as well as that of its companion series, The One Hand) to a bleak end. Carefully considered layouts that convey the sense of time ticking away create a tense atmosphere, undergirded by the repeated use of clocks, drinking birds, and Newton’s cradles that emphasize themes of time and automation (a particularly nice bit of lettering placement involves captions appearing between the spheres of the clicker, the character’s voice filling the space between pendulum swings). The denser layouts give way to more open pages as the story begins to spin out of control, culminating in a two-page spread depicting a mass act of sacrificial defiance. There are no easy or clear answers to be found in The Six Fingers, any more than there were in The One Hand‘s finale, and nor should there be as such tidy summations would only betray the weighty spirit of the world these creators have built but the conclusion will likely linger with readers for some time. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SPAWN KILLS EVERY SPAWN #1



Spawn Kills Spawn doesn’t do much to draw in readers of the titular character’s universe or potential new fans, seemingly trying to bring in both but ultimately failing in the attempt. The humor never manages to push Spawny to the forefront in a way that makes readers want to follow this character and his long-winded monologues as he searches for revenge. The miniseries simply feels like a missed opportunity and doesn’t make good on any of the angles that it takes in this surreal side of the Spawn universe. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 2 out of 5

SUPERMASSIVE #1



This year’s iteration of the Supermassive crossover one-shot is full throttle from start to finish, with a visual style that is kinetic to the point of exhaustion and replete with exaggerated fight scenes. That’s not to say it looks bad, but it does look busy. Packing five major characters into the issue also means that not all of them get to be fully fleshed out, but they are distinct contrasts to one another, each representing a different point on the hero-antihero-sort-of-reformed-villain moral spectrum. This is my first real brush with the Massive-verse, but I’m of the opinion that if you put a “#1” on the cover you should be prepared for newcomers to pick the book up. As far as that goes, it’s hardly a satisfying first chapter of anything, given that it takes place alongside a major event occurring in Radiant Black, but work as a way for readers to taste test each of these characters, and it wouldn’t be surprising for readers to follow any one of them back to their namesake series. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON LIVES! #4



Universal Monsters: Creature From the Black Lagoon Lives! #4 is a testament to the power of horror across media and generations to powerfully reflect the human condition. Even framed as a sequel, the characters colliding in this issue’s climax are all defined by motives and personalities developed across only four issues of comics and each one’s denouement resonates like the gunshots ringing through the creature’s cave. Every page turn lands like a punch as the bittersweet ending unfolds. Throughout all of the action and confrontations, Matthew Roberts’ utilizes tropes of reflections and watching eyes to illustrate the story’s essential questions. Every choice is given weight and consequence in the panel in which it’s made and many of the splashes are bound to haunt readers long after the final page is turned. Even rushed pacing at a couple of points cannot detract from undeniably powerful highlights that make Creature From the Black Lagoon Lives! one of 2024’s best horror stories – timeless in its appeal. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

VOID RIVALS #11



Void Rivals sees Darak and Solila finally come to an understanding of sorts, as the void rivals (see what I did there?) show their respective skills and mutual respect as they battle their way to safety. Darak noticeably has a change of heart regarding Zertonians, as he goes out of his way to ensure that his once-hated rivals have access to technology that could save lives. Of course, the détente couldn’t last long, but it seems that Darak and Solila have reached a new level of their relationship, strengthening the core around which this entire series is built. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

THE BIG BURN #1



The execution is a little inconsistent in the back half, but man is The Big Burn playing with a stellar idea. A heist story about trading your soul to the devil then trying to rob his casino-themed hell to get it back? It’s a fantastic hook and a mostly great exploration of that story in this debut issue. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLOW AWAY #4



Blow Away #4 is good, but suffers from a few minor issues. The book follows Brynne as she is injured during her investigation and then the subsequent fallout of her escape which in turn brings the story to the point where we may well find out the truth next issue. To do that, we finally get her backstory and a glimpse into whatever happened with one of her previous jobs that led to her reputation being tarnished as well as what her personal trauma is. While that part of the story is interesting and welcome, the way the issue then hard shifts back into leaning into her paranoia and almost too-quickly “resolving” things about the mystery of the hikers feels a bit like whiplash. Part of that is simply perspective, but there’s also this sense of things feeling a bit uneven in terms of characterization. What continues to ring true is the locals versus outsiders sense of things and the desolation of the environment that give this mystery an eerie feel, something that remains strong as we head into a conclusion. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

BRZRKR: A FACEFUL OF BULLETS #1



Another standalone story in B.’s history, BRZRKR: A Faceful of Bullets follows the character through the Midwest—specifically Kansas and Missouri—at the very beginning of the Civil War and sees him once again finding himself involved in violence and something like justice, mostly as told through the eyes of one of the people he rescues. However, while the idea of examining B.’s history is of course interesting, the story itself—written by Jason Aaron—feels more like a cliche swiped from b-movie Westerns with the violence dialed up for shock value. It’s less Wild West and more bad stereotype and while the book looks nice in terms of its art thanks to Francesco Manna, it misses the mark. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #12



This isn’t Zub’s most innovative Conan arc to date, but it’s also not on the other end of the spectrum either. This series continues to be everything it intends to be, while delivering some excellent art and exciting endeavors. This issue also makes you realize there should be a lot more Conan stories set in the snow. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

CRUEL UNIVERSE #1



Reviving the Entertaining Comics brand, Cruel Universe could have merely cashed in on the nostalgia of the brand’s legacy in the world of horror in sci-fi, but with this debut issue, the experience goes above and beyond expectation to deliver four tales of terror that feel both timeless and incredibly contemporary. From a twist of fate using a black hole to time travel to the true cost of being an intergalactic gladiator, this issue offers up drastically different stories that push the boundaries of technology, science, morality, and mortality. Each story feels like we’re watching an all-new episode of Black Mirror, given the overall fresh feeling and modern voice of each story, and while other throwback comics might aim to channel a familiar art style, Cruel Universe doesn’t rest on its laurels and, while some of the compositions of the panels might evoke the ’50s and ’60s style, the overall aesthetic is entirely modern. Oni Press had their work cut out for them with this revival of EC, and not only did they meet expectations, but they completely shattered them. We won’t get ahead of ourselves and assume every installment in this revival will be as impressive, but even if future installments are a step down in quality, it’ll still be more compelling than most other sci-fi and horror titles out there. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #1



Epitaphs From the Abyss is supposed to be horror satire examining various aspects of modern society—everything from politics to the internet to even vaccines—and while the four stories in the issue are all interesting in that old school Tales From the Crypt vein of things, most of them feel a little too gimmicky or superficial to really be shocking or thought provoking. The most interesting of the set, “Family Values” written by Stephanie Phillips, might be the most chilling and surprising with its twist at the end. Beyond that, the stories just lack the substance to be genuinely interesting. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

FENCE CHALLENGERS: LONG SHOT #1



Fence Challengers: Long Shot #1 brings back one of the best Boom titles in recent years. With our team back in action, all eyes are on the fencing state championships. The stakes are high as Nicholas and Seiji must face their own demons with the sport. With some gorgeous illustrations backing the comeback, Fence Challengers: Long Shot is off to a good start, so we’re officially en garde.– Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

GODZILLA VS. MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS II #4



Godzilla vs Mighty Morphin Power Rangers II has featured plenty of bigger than life action, but even compared to what’s come before, issue #4 somehow kicks up the insanity to 11. The bonkers nature of the story is what makes it so thoroughly entertaining, and Cullen Bunn fully embraces the fantastical aspects of the series, and the enthusiasm for the premise can’t help but leap off the page. Likewise, artist Baldemar Rivas, colorist Andrew Dalhouse, and letterer and designer Johanna Nattalie took the Kaiju Rangers and topped themselves with some of my favorite Zord designs ever. That’s not hyperbole either, and if someone doesn’t make toys of these I’m going to lose my mind. While Godzilla is actually relatively absent here, the universe’s other Kaiju stars get some welcome limelight in his stead, and the throw down teased by book’s end is as epic as it gets. Absurdly fun and a must for franchise fans. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

GODZILLA: SKATE OR DIE #2



Feeling as though they’re the only ones who might be able to understand what’s happening with Godzilla, our skaters make a rush to get to their path of destruction, while also evading authorities on their journey. With comics as a medium and with Godzilla stories in any medium, you won’t get very far by calling into question the logic behind a premise, and while the inherent absurdity of skaters aiming to square off against the titan could be overlooked for the sake of an entertaining story, there’s nothing outside of the premise that accomplishes anything of interest. We’d be willing to stop questioning why these skaters are setting their sights on Godzilla or why authorities are preoccupied with stopping them, despite a massive beast causing a trail of destruction on its way to the city if the book itself was entertaining or engaging enough to distract us, but that’s not what this book is. We’re given chaotic and colorful artwork and the bare minimum of stereotypical skater dialogue, though little else. The aesthetics of the book could appeal to GodzIlla fans who also share an interest in skater culture, but outside of that, we’re still scratching our heads about what the point of this book is in the first place. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 2 out of 5

HELLO DARKNESS #1



Anthologies are rare beasts in the direct market these days, especially ongoing ones, which makes the superb collection of talent and terrifying tales found in Hello Darkness #1 this week a very welcome change of pace. The first issue collects a half-dozen stories (some of which standalone, two of which are labeled part one) alongside single page cartoons and pin-ups; each entry is distinctive in its style and approach to the horror genre. It’s a testament to the eye of series curator Bryce Carlson more than anything else, as horror fans of all stripes are bound to find some installments that capture their bloody hearts. Several modern comics icons bring stories, including Garth Ennis, Becky Cloonan, and James Tynion IV; readers of Something is Killing the Children or War Stories will not want to miss these additions to already fabled bibliographies. Yet the introduction of other writers and artists with less of a reputation proves every bit as exciting with Sarah Anderson summoning up a bone-chilling tale in just more than a dozen panels and David Cousens serves up something for gorehounds. The result is a debut that reflects the immense talent found within horror comics today and an irresistible invitation to dive deeper into Hello Darkness. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

JOY OPERATIONS 2 #2



Joy has been framed for a crime she didn’t commit, but she’s handling it like the boss that she is. Some of the more interesting developments come with the supporting characters; mainly Joy’s wife and Hampton’s sister. They have a new interesting dynamic that should hopefully continue to develop in future issues. Again, I have to praise the art by Stephen Byrne for being the true highlight in the book. — Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVOLUTION #3



A stirring final page in Masters of the Universe: Revolution #3 serves as the kind of bombastic storytelling that could define the entire series, but sadly does not. Daniel Hdr’s pencils create a clear moment of transformation, which is elevated by Keith Champagne’s inks and Brad Simpson’s colors. This isn’t to say that the rest of the art in the book isn’t up to par, it looks good, but the larger narrative thrust is lost in the awkward and burdensome word balloons that cover so many of its panels. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 3 out of 5

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #122



“The Darkest Hour” has lived up to its billing, though Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #122 provides a slight light at the end of the tunnel. Writer Melissa Flores had me on a rollercoaster of emotions throughout this penultimate issue, with a number of conversations highlighting how far these characters have evolved from the book’s debut 8 years ago. That couldn’t be more apparent than in the exchanges between Billy and Zordon and Ari and Kimberly, and at times their stances can even become frustrating, simply due to the nature of what we’ve seen them go through and experience. That’s part of being human after all, and it’s part of what’s defined the Power Rangers comics since they debuted. Flores has a way of bringing that humanity to the forefront, even when the bigger than life action comes into play. That said, when the action does kick in, Simona Di Gianfelice and colorists Raul Angulo and Jose Enrique Fernandez, and letterer Ed Dukeshire are experts at bringing some flair to the occasion, and one particular Ranger-filled splash page will certainly have fans over the moon. All of the pieces are now in place, and we’ll see how this epic chapter finally ends in Darkest Hour #1. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

MINOR THREATS: THE FASTEST WAY DOWN #4



The thing that has always made Minor Threats a stellar read is its consistency in making stars out of the mundane. The title’s second arc wraps up in The Fastest Way Down #4, arguably the most action-packed, heartfelt issue in the entire series. Oswalt and Blum continue juggling an ensemble with ease and are masters at making heroes out of villains. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

NEMESIS: ROGUES’ GALLERY #1



Artist Valerio Giangiordano does great work in establishing action and setting immediately in Nemesis: Rogues’ Gallery with color artist Lee Loughridge giving his dynamic movement an elevated look and an overall grounded feel. Too bad that the larger story here is stale as ever, with even the veneer of edginess that has defined this “character” becoming even more hackneyed than the other follow-up stories that featured him. Even knowing what happened in Nemesis Reloaded and Big Game won’t make this somehow more exciting either; in fact, it might make the impact of those particular stories, whatever they might have had, feel lessened. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 2 out of 5

ORCS!: THE GIFT #4



What a satisfying and entertaining finale! There is so much to take in with the different tribal classes between orcs, wolves, and elves, and even though they may feud with one another they do come together and work in tandem when the time calls for it. We also see the passing of the Mother Tree mantle, which delivers a happy and sad ending all at the same time. — Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

PROJECT: CRYPTID #11



Ahoy’s surreal anthology series continues by focusing on The Jersey Devil and a monstrous “Capelobo.” Ultimately, both these stories are serviceable though they do suffer from some storytelling issues that make them fall flat in comparison to some of the stronger stories of the series focusing on Cryptids. To start, the Jersey Devil tale has the legs to be much more than it could have been but is weighed down on overuse of exposition rather than letting the story of a faux-Action Park being created as the “Devil’s Playground.” The follow-up story feels better put together but still has some foibles in presenting its story. While the overall issue is serviceable, it doesn’t stand out as one of Project: Cryptids best. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3 out of 5

RESIDENT ALIEN: THE BOOK OF LIFE #2



Things proceed very quickly with the pregnancy in The Book of Life #2, an issue that makes excellent use of montage to move ahead without losing a sense of important details or Resident Alien‘s essential human touch. Outside of a brief addition of suspense, the issue emphasizes familial connections and the special blend of excitement and terror that precedes a first child. Harry and Asta go through the motions of multiple trimesters with familiar bouts of morning sickness and their own unique predicaments. The anxiety radiating from their many concerns is deeply sympathetic portrayed with careful expressions and dialogue that ring true. It’s an impressive compression of time and one that sets the stage for a different back-half to The Book of LIfe than many readers may have anticipated, but that’s the joy of the journey. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #39



With the arrival of “Road Stories” part four, Something is Killing the Children is making yet another case for series of the year, something immensely impressive when you consider that we’re now 39 issues deep. James Tynion IV has utilized these smaller standalone stories to give readers a welcome glimpse at the more vulnerable aspects of Erica Slaughter, though issue #39 is easily the most raw and relatable glimpse yet. Now, when I say relatable, I don’t happen to hunt monsters for a living, so not in the literal sense, but effect of grief and how one attempts to compartmentalizing those feelings is certainly something many can identity with. Werther Dell’Edera, Miquel Muerto, and Andworld Design pull so much emotion from every small mannerism and shift of expression, and then the flashbacks hit even harder while also further building the mystery of exactly what happened to Jessica. Road Stories has become one of my favorite arcs in this consistently stellar series, and no fan should miss it. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR TREK: DEFIANT #17



Star Trek: Defiant launches into its new arc confidently as it throws readers midway into a mission involving the Defiant‘s crew with physical alterations masking their identities. Star Trek: The Next Generation spent plenty of episodes diving deep into the heart of the Klingon Empire and its culture but didn’t spend nearly as much time fleshing out the Romulan Star Empire. Star Trek: Defiant seems to be trying to rectify that oversight by entangling the Defiant‘s crew in a web of intrigue typical of the Romulan affinity for espionage and secrets. It primes the story as a fine companion to TNG, deepening not only fans’ understanding of how Romulan politics work but specifically the character of Sela, and likely setting the stage for the seemingly sudden coup that occurs in Star Trek: Nemesis. Back on Earth, Miles O’Brien is having a bad day at work (a familiar song), being called the TNG era’s equivalent of Oppenheimer, opening up an interesting next act for the beloved character. The shadow art fits perfectly with Defiant‘s darker tone, though it falters during the sunnier scenes. However, that’s a minor flaw in what is otherwise a strong start to this series’ next chapter. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #1



In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1, Aaron and Jones offer longtime fans something that feels undeniably inspired by the original TMNT comics published by Mirage 40 years ago without being slavishly devoted to them, all while making the Turtles’ wild and expansive universe easily digestible for new fans. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

UNCANNY VALLEY #4



The pace picks up in Uncanny Valley #4 with characters colliding and the series’ antagonist finally taking the stage. It’s an issue that provides both much-needed background regarding Oliver’s origins and the suggestion of real consequences in a cartoon landscape seemingly lacking in them. However, even as things go from bad to worse, it’s unclear what might harm any of these characters, a problem exacerbated by the cartoonish style of Fleecs’ artwork as the cliffhanger seems silly even as the issue seeks to imply a sense of gravity. Discovering how this world functions will help to better establish stakes as right now the jokes are landing much more clearly than the action. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

UNDERHEIST #5



Underheist‘s conclusion sends David to the bottom of the pit he’s occupying and that can be read in both a metaphorical and literal sense. Although the conflict he faces in choosing between companions and extricating himself will likely be clearer when read in collection, the atmosphere and design surrounding Hell’s revelation is impressive in its own right. A sudden shift in New York City’s established environment makes for an outstanding splash and the entire, tense standoff sequence at the issue’s end is impressively paced outside of a single shootout. Although not all of the elements connect in this serialized format, the final few pages are still haunting and call for readers to return to the start and rediscover every sad step in this journey through Hell. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

THE WRITER #2



With Stan having an unexpected reunion with his estranged father, he learns that his father bestowed upon him a mystical ring that he thought was ordained to be passed down to his son. There’s understandably some room for debate on whether that was the right thing to do, though none of those details matter to the Nazis hoping to destroy Stan and his family. At one point in this issue, Stan’s dad sarcastically says, “Prepare yourself for some length exposition,” which feels like a self-reflexive comment on just how weighed down with prose this issue is. It’s all relatively dense and is recalling events from the past, which rob them of their urgency and excitement, while also leaving the reader to question their importance. While we’re only two issues in, it makes you wonder if this concept would have been better executed as a novel, because even though the artwork in the book is impressive, it fails to ignite much excitement about the exploits our characters are engaging in. Still, all the pieces of this story with all its religious mythology and monsters and occult organizations are interesting on their own, this specific recipe in issue two just doesn’t entirely come together as satisfyingly as in the debut installment. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5