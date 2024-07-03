Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 7/3/2024

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Absolute Power #1, Spider-Man: Reign 2 #1, Grendel: Devil’s Crucible – Defiance #1, and Free Agents #1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1

ABSOLUTE POWER #1



Absolute Power #1 might be the rare comic book where the execution vastly outweighs its central concept, as Waid, Mora, and company give it their all in rendering DC’s next monster event. That does not excuse the issue of its flaws, namely the grandfathered-in characterization of its central villainess, but it does prevent the event from veering towards total narrative desolation. Luckily, through various tie-ins and one-shots, we’ll get plenty of chances to see if and how Absolute Power ultimately proves itself, but at least the artistry on display makes the central title interesting. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN #150



For an issue that should be a milestone, Batman #150 is surprisingly weak and very out of place as an “Absolute Power Tie-In.” Ostensibly, the issue is merely a “Gotham War” coda, one that deals with some low-tier henchmen and the secret of Batman’s real identity, but what it really ends up being is a book packed with cliche after cliche after cliche, from the bumbling nature of the crook(s), the cartoony nature of the more major villains, and even how Batman himself handles what is ultimately a non-threat to his identity. The art for the main story is also surprisingly weak and gets weaker as the issue continues. The only real strength overall is that the backup story does more directly tie to Absolute Power and while the Failsafe of it all continues to be exhausting—and the “gun” metaphor feels really cheap—it’s vastly more interesting. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

BATMAN AND ROBIN AND HOWARD: SUMMER BREAKDOWN #1



It’s fun seeing Damian and Howard as full-fledged friends this time around. Their dynamic is wholesome and sweet, which is a nice change a pace from your typical DC superhero adventure. There’s a mystery for our sleuths to investigate, and the return of someone very special in Damian’s life. — Tim Adams

Rating: 5 out of 5

BIRDS OF PREY #11



This is yet another outstanding issue from an already-epic Birds of Prey run. Kelly Thompson’s script not only raises the stakes, but allows for some significant character beats that only strengthen the overall impact of the “Worlds Without End” arc. The art by Robbi Rodriguez, Javier Pina, and Gavin Guidry works in a flawless tandem as the events get breathtaking and weird, boosted by Jordie Bellaire’s gorgeous colors. This run is a masterclass. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE BOY WONDER #3



The Boy Wonder #3 pairs Damian Wayne with his third and final mentor Robin, Tim Drake, in an issue that turned even a Drake-skeptic like myself around on the character. Drake functions as an excellent mirror to the story surrounding Jason Todd in The Boy Wonder #3. The slums of Gotham City are replaced by its elite towers as Todd’s brashness and rage are replaced by Drake’s nuance and intellect. He offers a distinct approach to both their shared “quest” and teaching wisdom in a heist scenario that also serves to draw the miniseries’ conflict into the open. Juni Ba displays a virtuosic range in his page compositions, utilizing densely woven panels and captions to reveal the disgusting truths behind Gotham’s wealthiest citizens and clearing the page for grand visions of supernatural antagonists. The shift between a claustrophobic series of sequences to something far stranger follows this transition in composition preparing readers for Damian’s greatest trial after receiving his many lessons. Whatever comes next as the story prepares its climax, it’s already apparent that this bildungsroman has uncovered what’s best in Batman’s supporting cast and is capable of presenting those ideas with unparalleled style. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

DC #2

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #10



Justice Society of America pulls from some of the biggest sources of Golden and Silver Age lore at DC Comics for several spectacular spreads and splashes featuring everyone from the demon-lord Surtur to the Legion of Super-Heroes (and some of their substitutes). Although there’s an abundance of extraneous characters filling these pages, including many members of the current Justice Society, the story primarily focuses on Mordru and Helena as their conflicts set the stage for the upcoming series finale. They quickly address the array of plots and characters established across the current Justice Society of America volume so readers can see how these elements of time travel and supervillain redemption line up for the Legion’s arrival. Although the story itself often functions on the most superficial levels in which the status of “hero” and “villain” means more than any serious contemplation of morality or heroism, the spectacle presented by Mikel Janín is always enjoyable, if only he could have drawn the entire issue. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

KNEEL BEFORE ZOD #7



Kneel Before Zod remains a peculiar comic book – it does sufficiently honor the energy of its titular protagonist, but ultimately crafts a nihilistic and clunky world around him. Joe Casey’s script handles the threat of a new villain and the escalation of Zod’s mania in a sufficient way, but the end result is still underwhelming. Dan McDaid’s art shares that same quality, complete with corner-cutting that includes multiple inexplicable panels where brightly lit panels have their faces shown in shadow. The already-telegraphed cliffhanger ending might not be enough to keep Kneel Before Zod‘s momentum going. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 1.5 out of 5

MY ADVENTURES WITH SUPERMAN #2



My Adventures With Superman #2 is honestly not just an excellent tie-in comic, but an absolutely fantastic Superman comic as well. The second issue sees Clark, Lois, and Jimmy infiltrate a military installation and, in doing so, sees Clark have to deal with human limitations, though those won’t stop him from doing what’s right. It gets right at the core of who Superman is beyond his powers and is absolutely charming and adorable while sacrificing nothing in terms of action. The issue, cover to cover, is an absolute gem. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

POISON IVY #24



Poison Ivy #24 is, largely, a loose ends issue. Not a lot happens, save for we get resolution of Ivy’s death and rebirth and the conclusion of the long journey we started with the beginning of this run. It’s a lovely meditation on everything that Pamela has learned and it certainly sets the stage for her next adventure. It’s also lovely to look at, but it’s pretty much just a nice little postscript that, in some respects, doesn’t quite feel like enough for a full issue. It is, however, nice to see Janet From HR finally get to unburden herself. She’s such a great character. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

SHAZAM! #13



As Billy confronts his own past, more monsters arrive below the streets of Philadelphia for a fun and often funny romp that promises more of the same in months to come. Despite the subway chases and crush of attacking creatures, the stakes of Shazam! #13 always seem personal; these are simply the incidents that Billy’s family must handle while addressing their own lives. It creates moments that are exciting but never terribly tense with the focus resting on how these individuals relate to one another and themselves. This is only hindered by a lack of definition surrounding Billy’s relationship with The Captain after it was revealed that his mother’s existence and interest in reunion had been hidden by the latter. At present it reads like a plot point lacking in motivation, which distracts from the much more understandable (or absurd) problems facing Billy and Mary throughout this issue. There’s no doubt that artist Mike Norton’s creature designs are outstanding with Hoppy and Tawny being the most expressive members of Billy’s family and a design for King Kull that rivals Mike Allred’s best superhero work, which makes inconsistent human expressions and forms less noticeable. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Marvel #1

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1



This year’s collection of annuals detailing events surrounding the Infinity Stones is every bit as ponderous as previous iterations. The Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1 focuses upon the introduction of Overtime, bearer of the Time Stone. It’s a quick bit of plotting that presumes reader knowledge of Spider-Man (fair enough) and fails to introduce either its co-protagonist or antagonist with sufficient detail to make them resemble actual characters. Overtime narrates to readers what his motivations and limitations are, struggling to dramatize either of these contrived elements effectively. Time travel offers a power set that essentially plays like teleportation on the page and is too ill-defined to create much suspense; the ending of this story is obvious from its outset. The entire ordeal (including a back-up story featuring a resurrected Phil Coulson and largely-forgotten plot from Aaron’s Avengers) arrives appearing rushed with only the most familiar notes of a Spider-Man morality play and serviceable artwork to show readers. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

ANNIHILATION 2099 #1



Annihilation 2099 is bringing us a whole new batch of 2099 characters. Nova 2099 is introduced as a space western version of Old Man Logan (in more ways than one!), while Dracula 2099 is the same old bloodsucker who just happens to now be wandering in deep space. There are some really good ideas and sequences sprinkled throughout the book—particularly an outlaw gang of symbiotes and Dracula mowing down a group of space pirates—but we’ll have to keep reading to get a better idea on what this is all leading to. For now, it’s a fun start. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER: BLOOD HUNT #3



It’s cool seeing how the events in the Black Panther miniseries tie into the central “Blood Hunt” story; specifically, Blade using the Impossible City to teleport the Atlantean temple into Central Park. We also see how T’Challa evades his little vampire problem, and how Wakanda’s connection to the original vampire Varnae formed. — Tim Adams

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLOOD HUNTERS #3



The latest mini-series focusing on the Marvel universe struggling with a vampiric invasion is one of the most interesting to date. The third issue starts off with a bang as Latverian ambassadors attempt to survive the creatures of the night, with the tin-plated despot being their only chance of survival. This is easily the best story of the issue as it gives readers an interesting look at Doom’s lands. The following story, focusing on the ridiculous character known as Hellcow, is also a strong one but in a completely different way. Unfortunately, the final story, that is an ongoing one, isn’t nearly as strong as its predecessors, as the tale focusing on Dagger, Elisa Bloodstone, and White Widow feels more like set-up than anything else. Still, this ancillary story is a worthy one if you’re looking to see the reach that Blood Hunt has in a fun and compelling fashion. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

DEADPOOL #4



Seeing Ellie Wilson grow into her own powers is incredibly rewarding for long-time Deadpool fans. And while the “Death Grip” storyline isn’t quite as attention grabbing (it really doesn’t help that Marvel is doing something much more interesting with Deadpool’s healing factor over in Joe Kelly’s Deadpool vs. Wolverine: WWIII right now) the Ellie section alone makes this issue worth grabbing. And if one of those fourth wall breaks is to be believed, the next issue will be the last in this current arc. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

DOCTOR STRANGE #17



Doctor Strange isn’t on hiatus despite its title character having his body possessed for the past few months, and writer Jed MacKay has managed to keep the series fun and interesting while he also guides the larger “Blood Hunt” event. Artist Pasqual Ferry and colorist Heather Moore have a lot of fun with the concept that is explored here, the kind of off the wall narrative that only comics can make work. This one is a hoot, and will keep readers happy while the Blood Hunt carries on. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

LIFE OF WOLVERINE #1



Life of Wolverine #1 adapts the vertically scrolling “Infinity Comic” by writer Jim Zub and artist Roman Bachs into print with passable results. Knowing that Life of Wolverine existed first as a webtoon-style comic, it’s hard not to look for the seams where the phone-sized pieces were sewn together. They’re not hard to find—several pages are two scroll-like vertical panels placed next to each other—but it’s not hugely distracting if you’re not specifically looking for evidence of the story’s past life. Life of Wolverine‘s hook is that, for the first time, it presents Logan’s entire story in chronological order, from his pre-mutation life as chronicled in Origin through his service as part of X-Force until the midpoint of the Krakoan saga (the frame story occurs during the events of X Live of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine), with Bachs often redrawing iconic panels, pages, or covers from Wolverine’s history in miniature, lessening their impact along with their physical scale. The result is a comic that reads more like a summary than a story, simply recounting events as seen through Jean Grey’s telepathic eyes but with little attempt to force a cohesive narrative onto them as attempted in X-Men: Grand Design. On the contrary, seeing the many different lives Logan has lived over more than a century stacked next to each other – wanderer, wild man, fighter, henchman, spy, soldier, special ops, ninja, samurai, superhero, teacher – makes the whole endeavor seem even more ridiculous and may make longtime fans yearn for the days when we knew much less about the mysterious man with the metal bones. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #22



Miles Morales, Hightail, and Bloodline make for a fearsome vampire-hunting team. They make quick work of the returning R’ym’r, and Dracula poses a question that touches at Miles and Bloodline’s morals. The crossover with Blood Hunt is over, but something tells me Miles will be dealing with this for the foreseeable future. — Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2

SPIDER-MAN: REIGN 2 #1



You may not have thought that 2006’s controversial Spider-Man: Reign miniseries required a sequel nearly two decades later, but that’s exactly what Marvel Comics is giving everyone this week. Writer and artist Kaare Andrews returns to his story of an aging Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Reign 2, and the results are about what you’d expect. Reign 2 #1 summons a couple of meritable ideas, but those fresh concepts are drowned out by a tidal wave of nonsense. –– Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

STAR WARS: INQUISITORS #1



The Inquisitors are the deadly task force that follow the orders of Palpatine and Vader, with this book seeing them tasked with tracking down the Jedi Tensu Run, who not only managed to escape Order 66, but also inspires hope in others. Not only is he a tangible threat, he also serves as a symbol of rebellion against both the Empire and the Sith, which is exactly why the Inquistors will stop at nothing to end him, even if it means scouring all corners of the galaxy and killing whoever stands in their way. If you asked most Star Wars fans what characters they’d like to see explored more extensively in a spinoff series, you likely wouldn’t get many saying the Inquisitors, as part of their allure is how little we know about them and how that amplifies their intimidation. Despite that, this debut issue of Star Wars: Inquisitors #1 could be the best single Star Wars book of the year so far, thanks to how it manages to honor not only what we already like about the figures, but also offers and entirely fresh perspectives on the villains. Namely, while so many Star Wars stories across a variety of mediums find ways to connect to more established characters, this first issue shines a light on a Jedi we had no idea about, reminding us how many stories like these have been unfolding in the galaxy far, far away and have nothing to do with the name “Skywalker.” On the surface, the story by Rodney Barnes touches all the required points of a pulpy sci-fi adventure while the art by Ramon Rosanas and colors by Guru-eFX similarly feel both retro-inspired and contemporary all at once. As if this issue isn’t enough of a success in telling a straightforward Star Wars story, it also showcases the untapped potential of these titular characters and all of the ways they can be used to introduce us to entirely new characters from across the galaxy. Even though it’s only been a single issue, we can’t help but imagine all the other Jedi we could potentially meet in the book’s future, whether they be standalone stories or long-form archs. Of course, these are still Star Wars comics we’re talking about so the subsequent chapters might not live up to this debut installment, but even if the book mostly maintains consistency, then Inquisitors could be the best new Star Wars title in years. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #9



Cavan Scott does an excellent job of ramping up both the action and intrigue of this story as the series reaches a climactic point. The losses are harder to swallow, the victories are more triumphant, and every character turn has you guessing which side they’re really on. Scott has crafted a tale that features a cast of characters representing every shade of gray on the scale. None of them are outright good or evil, making their relationships with one another all the more interesting. The High Republic era is marked by a high and mighty, often insufferable Jedi Order, but Kreeve and Sskeer are quite the opposite. These are rich, troubled characters who aren’t afraid to question their teachings and let themselves outshine the ways of the Jedi. It makes them the perfect leads for an era of Star Wars storytelling that could use more like them. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

VENOM #35



Al Ewing’s work on Venom began as a galaxy-brained science fiction epic, bleeding across time and rewriting what we thought we knew about characters we met just issues ago. Somehow along the way it has become trapped in an endless cycle of tie-ins to other comics, so much so that it feels like it’s lost the promise it had so many months ago. The good news is that even though another major event is about to happen, artist CAFU does entertaining work in Venom #35 that always manages to surprise. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 3 out of 5

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: BLOOD HUNT #1



It’s unclear what exactly Werewolf by Night: Blood Hunt is aiming for as a one-shot. It reintroduces readers to Jake Gomez—the newest Marvel Comics character utilizing the Werewolf by Night title—and alludes to the “Blood Hunt” event without tying into directly, before concluding with a startling tonal shift that subverts much of the story’s set up. That final portion of the comic book delivers an outstanding splash and provides the first genuinely interesting facet to Jake’s character, but the opening acts of this issue make it difficult to justify sticking around for the end. Jake’s narration recaps everything readers might need to know about his life in a perfunctory fashion; even though he provides a unique perspective within Marvel Comics, that perspective has no impact on the events of this issue making Jake’s ethnicity only skin deep. Events are explained as they proceed leaving no space for tension or curiosity to develop as every page turn announces “and then this happened.” Combine that with artwork that suffers a number of minor inconsistencies before delivering the issue’s only effective horror panel at its very, and you’re left with a one-shot that seems already prepared to be forgotten. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

WOLVERINE: DEEP CUT #1



Wolverine: Deep Cut is Chris Claremont’s latest X-Men throwback issue, this time set in the late 80s during one of Wolverine’s annual birthday brawls with Sabretooth. Roughly 95% of the story centers around the fight, which artist Edgar Salazar brings to life in beautiful, gory detail. It’s definitely a step up from the Madripoor Knights miniseries that just wrapped, though if you were keeping up with Benjamin Percy’s Wolverine you might still be burnt out on Wolverine vs. Sabretooth after the 10-issue “Sabretooth War” event. That being said, Claremont always knew how to capture the voices of characters like Wolverine, and he hasn’t lost a step here. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT – PSYLOCKE #1



X-Men: Blood Hunt – Psylocke #1 checks in with Kwannon and Greycrow, who are in Japan when the world goes dark, and the vampires make their play. It’s entirely inessential to the larger Blood Hunt story. Writer Steve Foxe leverages that distance from the core event to craft a one-off tale focused on more firmly defining this relatively new Psylocke apart from Betsy Braddock. For Kwannon, Japan brings up mixed emotions, both as her home and the place where she went through multiple traumatic experiences. The story plays out in a fairly straightforward way, as a vampiric Japanese demon with a similarly traumatic backstory emerges as a contrast to Psylocke, having allowed her darkness to consume her rather than to fuel her, a conflict that plays out as most superhero conflicts do: with a big, spectacular fight scene. Artist Lynne Yoshii and colorist Ruth Redmond make the issue sing with sharp linework, dynamic layouts, and vibrant colors that give the whole issue a sleek polish. While it will most fully appeal to those with prior investment, or at least curiosity about, the Psylocke character, X-Men: Blood Hunt – Psylocke #1 is a stellar outing for the fan-favorite mutant ninja. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Image #1

ALL THE THINGS WE DIDN’T DO LAST NIGHT #1



All the Things We Didn’t Do Last Night is a one-shot collecting Maria Llovet’s three-chapter short story that appeared in Image’s 30th anniversary anthology. The story is a short and sexy crime story about a jewel thief and a hitman whose paths cross in a convenient fashion. The comic just oozes sex and sweat, even though as the comic implies, there’s not too much actual… action between the sheets. This is a fun comic and Llovet’s explanation about how the comic would have continued makes for an interesting “what if.” — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

BEAR PIRATE VIKING QUEEN #3



This finale definitely isn’t what I was expecting. While the Viking and the Queen certainly have important roles to play, it’s the Bear that truly shines as it sets off on a voyage to freedom. There’s also a deeper lesson about overcoming everyday struggles that will resonate with readers. — Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5

FREE AGENTS #1



It’s sad to see Free Agents stumble with its opening issue especially given the pedigree of its creators, but that’s indeed what this alternate-reality superteam does. Free Agents #1 is unable to coalesce around some of its more interesting ideas, making it feel more like a missed opportunity than anything else. –– Evan Valentine

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE HOLY ROLLER #7



The Holy Roller, as it gets near its end, seems to get more and more out of balance between insightful satire and low-hanging juvenile jokes. The issue, for starters, feels very rushed as it pushes Levi to a move towards a bit heroic action that might just save everyone from the toxic control of social media and hive mind and AI Hitler, but beyond that the issue just can’t help itself with making cheap little jokes about disapproving parents, a “okay boomer” joke, and even some petty grumbling about cosplay competitions. With that, much of the very important points being made about the echo chamber of social media—which are more timely than ever—just get bogged down and turned into jokes themselves. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE LAST MERMAID #5



The Last Mermaid goes a bit Mad Max in its fifth issue as an encounter with mutant scouts leads to a high-speed chase across the blasted, barren wastes. There’s a full circle moment emphasized by Kim opening the issue with the still-nameless mermaid gorging herself only to find herself looked at as “sushi” by the issue’s end. Kim writes great chemistry between the mermaid and her new companion, Torque, even as they test each other’s trust and boundaries. The Last Mermaid #5 again reads like enhanced storyboards for an animated feature without feeling like a studio pitch disguised as a comic book. That makes for another thrilling, masterly crafted installment of one of 2024’s best new series. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

LOCAL MAN #11



I continue to be amazed at the economy of storytelling on display in Local Man, as this issue successfully crams three issues worth of storylines into a single, satisfying swoop. Both Jack’s investigation in the main story and the zany action of the backup create a fascinating dialogue, which makes me eager to see exactly where things go next. Tim Seeley, Tony Fleecs, and company remain in great form. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

PUBLIC DOMAIN #6



Public Domain returns with new characters and conflicts for this reflection upon the nature of creativity and control in superhero comics. Much of the new issue reads like the first episode in a new season of television; sequences are staged to remind readers of key character dynamics and plot threads, while introducing a couple of new ones to the mix. The mundane qualities surrounding the central cast, many of whom are best described as exasperated, continue to provide a source of humor. While the concept of creating superhero comics may thrill readers, Zdarsky understands that humanity lies in the often tedious details behind the colorful capes. It’s the personalities of these individuals who make the issue both humane and hilarious at various points. While there are plenty of great one-liners, it’s the introduction of Carter Dusk, a self-important British writer of comics pulling from Gaiman and Millar alike, and Cynthia, a supremely self-aware and no-nonsense editor, that strike like lightning. Both offer clear “types” from the industry without mirroring a single individual; their eccentricities are humorous and perspectives revealing. Their inclusion will hopefully help to distract from dialogue that in Public Domain #6 sometimes reads like a summary of familiar industry arguments. However, their additions to the story play out, it seems Public Domain still has its best stories ahead. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Image #2

RADIANT BLACK #29



It’s been a while since we had the chance to check in with Radiant Black, but the penultimate issues of “The Catalyst War” are finally here, starting with Radiant Black #29. Kyle Higgins and Joe Clark manage to surprise at several critical points throughout the issue, so while this is very much focused on Marshall, the ramifications of the brutal chaos that ensues in the book’s latter half very much feeds directly into Radiant Black #29.5, bridging these individual trials into one cohesive narrative. Eduardo Ferigato, Raul Angulo, and Rod Fernandes’ stellar artwork and colors leave the reader reeling in those unexpected moments, and Becca Carey’s wonderful lettering gives those moments an even greater intensity. If you were team Marshall, I’m not sure exactly how you’ll feel after issue #29, but it will certainly leave you needing to see what happens next in issue #29.5. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

RADIANT BLACK #29.5



As someone who has been in Nathan’s corner from the very start, seeing how the two Radiant Black wielders have fared in the trials has only cemented that allegiance, and especially after the events of Radiant Black #29. That’s what makes Radiant Black #29.5 even more impressive, as Kyle Higgins and Joe Clark highlight Nathan’s point of view while also giving you perspective and context that also enriches Marshall’s character in the scheme of all this, something I wasn’t necessarily expecting. Issue #29’s art team was fantastic, so the fact that somehow Marcelo Costa, Rod Fernandes, and Becca Carey raised the bar with issue #29.5 is out of this world. The expressiveness of the characters is another level throughout, and then there’s several splash pages that are simply stunning to behold. Both issue #29 and issue #29.5 knocked it out of the park, but issue #29.5 takes the crown. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

ROGUE SUN #20



Rogue Sun gets a little busy, trying to balance several key characters and storylines at once. What sets this comic book apart from others, however, is the fact that it actually manages to give all of those characters and storylines the right amount of attention, before bringing them together in meaningful ways. Sure, there’s more stuffed into an issue than might be necessary, but it’s all put together so well that it never feels like much of a problem. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

SAM AND TWITCH: CASE FILES #4



There are moments in Sam and Twitch: Case Files #4 where artist Szyman Kudranski (working with colors by FCO Plascencia and Sheila Saldana) proves that they know exactly what they’re doing and can deliver something grim, weird, and dramatic; the trouble of course is that larger narrative of the series is so non-propulsive and dull that there’s little to hold on to. Todd McFarlane is credited with the script/plot ( Jon Goff has a “co-plot”) credit, and this latest issue is another misfire that feels like a first draft with no notes. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 1 out of 5

SAVAGE DRAGON #271



Savage Dragon #271 is a driving, relentless issue, paying off and clearing up four separate stories while cutting between them, including three different fights and one of the biggest character moments in months. The Mickey Mouse story, teased on the comic’s cover, gets what feels like a fairly definitive send-off, while the Mister Glum subplot kicks its stakes up a notch. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

SCARLETT #2



How do you follow a killer debut you ask? Well in Scarlett‘s case, you find a way to highlight every one of the character’s key strengths in one issue. Kelly Thompson, Marco Ferrari, Lee Loughridge, and Rus Wooton kick things off with an electrifying fight sequence that showcases Scarlett’s resourcefulness and sheer skill, while also featuring one of the most creative perspective switches in a minute. That’s followed by unexpected but always compelling exchanges between Scarlett and Storm Shadow, with Scarlett’s relatability and charm presenting itself through those scenes as well as flashbacks with Jinx. Speaking of Jinx, the history and relationship with her is a consistent presence throughout and informs Scarlett’s actions and decisions, and yet it never overwhelm the moment to moment action and milestone moments that push the story forward. The bar was already high, and Scarlett #2 managed to clear it with ease. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

BEYOND THE PALE #2



Beyond the Pale #2 continues to mix the grit and vileness of the Vietnam War with the strange monsters lurking in the jungles. What’s interesting is that both the US soldiers and the native Vietnamese know about the monster but seem unwilling to talk about it to Hetta, despite the strange creatures attacking at random during jungle patrols. It’s unclear whether the creatures are vampiric or supernatural, but they seem to be tied with some kind of religion or ritual keeping them at bay. What’s more curious than the monsters is what the US patrolmen know, making this an intriguing comic. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

CANTO: A PLACE LIKE HOME #2



It’s no surprise that Canto is building toward a major conclusion, but the second issue confirms the massive canvas that the team has created for the story. Even with giant splash pages, where series artist Drew Zucker and color artist Vittorio Astone deliver immense detail and clear action, there’s a host of intimate moments that drive home how satisfying the character moments are in Canto. Series writer David M. Booher has the ending in sight and the landing looks like it will be smooth. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 5 out of 5

CYBERPUNK 2077: KICKDOWN #1



Cyberpunk 2077: Kickdown opts to focus on car culture in its dystopian domain—a challenging proposal given the notorious difficulty of depicting car chases in comics—and largely succeeds in its first issue. The story centers around Mint, a capable car thief and driver with a reputation for snitching to the police she’s seeking to disprove. That motivation drives the action throughout the entire first issue as Mint engages in increasingly dangerous behavior to prove herself to former underworld allies and the neon-soaked results are often chilling. Both the car chases and tense standoffs between feel as dangerous as Mint would suggest they are with lights creating effective blur lines around vehicles and engines made as admirable as the technology embedded in these characters. It’s a great issue of very active set up that manages to deliver one perfect twist at its end. Fans of Cyberpunk in any form will be well served by Dark Horse Comics’ publications, and it appears Kickdown is well prepared to continue that successful streak. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

GRENDEL: DEVIL’S CRUCIBLE – DEFIANCE #1



Grendel: Devil’s Crucible – Defiance #1 acts as prologue, (re-)introducing readers to Grendel Prime as a lone knight seeking purpose on an Earth only familiar enough to prove unsettling. Fusing elements of high fantasy and science-fiction together, Wager lays out this world with clarity that no extended exposition is required. Readers can immerse themselves in the never-ending battle between the powerful and powerless with the Grendel mask returning to alter that dynamic. It is a masterclass in effective comics storytelling and a surprisingly inviting issue #1 for any reader tempted to explore the Grendel saga. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #70



Sonic returns to this racing extravaganva as the Phantom Rider in Sonic the Hedgehog #70 in a deftly and densely plotted second chapter to this increasingly exciting story. In the second phase of the competition, racers are simply expected to survive a very dangerous course which provides plenty of opportunities to define the dynamic of the remaining racers moving forward. The series has always excelled in utilizing its expansive supporting cast and makes plenty of space here for rivalries and private ambitions to develop amidst Clutch the Oppossum’s plotting. Every leg of the race is exciting with the irony of Sonic occupying this seemingly villainous role played to great effect, and what’s happening behind the scenes proves every bit as exciting. The first installment of this racing story may have struggled getting out of the gate, but it is quickly picking up momentum and Sonic the Hedgehog #70 suggests it could be one of the current volume’s best sagas to date. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

SPACE GHOST #3



With Space Ghost realizing the abilities that Jan and Jace bring to a team, the trio make their way across the galaxy to right a number of wrongs, which only amplifies their skills and teamwork. When the mysterious The Widow arrives, Space Ghost knows not to trust her, but with the bait of knowledge about Jan and Jace’s family, he puts their needs ahead of the risk to pull off a dangerous heist. The book continues to embrace the spirit of sci-fi and adventure serials of the ’50s and ’60s for a campy experience that manages to find the right balance of cartoonish and authentic, making for a reading experience that’s entirely devoid of irony. Most comic readers would turn to all-ages books to enjoy such an experience, and while Space Ghost isn’t necessarily a provocative property, the encounters are more mature than those found in books aimed at young readers. This issue largely serves as a standalone story, which works in the favor of its narrative pacing, as it can shift gears and deliver an exciting reveal whenever a sequence starts to stagnate. Against any expectations, Space Ghost continues to be one of the most thrilling and whimsical sci-fi series of the year. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR TREK: SONS OF STAR TREK #4



Sons of Star Trek‘s final issue brings the story to a close in a way that tracks perfectly well with what came before yet feels too tidy. That may come from pacing that pushes the climax too close to the story’s end. As a result, when revelation and resolution strike our four heroes, it presents like sudden breakthroughs experienced during a therapy session, with similarly manicured dialog that betrays the gravity and the intensity of the situation the characters currently find themselves in. The artwork is also uneven, with some pages finely drawn and others looking like rushed marker sketches. Despite these flaws, Sons of Star Trek #4 is a strong enough ending that anyone who has read the series will feel satisfied with the full story. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

THUNDERCATS: CHEETARA #1



Dynamite’s jumping back in time with ThunderCats: Cheetara, and while I’ve enjoyed ThunderCats, I wasn’t sure how a prequel would land. I’m happy to report that my initial doubts weren’t at all necessary, and you can absolutely sign me up for more right now. While we’ve had a bevy of opportunities to explore the present with the ThunderCats, we’ve rarely had the chance to explore the past, and Soo Lee is fully intent on bringing some of that history to light. Lee sets the foundation with a mini-history lesson on Thundera and how the society worked, and it’s quite fascinating, as is seeing all of your favorites interacting within that society. Those interactions are beautifully brought to life by Domenico Carbone and Chiara Di Francia, with Jaga and Cheetara stealing the show whenever they’re at the forefront. Their work on a young Lion-O is stellar as well, but it’s quite evident throughout that this is really Cheetara’s spotlight and journey, and in that way it absolutely excels. There are a few clunky moments here and there, both in terms of visually and in heavy exposition, but those are nitpicks at best. Cheetara is a win across the board a lovely surprise. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

TOXIC SUMMER #2



Derek Charm’s series continues to be a delight on every page, and even though the narrative itself keeps you invested with every turn it’s the colors themselves that make this a must read. Charm blends mood, textures, and layers with a masterful command of shadows and light in each panel, and it helps that the colors themselves also evoke the specific tone of the entire series too. This one is not only something for fans of cheeky horror but anyone eager to really appreciate the comic book form when executed at a high level. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5

VAMPIRELLA: DARK REFLECTIONS #2



Vampirella is having a hard time dealing with things from her past, while also keeping up her duties to defend against the villainy of Tenebris and its minions. We get a trip down memory lane as Vampirella attempts to drink her sorrows away, and witness the massive loss she’s endured. The only question is how much more will she be forced to encounter. — Tim Adams

Rating: 2 out of 5