Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 10/5/2022

The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, AfterShock, and more.

DC #1 BATMAN #128 Chip Zdarsky continues to prove that he is absolutely the best writer for Batman right now, period and Batman #128 is another knock-it-out-of-the-park moment. What makes this issue work so well is that the story simultaneously understands exactly who and what Batman is while also letting those elements lead to catastrophic failure with horrific consequences for everyone in his orbit. It's that orbit aspect of things that is especially successful when dealing with the other characters who come to Batman's aid. Zdarsky writes them with a sharp understanding of who they are even though their appearance is limited. On top of that, the art and color in this issue is just fantastic, continuing to drive home the action elements in a way that feels explosive in scale while also deeply personal. It's tight visual storytelling and it's spot on. This is start to stop a fantastic issue and another chapter in a truly excellent run. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 BLACK ADAM: THE JUSTICE SOCIETY FILES – DOCTOR FATE #1 Placing a price tag on a promotional comic, even if a thoroughly competent promotional comic, seems like a step too far as there's never any satisfaction to be found in products like this (and make no mistake, Black Adam: The Justice Society Files is purely product) because they only aim to entice readers in spending their money on a film. Doctor Fate's story in the first 30 pages of the issue is a banal showdown between a sorcerer and demon using only cliched imagery and conflicts, which provide readers no cause to care for the heroes or root against the villains. It's a basic plot that could have been pulled from a Golden Age comic where these characters originate, and the depiction of fantastical beings is too mundane to even draw notice. The backup feature leads almost directly into a familiar moment from the trailer and reminds readers this is an advertisement they paid for to learn what they already knew about a movie that doesn't look terribly exciting. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #5 The Dark Crisis team has excelled at ramping up the drama. Some of the highlights from Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #5 includes the return of the infinite Earths, the reformation of the Justice League, and the largest Titans team ever. Every emotional beat is handled with care, and seeing how the young sidekicks stay positive in the face of total annihilation is admirable, even as Black Adam disagrees. I say this every month, but the art is on another level and is fitting of an event-level miniseries. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 DARK CRISIS: THE DEADLY GREEN #1 Even three of the most skillful and creative writers working at DC Comics today prove incapable of infusing some interest into Dark Crisis with fan-favorite characters like Swamp Thing, John Constantine, and Jon Kent (a.k.a. Superman). While the premise of this one-shot—sending some of DC's greatest magical forces to discover what drives the Great Darkness and confront their own demons—is filled with potential, it ultimately boils down to being a fetch quest in a narrative filled with familiar tropes and cliches. While the writers possess a clear grasp on individual character voices, those voices are all focused on simply moving the plot forward – providing exposition on what came before and sluggish explanations as to why these steps are necessary in arriving at the next issue of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths. There are some engaging panels that play up the magical metaphors composing reality on many pages, but that offers too little distraction from a story focused almost entirely on connecting dots. When Levi Kamel reappears only to support magical logic, you know you've made a mistake. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 GOTHAM CITY: YEAR ONE #1 Gotham City: Year One sets out to tell the origin story of Gotham City by delving into its past in a noir tale focused upon private detective Sam "Slam" Bradley as he's pulled into the kidnapping of Helena Wayne—would be sister to Thomas Wayne—in the early 1960s. The first issue is all about staging as it sets up the many faces, settings, and intrigues woven into this detective story, and it presents a clear genre approach pulling freely from the plots and style of Hollywood classics like The Maltese Falcon. Readers will quickly know whether this tale fits their taste, but those who appreciate noir tales in comic books are bound to return for issue #2. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2 THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #1 This is a rare kind of Big Two comic – the kind that I would expected would just rest on the laurels of its titular protagonist, but instead becomes something increasingly dynamic and oddly delightful. After a slow start, the issue's main story introduces a concept that is going to test the Clown Prince of Crime in a compelling manner, and is delivered with just enough of a subversive twist through Matthew Rosenberg's script. But what makes this issue a must-read is the backup story, which homages Joker's short-lived Bronze Age solo book (and countless other pieces of his canon) to a pulpy and mesmerizing extent. Rosenberg's script on the story would be enough of a throwback to entice me, but when you add in Francesco Francavilla's brilliant neon-hued art, the result is magical. This was easily one of the biggest surprises superhero comics have delivered to me this year, and I'm glad for it. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MONKEY PRINCE #7 Each issue of Monkey Prince can be a bit of a wild ride, but Monkey Prince #7 is a wild sort of chaos. From the first page to the last, it's loud and chaotic, full of bright colors and energetic art which makes it a delight to look at, but there is honestly too much going on in terms of dialogue and written story to keep up with it on pages that are already overcrowded with art and action. There's also the matter of the issue not exactly correctly characterizing Aquaman while also making Monkey Prince seem less and less like a likable character even though he's the hero. It's a fun sort of mess, but a mess just the same. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 MULTIVERSITY: TEEN JUSTICE #5 The battle with the evil Green Lanterns results in a dramatic sacrifice. If you've made it this far, it's an emotional gut punch. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 POISON IVY #5 Poison Ivy #5 takes things into dark new territory and while it may be the most grim Poison Ivy story ever told by DC, G. Willow Wilson also makes it easily one of the best and most fascinated takes on the character ever. As Pamela continues her travels to spread the toxic fungus, her own secrets and traumas are also exposed and this issue we find a hallucinating Pamela recalling her horrific experiences at the hands of The Green Man as well as her tracking him down in real life – which leads to a bit of a reversal in things that is dark, shocking, and cruel and absolutely stunning. What makes this issue so great is that even while Wilson gives some humanity to Poison Ivy with this part of her story, there's also no absolution. This whole story walks a very fine line and does it well — and as always the art bumps its impact up to 11, this time with some truly chilling images throughout. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 SWORD OF AZRAEL #3 With Jean-Paul and Brielle's separate motives and courses plotted, Sword of Azrael #3 makes space for both of these indoctrinated "angels" to take their next steps independently. Brielle receives some significant exposition as she's presented with select facts about her nature and the system that controls both characters, but it's Jean-Paul's story that garners the most focus. His psychological breakdown is realized in colorful fashion using frenetic layouts, distinctive narrative captions, and wonderfully exaggerated designs by Nikola Čižmešija. While his internal struggles lead him far from the Knights Templar and their machinations, they deliver Azrael directly to the foot of another "cousin" within the order and a potent mid-story conflict. The introduction of a new villain develops tension and releases it with an excellent, albeit brief, combat sequence by the end. Wherever the battle is going, it alone is cause enough to return to Sword of Azrael next month. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1 A.X.E.: STARFOX #1 Starfox has long been a punchline in Avengers lore, which is what makes the character's repositioning in A.X.E.: Starfox #1 so damn impressive; Eros is quickly transformed into one of the most compelling Eternals and Avengers of this entire event (and possibly future Marvel comics) in these pages. The issue is guided by Starfox's internal monologue as a perennial underachiever, brother to Thanos who accomplished so little good when compared to his brother's evil. And so this serves as a transformational issue embracing Starfox's prior status quo as a "moderately successful adventurer" in order to highlight what Eros is capable of when embracing his own ability. That plays out in fashions both powerful (with an interesting twist on the "science of love") and inspiring. It also plays to the benefit of Daniele Di Nicuolo's style which uses loose line work that plays up Starfox's expressive nature, even if some panels appear dashed off. A.X.E.: Starfox is a thesis statement for an apparently underrated Avenger that's bound to change a lot of minds and turn some heads. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 A.X.E.: X-MEN #1 A.X.E: X-Men #1 revisits the debate over whether Jean Grey has ever, should ever, can ever make up for the death of a planet during "The Dark Phoenix Saga." It's a debate decades old that famously began before the issue even hit print when the editor called for Jean's death rather than depowering in a last-minute rewrite. In the intervening years, the retroactive insertion of a separate Dark Phoenix entity into the original story has further muddied the moral waters. It's a complication that the issue acknowledges but doesn't engage with meaningfully, and that approach is the story's weakness. The Progenitor refuses to let Jean off the hook for the death of the D'Bari people, but Jean doesn't seem to learn or change based on his judgment. Instead, she deflects, focusing on the Celestial's hypocrisy rather than her anything interior. It's a shame because tackling questions about whether fictional characters need to be held accountable for crimes committed decades ago under another writer's pen seems like the kind of thing writer Kieron Gillen would knock out of the park. Instead, he sidesteps, and all that remains is a sparse, basic infiltration story drawn in something approaching the early 2000 shadowy realism popularized by Bryan Hitch and others, minus the obsession with cinematic framing and lacking depth. Perhaps the point is that all Jean needs is Logan's support, which is sweet but not satisfying, feeling more like a chaser to push the story along than the real point. However, Gillen is the main creative force behind the entire "Judgment Day" event. Perhaps Jean's moment of self-actualization is still to come. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 ANT-MAN #4 The early pages of Ant-Man #4 go heavy on the exposition – summarizing a lot of plot in a neatly presented mural of (future) editorial callbacks. It gets the job done efficiently enough to quickly remind readers of the wonderful narrative contraption they're reading. All of the pieces threaded throughout the first three issues click into place as the first full adventure of a new Ant-Man, Zayn Asghar is told. It's thrilling to watch all of the familiar modes re-presented across earlier issues reemerge as Tom Reilly deftly shifts between four distinct styles that make each page a thrill to parse. While the conclusion is obvious, it's the journey that proves memorable in any case with each of the Ant-Men playing to their idiosyncratic strengths and the one they all share: an old fashioned underdog tale. Ant-Man proved to be a colorful celebration of one of Marvel's underrated protagonists and a wonderful showcase of two top talents capable of constructing a miniseries unlike anything in comics today. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #5 While I've enjoyed Sentinel of Liberty, this issue highlighted my problems with the series to date. It's rushed through a grand conspiracy/mystery, showing its hand almost entirely at the outset. When a mystery doesn't ferment a bit, is it really a mystery? All of the revelations aren't teased out – they're told to the reader, usually from events that happen off panel. Today's issue ends with a big revelation, one that would have been a lot more shocking had there been any real build up beforehand. Sadly, this comic has a bunch of cool ideas but it's playing out too fast to its detriment. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 2.5 out of 5 EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #5 While I'm still not sold on the overall idea of this Edge of Spider-Verse limited series – each issue genuinely feels like a bit of a bloated "cast list" or the comics equivalent of a meeting that could have been an email. This week's Edge of Spider-Verse #5—thankfully the miniseries finale—is actually one of its more entertaining installments. "Predator or Prey" brings us a Hunter-Spider story that is interesting and feels like a real story complete with some solid art by Bob McLeod while "Counterfeit Catwalk" isn't maybe the best written story, but the introduction of Web-Weaver and a gender-bent version of Silk is charming. However, it's "Syllie Spider by P.T. Parker" that feels the most inventive and interesting and is a fun tale from Phil Lord. Overall, this issue has decent balance and while it's not great, it's not awful. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 HULK #9 For a hero known for big punches and unbridled anger, horror isn't really a genre one might expect the Hulk to visit, but that's perhaps the category in which Hulk #9 best fits. It's opening is horrific in a much more grounded sense as it dives into Bruce Banner's troubled past with disturbing depictions of his early life, but it's not till later in the chapter that we see Hulk visit a more unfamiliar threat. After such a somber opening, the designs of Hulk's new foes and their ferocity was that much more surprising. Combine all of that with some sparse moments of relief from Banner's banter and you've got a near perfect concoction of emotions. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 5 out of 5 JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR #5 This five-issue series was about four-and-a-half issues too long. JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR #5 This five-issue series was about four-and-a-half issues too long. Clearly designed to piggyback off the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder, this Thor series didn't have much to offer besides the promise of some notable characters. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 1.5 out of 5

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) MARAUDERS #7 Marauders is starting a new story arc in issue #7 and it's definitely for the better. Even though Marauders #7 involves a lot of lore dumping and character introductions, it leads to Marauders feeling like it has more stable footing to build on from here. I've been relatively cold on Marauders from the beginning, but this feels like it could be the reset that the series has needed. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3 out of 5 NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #5 It's the original Fantastic Four and New Fantastic Four against Mephisto and his monstrous demon Saturnine. There's a larger question of whether humanity is worth saving when we foster so much hatred and fear amongst each other. Sticking to its comedic roots, New Fantastic Four #5 ends up saving the day with wit and humor, and some quick thinking by our heroes. It also ends with the tease of more story to come in the future. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 SAVAGE AVENGERS #6 New arc, new time period, new threat – all of these things are present in Savage Avengers #6 but staying consistent is well-done action, solid pacing, and very strong art. Like the issue before, this new story (now set in 2099) hits a strong and steady rhythm and things really just keep moving forward which is nice considering this is an all-action affair. There are a few things that feel a little weak—we have a new iteration of the Punisher who is just the old Punisher with a new name and new tech and that just doesn't do it for me—but this is full stop an action story and the book knows it. It plays to that strength, making it a solid issue and a good start to the new arc. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 SPIDER-MAN #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] It would be challenging to find two creators more synonymous with Marvel's Spider-Man than Dan Slott and Mark Bagley, and now they've teamed up and returned to the beloved character with stellar results. Slott and Bagley fit the world of Spider-Man like a glove, and while there are all kinds of various threads to the previous Spider-Verse books (especially Edge), the debut issue fills you in on enough of the details to hit the ground running while also piquing the curiosity of those who haven't jumped into that area of the Marvel universe previously. Slott and Bagley's Spider-Man hits those classic Spidey notes while also adding in a few new riffs of its own, and you can absolutely sign me up for what comes next. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #4 Hoping to keep a low profile and avoid detection from the remnants of the Empire or other bounty hunters, Mando and The Child head to a remote plan, only to cross paths with another mercenary and a desperate community. Both in hopes of collecting payment and embracing the honorably path, The Mandalorian offers the village assistance and earns an unlikely ally. The biggest strength of the issue comes from getting to see a new color palette for the series, which has mostly taken place in the desert and has been full of browns and greys. By taking us into a much more lush environment, we see how good the art looks with greens and blues, making for a refreshing change of pace. Narratively, however, the book is starting to grow a bit stagnant, as anyone who has seen the first season of the TV series will know exactly what they're in for, but the adventure manages to honor all the important plot points of that debut outing, even if it doesn't improve upon them. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 X-MEN RED #7 The opening sequence featuring Magneto's last words is absolutely gutting and this issue could stand on the strength of that extended soliloquy and the soulful portrayals of both Magneto and Storm alone. That it immediately pivots back to the political upheaval of Arrako and the series' own central conflicts is a testament to the most effective event tie-in since Gillen was writing Journey Into Mystery. While the sequences read as separates segments, they pair well together like an epilogue followed by a prologue – as one chapter closes, another opens. The ways in which that reshuffling of the Great Ring unfold are every bit as inventive and surprising as Ewing has made past conflicts. Individual powers and logic problems are addressed with cleverness that can't help but draw attention to itself. X-Men Red has already made Arrako the most exciting locale in all of X-Men comics and the most recent tie-in issue redounds to that truth. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 3KEYS #1 David Messina's original tale is a delightful one to look at, with expertly drawn action sequences and some great facial expressions that really help tell the story. The world built in this first issue is exciting and certainly hooks you in for the future. When the book is focused on the story itself, it's excellent, but a lengthy sequence early on debating sexuality and the purpose of nerds does make you worry about where things are going. Fortunately, Messina doesn't take too long getting back on track. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3.5 out of 5 AVATAR: ADAPT OR DIE #6 Avatar: Adapt or Die #6 resolves the plot of mysterious illness impacting Na'vi children and it's fair to give the story credit for closing itself neatly, but that's about all of the credit that is due. Flat and uninspiring renderings of designs and effects designed for the big screen continue to portray familiar images without any of their associated impact. There's little drama surrounding the resolution either with each new conflict quickly dismissed in dialogue and the only hint of action resulting in a sup-par splash without much to consider. This is a story searching for its justification to exist, one that it never discovered. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 BASILISK #12 Basilisk has been building to a violent confrontation between Hannah and Vanessa, and Basilisk #12 delivers on that throwdown while also addressing bigger mysteries that loomed over the rest of the series. From the very first page, artist Jonas Scharf and colorist Alex Guimaraes are in top form, crafting a brutal one-on-one battle between Hannah and Vanessa that carries the weight and meaning a fight of this nature should. The art team immerses the reader even further through every strike and reversal delivered along the way, and this is heightened by the ongoing internal monologue from writer Cullen Bunn. The last few pages come together brilliantly, with every element maximized and showcased as the story reaches its pinnacle. Some aspects of the chimera and the five might have needed just a bit more clarification or payoff, but even keeping that in mind, nothing can diminish everything else this issue achieved. Basilisk #12 delivered a satisfying and thrilling ending, one that I will be thinking about for quite some time. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BOOK OF EVIL #1 Book of Evil sees the familiar creative team of writer Scott Snyder and artist Jock reteaming for a new project far removed from their previous collaborations, even brushing up against the boundary of what can technically be considered a comic book. Book of Evil takes the form of a journal created within the story's world, reminiscent of My Favorite Thing Is Monsters, but with a much cleaner design. The tale that reveals itself within the dairy's pages is dystopian in the vein of The Handmaid's Tale and Brave New World, the kind of story where the world doesn't end but seems to finish becoming what we always sensed it may have been under the surface. The creators weave this point into the premise. Something has changed in humankind. Going through puberty now strips most people of their empathy. Rather than grinding to a halt while dealing with this new, disturbing development, society collectively accepted it as the next step in human evolution and rebuilt itself around the idea, normalizing the oppression and abuse of those who maintain empathy into adulthood. It speaks to how societal ills tend to creep up on us subtly until they're suddenly the norm. This debut issue suffers for having to explain this new world, and some may doubt that even the vaunted Snyder/Jock team can pull off this story in as stripped-down a format as this. However, what they (and book designer Emma Price) accomplish with lettering choices and the application of highlighter colors is unnerving enough to suggest that Book of Evil stands to become a worthwhile new addition to their celebrated oeuvre. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE BRITISH PARANORMAL SOCIETY: TIME OUT OF MIND #4 This latest expansion on the world of Hellboy finally plays its full hand, and reveals that it's actually a very interesting corner of the universe with a hilarious thesis. Fans entrenched in the deep lore of Mignola's franchise will be satisfied with where Chris Roberson has brought this one in the end, giving us a side story that only enriches what we've gotten before us. Artist Andrea Mutti and colorist Lee Loughridge get to do some of their best work in a multi-page arc here that brings back some deep-cut Hellboy characters. Overall it's been a unique ride that stands out from the other Hellboy spinoffs of late. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 DARK RIDE #1 If this first issue is any indication, Dark Ride is set to be a grotesquely fun and genuinely weird horror tale. The installment spends a fair amount of time introducing us to the horror theme park Devil Land and the even more horrifying and colorful characters within it, but it manages to convey that exposition in some clever and entertaining ways. Andrei Bressan's art and Adriano Lucas' colors work wonders in terms of establishing the series' world, adding a sense of vibrancy that you wouldn't necessarily expect with a book like this – and only adding a more sinister tone to what's to come. Horror fans and theme park fans absolutely owe it to themselves to check out Dark Ride. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE DEAD LUCKY #3 One of the most disconcerting elements of The Dead Lucky are the series' non-existent transitions between sequences. Readers will often see familiar characters displace in time and space without an establishing panel or any text to note that change. While it's possible to make sense of the narrative, it regularly removes readers from immersion in the story which is especially problematic in a series still struggling to clearly define itself. Each issue thus far reiterates similar questions about the nature of Bibi's powers and what good she intends to accomplish without dramatizing the conflicts or answers embedded in those questions clearly. The climactic battle in The Dead Lucky #3 may offer plenty of drama, but it draws from a familiar well and it's coincidences appear too convenient, by far. There remains a concept of interest within this comic, but the best thing being served up in The Dead Lucky remains the outstanding recipes in the back matter. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: RAVENLOFT – ORPHAN OF AGONY ISLE #4 Orphan of Agony Isle has a rather abrupt but uplifting ending, with Miranda finally coming to terms with who she is and getting away with her abuser. I expected something of a more dramatic confrontation, but I did like how Miranda realized that Viktra had no real control over her. This was a good D&D series, one that tried something different with the franchise then the usual fantasy fare. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 EARTHDIVERS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Earthdivers takes the standard time travel story and puts a new spin on it by focusing on the potential murder of American historical figure: Christopher Columbus. Is this truly the way to make a better world? Readers are about to find out. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 GOLDEN RAGE #3 Golden Rage feels like it's doing a bit too much telling and not enough showing. Both issues #2 and #3 have seen characters going on long diatribes to flesh out their backstories and provide better context of who they were before the events of this series. And while that's fine in some ways, the characterization has just come across far too heavy-handed at times. I still enjoy the core idea behind Golden Rage, but I feel like the throughline plot has become far less compelling as this series has continued. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3 out of 5 IMAGE! #6 The latest Image! 30th anniversary anthology has arrived. The highlights this time around include "The Blizzard" (back after a weak previous installment), "Dutch," "The Pro" and the latest Hack/Slash vs. Image. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 JENNY ZERO II #4 The Jenny Zero series has found a uniquely outlandish tone – something that is showcased to its most gonzo and emotional potential in this issue. The final installment of the current miniseries, this issue pits Jenny in a kaiju fight unlike any other, with a sequence of events that rips the proverbial rug out from underneath her in some major ways. Magenta King's art brings the bizarre majesty of the series to life while still creating moments of emotional resonance, and Dave Dwonch and Brockton McKinney's script is filled with some genuine surprises, including a predictable but well-executed cliffhanger ending. On an aesthetic and narrative level, I definitely hope this isn't the last we see of Jenny Zero. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 JUNKYARD JOE #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Junkyard Joe who first appeared in the back-up strips of Geiger issues, gets his own series in Junkyard Joe #1. While this spinoff series takes readers deeper into that world long before the events of Geiger, it's a story that very much stands on its own, one that paints an unflinching look at the horrors of war, the impact of trauma, and what it means to be both human and humane. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 KAYA #1 Wes Craig introduces readers to a splendid new world filled with adventure, magic, and existential dread in the pages of Kaya #1. The new series follows the titular hero Kaya—possessing a magical arm—as she tries to keep her brother Jin safe, as two of humanity's last survivors. Their unique status as humans doesn't leave readers with an underpopulated world, though, as the first issue introduces animal-like tribes and warring nations that make for a colorful background filled with lore. This first issue focuses on setting the stage and provides just enough exposition to know who the most important characters are, what they want, and how their key relationships may impact that journey. The real draw here is Craig's artwork as he defines that world through whip-fast action sequences and designs that range from the heroically inspiring to terribly intimidating. His work possesses a familiar gleam to that of Kirby's Kamandi with new concepts quickly expanding a world that possesses tropes from both fantasy and sci-fi. Kaya is set to be one of the most exciting new series from Image Comics this year. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #3 LEONIDE THE VAMPYR: MIRACLE AT THE CROW'S HEAD #1 When a mysterious coffin washes ashore in a small town, the community is initially frightened, but to see that the coffin contains a seemingly living young girl, they become elated. Given that this is a book from Mike Mignola, this is clearly just a signal of an eerie endeavor, as this girl is far from the lucky survivor that the town believes they have discovered. Unsurprisingly, this book is atmospheric and some might say "spooky," thanks not only to Mignola's narrative but also illustrations from Rachelle Aragno and colors by Dave Stewart. The seaside town is evocative or an underlying rot, with readers almost able to feel the cool breeze of sea foam brushing across their faces. And, in true Mignola fashion, whatever readers might think this book is about will be given plenty of surprises, as he's never one to interpret even the most iconic of caricatures in their traditional fashion, making for a hauntingly atmospheric tale to get readers in the spirit of the Halloween season. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 MAGIC: THE GATHERING #19 Magic: The Gathering #19 tries to give this story of Tezzeret taking over Ravnica a cavalry to the rescue through a magic portal moment but stumbles on several fronts. The most obvious is having three different artists. Their styles are not similar, the page turns from one to the other to the next are jarring, and each struggles with their page compositions while trying to frame the massive conflict. It's also a problem that the story closely resembles that of Nicol Bolas, Tezzeret's former master, taking over Ravnica during War of the Spark, at least for anyone who follows Magic: The Gathering's metaplot. Jed McKay tries to add a new layer here by paying lip service to the idea that the non-planeswalkers of Ravnica are the heart of the force assembled against Tezzeret. It's a solid idea and calls back to the classist themes that McKay worked into the series' earliest issues, now showing the guilds working with those who have no guild to fend off their shared enemy. However, there's no follow-through on this idea, and the issue immediately shifts focus back to the planeswalkers after making this assertion. It all comes together into something that feels slapdash and serviceable at best. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 MIND MGMT: BOOTLEG #4 Jill Thompson proves to be an exceptionally apt artist for the final issue of Mind MGMT: Bootleg with rich watercolors that quickly develop a sense of atmosphere in each distinct region of Mister Hide's island – ranging from a costumed bacchanal to a white void seemingly removed from time and space. It allows the climactic chapter to be effectively told in a mere 24 pages without ever being rushed as each panel (and some key layouts) immerse readers in what the Zanzibar Four must face. There are ties to Mind MGMT's origins and remarks on how much the world has continued to change since the series ended, but Bootleg functions entirely on its own with three heroic young characters who all experience significant moments of growth and self-discovery. Bootleg is a reminder of just how potent Mind MGMT always was, and what other artists are capable of achieving in collaboration with Kindt. We can always hope there's more to be revealed, even if Bootleg would still be enough. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MINOR THREATS #2 Between the debut issue and this sophomore outing, Minor Threats had molded itself into an exemplary case of what independent comics should be about. The medium was built on the art of the superhero tale and Oswalt, Blum, and Hepburn continue to turn that notion on its head, creating one of the freshest takes on the genre in recent memory. Here, a stellar narrative is introduced through the villainous Brain Tease, deconstructing the villain to see what makes him tick. Minor Threats #2 has each panel packed with characters and various ensembles, making for a brisk and beautiful read. This is what comics are all about. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 ORDINARY GODS #9 I really enjoy the parts of Ordinary Gods when we get glimpses into the past and issue #9 is filled with those instances. Being able to get an idea of who the main protagonists were before they became the characters that we're actively following continues to be one of my favorite aspects of Ordinary Gods. Despite this, the story continues to feel like it's in a bit of a lull at the moment and the antagonists have become somewhat nebulous. It seems like things are about to pick up soon, though, so I remain on board with where Ordinary Gods is going. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3.5 out of 5 ROGUE SUN #7 Ryan Parrott and Nick Cotton take Rogue Sun #7 to lead fans on a delightful choose-your-own-adventure story told in a sequential art format and the final result is a true sight to behold. Coupled with dynamic artwork from Ze Carlos and Raul Angulo, this entry in the Massive-verse is one of this particular comic world's most unique entries yet. Better yet, having readers choose the fate of our eponymous vigilante is smart storytelling as Rogue Sun himself is trying to better himself and find his own as a hero. We're finding out more about the character at the same time he is as readers may select the same "wrong" choices he may make. Advanced in the fullest. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SHOCK SHOP #2 The two ongoing stories within Shock Shop continue to slowly build in enjoyable ways. SHOCK SHOP #2 The two ongoing stories within Shock Shop continue to slowly build in enjoyable ways. Much like the first issue, though, each tale is so brief that it's hard to get all that pulled in. I like the grotesque nature of each storyline and I'm curious to see how they evolve, but I just wish that there was a bit more to chew on. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3 out of 5