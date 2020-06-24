Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 6/24/2020

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Empyre: Avengers #0, Batman: The Smile Killer #1, and That Texas Blood #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1 AQUAMAN #60 Writer Kelly Sue DeConnick has introduced some amazing concepts and characters into the world of Aquaman, and now she truly gets to take advantage of all the pieces she’s added to the board. Aquaman #60 picks up with Aquaman and his team searching for Andy, and while the search makes up the first part of the issue, it’s the second half that’s the most compelling. This is where the supporting cast comes into its own, with all the various toys in the toy box having some sort of purpose, and when those elements all come together, this is book is hard to beat. Artist Miguel Mendonca and colorist Romulo Fajardo Jr. are quite the team, conveying the hero’s fear, relief, joy, and vengeance in inspiring ways throughout the issue, not to mention that stunning splash of Mother Shark that has to be seen to believed. Simply put, this is Aquaman at its finest, and the next issue can’t get here soon enough. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5 BATGIRL #46 This issue serves as a bit of a stepping stone for Batgirl as a title, with the first half wrapping up the arc with the gold-themed villain Dasha Berlova, and the remaining pages setting up a lot of Barbara's immediate future. The end result is occasionally-disjointed and peppered with awkward dialogue, but has some genuine highlights—including Batgirl and Batwoman’s team-up, an interesting conversation about Dasha’s motivations and intentions, and a chilling cliffhanger ending. This is kind of the calm before the storm as Batgirl gets directly involved with “Joker War,” but it also manages to just be a pretty decent issue. -- Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5 BATMAN #93 Batman #93 pulled off something that I wouldn't have expected considering the bulk of Tynion's run so far: it actually pulled together the disparate story threads. Unfortunately, that's not to say that the writing was on point—the issue is somewhat lacking if you're looking for sharp writing and well-crafted words. There's plenty of action, a few surprise turns, and it's generally kind of fun. What sticks out here as we race to the conclusion of the "Their Dark Designs" arc is just how much of Tynion's run has been marketing hype. There's a lot of gloss and a lot of cool ideas, but the execution is weak. The fact that Batman #93 managed to bring the threads together so quickly and so efficiently in just a few panels serves as a reminder that Tynion has been dragging things out needlessly as a bunch of long opening acts for they over-hyped "The Joker War". The issue is simultaneously too much and not enough and ultimately lands as just an "ok" book overall. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5 BATMAN BEYOND #44 Don’t let the cover fool you, Batman Beyond #44 has no interest in covering something like the battle for the cowl (again). Instead it’s mostly comprised of a chase sequence and a little bit of exposition from Damian about what the League of Assassins has planned. There’s also a weird amount of re-explaining features about the Batsuite that were covered last time, but other than that it’s a quick read. -- Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5 BATMAN: THE SMILE KILLER #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] In Joker: Killer Smile a unique take on the character’s madness and methods was examined, not to examine the core of the character but to see what makes him so interesting to so many readers. Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino’s three-part series went to some dark places, but was generally eager to tow the line on what readers know about the Joker and expect him to do. Batman: The Smile Killer follows suit, picking up the reins where that series ended in a fashion, but this issue is able to capitalize on the ideas of its predecessor in a more interesting fashion to greater effect. -- Spencer Perry

Rating: 5 out of 5 THE BOOKS OF MAGIC #20 This issue wraps up the two-part interlude from David Barnett that sees Tim and his new friend trapped in the realm of Festival. The previous issue set out to evoke the feel of the 1990s. This issue doesn't have much to say about the era specifically. It instead goes for broader themes and acts as a generalized warning against being stuck in the past and letting one's ego blind them. It's familiar territory, but it's well-executed and done with charm, and Tom Fowler, as usual, draws the hell out of every moment. -- Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

DC #2 THE FLASH #756 As Joshua Williamson's run on The Flash sprints toward the finish line, we get another delightfully solid installment, with Eobard Thawne putting together his aptly named "Legion of Zoom". Williamson truly understands the characters he's working with and does a fantastic job of setting the stakes for the final Barry Allen store under his pen. Joined by artist Christian Duce, this is a strong start to the beginning of the end. -- Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5 GREEN LANTERN 80TH ANNIVERSARY 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR #1 DC went all out to celebrate the Ring Slinger’s 80th Annivesary, and the Green Lantern 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular delivers all that a Lantern fan could ask for. A host of amazing writers and artists craft 10 stories that will appeal to just about any fan of the Green Lantern Corps, though a few stand out above the rest. Geoff Johns and Ivan Reis’ "Last Will" is a touching and lighthearted view of who Hal Jordan values most, while Robert Venditti and Rafa Sandoval’s story "Four" is an absolutely perfect tribute to the rebel without a cause himself, Guy Gardner. The Kyle Rayner focused "Legacy" and the Jessica Cruz focused "The Voice" are also standouts, though enough can’t be said for the Simon Baz starring "Homegrown Hero" by Sina Grace and Ramon Villalobos, who end the big issue on a poignant and inspiring high note. All that is just really scratching the surface, so whether you’re a longtime Lantern fan or someone new to the Corps, this is not an anniversary to be missed. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5 HARLEY QUINN AND THE BIRDS OF PREY #2 Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey #2 feels like yet another quintessential Quinn story. Harley’s got herself a new scheme now that she’s back in Gotham, Montoya and the Birds of Prey try to stop her before just moving on to do there own thing, she tricks an innocent ally into helping commit a crime and Joker gets made to look both abusive and idiotic. If you love the characters (or loved the movie from earlier this year), you’ll have a blast. -- Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5 JOHN CONSTANTINE, HELLBLAZER #7 As the final page and cliffhanger draws closer, you can feel the tension being stretched a bit too thin. Much of the issue is narrated by a character introduced only midway through, and—while that narration sets up an important perspective and a number of horrifying twists—it leans too heavily on telling rather than showing. Yet when artist Aaron Campbell does get to show readers what’s really happening, the results are engrossing like the best slasher film that leaves you peeking between your upheld hands. Combine that with a recognizable form of the complaints and attitudes that led to the United Kingdom’s bungled Brexit efforts, and Hellblazer #7 manages to overcome its pacing issues with the political-horror that defined its predecessor so many decades ago. There’s more promise than disappointment in this first half, and it sets the stage for misery seeking company on the road to revenge. If this turns out to be a weak example of where the series is heading, then the bar is still very high. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5 JUSTICE LEAGUE #47 Justice League #47 is a rough comic. The premise centers on the Justice League trying to reunite Jim Corrigan with the Spectre as they simultaneously try to hold back Tartarus (the Greek titan) from escaping from its prison. The Spectre is simultaneously bringing out vengeful feelings on the world's populace. Part of my problem is that the issue's climax is very much a "golly jee" moment that's incredibly eye-rolling and cheesy, to the point that it made me laugh out loud. The bigger issue is that the promised battle—featuring Tartarus, Amazons, and untold other monsters—all gets literally swept away, a waste of storytelling potential. Eddy Barrows delivers some solid art at times in this issue, but it's not enough to save a pretty bad fill-in arc. -- Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5 JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #23 And just like that, a months-old story comes to a head—but it's still far from over. The return of a familiar friend sets Wonder Woman and her team on the right path but as one joyous event takes place, an equally grim scene begins to take shape. Though shaky towards the beginning of the arc, V stuck the landing with a harrowing tale of sacrifice and redemption. Readers get a peak John Constantine here in a deep story that's surprisingly easy to consume, given the tone and all. -- Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

DC #3 (Photo: DC Entertainment) THE LOW, LOW WOODS #6 The Low, Low Woods opens and closes with some lingering depictions of the monstrosities in Shudder-to-Think, but the middle of the chapter can’t always support the weight of the heavier ends. Images of what’s beneath and within the troubled town show that we’ve only scratched the literal surface of what goes on in the town. It’s a realistic if not disappointing outcome to see the offenders who’ve inflicted trauma throughout the series never truly get what they deserve, but at least El and Octavia are able to find some closure in the end alongside each other, even if that closure came at a personal cost. -- Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5 PLUNGE #4 The seemingly undead ghouls that have been terrorizing our protagonists finally reveal not only their origin, but also their mission, putting Carpenter's team in a dangerous position. If they come to an agreement with these monsters, they could live to tell the tale, and if they ignore this opportunity, they could doom the entire planet. The veil of mysterious surrounding the villains in this story has finally dropped and made the wait worth it. As we have witnessed in every issue of the series, the story of Plunge borrows heavily from The Thing From Another World and John Carpenter's remake, with this issue leaning even more heavily into that premise while also finding ways to set itself apart from the familiar tale. The book has finally found its groove and has set itself up to conclude with both unexpected and horrifying reveals, potentially staging itself to be one of the best new horror books of the year. -- Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5 RED HOOD: OUTLAW #46 More often than not, Red Hood: Outlaw comes across like a forgotten comic from ten or fifteen years ago, a sentiment that is definitely the case for this issue, which is clearly just the middle arc of the team’s fight against Trigon. As the team reassembles in Qurac and prepares for the fight against Trigon, readers are treated to an absurd amount of outdates quips, and an apocalyptic aesthetic that is simultaneously surprisingly bright and borderline grimdark. The core dynamic between Red Hood, Bizarro, and Artemis definitely makes this issue and series oddly charming, but it’s packaged in a way that feels cluttered and almost outdated. -- Jenna Anderson

Rating: 2 out of 5 SUICIDE SQUAD #6 Suicide Squad #10, from the series’ original volume, is one of the best Squad stories ever told, especially given how the story dunks on Batman without denying its own characters’ many faults. There’s a strong sense of homage here and it improves on an issue primarily focused on picking up the pieces after a tumultuous series of changes. Even with the sense that a new status quo is being prepared, there’s still plenty of humor and each member of this new team speaks with a clear voice. The brawl at the end also makes great use of both comedic effects and thrilling layouts. Suicide Squad #6 may be an interstitial chapter, but it never loses the spirit that makes this the best Squad reboot since the original and a strong successor to the original. It’s just too bad DC Comics decided to announce exactly where this story is going in issue #9, so stay off the comics web if it hasn’t already been spoiled for you. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5 SUPERMAN'S PAL JIMMY OLSEN #11 Issue #11 is focused on accomplishing two items. First, delivering an appropriately ludicrous climax for one of DC Comics’ wildest series of the past decade. Second, pulling together the conspiracy threads in order to allow issue #12 to wrap up a sprawling and scattered plot. It succeeds wonderfully on the first count, embedding too many delightful background gags to count and upsetting expectations in a guffaw-inducing manner. The big battle reads with jubilation, clarifying the character of Jimmy Olsen as a brilliant innocent who embraces the fantasy of superhero—waging war without indulging violence. The second point is addressed in a scattershot and self-aware manner throughout the issue and leaves a big question mark looming over the final page. It’s difficult to tell whether Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen can provide a satisfying conclusion, but this issue is a reminder that the journey was pure joy. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5 TEEN TITANS #42 Last issue was the end of a crazy but rewarding run on Teen Titans, and now a new era starts in Teen Titans #42. While the team is the same, the vibe and underlying tension is anything but, and it’s just the sort of energy shot the series needed. Writer Robbie Thompson shakes up the leadership of the team organically while still keeping Robin in the forefront, just in a different way. Thompson explores Damian’s grieving of Alfred’s death throughout the issue, and Emiko’s own internal conflict with her actions is just as compelling. Artist Javier Fernandez gives the visuals a needed shot in the arm as well, and if the book can continue to grow and evolve its cast in new and interesting ways, the Titans train shows no signs of stopping. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) 2020 RESCUE #2 This issue gives Pepper Potts the agency and complexity she deserves, while also telling a fun story to boot. The latest of the Iron Man 2020 tie-ins sees Pepper infiltrating Hydra for some key information — and being pulled into a surprising conflict in the process. Dana Schwartz crafts an entertaining, layered, and feminist saga, which is complimented nicely by Jacen Burrows and Scott Hanna’s art. If only the rest of the "Iron Man 2020" event was this good. -- Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA: MARVELS SNAPSHOT #1 A novel idea—taking a classic Marvel tale decades old and putting a new twist on it for a new generation. This Captain America-based Snapshot takes a look at Jack Kirby's iconic "Madbomb" storyline through a new lens and it's something that couldn't be more timely. A delicate story about heroes disappearing when you need them the most, Mark Russell does a fairly decent job of straddling the line between hope and despair, creating a balance that proves of a worthy tale. Plus, it's not every day you can get Ramon Perez on board with some Kirby-esque goodness. This book might have a sale date of 2020, but it's classic Kirby Marvel through and through. -- Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5 EMPYRE: AVENGERS #0 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] As a debut issue, Empyre: Avengers #0 is certainly a mixed bag, but there are enough snippets and intriguing hooks within the comic to keep me interested in seeing where exactly "Empyre" will be go within Marvel for the crossover. The final page essentially turns everything on its ear and let's readers know that the coming battles for the Avengers may strike a bit too close to home. This, on top of the interesting swerve of just who is the new ruler of the Kree/Skrull Empire, are enough to make almost any Marvel fan want to read more.Empyre: Avengers #0 might not be the best start to a comic book crossover event, but it's certainly an interesting one, warts and all. -- Evan Valentine

Rating: 3 out of 5 THE IMMORTAL HULK #34 Samuel Sterns is reintroduced to Marvel Comics in one of the most impressive pieces of retcon storytelling I’ve ever read. The Immortal Hulk #34 serves two purposes simultaneously, introducing readers to the series’ reconception of a classic Hulk villain and reassembling almost 60 years of past events into a single, coherent narrative. It’s the sort of legwork often required in big name superhero comics, but it’s rarely done in a manner as interesting and compelling as this. Diary entries develop a voice for The Leader and mitigate the constant expository stream, while Butch Guice’s guest work offers plenty of devilish snapshots from The Leader’s cruel career. It reads like a prologue, but it’s not difficult to see how this prologue plays into events past, present, and future, building momentum for the series even in this aside. The Immortal Hulk has often exceeded expectations, but it appears to have done the seemingly impossible here by transforming a continuity overhaul into a genuinely engaging comic book. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5 IRON MAN 2020 #4 If you enjoy having several years of Marvel Comics plot explained to you through extensive dialogue sequences infused with plenty of nonsensical technobabble, then this is a comic for you. In a medium where you can show readers any wonder an artist can imagine, this war between A.I. and a power mad human resembles a Sorkin drama with lots of folks talking in circles. Even the final speech that attempts to deliver a thesis of Tony Stark’s brand of heroism reads like the writer is simply telling readers why they should care, rather than offering them events and decisions worth investing some interest. Some series have suffered due to publication delays, but the entire Iron Man 2020 event has been stale from the start and the problems are more evident here than in any of the tie-ins or minis. If readers are expected to care about whether Iron Man is alive or dead, then the character desperately needs some more lively stories to be told. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5 SPIDER-HAM #5 Spider-Ham’s latest adventure has officially draw to a close, and it’s done so in an absolutely outlandish, endearing fashion. This issue follows Peter Porker and his ragtag group of allies in the fight against Mojo, which allows the series to parody even more popular culture than before. Those references are genuinely hilarious, but also suit the story in a pretty decent way, culminating in a heartfelt conclusion. Zeb Wells, Will Robson, and company have crafted a truly delightful miniseries, one that will hopefully charm any Marvel fan who reads it. -- Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5 STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #3 If you like bounty hunters, boy, does this book have some bounty hunters. Mainly, it has famous Star Wars bounty hunters fighting each other in various locations and in various points in time, which all loosely fit into a plot about... bounty hunting. There surely is a plot in there somewhere, but it is lost over the course of various exciting splash pages of bounty hunters in combat, seemingly confirming that the objective of this book is to deliver just that, and nothing more. Artist Paolo Villanelli and colorist Arif Prianto are surely giving this book their all, so if you're merely looking for images of Bossk and Valance going head to head, you'll surely enjoy this installment, but if you're hoping for a narrative consisting of something more than these characters quipping lines at one another to look like more of a badass than anyone else, you'll surely be disappointed. -- Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 2 out of 5 THOR #5 This new take on Thor is stylish, and it gives some great moments to the likes of under appreciated characters, such as Beta Ray Bill and Lady Sif. But Cates' handling of Thor is so eerily similar to the tale he just told with Eddie Brock and Venom. The past haunts, the gods call for a reckoning, and a flawed hero stands in the middle of a war he isn't quite ready for. It's a little interesting, but mostly redundant. -- Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 ANGEL AND SPIKE #11 Angel is always better when his supporting cast has interesting roles to play, and Angel & Spike #11 is no different. Writer Bryan Edward Hill explores Fred’s internal struggle with the power she wields and who she calls on to wield it, and the exchange with Lilah is easily one of the issue’s most compelling conversations. Likewise, Angel and Spike’s back and forth is the other high note, though unfortunately there isn’t quite enough of it throughout the issue. Spike doesn’t even really come into play until late in the issue, and it feels that other parts of the issue could’ve used a bit of trimming to get Spike more screen time. As always artist Gleb Melnikov and colorist Roman Titov shine in the book’s darker and more disturbing moments, though other areas of the book don’t quite meet the high bar the duo has set in previous issues. There’s a lot to like about Angel & Spike, but hopefully we’ll get to see the latter half of that delightful duo a bit more next issue. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5 DEAD BODY ROAD: BAD BLOOD #1 Dead Body Road: Bad Blood paints the picture of a small town with something to hide and lots of long-stewing grudges within it. Even though the names and the setting might be different, it still feels like a familiar story. Gritty pursuers clash with even grittier, reformed people, troubled pasts come bubbling back up again once conflict presents itself, and you’re able to fit people into their roles without even needing a game to go with the faces of determination and resolve. It’s not a poor start by any means – the mannerisms and gung-ho attitudes of Bree and Mr. Sinclair are already depicted in a way that’s building up to quite the clash later down the road. The foundation’s an interesting one despite its familiarity, and now we just have to wait and see if Dead Body Road: Bad Blood can differentiate itself enough to truly stand out. -- Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5 DIE #11 Despite a lengthy pause due to COVID-19, Die remains one of the few comics totally unafraid to rip your heart out multiple times an issue. As Ash feels more and more isolated from her friends and her "real life," she flirts with making ties to the darker elements of the past. Meanwhile, the rest of the party makes a horrifying discovery about the nature of the Fallen, one that changes everything we know about this fantasy RPG world. Die remains a masterclass in blending fantasy action with heartwrenching introspection, and I can't wait to see how this arc ends. -- Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5 DOCTOR TOMORROW #3 Doctor Tomorrow would be a lot stronger comic if it didn't feel the need to bring in the entire Valiant Universe. The core of Doctor Tomorrow—that a superhero goes back in time to recruit his younger self to stop his greatest nemesis—is actually a pretty cool plot, but the comic is frustrated by the need to literally jam in every Valiant hero in existence. Most of these heroes are just window dressing, but they also undercut the threat of the comics' villains because... well, we know that the entire Valiant Universe is going to get snuffed in a random non-event. Maybe that seems a little too "meta" but this is a comic that deals with the meta-nature of the comics multiverse. Also, all of the time travel and pseudo-science gets a little too out there this issue, which also adds to the problems. We'll see how the series wraps up next month, but I don't have high hopes. -- Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5 MERCY #3 Mercy #3 sees the end of the first arc in the story and it's honestly one of the richest and most interesting issues in the series. There are a lot of threads here. We have Rory settling in with her "mother," Lady Hellaine struggling with the feelings she's having arround Rory and a possible love interest, there are mysterious hunters, and a bit more explanation of what exactly Mr. Goodwill and Lady Hellaine are—as well as a surprising turn that adds a lot of depth to Lady Hellaine while simultaneously exposing what may be her major weakness. While the issue is light on action, it's rich in mystery. It's an excellent issue that will leave you wanting more but in the best way possible. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5 MIDDLEWEST #17 Middlewest #17 comes together with a cliffhanger that will leave you wind-whipped until the next issue. After Abel and his captor butt heads, the farm finds itself caught in a bloody war to rescue the children being used as slaves. But when a face from the past comes for Abel, this gorgeous comic reads into the anger which made the kid's capture possible, and everything ends in a horrifying gust of rage that leaves a major player dead. -- Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5 MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #50 It’s a wonderful time to be a Power Rangers fan, and for proof all you need to do is look at Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #50. Writer Ryan Parrott’s big climax to "Necessary Evil" never lets up, dishing out a series of huge moments, welcome surprises, and stellar payoffs right up until the very end, while artist Daniele Di Nicuolo and colorist Walter Baimonte make each of those moments land in stunning ways. This issue brims with bright colors and frenetic action, and the duo delivers several pages that will leave any Ranger fan breathless, including that massive cliffhanger. Power Rangers is best when it leads with heart and backs it up with stylish action, and luckily "Necessary Evil" has both in spades. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 MONSTRESS #28 Monstress #28 shifts the focus away from Maika Halfwolf and puts it squarely on Kippa and it makes for an extremely intersting and at the same time heartbreaking narrative turn. There's a lot of action in the issue, but at its heart is an examination of the horror and devastation of war. It's something that we've seen a lot in the series, but this issue truly drives it home even as it drives the story forward. Even though the issue focuses on Kippa and her horrifying experiences in this unexpected turn in the war, things unfold in a way that feels very natural as we get right to the edge of what should be the biggest battle Monstress has seen. The issue is full of tension, terror, and a sense of humanity. Monstress is consistently an incredibly comic, but this issue may be among its best. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5 ONCE & FUTURE #8 Yes, friends, Once & Future is that damn good. Somehow writer Kieron Gillen continues to up the ante each and every month, and that was with only Arthur in the mix up to this point. Gillen is now adding in even more arthurian lore and characters into the mix, and artist Dan Mora and colorist Tamra Bonvillain are making each and every page better than the last. You’ve never seen a story of King Arthur quite like this, and you’ve for sure never seen one that looks this gorgeous from page to page. Despite the larger than life adventure that features Arthur, Beowulf, and now Merlin, you can’t help be be invested in the hilarious and constantly evolving relationship between Gran, Duncan, and Rose. Once & Future is a comic I look forward to every single month, and once again it has not disappointed. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5 REDNECK #27 Donny Cates is writing a ton of comics lately, churning out hits over at Marvel with A-list characters like Thor and Venom. But its the little book named Redneck that remains his best work. Issue #27 of the southern horror series is a total one-off in terms of telling its own story, with 30 pages dedicated to the reveal of just one piece of information. But it's plotted beautifully and keeps you engaged with each frame. Redneck is as good now as its ever been, and that's saying a lot. -- Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5 ROGUE PLANET #2 Two issues in, and it doesn’t feel like Cullen Bunn’s Rogue Planet has much more to offer other than outstanding visuals. You’ve read this story before—group of soldiers lands on a new planet, that planet is inhabited by some horrific force that attacks both physically and mentally and the crew all get picked off one-by-one. All that’s left are the visuals of what “it” is that’s doing the attacking, and that’s where artist Andy MacDonald steals the show. The aliens (or whatever it is) are a mix of Cronenberg and Lovecraft, ranging from the towering pillar of fleshy entrails puppeteering spacesuits to massive flying beasts and tentacles. If you’re here for some interesting creature designs you’ll get them. But don’t hope for much else. -- Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5 SEX CRIMINALS #29 Sex Criminals continues to be an emotional, almost-indescribable thrill ride. This issue plays off of the cliffhanger ending in March’s issue, with super emotional results that are just too great to spoil here. While Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky have always been at the top of their game in this series, this issue showcases a particular sort of narrative and creative freedom that is really profound to experience. One sequence of this issue brought a tear to my eye, and I couldn’t be happier about that. -- Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5 SLEEPING BEAUTIES #1 Sleeping Beauties steps out with its first issue with an eerie tone that will catch readers off guard. The series, which is adapted from the novel by Stephen King and Owen King, feels timely given its focus on a mysterious illness sweeping the world which causes women to fall asleep. As the debut issue continues, readers are brought into a gorgeously abstract world filled with abuse, murder, and mystery that will leave them itching for me. -- Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #28 Some of the individual missions in this issue feel truncated, but most offer a satisfying, if derivative, outcome. While certain moments may stand out to young readers, the overall issue reads like checking off items on a list before arriving at an inevitable climax. The good news is the climax finally appears to have arrived after countless issues building toward it. Perhaps, all of this will read better in a collection, but the wait between months (even discounting COVID-related delays) has led to the story dragging on. Even the refined cartooning and brisk pace here cannot overcome what reads like a very long wait for the final page and a conclusion to the Zombot saga that has taken far too long to arrive. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext