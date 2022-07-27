Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 7/27/2022

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, AfterShock, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Detective Comics #1062, Ant-Man #1, and Book of Shadows #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 ACTION COMICS #1045 Action Comics #1045 continues the story from the previous issue and finds the heroes in a rough place – this is, essentially, their last stand. However, instead of this being an anxious chapter in the tale, Johnson does a solid job of making it almost hopeful. Superman is very much peak Superman here in terms of his character and humanity (even if his powers are failing) and it makes for an incredible read to see this kind of humanity in a dark time, especially considering it's simultaneously still very much unclear how it will all end. The only real issue here is that the art is a bit uneven and inconsistent, though it's not necessarily a problem considering that this issue is rich and engaging narrative wise. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 AQUAMEN #6 Aquamen's finale was really issue #5, as issue #6 acts as mostly an epilogue and a lead-in to Dark Crisis and "Death of the Justice League." It's effective in how it presents both, but some might feel a bit underwhelmed with how the series decided to conclude. Right off the bat writers Brandon Thomas and Chuck Brown deliver a stellar sequence with Steve Trevor that sort of reignited my appreciation for the character. Meanwhile, any sequence with Black Manta and Jackson Hyde is absolute gold, and artist Max Raynor and colorist Adriano Lucas seem to be as enthusiastic about the character, as he just about steals the show in every scene he's in. Meanwhile, the Aquaman and Mera aspects of the book are rather brief and aren't as compelling, and that goes for Tula and Garth's side story as well. Then the book takes a sharp turn and is suddenly dealing with the loss of Arthur because of the "Death of the Justice League." Once again, Jackson is the heart of these next few pages, and while the book leaves a powerful impression with its ending, the series overall felt like it struggled to find its footing, never having the chance to really capitalize on its powerful potential. Aquaman fans will find all sorts of shining character moments to love, but as a whole, the series wasn't as much of a home run as I hoped it would be. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 BATMAN: FORTRESS #3 Whitta and Robertson continue their journey with Batman attempting to hold the world together with an absent Superman, diving into what Bruce can do when exploring the world of the super powered. We get to learn more about our villains here on top of Batman's encounter with the likes of the Guardians of the Green Lantern Corps and President Luthor, who is delightfully evil in his role here, and it makes for a solid experience all the way around. The creative team is able to lay some very interesting ground work across the board and I'm looking forward to seeing what surprises they have in store. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BATMAN: ONE DARK KNIGHT #3 Unfortunately, One Dark Knight isn't able to overcome some of the problems that have lingered throughout its first two issues, as Jock supplies readers with stellar artwork but seems to be beleaguered with the dialogue and story beats. This final issue almost feels like it pushes the idea of Gotham being without power to the side and dives deeper into the past of E.M.P. I think the book would have honestly benefitted with no dialogue whatsoever, and considering there is another Batman book focusing on a powerless world, One Dark Knight was in an uphill battle throughout. --Evan Valentine Rating: 2.5 out of 5 DC: MECH #1 DC Mech #1 is a lot of fun, even if at times it feels very much like an extended advertisement for some cool new toys (toys I would shamelessly buy, for the record.) Consider it an alternate history of sorts where, the JSA is hit by an alien visitor that turns out is a scout for Darkseid and their catastrophic fight with the invader changes the course of the DC Universe as we know it giving us, well, mecha versions of familiar heroes in the present. From an art perspective, its easy to see the anime influence – and unlike the manga influences of Future State: Gotham, it's actually very well done here. There are also some cool other references here, namely the iconic 1927 film Metropolis. It's super neat to look at. Story wise, there's a lot of introduction here, but it's all very solid and interesting. Even if you aren't into mecha-based anything, there's still some interesting concepts at work. Overall. this seems like a pretty fun book and this is a really fun first issue. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 DEATHSTROKE INC. #11 The second installment of "Year One" begins to define itself beyond the played out footnotes of Deathstroke's origin when it deploys him on his first mission in costume. The framing around this deployment to kill the scientist who made him a superpowered killer utilizes Slade's narration to offer rationalizations that, at the very least, don't deny the monstrosity of mercenary work. The mission itself plays out in a familiar fashion with explanations prepared for each element of the Deathstroke mythos and MCU-style wisecracks about the outfit's color design. Dexter Soy deploys well-earned splashes that certainly capture the "cool factor" that's always been present in Deathstroke's design, and the subsequent action sequence makes him out to be an imposing menace. That an entire issue dedicated to a single mission performed so effectively ends with only the first notable obstacle being revealed makes it read as being scraped a bit thin, though. Here's hoping to see much more in the third chapter. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 DETECTIVE COMICS #1062 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Moody, foreboding, and strange – Ram V and Rafael Albuquerque kick off their Detective Comics run with an anxiety-laced gothic opera that's heavy on the weird. The new comic is moody, dark, and driven by the impending doom of one's own mortality, which is all a departure from Detective Comics prior direction, one that struggled to find itself in the midst of Batman's ever-changing status quo. DC #2 (Photo: DC Comics) HARLEY QUINN #17 Like a lot of Phillips overall run on Harley Quinn, this current arc has been kind of all over the place and this issue in particular really drives that home. While leading up to Harley Quinn #17 saw things get a bit more serious and the stakes get higher and higher for Harley, things end with what amounts to dollar store psychology, cheap jokes, and some goofiness with no real anything. What's frustrating is that rather than actually take on some of Verdict's very valid issues with Gotham and Harley, everything gets played for some laughs with Harley managing to save the day when she's not even the one doing the saving. On top of that Rossmo's art is more erratic than ever. Phillips can write a good Harley. But this issue just isn't it. Nothing about this issue is it. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 1.5 out of 5 ROBIN #16 The new status quo for Robin finds its rhythm as new arrivals are introduced on Lazarus Island and Damian and Connor pursue new adventures. Following up on the surprise arrival and plea of Lord Death Man in Robin #15, they quickly plunge into investigating his claims in a fast-paced detective story filled with colorful locales and guest stars. That includes the Batman of Japan in a tense initial meeting that winks at readers. There's a good sense of humor throughout this adventure—including a wonderfully campy portrayal of Lord Death Man—as the two legacy heroes fall into a natural rhythm of their own. Watching them operate through a variety of traps and encounters together makes an issue without much action still seem plenty exciting. With Flatline and plenty of other familiar faces in tow, Robin #16 frames threats for the future that will call all of them back into action post haste. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: NIGHTMARE COUNTRY #4 This issue of The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country features a fun callback to the original Sandman series that's made more than simple Easter egg thanks to Dani's guest artwork elevating everything about it. The main story slows down a bit as Flynn listens to a rich technocrat pontificate about power, but the visuals keep the mood intact. Corinthians' arrival towards the issue's end feels superheroic in an off-key way, but this book is still so filled with gruesome and fascinating creatures that readers may not even notice. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 SUPERMAN: SPACE AGE #1 Readers without much knowledge about the Cold War or geopolitics in the 1960s will have no trouble reading Superman: Space Age, but it's that setting that unlocks the best of what both Mark Russell and Mike Allred have to reflect upon DC Comics' mythos. The story is framed between the early 60s and mid-80s, with apocalyptic visions girding the horizon whether they're composed of nuclear war or an infinite crisis. Allred's pop art vision of the era is wonderful in its simplicity and he capably evokes an air of excitement surrounding the emergence of superheroes and familiar historical beats, alike. This setting is applied to contemplations of the nature of history and human life. Extended monologues in captions provide Russell with space to wax poetic on these themes, and reveals a considered contemplation that appreciates this specific past while also connecting it to the present; nuclear war and climate change provide sufficient parallels for global catastrophe. However, it's not all superhero philosophy with plenty of attention paid to this specific Superman's origin, including moving dialogues with both Pa Kent and Lois Lane at different points. Superman: Space Age offers a reflection on the nature of hope, humanity, and history with abundant wisdom and style to carry readers through even the most bitter truths of that journey. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE SWAMP THING #15 Reaching the climax of The Swamp Thing in "Apocalypse," part one, it's difficult to imagine this series ending any other way. From its earliest issues it strove to create a world in which ideas walked and breathed in the world to make sense of the long-celebrated comics metaphor known as The Green. Here at the end, readers witness the accumulation of ideas in a sprawling spectacle that dazzles the eye of even a jaded superhero reader and presents themes of climate change and capitalism in a totally unique context; it is an achievement only possible in comics. Mike Perkins has defined a style that is absolutely essential to this series' success and the intricate splash panels delivered in this issue speak to his masterful sense of design and perspective. At the heart of this world-encompassing story filled with titanic ideas, there remains the story of two brothers and it's a testament to the entire series' narrative that it balances apocalyptic stakes with a deeply personal story that's bound to resonate with readers. Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #6 The Amazing Spider-Man #6 takes a step away from ongoing events in the series and provides readers with nearly 100 pages of story to celebrate this being the series' legacy issue #900. It's a perfect sort of celebration too, one that utilizes many beloved members of both Peter's supporting cast and rogues gallery in a narrative that builds upon 60 years of Spidey history to focus on why readers love this hero. That includes a hilarious bit featuring J. Jonah Jameson, the original Sinister Six fighting alongside and against Spider-Man, and a callback to The Amazing Spider-Man #8 that affirms the genuine heroism embodied by the character for so many readers. It's also all entirely accessible, whether readers are expecting the next chapter of Wells' run or just decided to check out the anniversary installment. While Wells' humor and knack for characterization in dialogue make all of this accessible, it's Ed McGuinness who draws the titanic 70+ page central story that defines the issue's aesthetic. His figures are clean and storytelling simply crystalline in a sometimes crowded cast that guides readers splendidly across a plot filled with Marvel history and sci-fi conceits. McGuinness draws the recognizable standards of Amazing Spider-Man in a fashion that makes their costumes and appearances feel essential, even when the script nods to recent status quo shifts. It's a wonderful celebration of Spider-Man at his best. This is enhanced by back-up stories that deliver excellent humor and love for public libraries and a spectacular spread from Marcos Martin; there's also something featuring Jimmy Kimmel that's best passed over. All in all, The Amazing Spider-Man #6 (or #900) provides readers with a story that reminds readers why Spider-Man is such an iconic character, even as it celebrates their history, and should leave new and long-time fans alike anticipating the road to issue #1000. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 ANT-MAN #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Marvel Comics is celebrating the 60th anniversary of Ant-Man with a 4-issue miniseries helmed by writer Al Ewing and Tom Reilly showcasing different iterations of the character from across their publishing history, with each issue featuring a different figure donning the Ant-Man costume. What's most exciting about the series has very little to do with Ant-Man and everything to do with those telling the story. Ewing brings an innovative approach to storytelling combined with a deep appreciation for Marvel Comics continuity; Tom Reilly offers absolutely essential designs combined with a versatile sense of storytelling. Together these creators are crafting a new Ant-Man tale that not only reflects the character's long history, but the history of Marvel Comics in a story already bound to astonish readers new and old. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #3 Unfortunately, we have a bit of a bait-and-switch on our hands since Doctor Doom is promoted heavily on the cover of Captain America: Symbol of Truth #3. Yes, Sam Wilson and Deadpool are forced to answer to Doctor Doom once he discovers them trespassing in Latveria, but the conflict is resolved rather quickly and easily. The most interesting thing to come out of the standoff is what will Doom do with Deadpool. The remainder of the issue switches the focus from Latveria to Wakanda, as Sam's globetrotting adventures prepare to continue in a different country. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 GAMBIT #1 Gambit has done quite little to grab me in this first issue. Part of that is because I'm still not really sold on the core thrust of this series which sees Gambit traveling around with a young Storm. Despite my own personal hesitancy, though, Gambit #1 does little on its own to sell why this idea of Gambit partnering with a child version Ororo Munro will be worthwhile. I'm not writing off Gambit by any means just yet, especially since it's written by Chris Claremont, but this is very much a "wait and see" comic at the moment. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3 out of 5 GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL #1 Early in my comic book reading career, Peter David's Captain Marvel is a series that remained in my head for some time. David returns to the complicated relationship between Rick Jones and Genis-Vell alongside Juanan Ramirez and the new series doesn't miss a beat from the original run of this pair. Captain Marvel does a fantastic job of balancing the old school continuity with the modern events of the day, creating a fun ride for fans new and old. Even if you never got into the original series and have never read about Genis-Vell before, there's plenty here to love. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5 IRON CAT #2 Iron Cat #2 does little to further the main plot, but it continues to greatly flesh out the conflict between Black Cat and her new foe. Characterization continues to be the strongest aspect of Iron Cat, which I'm hoping will lead to greater moments later in the series. Still, it's hard to read this issue and not feel like little ground was made with where the story is heading. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3.5 out of 5 STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #22 With Aphra under the control of Ascendant tech, both she and readers are taken on a journey through her various memories and adventures over the years, while also learning about the Ascendant themselves. Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) STAR WARS: OBI-WAN #3 Star Wars fans have seen Obi-Wan Kenobi be heroic in a number of ways, though this chapter explores a time in which he wished he didn't have to be heroic, or participate in any wars in the first place, regardless of how noble his objectives might be. While this installment does deliver impressive exciting sequences of combat, they're framed in a more somber and remorseful tone, as Obi-Wan reflects on the countless casualties he's witnessed on both sides of the conflict, reminding him of the futility of combat. While Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the prequel films highlighted his power, agility, and cunning, this issue perceives them all through the wiser version of the character, resulting in a tone more similar to the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Just through this one shift in perspective, readers are treated to all of the elements that make Kenobi such a gripping figure and highlights his emotional and combative strength and resilience. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 5 out of 5 STRANGE #4 Strange continues to be an interesting series, but sadly one with a ticking clock on how long it can continue. Writer Jed MacKay brings a new idea to each issue for the militarized magical group terrorizing Clea, this time using a rocket-propelled genie, that are always fun to read. The big treat of the issue however is illustrator Marcelo Ferreira however, who manages to make these concepts into unique visual treats while also providing a visual balm to the sheer amount of dialogue being squeezed onto the artwork. Special shout out to colorist Java Tartaglia who makes the big fight scenes this month really shine. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 THE VARIANTS #2 Unsurprisingly, The Variants continues to be as stellar and surprising as its initial first issue. Jessica's search for identity and agency gets taken into some truly unexpected territory, with moments that could not be more beautifully constructed if they tried. Gail Simone's script remains unparalleled, with lines of dialogue and narration that legitimately stop me in my tracks. Phil Noto's art is still as stellar as ever, and it's a thrill seeing him draw some of the growing ensemble cast in this issue. If you're not reading The Variants, fix that immediately. Trust me. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 VENOM #9 Al Ewing channels a different Christopher Nolan title this time, Interstellar, for a trippy new issue that completely re-contextualizes every preceding issue of Venom in his run with Bryan Hitch to this point. That said, this means the issue must pull in the irritating Dylan storyline to bring things full circle and it's… fine. Hitch's work remains at its best when he gets to draw beastly, wild Venom or big sci-fi concepts, with some instances coming across as pretty bad. One hilarious panel of a naked Eddie Broke bustling through time features some wonky anatomical geometry that will elicit genuine laughter. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 WILD CARDS: THE DRAWING OF CARDS #1 Wild Cards: The Drawing of Cards is an adaptation of the first Wild Cards anthology novel edited by George R.R. Martin. Wild Cards was originally based on an RPG campaign that Martin and some of his author friends played in and grew into a shared universe of characters with wild superpowers. For fans of the Wild Cards franchise, this comic might hold to some appeal. For those who have never tried the Wild Cards books, this comic is a hot, disjointed mess. The comic seems to rush from big moment to big moment, ignoring all the stuff that made the original stories feel so unique. This is a real struggle of an adaptation and should be a hard pass for all parties. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 1 out of 5 WOLVERINE: PATCH #4 With four armies and dozens of characters storming the jungles of Madripoor, Wolverine: Patch #4 pits some of its antagonists against one another to begin clearing the field. While it's possible to identify the many players in this Cold War-era, superhero-infused conflict, many of them fail to serve a purpose more notable than providing another obstacle for Wolverine. His efforts involve lots more dead, unnamed soldiers and plenty of claws and gunplay, but nothing about that action reads as substantially changing the status quo of this miniseries either. It's a repetition of sequences and subjects already displayed in Patch without much variation and a conflict that doesn't appear much closer to a resolution, besides the advancement of the issue number. The underlying craft and storytelling are solid, but there's no clear call to readers about why they should stick around besides seeing more of Wolverine, which will certainly be enough for some. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 ALL-NEW FIREFLY #6 All-New Firefly treads familiar ground in its sixth issue, putting the Serenity crew in a situation where they need to choose between protecting others and protecting the crew of the ship, which now includes children, or helping some other folks in need. To the book's credit, it resolves the conflict with the same sense of inevitability that readers must sense in taking it in, and it does allow for an interesting interaction where Jayne gets to call out Mal for becoming what he sees as, and some readers may agree, a shadow of who he once was. It's a low-key issue, but not uninteresting. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 BEWARE THE EYE OF ODIN #2 Between the trolls and the Earthen Smiths, the best part of this book continues to be its outstanding creature designs. The story takes some steps in the right direction into making Helgi a decent character (mostly by blaming his unpleasant traits on his cursed ax), but the characters haven't made much forward progress. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 BOOK OF SHADOWS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] With a comic packed full with monsters, Valiant landed on the right artist in Vicente Cifuentes, whose monster designs and wispy spells are some of the best parts of the book. Did I mention the interdimensional wolf beasts?! Paired with Nick Filardi, the duo gives readers a comic that balances tone exceptionally well. While it's a horror book, not everything is grim and gritty. There's a sense of lightness throughout that is as pleasing as it is necessary. Book of Shadows #1 is a solid set-up for an intriguing premise, giving Valiant their own shot at hosting a summer comic book event. Paired with stellar line art, Bunn manages to set up a promising beginning with as much action as one could possibly muster. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 THE COLLECTOR: UNIT 731 #4 The historical elements of The Collector: Unit 731's finale provide a solid, if familiar plot of wartime action. Events at the titular site of human experimentation are resolved with unsettling negotiations between German and Japanese officials. While the tense atmosphere is clear, it overstays its welcome as the series' central characters take a back seat to the proceedings. The inevitable departure and escape—grounded in the story's framing with Harris narrating from the present day—offers much more excitement and provides some resolution to the taut friendship formed under duress. Panels featuring the vehicle lie flat on the page, while combat in the snow proves more effective. However, the sci-fi grounding in the present fails to provide an effective cap to the story. The narrator can only muse about the strange friendship at the heart of the story and the final reveal combined with a forced cliffhanger make the final few pages read as if they came from another story altogether – robbing the conclusion of its reflective tone or any serious sense of reflection upon the war crimes depicted. It's a dull ending for a miniseries that possessed some potential. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 DEADLY CLASS #54 Wes Craig does the impossible in this issue, seemingly melting into the background. It's a testament to the talent of a creator whose style is so bold and distinctive that he can vanish almost completely into a narrative-driven issue if need be. It's a weirdly meta issue, with Marcus taking on some elements of Rick Remender's real life and elements of the late, lamented Deadly Class TV series playing into the narrative in a surprising way. -- Russ Burlingame Rating: 4.5 out of 5 DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: RAVENLOFT – ORPHAN OF AGONY ISLE #2 IDW's new Ravenloft series continues to build suspense, as our heroine Miranda finds herself tormented by the moods and subtle tyranny of Viktra Mordenheim. Their relationship is an abusive one – Viktra desperately seeks to control Miranda for reasons unknown, but Miranda still looks kindly upon the doctor, seeing her as a savior instead of a jailer. The backup story takes readers on a jaunt to Falkovia and features a delightfully leery twist. All in all, this is a great little horror comic, one that fleshes out Viktra Mordenheim in the same way the Ravenloft novels did in the 1990s. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE HOLLOWS #1 Sam Kieth and Chris Ryall take readers to the future where residents of a dystopian Japan have retreated to a society in the trees. It's a pretty fascinating examination of the "Haves" and "Have-Nots," with our protagonist stumbling on a motley crew of survivors by accident. Kieth's art is elegant in places while also maintaining a comic strip vibe. The story is also about a man seeking redemption, which we can all relate to. Once that's redemption is found, a twist is presented with some of our main characters, and the world starts back over again for the better. -- Tim Adams

Other Publishers #2 HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #7 There are several intriguing concepts at play in House of Slaughter #7, though as promising as those separate elements are, they unfortunately don't quite coalesce into a thrilling whole. Writers Sam Johns and James Tynion IV have already created a compelling set of leads in Edwin and Hermes, and the constant banter and sarcasm between the Scarlet Mask and his paintbrush is easily the book's bread and butter. Their conversations do at times drift too far from the narrative path, and that slows the book's pace to a crawl, especially early on. Still, I was mesmerized at their odd and charming dynamic, and illustrator Letizia Cadonici and colorist Francesco Segala keep your attention throughout with stunning nighttime skies and warm, scenic vistas. Oh, and those final few pages make a big impression, one that hopefully indicates an uptick in pace and focuses on what this story is truly about as we move into the next chapter. The pieces are all here to create something special, but right now it still doesn't feel as if all of those pieces are clicking into place -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 2.5 out of 5 I HATE THIS PLACE #3 Plans to improve the farm via exorcism go predictably awry in I Hate This Place #3. Every signal readers receive suggests this location is irrevocably doomed, but discovering how exactly it became so remains a story worth exploring. Mister Howitzer, a supernaturally conscious investigator with the appearance and bravado of a stereotypical American outdoorsman, provides some sense of context for the ghosts on the farm even as other elements go unremarked. That doesn't mean they go unobserved, however, and chaos is never more than a single misstep away with plenty of gnarly details to remind characters and readers alike of the very lethal stakes surrounding this place. What's most impressive about I Hate This Place #3 are the subtle ways in which horrors make themselves known before becoming apparent. That's particularly notable near the end of the issue, but throughout there are plenty of cues that make for a constant, unsettling tone bound to thrill genre fans (like myself). Considering the investigation has only begun, I Hate This Place has plenty of scares and revelations left to keep drawing readers in. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 IMAGE! #4 Image! #4 wraps up a few of the longer-running stories in the series, but unfortunately only "Hopeless" seems to stick the landing. The biggest disappointment is with "Shift," which takes a drastic narrative change for its fourth installment that I'm sure only makes sense if you follow Radiant Black. As for the rest, "The Blizzard" is still solid and "Makeshift Patriot" presents an interesting (albeit stomach-turning) premise. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 JENNY ZERO II #3 While the first few beats of Jenny Zero II took a while to get going, this issue proves to be more than worth it. As Jenny becomes accustomed to her life as a public figure and a superhero, we get some hookups, some trauma, and a fascinating exploration of her past and future. When you couple that with the art, which has some genuinely trippy and candy-colored visuals, this issue of Jenny Zero II simply rules. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 JOHN CARTER OF MARS #4 John Carter of Mars has been quite the busy series lately with multiple storylines and conflicts stemming off one another, but they're finally starting to come together more in the fourth issue. A somewhat expected misdirection saving John Carter leads only brings his thread so far along, however, with the focus placed elsewhere to consolidate rather than advance our story. It's an expressive and surprisingly graphic issue at times, and if its big moments are any indication of what's to come, the larger war it's setting up should be something to look forward to. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 3.5 out of 5 KAIJU SCORE: STEAL FROM THE GODS #4 As the final issue (for now) of the Kaiju Score mythos, this issue proves to be an epic and largely-fitting conclusion. As has been the case in previous issues, James Patrick's script balances character beats and giant monster-filled stakes with ease, which becomes impressive when you consider just how much ground these twenty-something pages have to cover. To compliment that, Rem Broo's art is as dynamic and delightful weird as ever, and is overflowing with style during even the most mundane sequences. Other Publishers #3 MAGIC: THE HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #4 Magic: The Hidden Planeswalker proves to be a nice showcase for the complexities of Liliana Vess's character. The ambitious necromancer has suffered for her follies over her lifetime, and brings the hard lessons she's learned to bear on this lost planeswalker who refuses to learn from their own mistakes. The battle between the two, spanning multiple planes, is a fun and breezy read as Tezzert begins to come out of the shadows and his plot takes shape. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 MINDSET #2 Mindset's social commentary runs so thick, you can cut a big ol' slab of it off with a knife and still have enough left to feed the rest of the team. Two issues in and this title's examination of social media and the desire—er—the need to be connected is painfully real. It hurts. Kaplan paces Mindset #2 a little slower than its initial outing but that's alright, because the scribe writes a master class in interaction and dialogue. Paired with the brilliant paintings of John Pearson, Mindset is still holding strong. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE NAUGHTY LIST #4 The Naughty List #4 starts things off on a personal note by discussing the issues with Santa Claus' bowel movements. Yes, you read that correctly. However, it works in this scenario! It's explained away in a manner that makes absolute sense, especially if you're someone suffering from anxiety. Meanwhile, Kris Kringle and one of his elves look to shake down RoShamBo. It's captivating how Santa Claus and RoShamBo have been presented as two sides of the same coin. Both have their issues, but one does good deeds like spreading holiday cheer, while the other terrorizes society. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 ORCS!: THE CURSE #2 Orcs!: The Curse is getting really ridiculous, but in a very good way. Most of The Curse #2 centers around a subplot involving farts (no, I'm not kidding). And while this storyline made for a number of good laughs, it's the way in which the issue ends that has me that much more interested in seeing where Orcs goes in the future. The Curse has largely been a very strong run so far and I'm hoping that this only continues. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4 out of 5 PEARL III #3 As Pearl has gone on, what I have started to enjoy the most about this series is the flashbacks that contextualize Pearl's upbringing and how she became who she currently is. Those moments are present here again in issue #3 and prove to have the best parts of the book, which is saying a lot given that this book is pretty action-packed. Even though there's a lot of excitement in Pearl's latest issue, I still feel like I'm waiting for the throughline plot to sink its hooks into me. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3 out of 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN #2 Public Domain #2 spends most of its space clarifying relationships and conflicts introduced in the first issue. There remains the simple question of what to do with the revealed contract and all of its litigious possibilities. While many elements are considered broadly, this story does not step over the complex and tedious legal process that often excludes anyone without immense resources in the United States. It offers the story a sense of realism along with many difficult and poorly-considered discussions between characters responding to the news. That amount of dialogue transforms issue #2 into a series of talking heads, however, with artwork primarily utilized to express how characters speak and respond, in addition to some stellar background gags. That slower pace combined with a lack of visual presence doesn't diminish the thematic and character work present in Public Domain, but it doesn't make for a terribly inspiring single issue either. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 RADIANT BLACK #16 The Radiant universe is always subverting exceptions and zigging as soon you assume you've got a lock on its pattern, and that couldn't be more true of Radiant Black #16. Writers Kyle Higgins and Joe Clark shift the focus a bit to the villains of the Radiant world, but there's still plenty of Nathan and Marshall's evolving dynamic to explore throughout, and depending on your viewpoint of that dynamic, you might find yourself taking a surprising side regarding the book's surprising twist. As for the villains, it's nice to see them thinking strategically and providing a very real threat to Radiant Black, and when the fists do start flying, artist Marcelo Costa and colorist Triona Farrell allow each punch, sneak attack, and power slam to land with brutal impact. This seems like another major turning point in a series full of them, and I'm once again intrigued to see where this dizzying rollercoaster ride takes us next. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

